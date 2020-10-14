Polygamy

Lindsey Graham Asked Amy Coney Barrett About Polygamy and People Got Mad Online

Why are LGBT leaders letting the antigay senator frame polyamory as something bad and wrong?

(PATRICK SEMENSKY/UPI/Newscom)

During this morning's questioning of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) asked Barrett whether there was a constitutional right to polygamy.

Barrett didn't answer because, she explained, "it's an issue that somebody might litigate before the court at some point." Graham wasn't truly trying to pin her down on polygamy. He was actually bringing up Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court decision from 2015 that mandated the states and the federal government recognize same-sex marriages.

Graham brought up Obergefell because he wanted to discuss how likely it might be that the Supreme Court may reconsider the ruling. Just last week, Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Justice Samuel Alito, wrote a statement calling on the Supreme Court to take another look at Obergefell to make sure that the court properly protected the right of people to express religious objections to gay marriage.

That's also not what Graham is after here. He was getting Barrett on the record explaining the circumstances by which the court would revisit Obergefell. He is pointing out that reliance on the decision to determine other cases might prompt the Court to reconsider Obergefell (or Roe v. Wade, or other Supreme Court precedents) if the Court believes that the case was wrongly decided. Barrett agreed that's how the Court would work, though to be clear, she did not say or agree that Obergefell was decided "wrongly."

Graham, though, has a bit of an obsession with insisting that same-sex marriage recognition may eventually open the door for legal recognition of polygamous marriages. He previously asked Loretta Lynch during her hearings to be confirmed as attorney general under President Barack Obama what the difference was between legally recognizing same-sex marriage and legally recognizing polygamous marriage.

This morning, Graham's line of questioning has produced outrage in LGBT quarters that comparing gay marriage equality to polygamy is absurd and homophobic. Here's the clip of the exchange along with framing by LGBT law nonprofit Lambda Legal that the comparison is uncalled for:

Here's a question though: Why are these LGBT or LGBT-friendly voices essentially agreeing with Graham that legal recognition of polygamous relationships is something ultimately bad and unwanted? The Obergefell ruling does, in fact, include a very lengthy analysis and recognition that our country's legal and social framework for marriage is ever-evolving. Here's a paragraph from the ruling:

The history of marriage is one of both continuity and change. Changes, such as the decline of arranged marriages and the abandonment of the law of coverture, have worked deep transformations in the structure of marriage, affecting aspects of marriage once viewed as essential. These new insights have strengthened, not weakened, the institution. Changed understandings of marriage are characteristic of a Nation where new dimensions of freedom become apparent to new generations.

The decision makes it clear that the court believes "The right to marry is a fundamental right inherent in the liberty of the person," and while the ruling itself is entirely focused on couples, there is nothing about the ruling that suggests its logic wouldn't apply to polygamous relationships, which Chief Justice John Roberts noted in his dissent.

So Graham's fears actually do have a foundation in the Obergefell ruling, which states that our country's concept of marriage evolves over time. But why are people treating Graham's framing as though it's something we should all be afraid of and resist? At one point, the idea that the government would recognize same-sex marriage was absurd. Then it was something to organize and fight against. And now, for most Americans, it's uncontroversial.

If two men want to get married, it's no big deal. If three men want to get married, then… what's the big deal? A significant amount of perception and analysis of polygamy is based on stereotypes of religious cult groups with one powerful patriarch having many wives. But that's just one framework and not the entire story of polygamy or polyamory.

Organizations like Lambda Legal can and should oppose Graham's fearmongering about the Obergefell decision, but they should also consider whether they are themselves embracing a stereotype that polygamous relationships are or should be treated illegitimately under the law. There are LGBT people who also pursue them, after all, not just straight men looking to control women.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Mother's Lament
    October.14.2020 at 2:22 pm

    Government regulation of how people screw and live together was always stupid.

    1. carpcarpcarp
      October.14.2020 at 2:33 pm

      “Why are LGBT leaders letting the antigay senator frame polyamory as something bad and wrong?”

      Why aren’t you outraged that they are doing it themselves?

      “This morning, Graham’s line of questioning has produced outrage in LGBT quarters that comparing gay marriage equality to polygamy is absurd and homophobic.”

      Why is it homophobic if it is totes cool with them?

      1. Mother's Lament
        October.14.2020 at 2:53 pm

        “Because shut up, Russian bot.”

      2. Nardz
        October.14.2020 at 3:25 pm

        “Anti gay” senator…

        How so, Scott?
        Not enough special rights for you? Not enough worshipping of your preference?

