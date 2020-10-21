Police

Virginia Passes Bill To Make it Harder for Problem Cops To Jump to New Departments

A local news investigation found three dozen cops who committed crimes but never were decertified.

|

policelights_1161x653
(Tyler Oneill / Dreamstime.com)

The Virginia Assembly passed a slate of police reform bills last Friday, including legislation making it easier to decertify police officers—a crucial step in making sure officers fired for serious misconduct can't easily jump to another department.

Under the new legislation, expected to be signed into law by Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a state board that oversees police will create a standard of conduct for officers in the state, and the board will have more power to strip officers of their certification if they commit a crime or violate those standards. 

The bill's passage follows an August Virginian-Pilot investigation that found three dozen officers convicted of crimes since 2011 were never decertified.

In the wake of the police killing of George Floyd and national demands for policing reform, cities and states around the country are considering rolling back the broad protections—created and maintained through the intense lobbying of police unions—that make it difficult in many cases to fire rotten cops.

The Baltimore Sun reported last week that a working group of Maryland lawmakers recommended that the state legislature repeal the Maryland Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights when it reconvenes next year. Maryland was the first state in the nation to pass a "bill of rights" for police in 1974, legislation that would soon be mimicked by many other states. Maryland's current law allows officers to wait five days before speaking with internal affairs investigators and expunges misconduct complaints after a certain period.

The repeal effort will face concerted opposition from police unions, who have successfully scuttled similar efforts elsewhere. The California legislature considered a bill this summer that would have given the state a way to decertify police officers, but pressure from police unions killed it. California currently has no power to permanently strip an officer's badge.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police is suing the city council and mayor to block legislation that would make the police union's collective bargaining process more transparent.

As Reason's Peter Suderman wrote in our October issue on police reform, "That is what police unions do: defend the narrow interests of police as employees, often at the expense of public safety." 

Among the other police reform bills passed by the Virginia legislature were provisions that allow local governments to establish civilian review boards and bar police from initiating a traffic stop search if they allegedly smell marijuana—one of the most notorious and subjective methods that police use to establish probable cause for a search.

However, police groups managed to limit or kill bills they deemed too extreme, such as one creating a statutory duty for officers to report misconduct by other police. 

"At the end of the day, we didn't make out so bad," John Jones, director of the Virginia Sheriffs' Association, told the Virginia Mercury.

NEXT: ACB on RAP

C.J. Ciaramella is a reporter at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    October.21.2020 at 4:10 pm

    …a state board that oversees police will create a standard of conduct for officers in the state, and the board will have more power to strip officers of their certification if they commit a crime or violate those standards.

    Maybe I’m too much the cynic, but having the power isn’t the same as using it.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      October.21.2020 at 4:15 pm

      Color me skeptical too. The standards will be meaningless and vague, full of exceptions and fuzzy words, and won’t be enforced anyway.

    2. mad.casual
      October.21.2020 at 4:39 pm

      Especially considering that, as seems to be implied, they already have the power but it’s just too darned hard to exercise it when cops are convicted.

      I’m sure the process involved jumping through three flaming hoops before wrestling a live bear and that the reduction to just two flaming hoops before wrestling the bear is more than just a token gesture.

  2. qixupe
    October.21.2020 at 4:10 pm

    I made 10k dollar a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Here’s what I’ve been doing Please visit this site…Click here.

  3. qixupe
    October.21.2020 at 4:11 pm

    Fantastic work-from-home opportunity for everyone… Work for three to eight hours a day and start getting paid in the range of 7,000-14,000 dollars a month…
    Weekly payments…Click For Full Detail.

  4. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    October.21.2020 at 4:35 pm

    The bill’s passage follows an August Virginian-Pilot investigation that found three dozen officers convicted of crimes since 2011 were never decertified.

    Someone needs to explain to me, in clear language, how committing a crime requires “decertification” as an officer. If I try out for the academy, and have no “certification”, if I’ve got criminal convictions, I will be rejected out of hand. Do they not do a background check in Virginia?

    1. mad.casual
      October.21.2020 at 4:42 pm

      I understood it to mean that you went through the academy with a clean record, committed crimes under the color of law, and went to the next department, certification in hand, and got a job as a certified officer of the law.

      Do they not do a background check in Virginia?

      Of course not, these are certified officers of the law.

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        October.21.2020 at 5:03 pm

        Yeah, background checks are only necessary when average people want to do something silly like exercise their rights.

  5. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    October.21.2020 at 4:35 pm

    As Reason’s Peter Suderman wrote in our October issue on police reform, “That is what police unions do: defend the narrow interests of police as employees, often at the expense of public safety.”

    But only police union, not every other public sector union on the planet.

    1. AlbertP
      October.21.2020 at 5:01 pm

      True. But most other public sector union members don’t carry guns, breakdown doors, etc., in the performance of their jobs. So, this is a start.

  6. Union of Concerned Socks
    October.21.2020 at 5:12 pm

    Problem solved!

    Call the papers to trumpet this victory over oppression, and let’s get back to global warming.

  7. Cal Cetín
    October.21.2020 at 5:13 pm

    Crimes involving serious misconduct in office should be punished by disqualification from office, at least the office you misconducted in. You shouldn’t need a board for this, a court should be able to do it.

    Conversely, serious misconduct in office should be a crime, not an administrative violation, so what’s a board for?

    The problem is getting prosecutors to prosecute. Today the standard is to go after cops if there’s a threat of riots, not to single out the bad apples simply for the sake of justice.

    Of course, sometimes you have a really honest prosecutor, but how often does that happen?

Please to post comments