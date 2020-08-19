Alt-Right

The GOP Should Shun Laura Loomer

The far-right gadfly palled around with Richard Spencer and said she hoped immigrants would die.

|

(Allen Eyestone/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Laura Loomer, the far-right gadfly and conspiracy theorist, has prevailed in her bid to become the Republican Party's candidate for Florida's 21st Congressional District. She will face incumbent Rep. Lois Frankel, a Democrat, in the general election.

The district is heavily Democratic, and any Republican would be unlikely to win. The GOP can't stop people from trying. Moreover, it can't prevent insane racists like Loomer from pursuing elected office under the auspices of the Republican Party.

But Republican officials don't need to openly embrace such people either. Unfortunately, both Rep. Matt Gaetz (R–Fla.)—a rising star in the GOP with an increasingly large public profile—and President Donald Trump have expressed support for Loomer. Gaetz even endorsed her during the primary, when the GOP technically had other options.

This is embarrassing because Loomer is a lunatic. She previously said that someone should create a "non Islamic" version of Uber so that she could avoid giving money to immigrant drivers. She celebrated the deaths of 2,000 migrants and expressed hope that more would die. She went to Parkland, Florida, on behalf of InfoWars to spread misinformation about the 2018 mass shooting, and also teamed up with far-right grifter Jacob Wohl.

She even posed for a picture with alt-right leader Richard Spencer at the DeploraBall event in Washington, D.C., on January 19, 2017. Spencer's views were already well-understood by the public at that time, and Loomer's caption on the picture makes it clear that she knows exactly who he is.

Some in the media frequently try to portray brash new Republicans as secret nazis: Jezebel implied that 25-year-old North Carolina House candidate Madison Cawthorn was possibly a white nationalist in part because his haircut is similar to Spencer's. The case against Cawthorn rested on dishonest smears. The case against Loomer, on the other hand, is obvious and persuasive. Her associations with the alt-right, conspiracy theorists, and crazy provocateurs are direct and numerous. Republicans should want nothing to do with her.

The failure to ostracize Loomer matters, because many conservatives are currently trying to portray the Democratic Party as beholden to kooks of the far-left. For instance, after it was revealed that Women's March organizer Linda Sarsour—an activist with anti-Semitic associations—had a small role at the Democratic National Convention, Trump surrogates asserted this proved that the Democrats are the party of division and hate. But former Vice President Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic candidate for president, swiftly condemned Sarsour's views. There has been no equivalent condemnation of Loomer from the right. On the contrary, she is being openly embraced.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    August.19.2020 at 12:18 pm

    Of course, all this pales in comparison to the socialists and outright Marxists in the Democratic party.

    I wish Reason would pound on them a lot more. I’ll take disorganized loonies like this over socialists and Marxists any day. What’s worse, celebrating 2000 accidental/self-inflicted deaths or 100 million murders?

    May as well compare an idiot running a kerosene heater indoors vs Auschwitz.

    1. Jgalt1975
      August.19.2020 at 12:42 pm

      Yes, if there’s one thing Reason fails to do is criticize Democrats and, specifically, apologists for communism. (Imagine an eye-roll, jerk-off hand gesture emoji here.)

    2. The White Knight
      August.19.2020 at 12:58 pm

      Reason has picked up on doing more criticism of the left, now that the DNC convention is happening and the election is closer. But, yes, they could always do more.

  2. Zeb
    August.19.2020 at 12:18 pm

    This is a bit of a worry right now, I think. The right has generally done a lot better than the left in distancing from the radical fringes and drawing a line at what is acceptable. Commies and racists/ethno-nationalists should all be shunned in polite company.

    1. Idle Hands
      August.19.2020 at 12:56 pm

      It’s just amazing that we are getting pox on both are houses articles at this point. Especially in regard to a primary race.

  3. BigChiefWahoo
    August.19.2020 at 12:20 pm

    Think it would do any good?

    There was a certain Illinois Democrat who palled-around with Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn. He ended up in the White House, and anyone who mentioned the connection was dismissed as a “conspiracy theorist”

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
      August.19.2020 at 12:27 pm

      Yeah, they crossed paths in Chicago. Anything else is indeed a Conspiracy Theory.

      Like Trump and Bill Clinton “palled-around” with Jeffrey Epstein.

      1. damikesc
        August.19.2020 at 12:54 pm

        One of those two barred Epstein from his club.

        The other took over 2 dozen flights with him.

        Yeah, similar.

