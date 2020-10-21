Gay Marriage

Pope Francis Declares Support for Civil Unions for Gay Couples

His statement doesn’t change Catholic Church teachings, but it’s an indicator of big cultural shifts.

|

(Antoine Mekary / Dreamstime.com)

Same-sex couples should be recognized under the law, Pope Francis said in a new documentary that premiered in Rome today.

"What we have to create is a civil union law," he said in an interview for the documentary Francesco, according to Jesuit magazine America. "That way they are legally covered. I stood up for that."

This is being treated as major news, the first time that a pope has called for legal recognition of gay relationships. However, it's reportedly not a new position for Francis. When he was an archbishop in Buenos Aires, America notes, he supported civil unions for same-sex couples as an alternative to legal recognition of gay marriage, which the Catholic Church was resisting.

The Church ultimately lost that debate; Argentina legalized gay marriage in 2010.

As pope, Francis has been supportive of embracing the Catholic Church's LGBT members as part of its family. Catholic teaching opposes gay sexual activity and marriage recognition but does not call for the rejection or abandonment of LGBT people. Francis had not at this point, though, made any statements as pope that staked out a position like the one he took in Buenos Aires—that same-sex couples should be entitled to some form of legal recognition.

This does not change the Catholic Church's official teachings or position on same-sex relationships. In just a couple of weeks, the Supreme Court will be hearing a case about whether a Catholic foster agency can refuse to place children in the homes of same-sex couples.

Nevertheless, Pope Francis openly revealing his support for legal recognition for same-sex couples, even if it's not called "marriage," is a significant cultural shift and an indicator of how much the Overton window on LGBT policies has been moved. The Catholic Church is following the path of millions of others who have slowly come around to accept LGBT relationships as valid. The "civil union" compromise was once an extremely popular position for many Americans, including many Democratic politicians before around 2012, when polls fully shifted to support for full marriage recognition.

It's too soon to speculate about whether Pope Francis' statement will lead the whole Church down the same path or whether the teachings will someday change. But it's worth the attention precisely because it's the first time a pope has directly supported legal recognition of same-sex relationships, even if he doesn't call it "marriage." That's a big deal.

NEXT: Libertarian Lawmakers or a Libertarian Laws?

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  4. BillyG
    October.21.2020 at 1:06 pm

    Legalized gay marriage? Can you show me where a gay couple was jailed for being married? Rather, isn’t it true it was “recognized” by the government instead?

    1. ThomasD
      October.21.2020 at 1:13 pm

      Maybe someone can explain to Francis how such government recognized contracts are ordinarily consummated.

    2. mad.casual
      October.21.2020 at 1:32 pm

      Simialrly, where in the Bible does it teach to support your government’s support of gay marriage? Don’t burn down your gay neighbors’ homes and leave them in the streets to die homeless, sure, but each and every one of the “1,100 legal rights and privileges” secured by marriage was ordained by God? Fuck that noise.

      1. Juice
        October.21.2020 at 1:51 pm

        Simialrly, where in the Bible does it teach to support your government’s support of gay marriage?

        Romans 13?

  6. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    October.21.2020 at 1:12 pm

    Catholic teaching opposes gay sexual activity and marriage recognition but does not call for the rejection or abandonment of LGBT people.

    In just a couple of weeks, the Supreme Court will be hearing a case about whether a Catholic foster agency can refuse to place children in the homes of same-sex couples.

    There are a lot of Catholics on the Supreme Court. Wouldn’t it be a hoot if they ruled that adoption by same-sex couples was ok as long as they eschewed gay sexual activity!

    I don’t expect it at all. But Roberts goes so far out of his way to twist his rulings (penaltax!) sometimes that I can almost imagine some such twist for this case. “If same-sex couples take a vow of celibacy, they can adopt. Oh and also, it would be a violation of the 4th amendment to verify that vow of celibacy. Thanks, bye, have a nice day.”

  7. ThomasD
    October.21.2020 at 1:12 pm

    Sure am glad Reason is covering the really important stuff. Instead of that silly Biden family corruption and sleaze story.

    You guys are top notch.

    1. Mother's Lament
      October.21.2020 at 1:17 pm

      Reason Ignore-O-Meter:

      It’s Not Real
      It’s Russian Disinfo
      It’s Real But Doesn’t Matter (local story) <– YOU ARE HERE
      It Matters But Not Very Much
      This is Old News
      Shut Up Racist

    2. Mickey Rat
      October.21.2020 at 2:08 pm

      Apparently the conventional wisdom on the Biden family corruption story is that it has been discredited and can therefore be ignored.

  8. John
    October.21.2020 at 1:12 pm

    No, it is an indication that a leftist was elected Pope. It says absolutely nothing about the larger culture outside of the top echelons of the Catholic Church.

    1. JohannesDinkle
      October.21.2020 at 1:20 pm

      Absolutely. Go just about anywhere in Africa or Latin American and try to sell this. Guess where most of those who actually believe in the Catholic Church live.

  9. Mother's Lament
    October.21.2020 at 1:14 pm

    “Is the Pope Catholic?”
    “Well…”

  10. Idle Hands
    October.21.2020 at 1:18 pm

    lmao. Is this a joke? Why doesn’t he just become a methodist?

    1. mad.casual
      October.21.2020 at 1:24 pm

      That’s an insult to principled Methodists. If he wanted to pander abjectly while claiming to have read it from the Bible, he could’ve just been a Unitarian. But then, there’s no Papacy which to claim power and influence and what’s the fun in that?

  12. hokey
    October.21.2020 at 1:44 pm

    While it is a good step in the right direction, it kinda feels like a PR move to distract from the whole ‘property is a secondary right’ fiasco. Not to mention the money the church is getting for ‘state approved’ churches in China. Until a pope gets rid of clerical celibacy, I will remain skeptical.

  13. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.21.2020 at 2:03 pm

    Meanwhile the Seinfeld D list actors are trying to flip Texas. They don’t have a shot but it reminds me of that old Pace picante commercial.

    Oh and the pope is an Argentine leftist socialist fuckwad too.

