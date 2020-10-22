Election 2020

FBI Not Playing Along as Trump Tries To Implicate Joe Biden in Crimes

Plus: White House responds about missing migrant parents, Florida's failing foster care system, and more...

|

(BILL GREENBLATT/UPI/Newscom)

It looks like President Donald Trump is hoping for a redux of 2016's announcement that the FBI was investigating Hillary Clinton. With less than two weeks until the 2020 election, Trump is filling rallies and airtime with suggestions that Democratic nominee Joe Biden may be guilty of unspecified federal crimes.

But Trump is also frustrated that Attorney General Bill Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray haven't played along and announced that the Biden family is under investigation, according to The Washington Post and "people familiar with discussions" at the White House.

Anonymous White House sources should be taken with many grains of salt, of course. But Trump himself has been publicly spouting similar rhetoric. He told Fox News on Tuesday that Barr should "act fast" because "this is major corruption" and it "has to be known about before the election."

"We've got to get the attorney general to act," Trump said while discussing the recent New York Post story based on emails allegedly obtained from Hunter Biden's laptop and hard drive. The emails purportedly show Hunter saying he would introduce his dad, then vice president, to Chinese and Ukrainian business contacts.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said this week that there's no evidence the emails are an attempt by Russia to meddle in the 2020 U.S. election. (There's also no evidence they actually came from Hunter Biden, aside from the word of Trump advisor Rudy Giuliani, who passed them to the Post.)

The FBI has "nothing to add" to Ratcliffe's statement, said an October 20 letter to Republican Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.), who chairs the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. On October 17, Johnson had asked the FBI about the alleged Hunter Biden laptop.

"Regarding the subject of your letter, we have nothing to add at this time to the October 19th public statement by the Director of National Intelligence about the available actionable intelligence," wrote Jill C. Tyson, assistant director of the FBI's Office of Congressional Affairs. "If actionable intelligence is developed, the FBI in consultation with the Intelligence Community will evaluate the need to provide defensive briefings to you and the Committee pursuant to the established notification framework."

Tyson added that "the FBI can neither confirm nor deny the existence of any ongoing investigation or persons or entities under investigation, including to Members of Congress."

The White House is spinning this as a win: if the emails/laptop are not Russian disinformation, they must be authentic. Any day now, we'll hear about it from the DOJ.

Trump Special Assistant Ben Williamson told Fox Across America radio that it

was a big, big step… when the FBI and DOJ concurred with Director Radcliffe's opinion. Obviously, you had Democrats over the weekend, including our favorite Chairman Schiff, making the sort of preliminary allegation that this was Russian disinformation, as they so often like to do with anything that is inconvenient to the Democrat Party. But we're slowly starting to see more and more evidence, as we usually do, come out that's not the case, that this is a real legit concern. The DOJ is looking at it and hopefully we'll see more relevant information come out in the coming days.

Once again, Trump camp efforts to link Joe Biden to some sort of shady family business dealings can't be deterred by facts. But as USA Today reminds us, "after months of investigation, two Republican-led Senate committees unveiled a report in September that found no evidence of wrongdoing or corrupt actions by the former vice president in connection with his son Hunter's business dealings in Ukraine."

QUICK HITS

  • The Washington Post tweeted that a man in a coronavirus vaccine trial had died without specifying that the dead man was in a control group not receiving the vaccine.

• The White House is claiming that the families of hundreds of migrant children in U.S. custody whose parents can't be found actually don't want their children back.

• "Florida took thousands of kids from families, then failed to keep them safe": USA Today looks at Florida's wretched state care system for kids.

• Activists are turning facial recognition programs back around on bad cops.

• Pope Francis endorses civil unions for same-sex couples. "Homosexual people have a right to be in a family. They're children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over it," the pope told filmmakers in the new documentary Franceso. "What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered."

On Toobingate: "It should not be an unreasonably high standard to ask people not to engage in sex acts while talking to their work colleagues."

• From In These Times: "The Supreme Court Said Their Sentencing Was Unconstitutional. But They're Still Behind Bars."