    2. Overt
      October.14.2020 at 3:20 pm

      From a principled perspective, I have to say that I don’t agree the government should have these laws. But it isn’t stupid.

      For time immemorial, polyamorous societies have tended to be horrible societies to live in due to the imbalance among potential mates that they tend to create. Polygynous societies tend to make women subservient so that they cannot object to sharing one man with multiple women, and on top of this, many young, unwealthy men are disenfranchised so that they cannot get even one woman for themselves. Polyandrous societies, though rare, tend to be marked by women treated as chattel to be traded as favors by powerful men.

      In a free society, it is definitely preferable to just stay out of it. Being skeptical about the process is not stupid though.

      1. Roberta
        October.14.2020 at 3:23 pm

        Society can’t stay out of these questions as long as there are courts.

      2. JesseAz
        October.14.2020 at 3:26 pm

    3. Roberta
      October.14.2020 at 3:20 pm

      Regulation of how they screw — stupid. Regulation of how they live togther — also stupid except insofar as defining legal terms. Regulation bad, but customary law definitions good.

      Customary law has generally favored liberty over legislated law. My example in this regard is money terms, which had customary definitions, but then sovereigns decreed that their favored entities could produce things like “dollars” that would be legally recognized as such without meeting the customary standards.

      Same with terms like “spouse”, I’m afraid.

  2. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.14.2020 at 2:23 pm

    The left is finally afraid. They cannot smear ACB and they cannot fight her confirmation. They have to run an election campaign without alienating voters. It’s a tightrope walk now. And I suspect they know their internal poling is not showing Biden leading as much as they wanted, and could still lose the states Trump won 4 years ago. It isn’t over at all.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
      October.14.2020 at 2:38 pm

  3. Moonrocks
    October.14.2020 at 2:23 pm

    [Thing] and People Got Mad Online isn’t news. Just wanted to point that out.

    1. lap83
      October.14.2020 at 2:25 pm

      Usually just implied

  4. Geiger Goldstaedt
    October.14.2020 at 2:23 pm

    “Graham, though, has a bit of an obsession with insisting that same-sex marriage recognition may eventually open the door for legal recognition of polygamous marriages.”

    It is a legitimate question. I have seen nothing in the Supreme Court’s strained jurisprudence over the past several years that would prevent the extension of marital rights to practitioners of polygamy. Or, for that matter, to those that wish to marry their siblings, or parents, or children.

    1. Anteater
      October.14.2020 at 2:43 pm

      Agree. Obergefell opened the door for just about anything.

      It took language describing nature of man and woman who can have intercourse and biological ability to reproduce to now include two men or two women who cannot have intercourse or biologically reproduce. So there is no distinction in the word marriage. The word marriage is now based on feelings and not biology. Therefore marriage can mean whatever consenting adults want it to mean.

      1. Juice
        October.14.2020 at 2:50 pm

        Feelings are biology.

      2. Roberta
        October.14.2020 at 3:32 pm

        The trouble is with treating marriage as a right whose exercise needs to be equalized between certain classes of persons, rather than as a necessity of family law. It would be best if marriage were not treated as a right at all, but as a thing that either exists or doesn’t exist from case to case.

        Same with sex, by the way.

        These should be treated as questions of fact, not law. The water was muddied by the issuance of decrees purporting to license marriages, and now treating those as the be-all and end-all of determining whether a marriage is in effect. We don’t treat licensure of other activities like that. A fishing license doesn’t mean something that was caught is a fish, and a dog license doesn’t make what’s wearing it a dog.

    2. Marshal
      October.14.2020 at 2:46 pm

      What makes it an obsession? That the left wants to pretend the two aren’t linked for a little longer even though Shackleford admits they are?

      Bizarre.

    3. Rossami
      October.14.2020 at 3:32 pm

      Marriage to siblings, parents or (adult) children can plausibly still be blocked on public health grounds. Assuming that procreation is still considered one goal (though not the only goal) of marriage, in-breeding leads to a high incidence of the emergence of recessive traits, many of which are quite detrimental to the children.

      But it’s only a plausible argument, not a guaranteed winner. Procreation as a goal is not an obvious trump card over other goals of marriage. And one could argue that genetic testing and individual prohibitions would be a less-intrusive way to achieve the public health goal than blanket prohibitions. Maybe in time you will be allowed to marry your sister. It’d still be creepy but maybe it doesn’t have to be illegal.

      On the other hand, blocking marriage to minor children (and, for example, your horse – another common hyperbolic complaint) remains easy and consistent with modern jurisprudence. A marriage is a contract. Minors and non-humans can not legally consent to the contract. Case closed.

