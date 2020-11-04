Jo Jorgensen

Jo Jorgensen Heading Toward Second-Best Result in Libertarian Party History

The L.P. presidential nominee is at 1.14 percent, has 1.58 million votes, and is ahead of all third-party candidates in every state. She's also beating the Trump-Biden spread in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada.

|

(Paul Hennessy/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

With most of the Electoral College map filled out as of 9:30 a.m. ET the morning after election day, Libertarian Party (L.P.) presidential nominee Jo Jorgensen had already received the second-highest number of votes in her party's 49-year history: 1.58 million and counting.

Jorgensen, a psychology lecturer at Clemson and 1996 running mate of L.P. stalwart Harry Browne, is currently at 1.14 percent of the national vote, a tick above the party's second- and third-best showings: Ed Clark's 1.06 percent in 1980, and Gary Johnson's 0.99 percent in 2012.

With votes still being tallied and nails still being bitten in several battleground states, Jorgensen's vote total currently exceeds the margin between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in three states: Michigan (+0.87 percentage points, with 90 percent of ballots counted), Wisconsin (+0.51, with 97 percent counted), and Nevada (+0.27, with 87 percent).

Though 1.14 percent marks a steep drop-off from Gary Johnson's 3.28 percent in 2016, there are several reasons for the L.P. to see the glass half-full in these results. For one, Jorgensen beat every other third-party and independent candidate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. (Sorry, Kanye.) The Libertarian is quintupling Green Party nominee Howie Hawkins' current totals of 0.23 percent.

Around 57 percent of all voters who selected neither Democrat nor Republican for president in both 2012 and 2016 chose the Libertarian; this year that share will be jacked up closer to 69 percent. With massive leads in party registration, number of elected officials (including a freshly elected member of the Wyoming state house), and ballot access, the L.P. over the past decade has become the third party in the United States.

All this with a candidate who has significantly lower name recognition than 2008 nominee Bob Barr, the former Republican congressman who switched back to the GOP (as did his Las Vegas pitchman running mate Wayne Allyn Root) after winning just 0.4 percent of the vote.

NEXT: On Election Night, the Real Winner Was Drugs

Matt Welch is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Mr. JD
    November.4.2020 at 10:50 am

    So Jorgensen might get Biden elected and become responsible for all of the nasty executive orders that his administration will be making while the media browbeats any potential critics into compliance.

    How wonderful.

    1. Bereft-the-Left 2
      November.4.2020 at 11:02 am

      Libertarians have more in common with republican’s than with Democrats. Democrats are the party of big government, more government services, more safety nets, and that is the opposite of libertarianism. Until we can get “ranked choice voting” which everyone should support – a vote for libertarians is a vote for democrats (Because the democrats will get a elected, rather than biting your tongue and voting for a candidate that actually has a chance of winning – aka – a republican).

      So Nevada would be for Trump right now, if the libertarian vote there went for Trump, instead of Jorgensen. So now, Libertarian’s can enjoy Socialist Harris and Biden, gun control Beto, soon to be appointed by Biden, and can usher in the equality/equity utopia of extreme taxation and redistributionism. Enjoy!

      1. hpearce
        November.4.2020 at 11:07 am

        While they may have more in common with republicans, that does not change their shift to the left over the past 25 to 50 years

      2. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
        November.4.2020 at 11:11 am

        I fully disagree. Libertarians do not have more in common with Republicans. Libertarians are just as different from the Republicans as they are from the Democrats.

      3. JFree
        November.4.2020 at 11:11 am

        DeRpty DeRpty DeRpty DeRp.

    2. Geiger Goldstaedt
      November.4.2020 at 11:03 am

      The real takeaway.

      1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
        November.4.2020 at 11:13 am

        No, the real takeaway here is that the Mises Institute should stop pretending to be a libertarian organization. Every single one of their “scholars” endorsed Trump, except for Walter Block. Walter Block was the only one that even mentioned Jorgensen. Since Jorgensen’s economic policies are far more libertarian than Trump’s, this exposed them for the frauds that they are.

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          November.4.2020 at 11:24 am

          Biden’s policies are even less libertarian than Trumps.

          So, if you get Biden, enjoy it.

          Libertarian glory in all the wrong ways.

    3. julia kane
      November.4.2020 at 11:07 am

    4. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
      November.4.2020 at 11:09 am

      No, that’s not how it works, homey. A vote for Jorgensen is a vote for Jorgensen and not a vote for anyone else. Fuck off with your guilt tripping attempts. Jorgensen will not be responsible for anything Biden does.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        November.4.2020 at 11:11 am

        No, not Jorgensen.

        The libertarians that voted for Jorgensen.