• New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that "in 2017–2019, 65.3% of women aged 15–49 in the United States were currently using contraception. The most common contraceptive methods currently used were female sterilization (18.1%), oral contraceptive pills (14.0%), long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs) (10.4%), and the male condom (8.4%)."

• COVID-19 is making people appreciate their spouses more:

• History repeating…

 

 

NEXT: Fun Facts About Judge David C. Westenhaver of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio (1865-1928)

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    October.22.2020 at 9:32 am

    The Washington Post tweeted that a man in a coronavirus vaccine trial had died without specifying that the dead man was in a control group not receiving the vaccine.

    AP Stylebook says that still counts.

    1. mad.casual
      October.22.2020 at 9:43 am

      Between masks and social distancing, I’m pretty sure most of us are part of a control group.

      1. hases
        October.22.2020 at 9:46 am

      2. perlchpr
        October.22.2020 at 9:54 am

        Unauthorized human trials in the absence of Institutional Review Board oversight.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    October.22.2020 at 9:33 am

    With less than two weeks until the 2020 election, Trump is filling rallies and airtime with suggestions that Democratic nominee Joe Biden may be guilty of unspecified federal crimes.

    The GOP can spend three years ginning up a case for impeachment off it when Biden wins.

  3. Illocust
    October.22.2020 at 9:34 am

    Ouch, really hurts to have the Russian disinformation narrative overturned. Nice attempt at spin though.

    1. Overt
      October.22.2020 at 9:46 am

      Poor ENB. She has been waiting so long to find out how to talk about the Hunter emails without, you know, talking about the emails. First it was the Censorship. Now it is, “Trump Seizes”.

      1. Illocust
        October.22.2020 at 9:52 am

        Honestly she reminds me of a dear family member who started swearing when she found out Biden raped one of his employees. She believed he really did it, but she was pissed because she thought it would lose Biden votes. A lot of Dems realize that they are on the cusp of securing permanent dictatorial power. Who Biden is and what he’s done doesn’t matter from that perspective because his sole purpose is to be a rubber stamp for whatever a Pelosi run congress sends to him.

  4. John Milton
    October.22.2020 at 9:35 am

    Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said this week that there’s no evidence the emails are an attempt by Russia to meddle in the 2020 U.S. election. (There’s also no evidence they actually came from Hunter Biden, aside from the word of Trump advisor Rudy Giuliani, who passed them to the Post.)

    Those pics of him cavorting with teenage girls, snorting coke off a hooker’s ass, getting a blowjob while smoking crack, the emails verified by the recipients as genuine, all just miraculously ended up on somebody else’s computer. Because that totally exonerates Biden and makes this whole scenario look perfectly innocent…

    You guys should really reconsider this line of cover you’re running.

    1. John Milton
      October.22.2020 at 9:36 am

      But hey, if you can’t trust the Chris Wray FBI that now has an agent sitting in prison for confessing to lying on a subpoena to spy on the campaign and incoming administration of the opposition party, who can you trust?

  5. loveconstitution1789
    October.22.2020 at 9:37 am

    FBI Not Playing Along as Trump Tries To Implicate Joe Biden in Crimes

    Joe Biden and his son ARE implicated in crimes.

    But hey, this is not the Obama Adminstration where the FBI is used to violating federal law and the Constitution by lying under oath and trying to coup a duly elected President Trump.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      October.22.2020 at 9:38 am

      It is funny that ENB will continue to be a media whore and lie and lie and lie to cover Democrats.

      1. Mother's Lament
        October.22.2020 at 9:48 am

        For those who think Lovecons use of “media whore” is too strong a word, no ethical journalist would look at those texts and emails and say; “Once again, Trump camp efforts to link Joe Biden to some sort of shady family business dealings can’t be deterred by facts”.

        This’s Tony-level lying.

    2. loveconstitution1789
      October.22.2020 at 9:39 am

      Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Joe Biden’s Latest Scandals

      ENB hardest hit.

      1. John Milton
        October.22.2020 at 9:42 am

        NOT REAL! FAKE SCANDAL! NO EVIDENCE!

