San Diego Public Schools Will Overhaul Its Grading System To Achieve 'Anti-Racism'

"If we’re actually going to be an anti-racist school district, we have to confront practices like this that have gone on for years and years."

(Lisa F. Young | Dreamstime.com)

San Diego's public schools want to be anti-racist, so they're…abolishing the traditional grading system?

"This is part of our honest reckoning as a school district," San Diego Unified School District Vice President Richard Barrera told a local NBC affiliate. "If we're actually going to be an anti-racist school district, we have to confront practices like this that have gone on for years and years."

District officials evidently believe that the practice of grading students based on their average score is racist, and that an active effort to dismantle racism necessitates a learning environment free of the pressure to turn in assignments on time. As evidence for the urgency of these changes, the district released data showing that minority students received more Ds and Fs than white students: Just 7 percent of whites received failing grades, as opposed to 23 percent of Native Americans, 23 percent of Hispanics, and 20 percent of black students.

Under the new system, students will not be penalized for failing to complete assignments, and teachers will give them extra opportunities to demonstrate mastery of subjects. The grades they receive upon completion of a course will no longer reflect their average test and assignment scores. "Common grading practices such as averaging a student's grade over time can disadvantage students who started the year behind grade level and can discredit the progress a student has made, experts have said," noted The San Diego Union Tribune.

The new approach—which is rather confusingly written—still includes letter grades, but these will reflect student's "mastery" of the subject rather than their completion of homework, quizzes, and tests. What constitutes mastery is left unexplained. Grades "shall not be influenced by behavior or factors that directly measure students' knowledge and skills in the content area," which sounds like a recipe for highly subjective grading. And a great deal of leniency will now be given to students who don't do the work for a course, including those who don't show up at all: Attendance can no longer be a factor in grading.

In any case, ending these kinds of grades doesn't actually eliminate the underlying inequities that produced the disparate Fs. It may actually cover those inequities up: Given that grades are a tool for evaluating students' progress, the district is essentially announcing that it will no longer gather as much evidence about the negative social phenomena it would probably like to address. Better grades do not mean students will suddenly have a better grasp of the material. They certainly won't be better prepared for college (where traditional grades are very much still a thing).

Indeed, this comes perilously close to addressing poverty by no longer tallying the number of homeless people—or, to use a timely example, President Donald Trump's frustration that increasing COVID-19 testing will make the epidemic look worse. Coronavirus cases exist even if they go undetected; similarly, minority students who are falling behind their classmates will be falling behind even if their teachers aren't giving them Fs.

Eliminating grades and standardized testing has become something of a crusade for California progressives. California's public universities, for instance, announced earlier this year that they would no longer require applicants to take either the SAT, a measure on which white students have historically outperformed others. But this elides a serious problem for minority students: Other admissions criteria—such as legacy considerations and extracurricular activities—favor privileged applicants even more dramatically than grades and tests do. The wealthiest (and usually whitest) students have better access to résumé-padding activities; yes, they can also hire tutors and take test prep courses, but there's only so much extra value to be extracted from these things.

At present, San Diego schools are only open for a handful of special-needs students. What district kids need most of all is probably a return to normalcy, as soon as possible. An experimental system that eliminates year-end letter grades seems like an especially bad idea for the current moment.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.19.2020 at 10:47 am

    So they plan to be racist to combat racism. OK only on the left coast in America do “anti-racists” treat brown people as less capable, slower and needing more time. Much like “anti-fascists” use actual fascist tactics from the 20th century to spread fear and sow distrust in order to gain more power.

    1. Juice
      October.19.2020 at 10:52 am

      Anti-thing = thing.

    2. Robert Frost
      October.19.2020 at 11:09 am

      only on the left coast in America do “anti-racists” treat brown people as less capable, slower and needing more time

      To be fair they do claim the mantle of science, and science supports this. Blacks are still persistently a full standard deviation below average in IQ after 4 centuries in America and 1.5 centuries since the end of slavery.

      1. Dillinger
        October.19.2020 at 11:26 am

        Blacks?

    3. damikesc
      October.19.2020 at 11:18 am

      As I’ve said before, the Klan had more faith in the capabilities of black folks than modern progressives do.

    4. American Mongrel
      October.19.2020 at 11:22 am

      I always thought whites bitching about reverse racism was stupid, cause not just calling it racism was conceding that you can’t be racist against white people (and therefore a racist belief). Very interesting that the lefties have embraced reverse racism as a policy plank.

    5. Augustine
      October.19.2020 at 11:24 am

      The soft bigotry of low expectations.

