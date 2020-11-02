Election 2020

Kamala Harris Says Equal Outcomes Should Be the Goal of Public Policy

"There’s a big difference between equality and equity."

|

polspphotos735211
(Paul Hennessy/Polaris/Newscom)

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris provided narration for a short animated clip that appeared on her Twitter feed Sunday. In the clip, Harris gives voice to a leftist-progressive narrative about the importance of equity—equal outcomes—rather than mere equality before the law.

"There's a big difference between equality and equity," says Harris. "Equality suggests, 'Oh, everyone should get the same amount.' The problem with that, not everybody's starting in the same place."

Harris contrasted equal treatment—all people getting the same thing—with equitable treatment, which means "we all end up at the same place."

This may seem like a trivial difference, but when it comes to public policy, the difference matters. A government should be obligated to treat all citizens equally, giving them the same access to civil rights and liberties like voting, marriage, religious freedom, and gun ownership. The government cannot deny rights to certain people because they are black, female, Muslim, etc.—this would be unequal treatment.

A mandate to foster equity, though, would give the government power to violate these rights in order to achieve identical social results for all people. In accordance with this thinking, the authorities might be justified in giving some people more rights than others. Indeed, this would arguably be strictly necessary, in order to create a society where everyone ends up in the exact same situation.

Conservatives swiftly condemned Harris's tweet in characteristically dramatic fashion: Rep. Liz Cheney (R–Wyo.) accused Harris of sounding "just like Karl Marx." Harris probably isn't a committed Marxist—if anything, her core ideology seems to be whatever the current political moment calls for—but it's probably true that the people on her staff who helped make this video are well-informed about the sort of lingo that appeals to young progressive activists. This cohort is certainly interested in radical ideas like using wealth redistribution to engineer leftist social outcomes.

If the Biden-Harris ticket triumphs on Election Day, expect some of these people to find themselves staffing the vast federal bureaucracy, taking jobs in the Departments of Education, Labor, Housing, and elsewhere. There are a million different ways for these bureaucrats to make marginal, under-the-radar policy changes that support an equity-over-equality worldview. That's a far greater danger than Harris's earnest and clumsy attempts to woo the wokest of the woke.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    November.2.2020 at 11:10 am

    How did she get elected then, and not me and thee and everybody else?

    Make my pay match hers, then we’ll see what else is unequal about her outcomes.

    Fuckin’ hypocritical politician. But I repeat myself.

    1. WilliamHullinger
      November.2.2020 at 11:42 am

    2. Bluwater
      November.2.2020 at 11:56 am

      Fuck making my pay equal hers. Make her pay equal mine and cut her perks till they match mine. This bullshit will last 5 seconds. This twit is talking out of her ass, and she and everyone but the most ‘ignant’ know it. But hey, they vote too and that’s her appeal.

      We are well settled into the idea that the vast majority of Americans have learned they can vote themselves substantially from the public treasury, which means the Republic can only stand till the weight of debt comes crashing down and the powers that be can no longer hold back the massive inflation.

      There’s a reason why progressivism largely afflicts the young voter. They are the ones that think they are entitled to be handed an equal share in the economy just because they breathe, and that it is not a matter of time, skill, paying the dues, and hard work. Also, it sounds great in theory till one actually has to internalize it and be on the paying end of things.

  2. Ben_
    November.2.2020 at 11:11 am

    No characteristic bUt BoTh SiDeS! take?

    If Biden and Harris win, we can point to Reason as one of the outlets that hyped nonsense about trade and immigration impacts. Reason couldn’t be bothered to praise no new wars for four years. Reason was always there to downplay deregulation instead of highlighting the freedom of the people no longer under regulatory thumbs.

    1. Zeb
      November.2.2020 at 11:12 am

      Robby should be the new Editor in Chief.

      1. Gray_Jay
        November.2.2020 at 11:30 am

        Reason could do a hell of a lot worse. And have.

        Great job, Soave.

      2. WilliamHullinger
        November.2.2020 at 11:50 am

  3. Zeb
    November.2.2020 at 11:11 am

    Interesting, and probably telling that she says that equality means “everyone gets the same amount”, rather than something like “everyone is treated equally” or even “everyone is allowed the same opportunity”. Even her view of equality is distressingly linked to people being given what they “need”.

    1. sarcasmic
      November.2.2020 at 11:20 am

      The great irony of those who like to sling around words like “racist” and “homophobe” is that they are the ones who want to give different people different treatment based upon some adjective. If you want to treat everyone the same then you’re a bad person. It hurts my head to think that way.

  4. JesseAz
    November.2.2020 at 11:11 am

    Yeah, but does she say mean things? That’s the important part.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      November.2.2020 at 11:14 am

      As long as she says equally mean things about everybody.

  5. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    November.2.2020 at 11:13 am

    Harris core ideology is totalitarian fascism with her in compleate power all the time.
    She falsified evidence and confessions because she believes she should be allowed to steal rape and murder, like all socialists in power. A quick search reveals another example that I did know of before.
    https://observer.com/2015/03/california-prosecutor-falsifies-transcript-of-confession/

    1. Árboles de la Barranca
      November.2.2020 at 11:32 am

      She was boning-up and practicing for a position in the Executive Branch.

  6. Biden4Liberty
    November.2.2020 at 11:14 am

    Equity means Robby write as badly as his colleague, ENB.
    You’d get paid the same but no menstrual leave for the patriarchy.

  7. Rubbish!
    November.2.2020 at 11:16 am

    Is this where the “some animals are more equal than others” line goes? Because I think somehow if Kamala gets the prize she’ll have more power, money, staff and bodyguards than me. In fact she already does. And that’s not fair!