        It’s not like Trump hired a washed up foreign intelligence officer to take down the drunken bar stories of a shady Russian stooge and used the resulting fabrications to obtain secret warrants in secret courts to surreptitiously spy on his rival’s election campaign. In that case, the evidence would be rock-solid and indisputable.

    3. raspberrydinners
      October.22.2020 at 9:58 am

      God you are pathetic.

  6. Claptrap
    October.22.2020 at 9:38 am

    Man, ENB is spinning mightily against the Biden corruption story.

    NO. EVIDENCE.

    https://nypost.com/2020/10/22/hunter-biz-partner-confirms-e-mail-details-joe-bidens-push-to-make-millions-from-china/

    The dynamite assertion [that the former vice president was a willing and eager participant in a family scheme to make millions of dollars by partnering with a shady Chinese Communist firm], believable because it aligns with earlier information we know to be true, came in a statement by Tony Bobulinski, who describes himself as a former partner of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden and Joe’s brother Jim in the China scheme. Bobulinski unloads his bill of accusations in blunt but precise language and detail.

    He confirms that he was one of the recipients of the May 13, 2017, email published by The Post eight days ago. That email, from another partner in the group, laid out cash and equity positions and mysteriously included a 10 percent set-aside for “the big guy.”

    Uh, oops.

    1. Claptrap
      October.22.2020 at 9:44 am

      I’m guessing she’s fully on board with the Times’s new objective of narrative building instead of actual, you know, journalism. Because she’s not interested in the actual journalism at play here.

      https://www.wsj.com/articles/a-laptop-window-on-the-oligarchy-11603235685

      The New York Post revelations are unlike many things you’ve seen reported as “news” lately: There is meticulous, transparent sourcing. The technician who ended up in possession of Hunter’s laptop is described in detail and has now been identified by name by other news outlets and even outed himself. The named persons of Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon vouched for how the data came into the Post’s hands. Compare this to the vague, anonymous sourcing of so many Russia collusion stories or the New York Times’s mysteriously sourced “tax-return data” (not tax returns) of Donald Trump.

  7. John Milton
    October.22.2020 at 9:39 am

    COVID-19 is making people appreciate their spouses more

    Other than the ones who got murdered by their abusive spouses and had nowhere to go and no recourse due to totalitarian lockdowns. But that doesn’t help the narrative much, does it?

  8. Mother's Lament
    October.22.2020 at 9:41 am

    FBI Not Playing Along as Trump Tries To Implicate Joe Biden in Crimes

    Yeah, this isn’t a hot take anymore ENB, you’ve become an outright propagandist and a coverup participant.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      October.22.2020 at 9:45 am

      FBI Seized Hunter Biden Laptop As Part Of A Federal Money-Laundering Investigation

      HAHA. The MSM and unreason refused to even mention that this was a money laundering investigation.

      1. raspberrydinners
        October.22.2020 at 9:58 am

        If people like you gave a shit about anything you’d be far more concerned with Trump and his family’s crimes but you’re not so…

  9. loveconstitution1789
    October.22.2020 at 9:41 am

    Amy Coney Barrett Will Be Confirmed Because Kavanaugh Battle Taught GOP To Stop Getting Played By Democrat Dirty Tricks

    No more Roberts fucking over the Constitution through his siding with Socialists on the SCOTUS.

    1. John Milton
      October.22.2020 at 9:45 am

      No more Roberts fucking over the Constitution through his siding with Socialists on the SCOTUS.

      Already done my man. Roberts gave them unlimited mail-in ballots with no time restrictions, no identity verification, and no post mark in the 3 key battleground states they need to retake the presidency and senate. When that happens and the supreme court expands to 13 justices and Puerto Rico and DC get statehood this officially becomes a banana republic. If we’re lucky it goes to a shooting war.

