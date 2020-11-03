Mitch McConnell Will Either Be Senate Majority or Minority Leader in 2021

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.) won his reelection race on Tuesday, defeating challenger Amy McGrath and cementing his status as either the Senate majority or minority leader in 2021.

His victory is hardly a shock: The polls consistently showed him ahead in the deep red state. As the leader of the Senate GOP since 2014, he has presided over a "legislative graveyard," refusing to bring a great deal of proposed legislation to the floor for debate.

Although he is known for creating some legislative gridlock, he directs a great deal of his energy toward political strategy, helping corral support for Republicans nationally and pushing conservative federal judges through the nomination process. He is perhaps most widely known for blocking a vote on Merrick Garland, former President Barack Obama's nominee for the Supreme Court, and for pushing through Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's recently confirmed Supreme Court justice.

