Libertarian Party

Libertarian Lawmakers or a Libertarian Laws?

Advancing laws that further libertarian objectives, no matter who champions them, looks like the surer route to our preferred ends.

|

Justin Amash
(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

It would be great if our political system were restructured to make third parties viable competitors for federal office. Personally, I'd like to try a party-list proportional representation system with statewide, multi-member districts, and I think we should change the rules governing candidate inclusion for the presidential debates, too. Absent all of that, I'd also welcome a simpler (and more historically precedented) transformation, like one of the major parties realigning on policy or dissolving entirely and being succeeded by something more libertarian.

But let's assume none of that happens and libertarians stay in our present position vis-a-vis governance for the foreseeable future. And let's assume libertarians—as a party, a loosely organized movement, and an ideology which roughly one in five Americans lean toward—will continue to have limited money, time, and public support.

Given all that, a question I've been mulling as we approach Election Day is this: Is it better to have libertarian lawmakers or libertarian laws? Should we be expending energy trying to put a couple of friendly faces in Congress, or should we focus on legislation, irrespective of who writes or votes for it?

I understand the appeal of having a standard-bearer for the movement. I was the sole intern at Ron Paul's 2008 campaign headquarters, after all. More recently, Rep. Justin Amash (L–Mich.) has been by far the member of Congress with whom I'm most closely aligned, and I'm sorry he's not seeking reelection to the House. I know how hopeful and reassuring it can be to see a politician with decent name recognition giving thoughtful voice to libertarian views on the national stage.

I also don't underestimate the importance of personality in swaying public opinion. The average American only has so much enthusiasm and mental space for politics, which is as it should be. For many people, it can be easier to identify with a compelling, sympathetic person and their general philosophy of governance than to sort out a whole agenda's worth of policy positions for oneself. I suspect as a movement we've put too much emphasis on public officials filling this representative role as opposed to media figures—like Joe Rogan or Rush Limbaugh—who are background noise in the lives of millions. But I don't discount the value of having a popular person making acceptable or attractive what would otherwise be unknown or unpopular libertarian views.

Still, between libertarian lawmakers and laws, I pick laws every time. They're the surer route to libertarian ends, since having a handful of libertarians in Washington produces very few substantive accomplishments. Libertarian lawmakers can pen all the bills they want, but how much does it matter if they can't pass them or even bring them to a vote?

In his 11 terms in Congress, Paul sponsored 620 pieces of legislation. Just four made it to a floor vote, and only one became law. That bill, passed in fall 2009, "allowed for the sale of a customhouse in Galveston, Tex." Amash's record is similar. Over a decade in Congress, he has been the primary sponsor of one item of enacted legislation. It renamed a post office.

Earlier in his tenure, Amash was able to force some notable amendment votes—in 2013, for example, he narrowly lost an attempt to defund a National Security Agency metadata collection program. Yet even losing a vote that way would likely be impossible now. As Amash has repeatedly explained and complained on Twitter, representatives are no longer permitted to freely offer amendments to legislation on the House floor.

Meanwhile, we don't need libertarians in Congress for there to be legislation we can support. The FIRST STEP Act, for instance, was introduced by Sens. Chuck Grassley (R–Iowa) and Dick Durbin (D–Ill.). The bill President Donald Trump vetoed last year so he could continue U.S. facilitation of the Saudi-led coalition's war crimes in Yemen was introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.). Sen. Tim Kaine (D–Va.), a longtime critic of presidential abuse of post-9/11 war powers, introduced a February bill banning Trump from further military action against Iran without congressional permission.

None of these legislators are libertarian heroes, but their views sometimes overlap with ours—and we can work with that. At the local level, where a libertarian on a city council may be one vote in seven, running for office can make strategic sense. But in higher levels of government, where a libertarian may be one vote in 435, we don't need a whole libertarian person in office to most effectively advance libertarian policy goals.

We can lobby for legislation, raise grassroots support for ballot initiatives, and support precedent-setting court battles on an ad hoc basis. We can join and form issue-based coalitions, generating momentum for policies we support with a rotating cast of allies. We can play to our strengths as a movement (being disproportionately loud, obnoxiously persistent, and unfettered by major-party loyalties) instead of our weaknesses (wielding formal power and winning elected office in winner-take-all, single-member districts).

If a principled libertarian happens to make it to Congress, fantastic! That's a bonus—but if it's our primary focus as a movement, it's a distraction from more concrete and achievable ends.

NEXT: Businesses Prepared for Natural Disasters Are Surviving COVID-19 Better Than the Competition

Bonnie Kristian is a fellow at Defense Priorities, contributing editor at The Week, and columnist at Christianity Today.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    October.21.2020 at 12:08 pm

    Having a blind squirrel that occasionally finds a nut is nice, but it’s far better to have someone who actually has libertarian principles. Having an R or a D occasionally put forward libertarian-ish legislation is nice, and better than nothing, but they also put forth a ton of anti-libertarian legislation. Voting for someone who’s only right 1 out of 10 times doesn’t feel good.

    Congress critters also do more that just legislate and vote. They bloviate, and having someone consistently bloviate about libertarian ideas shifts the entire conversation in that direction. If you start from the position of “the drug war is immoral and must be ended immediately”, whatever compromise you make with the drug warriors will probably be more libertarian than if you start from a position of “the drug was is inherently a good idea just implemented poorly” and compromise from there.