    1. Bluwater
      November.2.2020 at 12:04 pm

      Hey, hey, hey now! There’s just no call for that kind of thinking. Everyone knows that when the elite are talking about equity, they do not include themselves. And the rare occasion when you actually get a Prog to address the elephant in the room, they will quip that they are happy to donate “a few extra bucks a year so that poor people eat”.

      Like the Prog I know who lives by himself in a 3000 sq ft 4 BR ranch house and has a $120K income. Under his own theory, he should be living in a 1-BR 500 sq ft apartment on a $30K income, but he doesn’t see progressivism ever actually applying to him.

  8. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.2.2020 at 11:16 am

    I would not be surprised to learn she has old soviet style posters hanging in her house. You don’t have to be “committed” to be a marxist. You just have to love materialism and power.

  9. sarcasmic
    November.2.2020 at 11:17 am

    Equality of outcome is the lowest common denominator.

  10. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 11:19 am

    I believe in equality of outcome; I should have the same amount of power as the President of the United States.

  11. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 11:19 am

    The Hunter Bidens of the world will always make more $$ than we will. They will regulate large businesses to cement their position at the top and destroy small businesses.

  12. swillfredo pareto
    November.2.2020 at 11:21 am

    “There’s a big difference between equality and equity,”

    And she is talking about neither of those, she is talking about egalitarianism. The fact that she does not understand the difference, the fact that she thinks the government has either the moral or constitutional authority to produce this outome and the fact that she thinks a system that punishes effort and rewards sloth will generate a positive outcome is proof positive she is manifestly unqualified to act in any capacity of governance.

    1. Bluwater
      November.2.2020 at 12:14 pm

      She thinks none of that. She’s buying votes, and that’s all. Don’t confuse personal opinion and thought with pandering to the greed and entitlement of self-proclaimed victims who aren’t getting what they haven’t earned in exchange for personal power.

  13. Social Justice is neither
    November.2.2020 at 11:21 am

    Good to know that roughly half of the “libertatians” of Reason are supporting this fresh view of liberty straight out of 1900’s Russia.

    1. sarcasmic
      November.2.2020 at 11:24 am

      I assume that means that there are zero “libertarians” because I saw zero endorsements, and half of zero is still zero.

      1. Zeb
        November.2.2020 at 11:31 am

        Look, if you don’t sufficiently condemn and insult a candidate, it means that you whole-heartedly endorse every position they have ever taken.

        1. sarcasmic
          November.2.2020 at 11:32 am

          Oh yeah, I forgot.

        2. Rat on a train
          November.2.2020 at 12:08 pm

          Silence is violence.

      2. Gray_Jay
        November.2.2020 at 11:31 am

        It’s not half, but a sizable portion of the staff here are voting for Biden, and a vote for Biden is really a vote for Harris.

        What would you call it?

        1. sarcasmic
          November.2.2020 at 11:35 am

          I misread and thought he was referring to the comments, not the staff. My bad.

          And I do see your point. However I suppose most people who vote for Biden are, in their minds, voting against Trump. I can’t understand how anyone could vote for either of them. Against I can understand.

        2. Zeb
          November.2.2020 at 12:01 pm

          The staff voting for Biden are quite disappointing. But those are anti-Trump votes, not endorsements of every part of the Democrat platform or everything that comes out of the mouth of the candidates.

          1. sarcasmic
            November.2.2020 at 12:12 pm

            Dude, every libertarian who votes against Trump’s trade war and immigration policy is actually a closet communist who wants Harris to be president. Don’t you read the comments?

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    November.2.2020 at 11:39 am

    Harris probably isn’t a committed Marxist—if anything, her core ideology seems to be whatever the current political moment calls for…

    Indeed. We can safely remove the “committed” part. And on the plus side, I imagine they’ll follow through with only the campaign planks approved by the establishment.

  15. Jefferson's Ghost
    November.2.2020 at 11:47 am

    “Harris contrasted equal treatment—all people getting the same thing—with equitable treatment, which means “we all end up at the same place.”

    So when do I get to be the VP candidate of a major political party?

  16. Aloysious
    November.2.2020 at 11:56 am

    Two posts in forty minutes?

    Rico, stop mainlining cocaine, comb your hair, and get back to plotting evil like a good libertardian.

  17. MP
    November.2.2020 at 12:07 pm

    This is the exact reason why there are CRT single-issue voters. It’s very bad that the likely 47th POTUS is a full-on CRT supporter.

    These people are horrible.

  18. Ken Shultz
    November.2.2020 at 12:09 pm

    “There’s a big difference between equality and equity.”

    Fuck you, Kamala Harris!

  19. Rufus The Monocled
    November.2.2020 at 12:10 pm

    Yeh I totes bet she would want icky deplorables making as much as her. We also can’t all slurp our way to the top honey.

    What a low-talented, middling, quarter-wit who oozes inauthenticity this woman is.

  20. CE
    November.2.2020 at 12:14 pm

    Equity is the new buzzword of the left. Yeah sure, the government and corporations may treat all minorities equally, but are the outcomes FAIR?

    Here’s how it works in California, for one example:

    Gov. Tiresome has a multi-tier color system for reopening the state economy, based on number of new COVID-19 cases and percentage of positive tests. My county has “achieved” the case/test stats to move from the Orange to the Yellow tier, allowing some businesses to eke out a slightly better living and maybe make a profit to get taxed by California, but there’s just one catch!

    Some particular minority groups have been ignoring the social distancing guidelines and have a higher case rate, and aren’t getting tested unless they’re really sick so they have a higher percentage testing positive, so everyone else has to suffer with the crazy Orange level lockdown because “equity”.