    6. Unicorn Abattoir
      October.19.2020 at 11:46 am

      OK only on the left coast in America do “anti-racists” treat brown people as less capable, slower and needing more time.

      No, plenty of it on the east coast, too. You find it wherever “those people” racists live.

  2. Overt
    October.19.2020 at 10:48 am

    I have mixed feelings about this. At the end of the day, the question is whether or not these kids are actually mastering the subject, so grading them based on that is important- rather than confirming that they did homework every night. If I’d had this system in place as a kid, I’d have aced every class right up until Junior year, when doing homework became key to actually mastering the subjects (because the format changed to read the material before class, and then discuss at school).

    And that really is the rub- if kids don’t learn how to put off gratification to study or complete assignments, they may master the subject, but they aren’t mastering key skills for life.

    Add to that the fact that I don’t trust AT ALL any tests purporting to demonstrate that a student mastered a subject. We spent 10 years after NCLB with teachers insisting that it was wrong to “Teach to the Test”. So instead we are going to have to trust the teachers when they say that a kids has or has not mastered the work.

    1. China Joe Biden's Facial Palsy
      October.19.2020 at 10:58 am

      “but they aren’t mastering key skills for life.”

      Hi parents.

      1. American Mongrel
        October.19.2020 at 11:23 am

        None of which are taught in primary school anyhow.

    2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      October.19.2020 at 11:16 am

      “Turning things in on time” is worth grading itself though. In the real world, my boss expects me to deliver things on a certain schedule. Showing up a week after the deadline with “I think I mastered it though” doesn’t work for him, nor should I expect it to.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        October.19.2020 at 11:48 am

        Don’t worry, Fat Mike. Somewhere out there is a well-meaning leftist fighting for you because he thinks he knows what’s best for you.

    3. WillDD
      October.19.2020 at 11:27 am

      Color me surprised as to the use the word “mastery” or any other variation on “master.” Seems awful un-woke.

  3. Idle Hands
    October.19.2020 at 10:50 am

    Find any evidence that the untrustworthy Giuliani and Biden faked the Hunter Biden story? It’s been almost a week. Feel like familial corruption that implicates the Democratic candidate for president received kick backs from his son should warrant at least one article focusing on what the actual emails indicate instead of the one article we recieved on twitter and facebook censoring excuse me “hiding” the story.

  4. Juice
    October.19.2020 at 10:51 am

    minority students received more Ds and Fs than white students

    Are Asians not a minority anymore?

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      October.19.2020 at 11:00 am

      Lacist!

  5. Geiger Goldstaedt
    October.19.2020 at 10:51 am

    “Better grades do not mean students will suddenly have a better grasp of the material.”

    However, better grades will make students feel better. People that feel good do not riot.

    1. Ron
      October.19.2020 at 10:59 am

      People who think they are smart but can’t do anything, still riot

  6. AB Negative
    October.19.2020 at 10:52 am

    Mastery…

    Wait… What?

    1. Juice
      October.19.2020 at 10:53 am

      Now it all makes sense!

  7. Don't look at me!
    October.19.2020 at 10:56 am

    .. necessitates a learning environment free of the pressure to turn in assignments on time.
    A practice their future employer will certainly appreciate.

    1. China Joe Biden's Facial Palsy
      October.19.2020 at 11:01 am

      Doesn’t seem like they care.

    2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      October.19.2020 at 11:18 am

      All the more reason to own the means of production, you can be your own boss and be as retarded as you want with no consequences!

    3. Ignore me!
      October.19.2020 at 11:33 am

      Kicking the can down the road.

  8. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    October.19.2020 at 10:56 am

    R-A-C-I-S-T

    I only see two grade letters there. Why are these letterists excluding B, D, and F? Why was E excluded altogether in both systems? Do R, I, S, and T identify as the missing grade letters?

    1. Ska
      October.19.2020 at 11:19 am

      D – A – C – E – B – F

      Squint really hard and you’ll see racist. Which is the underlying principle, oddly enough.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        October.19.2020 at 11:37 am

        That’s pretty good, nice work 🙂

  9. Ron
    October.19.2020 at 10:57 am

    so they are now throwing darts at a board with grades randomly placed on it

    1. An onomous
      October.19.2020 at 11:13 am

      Don’t be ridiculous. There’s a privilege matrix that determines a student’s grade on the first day of class.

  10. Brian
    October.19.2020 at 11:01 am

    As long as the teachers keep earning towards their pension, their job is done.

