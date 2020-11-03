Thomas Massie Wins His House Election, Laura Loomer Crushed in Hers

Libertarian-leaning Rep. Thomas Massie (R–Ky.) is one incumbent among many returning to Congress in an election night that has so far contained few surprise results for House races.

The Associated Press declared Massie the victor in his safe GOP district at little before 8 p.m. Eastern. ABC reports him earning about 65 percent of the vote against Democratic challenger Alexandra Owensby.

Other gadfly Republican candidates have performed less well. Far-right internet personality and Islamaphobe Laura Loomer was crushed in her attempt to unseat Rep. Lois Frankel (D–Fla.) in her deep blue South Florida district.

From early called races in Florida, Kentucky, and Indiana, Republicans have captured 95 seats so this evening, compared to Democrats' 89 seats. Neither party has managed to flip any seats yet. Democrats are expected to hold the House.

This post will be updated regularly throughout the evening.