  10. loveconstitution1789
    October.22.2020 at 9:42 am

    The Left Doesn’t Want To Debate Foreign Policy Because Trump Is Rocking It

    Trump has a peace treaty to pull troops out of Afghanistan.
    Trump established relative peace in the Middle East.
    Trump has North Korea tamed.
    Trump has Iran tamed. (Thanks to blasting Iran general to bits)

    1. loveconstitution1789
      October.22.2020 at 9:44 am

      Kristen Welker’s Activist Track Record Perfectly Qualifies Her For The Anti-Trump Debate Commission

    2. mad.casual
      October.22.2020 at 9:56 am

      Trump rebalanced the cost/contribution to NATO.
      Trump renegotiated ‘safe third country’ agreements between here and Guatemala.

      The worst thing they can bring up is the tarriffs and, even then, he’s effectively established that the US is no longer a free ride/doormat.

      1. mad.casual
        October.22.2020 at 9:58 am

        between here and Guatemala.

        And I mean at each point in a linear path along a/the map, not just between the the US gov’t and the Guatemalan gov’t.

    3. raspberrydinners
      October.22.2020 at 9:59 am

      And of the bounties on soldiers’ heads? Great “patriot” you are there.

  11. Illocust
    October.22.2020 at 9:43 am

    Also, not really surprised about the spouse thing. We spend less time with our spouses than our coworkers. It’s not a surprise that getting time to remember why you started dating someone in the first place is generally helping relationships.

    1. mad.casual
      October.22.2020 at 9:50 am

      Don’t tell ENB but, it turns out that both men (and women) are happier when they see their partner at home caring for their kids more and that women (and men) are happier when they don’t have to come home and unload psychological baggage about their shitty co-workers on their children and SO. Goddamned conservatives and their nuclear family machinations.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    October.22.2020 at 9:44 am

    Activists are turning facial recognition programs back around on bad cops.

    I see a targeted ban in its future.

  13. hases
  14. mad.casual
    October.22.2020 at 9:45 am

    FBI Not Playing Along as Trump Tries To Implicate Joe Biden in Crimes

    You mean they’re not waiting until after Loretta Lynch has a tarmac meeting with Bill?

  15. loveconstitution1789
    October.22.2020 at 9:46 am

    CNN’s Brian Stelter Destroyed By Washington Examiner’s Susan Ferrechio Over Biden Email Scandal

  16. Mickey Rat
    October.22.2020 at 9:47 am

    What facts are there that the Bidens are not involved in corrupt dealings? All that was offered was an opinion that the e-mails possibly are not authentic, based on not much evidence. That does not support the conclusion that the Bidens are clean.

    What was most discussed was the FBI not backing Schiff raising the Russia conspiracy theory again, not exonerating the Bidens. For all the bloviating about the press being the watchdog of the government, they are consistently incurious about corruption accusations against powerful Democrats

  17. loveconstitution1789
    October.22.2020 at 9:47 am

    How The Left Tries To Trick Gun Owners Into Supporting Gun Control

    Gun supporting Americans are not giving in to Lefties anymore.

  18. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    October.22.2020 at 9:47 am

    unspecified federal crimes

    GUILTY! BENGHAZI!!!! BIRTHERS!! DERP!!!! HARD DRIVES! BLOOP!!! PIZZAGATE!!!! QAnon!!! IRS LOIS LERNER!!!! AARGGHHHHH!!!!!!!!!

    1. John
      October.22.2020 at 9:49 am

      Biden sold out US Foreign policy and used his crack head son as a bag man. Everyone can see if fuck head. Give it up.

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
        October.22.2020 at 9:51 am

        You’re making shit up again, CT-Boy Alex Jones JR.

        1. John
          October.22.2020 at 9:53 am

          Lets see an investors pedo crackhead who got dishonorably discarded by the navy is going around sitting on foreign corporate boards and getting wired millions of dollars by various foreign persons and organizations while he’s flying on air force two with his dad whose vice president of the united states.

          Biden wasn’t selling out the country. That is just some “shady family dealings”. I know you want to defend a fellow pedo here, but just stop it. Really, it is pathetic.

        2. John Milton
          October.22.2020 at 9:57 am

          Give Buttplug TrueFax like Trump getting peed on my by Russian hookers. You know, the REAL REALITY BASED REALITY that all REALITY BASED people know to be true!

