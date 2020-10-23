The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Free Speech

School District Bans All "Political Speech" on Student T-Shirts

Pretty clearly unconstitutional, it seems to me, whether applied to pro-Trump T-shirts (as in a recently-filed lawsuit) or to other such material.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

The Mifflin County (Pa.) School District policy reads:

Starting Monday October 5, 2020, no masks, articles of clothing or other items may be worn or otherwise brought to Mifflin County School District property, which contain political speech or symbolize a particular political viewpoint, including but not limited to confederate flags and swastikas, as well as BLM logos or phrases associated with that movement.

This action is being taken due to complaints that have been received about such items and how those items have disrupted the education of students within the Mifflin County School District.

Morgan Earnest, a 10th-grade student, is suing over the policy, which was applied to her for wearing a pro-Trump mask and T-shirt; here's the shirt:

I think she's likely to win:

[1.] Under Tinker v. Des Moines Indep. School Dist. (1969), the government generally can't restrict student speech unless there is specific reason to believe that the speech is likely to be substantially disruptive. (It also has extra power to restrict lewd or vulgar speech in schools, as well as pro-drug speech, but those exceptions don't apply here.) The policy may be justified by a concern about disruptiveness, but it isn't limited to speech that has been specifically found to be disruptive; it therefore is facially overbroad. (The Third Circuit, which has authority of cases from Pennsylvania, has indeed struck down even narrower K-12 school speech policies as unconstitutionally overbroad, see Saxe v. State College Area School Dist. (3d Cir. 2001) (panel opinion written by then-Judge Alito).)

[2.] Content-neutral dress codes have been upheld by some courts; but this policy is content-based. Some courts have said that certain content-based but viewpoint-neutral policies in public schools (chiefly having to do with distribution of leaflets, not with clothing) might be permissible, on the theory that such schools are "nonpublic fora." But the Third Circuit seems to view restrictions on student speech as presumptively impermissible if they are content-based (unless they fit within the Tinker substantial disruption doctrine or one of the other exceptions). See S.G. v. Sayreville Bd. of Ed. (3d Cir. 2003) ("content- or viewpoint-based restrictions are subject to the most exacting First Amendment scrutiny").

[3.] The Supreme Court has also struck down prohibitions on "political speech" even in nonpublic fora, because what is "political" is so vague, and so subject to viewpoint-based applications. (Bans on speech mentioning a candidate or a party wouldn't be vague, but this ban obviously goes beyond that.) Would clothing that depicts the American flag be banned? What about clothing with logos of the U.S. military academies? Clothing that expresses a gay pride message? It's possible that the school might avoid this objection by delineating much more precisely just what counts; but I doubt that it will be any more successful in this than the Minnesota election authorities in Minnesota Voters Alliance v. Mansky (2018), or the transit authority in Center for Investigative Reporting v. SEPTA (3d Cir. 2020).

Here, by the way, is my video summarizing the basic rules of free speech in K-12 schools:

Earnest has moved for a temporary restraining order, so I assume we'll see at least a preliminary decision fairly quickly.

Advertisement

NEXT: Trump and Biden Are Both Misleading Us About COVID-19

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Bob from Ohio
    October.23.2020 at 1:47 pm

    “how those items have disrupted the education of students ”

    Could have at least put a “substantially” in there to at least try to conform to Tinker.

  2. Nelson Kerr
    October.23.2020 at 1:53 pm

    Perhaps the School Board should fire their exiting lawyer

  3. Longtobefree
    October.23.2020 at 2:23 pm

    So everyone wear a t-shirt with a rainbow on it.
    Conservatives can complain it is left wing gay marriage propaganda.
    Socialists can complain it is jeudo-Chriatian proselytizing.
    Everyone loses is the same as everyone wins, tight?

    Oh, yeah:
    P.S. Joe Biden is a crook

    1. Longtobefree
      October.23.2020 at 2:24 pm

      Tight = right

      (I guess the edit feature is in the fourth year of beta-test)

      1. Red Tony
        October.23.2020 at 2:35 pm

        Well tight is slang for “we cool”.

        https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Tight

        P.S.: Joe Biden is a crook.

  4. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    October.23.2020 at 2:37 pm

    Why do you assume that lawyer deserves to be fired?

    Fledgling bigots have rights, too, but if there is anything in this report to the motion that indicates a lawyer was involved — let alone did anything objectionable — in this context, I missed it.

    In particular, there is no assertion that any lawyer was involved in or consulted with respect to the notice issued by the school. There is no assertion anyone attempted to engage the school before filing the motion. Or, a lawyer might have advised the school against issuing the notice, or advised the school to refrain from sending the student home, without success.

    This censorship is bad, and seems unlikely to stand. But the lawyer problem here might be a grandstanding plaintiff’s lawyer rather than a substandard school lawyer.

  5. Sidney r finkel
    October.23.2020 at 2:46 pm

    While generally supportive of the right to display a political affiliation or position by students, particularly those at the college level it seems perfectly legal, logical and appropriate that a high school or lower level school could ban political displays on clothing that it deems are disruptive.

    We are talking about minors here who may well react disproportionately to political speech in a manner disruptive to education, and if the ban is only on school property it seems the damage to free speech is minor and temporary. Despite what the free speech extremists say, sometimes it is not ok to yell ‘fire’ in a crowded theater.

    And maybe, just maybe, the free speech absolutists ought to train their anger and vigor on a bigger issue, like the horrific, anti-democratic suppression of the vote by one party. That is far more dangerous to democracy and freedom than this is.

  6. rsteinmetz
    October.23.2020 at 2:47 pm

    Simply adopt uniforms. Problem solved.

  7. Cal Cetín
    October.23.2020 at 2:51 pm

    I sympathize with Justice Black’s dissenting opinion in the famous Tinker case, but alas, that was a *dissenting* opinion.

    If a kid can go to school and criticize his or her country’s side in an ongoing war, then I’d think all sorts of political speech would be protected.

    Is “Vote Trump” more disruptive than protesting a war in which many fellow-students’ brothers and fathers may be fighting?

Please to post comments