  4. Art Kumquat
    August.19.2020 at 12:21 pm

    She’s running in a heavily democratic district as you said and is not at all favored to win. I’d say the RNC decided not to associate with her based on that. Anyway wasn’t she up against several others in the primary? Sounds like the RNC was fielding others. They cannot prevent someone from running.

    But assertions from you on mental health aside is anything she is saying honestly more crazy than what is coming from the left? Because here at reason you’ve spent a lot of time ignoring both leftist politics in the democrat party and actual rioting looting and burning by those very same leftists. This very article attempted to minimize it.

    1. Jgalt1975
      August.19.2020 at 12:40 pm

      The piece expressly acknowledged that the Republican party couldn’t prevent her from running in the primary and that there were other candidates. The point of criticism isn’t that she was able to run, it’s that Gaetz and Trump endorsed her.

  5. Smith_ken
    August.19.2020 at 12:21 pm

  6. Roberta
    August.19.2020 at 12:21 pm

    Where is Loomer on the factors that would matter most, were she elected?

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
      August.19.2020 at 12:24 pm

      Probably just another Big Government Aborto-Freak conservative.

    2. The White Knight
      August.19.2020 at 1:01 pm

      Well, she definitely has a strong anti-immigration stance. That is clear.

  7. Dillinger
    August.19.2020 at 12:23 pm

    wait wait. she *posed for a picture*? burn at stake.

    1. The White Knight
      August.19.2020 at 1:01 pm

      It was whom she posed with.

      1. damikesc
        August.19.2020 at 1:08 pm

        Ohhh, so guilt by photography. Nice.

  8. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)
    August.19.2020 at 12:24 pm

    Have you produced a similar article about Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib too? You know, the two shamelessly anti-Semitic congresswomen of the Democrats. I have a hunch that you didn’t.

    1. Idaho Bob
      August.19.2020 at 1:03 pm

      This. ^

      Seems Reason loves bashing right wing bigots but gives a pass to the left wing bigots.

  9. Unicorn Abattoir
    August.19.2020 at 12:25 pm

    And the Dems should shun Omar, Tlaib, Pressely, Waters, etc.

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
      August.19.2020 at 12:32 pm

      Pelosi has distanced herself from the squad. Nucases have been elected before. I live in Georgia where we elected nutcases like Cynthia McKinney and Paul Brown the conservative crazy fuck.

      1. damikesc
        August.19.2020 at 1:08 pm

        Pelosi has not distanced herself. She lets them run the show. Be real for a change.

  10. Longtobefree
    August.19.2020 at 12:25 pm

    Please compare and contrast; her views with BLM support for communism and violence and opposition to the family.

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
      August.19.2020 at 12:29 pm

      Wingnuts can forget about conflating BLM with communism. Uber-capitalists like Mark Cuban have supported BLM. Cop murder is not popular with some capitalists you know.

      1. Vulgar Madman
        August.19.2020 at 12:32 pm

        And directly supported by the Nazi Soros.

        1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
          August.19.2020 at 12:35 pm

          Soros is a successful capitalist who avoided politics until the GOP turned fascist in 2001 with the Bushpigs.

          I know I am dealing with a Glenn Beck dumbass when they call Soros a Nazi.

          1. damikesc
            August.19.2020 at 12:50 pm

            “Soros is a successful capitalist who avoided politics until the GOP turned fascist in 2001 with the Bushpigs.”

            Hmm, an awful lot of prominent Republicans from that specific era, who have never denounced their former views, are supportive of Biden….

            1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
              August.19.2020 at 1:06 pm

              One good thing I can say about Trump is that he doesn’t care about the Bush/Cheney Project for a New Amercican Century where the US colonizes the Middle East and fights Russian aggression in former Soviet states.

              Putin wouldn’t allow that.

              1. damikesc
                August.19.2020 at 1:09 pm

                …but Biden DOES care about that.

                I thought those guys were “fascist” (your word). You are unconcerned that Biden is happily accepting their support?

      2. Dillinger
        August.19.2020 at 12:36 pm

        >>Uber-capitalists like Mark Cuban have supported BLM

        nobody cares what Mark Cuban thinks.

      3. damikesc
        August.19.2020 at 12:48 pm

        “Uber-capitalists like Mark Cuban have supported BLM.”

        Yes, uber capitalists have never supported groups utterly opposed to them before. Sure.

  11. AlbertP
    August.19.2020 at 12:32 pm

    Opinions of candidates, no matter how reprehensible, or just plain bizarre, don’t matter.