      2. loveconstitution1789
        October.22.2020 at 9:53 am

        Its Lefty projection. They accused Trump of this stuff but it was really Democrats and in particular Joe Biden, who are on the hook with foreign intel services because he broke US law.

      3. raspberrydinners
        October.22.2020 at 10:00 am

        One would think you’d be quite concerned about Jared Kushner then too but I guess it’s too hard when you have your head rammed up Trump’s ass.

    2. Mother's Lament
      October.22.2020 at 9:51 am

      Epstein didn’t kill himself, Buttplug.

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
        October.22.2020 at 9:53 am

        Epstein was Trump’s running buddy in the NYC social dirtbag scene.

        Not saying Trump did it though. I don’t make shit up.

        1. John Milton
          October.22.2020 at 9:55 am

          Trump and Epstein hadn’t seen each other in 20 years. Clinton logged dozens of flights on his private jet. Good thing you’re not a purveyor of retarded conspiracy theories or anything like that.

          By the way, pay your bet you welshing pedophile.

        2. Sevo
          October.22.2020 at 10:00 am

          …I don’t make shit up.
          You.
          Are.
          Full.
          Of.
          Shit, turd.

    3. John Milton
      October.22.2020 at 9:54 am

      GUILTY! RUSSIA COLLUSION!!!! CHINESE BANK ACCOUNTS!!!!! DERP!!!! PEE PEE TAPES!!!!! STORMY DANIELS!!!!!!!! AARGGHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!

      Don’t you have some kids to go fuck, kiddie fucker?

  19. Fist of Etiquette
    October.22.2020 at 9:48 am

    Pope Francis endorses civil unions for same-sex couples.

    Get woke or go broke. Domesticated gays have a lot of disposable income and the collection plates are hurting right now.

  20. John
    October.22.2020 at 9:48 am

    Once again, Trump camp efforts to link Joe Biden to some sort of shady family business dealings can’t be deterred by facts. But as USA Today reminds us, “after months of investigation, two Republican-led Senate committees unveiled a report in September that found no evidence of wrongdoing or corrupt actions by the former vice president in connection with his son Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine.”

    They didn’t have access to Hunter Biden’s emails when they made that conclusion. And their conclusion whatever it’s validity says nothing about the authenticity of the Biden hard drive.

    Is ENB really this stupid? Yes, I know she is dishonest. But is she actually so stupid she doesn’t understand how invalid of an argument she is making?

    Meanwhile, there is no evidence that the hard drive isn’t what it appears to be and even the Biden campaign is not claiming it is fake.

    1. Idle Hands
      October.22.2020 at 9:51 am

      If Don JR got busted for doing coke/amphetamines I fucking gurantee you reason would write an article about the hypocrisy of the justice system where people get thrown in cages for the same crime that a sitting president’s kid skates on. Joe Biden wrote the fucking crime bill and not a nary mention of just the absolute hypocrisy of this.

    2. John Milton
      October.22.2020 at 10:00 am

      Is ENB really this stupid? Yes, I know she is dishonest. But is she actually so stupid she doesn’t understand how invalid of an argument she is making?

      She’s quite literally nothing but a byline for whatever copypasta is coming out of the DNC. She’s incredibly stupid, yes. Bear in mind her entire career up until she was hired at Reason consisted of writing clickbait articles GenY teenages on a website called Bustle where she delved into such esoteric topics as putting out the right books in your apartment to impress your fuckbuddy. So it’s anybody’s guess if she’s actually bright enough to realize she’s a useful idiot, but she’s more than happy to play the role whether consciously or unconsciously. The sad thing is seeing some of the people who used to have demonstrable self-awareness doing the same thing.

  21. Idle Hands
    October.22.2020 at 9:49 am

    Once again, Trump camp efforts to link Joe Biden to some sort of shady family business dealings can’t be deterred by facts. But as USA Today reminds us, “after months of investigation, two Republican-led Senate committees unveiled a report in September that found no evidence of wrongdoing or corrupt actions by the former vice president in connection with his son Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine.”