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    October.21.2020 at 12:11 pm

    Libertarian government > libertarian laws > libertarian president and legislators.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      October.21.2020 at 12:14 pm

      Looks like I spent so much effort on the HTML coding that I fucked up the comment. I would absolutely rather have a libertarian president and a legislature full of libertarians; but my comment refers to having a libertarian president who would be ignored by a non-libertarian legislature; or having just one or two libertarian legislators who would be similarly ignored.

  3. Blargrifth
    October.21.2020 at 12:18 pm

    Yes, please. We need to talk more about multi-member districts, which is the only way minor parties will win seats. Fuck “ranked choice voting” for being half-assed electoral reform that will do nothing but reinforce two party government.

  4. Ken Shultz
    October.21.2020 at 12:19 pm

    The libertarian lawmakers we need to make a more libertarian and more capitalist society are already in Washington. It’s just that their constituents are insufficiently libertarian and capitalist. Once we persuade the voters in their districts to desire a more libertarian and more capitalist society, the politicians we already have will be falling all over themselves to be more libertarian and capitalist than each other–the same way progressives try to outdo each other with social justice.

    The guy who famously said, “Segregation today, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever!” changed his mind completely and became a political force for integration in his later years. It wasn’t because he had a Paul on the road to Damascus moment. It was because he had presidential aspirations, put his finger in the air, and saw which way the wind was blowing. Once the American people wanted an end to segregation, there was little that politicians could do to stop it.

    The purpose of libertarianism is not to seize the levers of government and inflict a libertarian world on an unwilling population. The purpose of libertarianism is to persuade voters to want a more libertarian world, and the more we do that, the more libertarian our politicians will become. Persuading people is difficult, time consuming, and frustrating, but it has the advantage of being the only way forwards. Before we could get a world where cannabis is legal, we had to persuade a certain number of people that legalizing cannabis was desirable.

    1. Longtobefree
      October.21.2020 at 12:39 pm

      “Once the American people wanted an end to segregation, there was little that politicians could do to stop it.”

      Please give some credit to the 101st Airborne.
      “Woodrow Wilson Mann, the mayor of Little Rock, asked President Eisenhower to send federal troops to enforce integration and protect the nine students. On September 24, the President ordered the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army—without its black soldiers, who rejoined the division a month later—to Little Rock and federalized the entire 10,000-member Arkansas National Guard, taking it out of Faubus’s control”
      (Note for Yankees – Faubus was the governor at the time who used the National Guard to block the school entrance)
      Details: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Little_Rock_Nine

  5. LoneWolfRadio
    October.21.2020 at 12:24 pm

    A libertarian laws indeed.

  6. Dr Dani
    October.21.2020 at 12:24 pm

    STAY AT HOME & WORK AT HOME FOR USA ►Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here… Click here.

  7. John
    October.21.2020 at 12:25 pm

    The point of politics is to affect laws and policy. The point is not to give gasbags who say things you like a platform. I am dumfounded that anyone would think there could be any debate about which is more valuable results or symbolism, which is all a lone “Libertarian” lawmaker is.

  8. Jeb Kerman
    October.21.2020 at 12:27 pm

    Laws matter for absolutely nothing if we are unwilling or unable to impose them.

    If the Constitution is to survive 2021 it will do so only if we impose it upon tens of thousands of government employees.

    The military is split. The FBI is openly committing treason as are governors and DAs and police across the nation.

    Support your local sheriff. End the tyranny. We need to impose the US Constitution by force of arms upon these illegitimate governments.

    Politicians no longer matter. Voting is irrelevant. Government has failed because we failed to uphold the law.

    The Constitution is being ignored by the state because we have not demonstrated the will to fight for it.

    The only thing that matters today is who will stand and fight.

    Kill a commie for mommy. Kill a commie today!

  9. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
    October.21.2020 at 12:29 pm

    I agree with this sentiment. Let’s move away from identity politics and partisan tribalism and talk about individual issues.

  10. siliconflux
    October.21.2020 at 12:32 pm

    I’d settle for either more libertarian laws or lawmakers because right now we do not have enough of either.

  11. AlbertP
    October.21.2020 at 12:41 pm

    “We can lobby for legislation, raise grassroots support for ballot initiatives, and support precedent-setting court battles on an ad hoc basis. We can join and form issue-based coalitions, generating momentum for policies we support with a rotating cast of allies…”

    You mean actually getting involved in local politics? I mean, like attending city hall meetings? Actually writing an actual letter to your local politician when they do something right, or something you don’t like, and explaining your position. I guess. But, it’s SO much more fun, and much easier, to complain on FB or wherever.

  12. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.21.2020 at 12:42 pm

    As Ron Paul recognized decades ago you cannot get elected in the Libertarian Party. So he switched and ran as a republican. You have to pretend in order to get the money to run from the national party. LP doesn’t have the funds and few donors. Sure you would hope there would be more limited government / fewer laws types that run, but the two main parties don’t care much for those and run them off. Or like Amash they cancel themselves. He could have stayed a RINO and kept up the pretense. Anyway the citizens and illegals in this country want a large government that provides tons of benefits and they will not elect anyone who proposes cutting those funds off. So good luck with that.

  13. Longtobefree
    October.21.2020 at 12:42 pm

    Well, there is one very big problem with being libertarian.
    While the socialists can force their views on the populace by legislation, (social media) mob action, and police/military action, it is impossible to force people to be free.

Please to post comments