    Loyalty to The Party is what matters. (either party)

  12. bobby oshea
    August.19.2020 at 12:33 pm

    I’ve never heard of this person. And when I’ve never heard of the person and you see a screed of “racist” with a bunch of links to Twitter and Vox, I start to wonder if its really true or just a intentional mis-characterization of the person’s views. For instance following the Jacob Wohl link takes you to a Vox piece that includes info about this Loomer person traveling to MN to investigate the Ilhan Omar marriage story. The link in the Vox article contains no useful information for or against the brother marriage claims. Basically, following any of the links doesn’t give any useful information about the marriage claim.

    I do know that Powerline has run many articles about the claim where they lay out a convincing argument that Omar did in fact marry her brother to get him into the country.

    Anyway…. she probably is a kook but often find these articles lacking.

    1. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)
      August.19.2020 at 12:38 pm

      If she did marry her brother, then strange as it may be, it’s none of my concern.

      If she did commit immigration fraud with this marriage, then this is a little problematic, yes, but it’s still none of my business.

      If she did commit a diplomatic blunder, repeatedly, using anti-Semitic remarks, then I’d say that this is indeed gravely problematic, not just for me, but hopefully for every enlightened (libertarian) individuals.

  13. A Thinking Mind
    August.19.2020 at 12:38 pm

    I’ve never heard of this bitch.

    Honestly, asking the right to ostracize kooks is like crying wolf at this point. The left and MSM have been attacking fairly unoffensive figures like Jordan Peterson, and asking for people to shunned because of their “dog whistle” statements, for years. It’s been long enough that nobody believes them when they say “No, wait, THIS person is really a crazy racist!”

    Maybe she’s an utter kook and a horrible person. I’ve never heard of her. I would not be surprised to learn that some of her statements have been misrepresented.

    1. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)
      August.19.2020 at 12:41 pm

      This aspect is also true. In fact, Jordan Peterson just a couple of weeks ago was still branded as an “alt-right celebrity” by some leftist rag. This was so offensive, especially in light of his recent illness, that even some on the left found it distasteful, and commented that “maybe, just maybe, a professor of psychology should not be branded as an alt-right stooge”. But then again, this is best journalism can offer in 2020.

    2. damikesc
      August.19.2020 at 1:01 pm

      As has been said before, if everybody is a Nazi, then nobody is a Nazi.

      Is Loomer my favorite? No. Is she horrible? Also no. I just don’t get why the expectation is for every Republican to answer to the actions of every Republican in any level of government.

  14. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    August.19.2020 at 12:49 pm

    Poor Robby. Destined to spend the entirety of his life on the wrong side of history, at the disaffected fringe — unless he renounces everything he has claimed to believe.

    Don’t be so quick to ostracize Laura Loomer, Robby. Soon enough, you’ll be huddled together for warmth, ranting about all of the damned progress and about how unfair everything is.

  15. Idle Hands
    August.19.2020 at 12:49 pm

    This Loomer reporting is beyond retarded she isn’t any better or worse than AOC.

    1. AlbertP
      August.19.2020 at 1:02 pm

      I was going to comment that. after reading some of the stuff at her website, I would liken her to the GOP equivalent of AOC. You beat me to it.

  16. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    August.19.2020 at 12:56 pm

    There has been no equivalent condemnation of Loomer from the right. On the contrary, she is being openly embraced.

    “Thou shall not criticize other wingnuts” – Reagan’s 11th commandment.

  17. Moonrocks
    August.19.2020 at 1:08 pm

    Ah yes, the most insidious type of Nazi there is: the Jewish Nazi.

  18. Smithsonian SWAT $park¥
    August.19.2020 at 1:08 pm

    This is embarrassing as expected because Loomer is a lunatic.

    FTFY

    Unfortunately, both Rep. Matt Gaetz (R–Fla.)—a rising star in the GOP with an increasingly large public profile—and President Donald Trump have expressed support for Loomer.

    Don’t know why this is surprising. When you do things people like, they’ll be your friend.

  19. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.19.2020 at 1:11 pm

    said she hoped immigrants would die.

    I don’t know anything about Loomer, but now that we have an established history of purposefully taking quotes out of context, ala Tom Cotton saying “slavery was a necessary evil”, now I have to go google what she said to see if that too is a lie.

  20. SIV
    August.19.2020 at 1:11 pm

    Why does Robby hate gender equity in congress?