    5. kevrob
      November.4.2020 at 11:15 am

      No, the people who voted for Biden will bear that responsibility. If the Wizened Plagiarist manages to eke out a victory over the Bankrupt-In-Chief, I will not be happier than if things go the other way, unless Statist Party B manages to retain the Senate, which may give us a measure of sweet, sweet gridlock. Both chambers of Congress and the Presidency all in the hands of Statist Party A won’t be pretty. You do realize that in a national electorate as large as ours assuming the million+ who will vote Libertarian even what is perceived as a tight race is nonsense? Biden won my state by 57-40 over Trump. If you want to blame LP voters for a result you don’t like, restrict your anger to those in the swing states. If every Jorgensen supporter here voted for the Executive Cheez Doodle it would have reduced his whuppin’ by a percentage point.

    6. Enjoy Every Sandwich
      November.4.2020 at 11:21 am

      So sorry, that’s not correct. The people who bear that burden are 1) the people who voted for Biden, and 2) the Republican Party which failed to mobilize enough of its voters. If too many Republicans stayed home that’s not my damn fault.

  2. Rufus The Monocled
    November.4.2020 at 10:51 am

    Totes libertarian moment.

    1. Shitlord of the Woodchippers
      November.4.2020 at 11:07 am

      Just imagine if she was actually a good candidate.

  3. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.4.2020 at 10:53 am

    The bigger story is how corrupt democrats are ballot stuffing even now and the bootlicking media isn’t investigating. They are still accepting ballots in some places and we all know they are fraudulent. But whatever right? LP got 1% and that’s the story.

    1. Shitlord of the Woodchippers
      November.4.2020 at 11:08 am

      Not investigating? They’re in on it. The media is there to provide cover.

  4. amlisha_ash
    November.4.2020 at 10:55 am

    1. hpearce
      November.4.2020 at 11:10 am

      Your failure to even tell us what that link is about is a sign to me to ignore it as propaganda

  5. Lurker Kurt
    November.4.2020 at 11:00 am

    Did any of the Reason staff vote for her?

    1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
      November.4.2020 at 11:11 am

      Yes, most of the ones that vote did.

  6. Delroy
    November.4.2020 at 11:04 am

    “ahead of all third-party candidates in every state”

    Tallest midget

  7. Ron
    November.4.2020 at 11:04 am

    Not winning is wining for libertarians. here is your participation trophy Libertarians

    1. hpearce
      November.4.2020 at 11:13 am

      You overlook the fact had it not been for the LP, the concept of libertarianism would still be unknow by the vast majority of people

      There is more at stake than simply winning as you suggest

      1. Rhombus of Terror
        November.4.2020 at 11:18 am

        I think you’re confusing Ron Paul for the LP…

  8. JFree
    November.4.2020 at 11:07 am

    Congrats to the LP. Take a week off to celebrate. And keep building.

    imo the best thing to do right NOW is to build the LP into an organization that is not focused on elections and maybe not even politics. with the obvious contraint that it is a political party. The model I’m thinking is actually the old-fashioned machine (without the corruption) or the even older-fashioned civic association of de Toqueville. An organization that helps its members find jobs, build businesses, get involved with their local peeps, solve problems without requiring elections to do so, etc. The stuff that has more value between elections than on elections – and to its members than to its candidates. In a year or so focus on elections/candidates again.

    Hopefully not merely a venue to talk yet more politics. That goes nowhere. And just makes the current DeRp problem worse.

  9. Longtobefree
    November.4.2020 at 11:13 am

    OK, did I miss the part where she gets even one actual electoral college vote?
    Because that is all that matters.

  10. Rhombus of Terror
    November.4.2020 at 11:17 am

    I’m so proud the LP is able to do worse than last time…against the two worst candidates to ever run…in the SAME race.

    If only the LP were able to run someone as charismatic as H. Ross Perot…for crying out loud…

    1. NOYB2
      November.4.2020 at 11:20 am

  11. NOYB2
    November.4.2020 at 11:19 am

    1. CE
      November.4.2020 at 11:22 am

      news flash, LP voters do not lean 100% Republican

  12. CE
    November.4.2020 at 11:22 am

    Alternate headline: LP presidential vote totals drop by two thirds.

  13. Ken Shultz
    November.4.2020 at 11:22 am

    You really shouldn’t be bragging about this until you see what kind of President Biden will be.

    So far, Biden has promised to violate our gun rights like no one has before, and he’s promised to reorganize our economy around carbon emissions. And that’s assuming Kamala Harris doesn’t serve out the end of Biden’s term–which will only make matters worse. We may never get out of Afghanistan if Trump loses.

    If Jo Jorgensen is the reason we suffer under authoritarian and socialist policies, will you sill be bragging about how well she did?

    When the White Army was fighting the Bolsheviks, I bet there were the equivalent of libertarians who didn’t want to take sides–because neither side was libertarian.

    And when the Reds won, I bet those libertarians didn’t fare so well.

  14. creech
    November.4.2020 at 11:22 am

    I’m pleasantly surprised Jo broke over 1 million votes. But let’s not discount the fact that something more than 50% of LP votes are cast by non-Libertarians who are unhappy with both of the major choices. In 2016, in one county I’m familiar with, the LP votes were about 4 times higher than the LP registration. Many are voters who would go back to a major party if that party made any attempt to include them in the tent. If either major party believes the LP is “taking away their votes” then they need to start making overtures.