    1. Ignore me!
      October.19.2020 at 11:41 am

      Anti-racist educational initiatives always involve making things easier for administrators and teachers. Show that you have a certain arbitrary percentage of students from each disadvantaged group enrolled at each school, give them grades modeled to their place in the victim hierarchy, and boom, call it a day. I think one reason many schools haven’t opened is that they’re beginning to realize they don’t need actual attendance or instruction to complete their anti-racism objectives.

  11. Brian
    October.19.2020 at 11:03 am

    It’ll be great when the valedictorian can’t read.

    1. Mother's Lament
      October.19.2020 at 11:14 am

      Probably the real point to all this.

  12. Stephen Robert
    October.19.2020 at 11:06 am

  13. Jerry B.
    October.19.2020 at 11:06 am

    Here in Virginia, Fairfax County’s Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, generally rated as the top high school in the nation, is dropping its race-blind admissions test, and going to a lottery system, because not enough Black students are getting in.

    https://wtop.com/fairfax-county/2020/10/parents-alumni-protest-after-admissions-process-changed-at-va-high-school/

    1. JohannesDinkle
      October.19.2020 at 11:21 am

      Same thing with Lowell High in San Francisco – where the group that will lose out most is Chinese.

  14. SQRLSY One
    October.19.2020 at 11:13 am

    Crazy leftist educrats will improve your education by not measuring your learning!

    Crazy Trump makes Covid go away by advocating less testing for Covid!

    Mortality (death) rates are too high! This is discrimination and bias against the dead! We must STOP testing people (heart rates, breath rates) to see if they are dead, or not!

    Can I be awarded some sort of trophy for my brilliant new idea above?

  15. Mother's Lament
    October.19.2020 at 11:16 am

    Next up for the white and asian kids, Self-flagellation classes.

    1. JohannesDinkle
      October.19.2020 at 11:24 am

      California State University system will have mandatory classes on just that starting in three years. Take the class, convince the instructor that you are worthless – if white, or do not graduate. Do not make your real opinions if different from the instructor’s visible on social media until given a passing grade!

  16. rsteinmetz
    October.19.2020 at 11:20 am

    If you test a child on basic math and reading skills, and you’re “teaching to the test,” you’re teaching math and reading. And that’s the whole idea.
    – George W. Bush

  17. Fist of Etiquette
    October.19.2020 at 11:30 am

    As long as kids are learning how to game a system they should end up just fine.

  18. Dillinger
    October.19.2020 at 11:30 am

    >>The wealthiest (and usually whitest) students

    feed the monster.

  19. Nail
    October.19.2020 at 11:36 am

    That kid’s smug look of white privilege is making me so ANGRY.

    1. Nail
      October.19.2020 at 11:38 am

      Look at the (B)lack girl behind him. No smile. (w)hite kids should not be allowed to smile until every BIPOC is smiling.

  20. n00bdragon
    October.19.2020 at 11:37 am

    Imagine being a black kid in one of these schools who works hard and gets good grades. You show up on time every day, you do all of your work to a high standard, and yet come grading time the professor tells you that you just haven’t “mastered” the subject to the same degree as the white idiot next to you whose parents sit on the school board and donate thousands of dollars to the PTA.

    Just imagine.

  21. Mickey Rat
    October.19.2020 at 11:42 am

    So the plan is not to increase the competency of students who may be falling behind, but to eliminate the usefulness of the grading system as an objective measurement of whether a student knows the material. Despite the fact that how well the student knows how to read, write and do mathematics is the only thing that is actually important in education. Oh, and it also gets rid of any ability to objectively measure whether teachers and the school system as a whole are good at their jobs.

    How convenient.

  22. Quo Usque Tandem
    October.19.2020 at 11:45 am

    In the 70s I recall hearing about an endemic problem of “passing through” in which kids, especially Black [though not exclusively] students, would be given a minimum passing grade from one year to the next and end up graduating functionally illiterate.

    So what do you know, old is new again. Because eliminating different outcomes with racial implications is worth everyone just being equally stupid.

    But they won’t be “equally” stupid; those students, black, Hispanic, or white [Asians conspicuous by their absence here?] who come to school from families that are functional and provide motivation to succeed will produce students who learn in spite of the schools misguided attempt at specious social engineering.

    And, given the outcomes of standardized tests, the gaps will remain; this will be yet more proof of how entrenched systemic racism is with even more ridiculous attempts to “confront practices like this that have gone on for years and years.”

  23. Leo Kovalensky II
    October.19.2020 at 11:49 am

    which sounds like a recipe for highly subjective grading

    If the premise is the system is biased against certain people, how does making it more subjective fix anything?

Please to post comments