    “some sort of shady family business dealings” – Reason Magazine on Hunter Biden’s Laptop.

    Lets see an incestous pedo crackhead who got dishonorably discharded by the navy is going around sitting on foreign corporate boards and getting wired millions of dollars by varios foreign persons and organizations while he’s flying on air force two with his dad whose vice president of the united states is now referred to as “some sort of shady family dealings.” Crackerjack reporting. Pretty sure you people wrote about Trump’s tax returns but refuse to publish any of the contents of this laptop/emails when there’s been no denial from the Biden campaign about it’s authenticity.

    1. John
      October.22.2020 at 9:51 am

      Every crackhead who was kicked out the navy sits on foreign boards and makes millions of dollars. Joe Biden had nothing to do with any of that.

      This is what ENB expects people to believe.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        October.22.2020 at 9:55 am

        It also upsets her stupid brain that nobody is falling for it.

        America is reelecting Trump and its partly because of media hacks like ENB lying their asses off.

  22. Fist of Etiquette
    October.22.2020 at 9:49 am

    The most common contraceptive methods currently used were…

    Militant feminism and face tattoos.

  23. Tom Bombadil
    October.22.2020 at 9:50 am

    This is the only mention of the Hunter/Joe Biden corruption and ENB lies her ass off.

    Fucking disgrace.

    Btw, I’ve noticed Nick and Matt have basically disappeared. Possibly they have a tiny shred of dignity and can’t stand to be associated with this piece of shit publication.

    1. John
      October.22.2020 at 9:52 am

      Assuming facts not in evidence.

    2. loveconstitution1789
      October.22.2020 at 10:00 am

      Nick and Matt were neck deep in bullshit with the Trump impeachment lies.

      Like the FBI, unreason needs to fire everyone and start anew.

  24. Fist of Etiquette
    October.22.2020 at 9:51 am

    58 percent of married men and women 18 to 55 said the pandemic has made them appreciate their spouse more…

    Like Adolf and Eva in the bunker.

  25. Fist of Etiquette
    October.22.2020 at 9:52 am

    It should not be an unreasonably high standard to ask people not to engage in sex acts while talking to their work colleagues.

    So suddenly power moves are no longer a part of office dynamics?

  26. Fist of Etiquette
    October.22.2020 at 9:53 am

    USA Today looks at Florida’s wretched state care system for kids.

    Pretty much every state government. Wonder why Florida is targeted here right now.

  27. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.22.2020 at 9:54 am

    There it is finally. Reason koch industries attempts to smear the president, ignore an explosive political corruption scandal, and side with the billionaires in silicon valley. If you think these reason liberaltarians are on your side, you are dead wrong.

  28. Fist of Etiquette
    October.22.2020 at 9:55 am

    Today’s edition of “you could reuse this article from 100 years ago in 2020”

    Oh how public health policy has advanced in a century.

  29. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    October.22.2020 at 9:56 am

    Trump rape accuser ‘stunned’ at DOJ no-show at court hearing
    A woman who has accused President Donald Trump of raping her in the 1990s says she’s stunned that the Department of Justice turned down a chance to argue to a judge that the United States can be substituted for Trump in a defamation lawsuit

    https://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/wireStory/trump-rape-accuser-expected-court-oral-arguments-73737961

    THIS SHOULD BE ON THE NEWS 24/&!!

  30. John
    October.22.2020 at 9:59 am

    https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/10/jeffrey-toobin-and-our-public-hate-ritual/

    Kevin D. Williamson, who once said the Sandman kid “might as well have spit on the cross” now defends Jeffrey Toobin from hateful right. All Toobin did was jerk off in front of his co-workers. It is not like he wore a MAGA hat or something.

    Normally it is a fallacy to accuse someone of being guilty of a behavior they try to excuse and defend. In this case, however, it might not be such a fallacy. Ten bucks says Williamson does the same thing and just knows how to turn his video camera off where Toobin doesn’t. All of these people are sick choads.

Please to post comments