      1. Roberta
        October.14.2020 at 3:35 pm

        Hell, if these lockdowns go on much longer in many countries and states, marrying your sister may be your only choice, since you aren’t allowed to be intimate with persons not of your household.

  5. Longtobefree
    October.14.2020 at 2:23 pm

    Everything is legal now, sex-wise.
    If there is no male or female, per the supreme court, marriage is now just a numbers game; two is good, three or more is bad.
    How can anyone pretend that will be held legal?

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      October.14.2020 at 2:30 pm

      Why, as libertarians, should we care what consenting adults do?

      1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
        October.14.2020 at 2:39 pm

        We shouldn’t. If you wanna marry multiple people, go for it.

        1. Leo Kovalensky II
          October.14.2020 at 2:41 pm

          I don’t, but thanks for the proposal.

          1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
            October.14.2020 at 2:45 pm

            What if I offer to always take out the garbage.

            1. Leo Kovalensky II
              October.14.2020 at 2:54 pm

              It’s a yes if that’s a euphemism for butt stuff.

              1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
                October.14.2020 at 3:11 pm

                Butt stuff is libertarians’ favorite kind of stuff, right up there with weed and Mexicans.

      2. sparkstable
        October.14.2020 at 2:59 pm

        Even if we, as libertarians, don’t think the state should care (even if our own morality might… you CAN theoretically be religious and libertarian), that does not mean his statement is wrong. Perhaps we should, legally, accept that the “two good, three bad” argument is trash and just open it up. But the fact that the left is now saying “Nuh-uh! You can’t do that!” despite the fact that it clearly can and presumably SHOULD be done is interesting… since the very vehicle by which the state would finally get out of marriage all together is the very vehicle the left said wouldn’t/couldn’t do that despite the right’s cries to the contrary.

        1. Leo Kovalensky II
          October.14.2020 at 3:18 pm

          I’m not defending the position of the left which seems to be rights not based on principles but based on preferred identity groups.

          Legally speaking, what is fundamentally different about straight, gay, and polygamous marriages? That’s all that the government should concern itself with.

          1. Nardz
            October.14.2020 at 3:31 pm

            Reproduction and inheritance

            1. Leo Kovalensky II
              October.14.2020 at 3:35 pm

              Would you say that there’s a legal difference with a marriage between infertile people vs fertile people?

      3. Geiger Goldstaedt
        October.14.2020 at 3:10 pm

        Should parents be permitted to marry their children?

        1. Leo Kovalensky II
          October.14.2020 at 3:19 pm

          Because they aren’t consenting adults?

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            October.14.2020 at 3:26 pm

            That is not an answer. Is your answer yes?

            1. Leo Kovalensky II
              October.14.2020 at 3:28 pm

              Of course not. The whole premise is that consenting adults should be able to do whatever they want. Children are neither adults, nor do they have the capacity to consent.

              I’m not sure if you have a point or are just trolling.

              1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                October.14.2020 at 3:30 pm

                Do children have the capacity to define their sexual orientation and gender?

                1. Leo Kovalensky II
                  October.14.2020 at 3:33 pm

                  No

                  1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                    October.14.2020 at 3:34 pm

                    Is that your view, or the libertarian view?

    2. Juice
      October.14.2020 at 2:52 pm

      Everything is legal now, sex-wise.

      I can think of a few things that aren’t.

      1. Leo Kovalensky II
        October.14.2020 at 3:00 pm

        Go on…

        1. Moonrocks
          October.14.2020 at 3:10 pm

          You can view some of them on Netflix.

        2. Geiger Goldstaedt
          October.14.2020 at 3:11 pm

          What is the libertarian stance on adults engaging in sexual intercourse with prepubescent children?

          1. Leo Kovalensky II
            October.14.2020 at 3:21 pm

            You might consider seeking help.

            1. Geiger Goldstaedt
              October.14.2020 at 3:26 pm

              Do you not know? Or, do you not want to answer?

              1. Leo Kovalensky II
                October.14.2020 at 3:28 pm

                Answered above. I’m more concerned with why you would even ask such a question… twice.

                1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                  October.14.2020 at 3:32 pm

                  So, now you’ve resorted to concern trolling?

  6. lap83
    October.14.2020 at 2:24 pm

    “has produced outrage in LGBT quarters that comparing gay marriage equality to polygamy is absurd and homophobic. ”

    It was a horrible thing to do because it’s like telling someone about a surprise party being planned for them.

    Also, that is probably not the right sequence of SJW Overton window events. Pedophilia is supposed to be next.

    1. John
      October.14.2020 at 2:30 pm

      That is right. Polygamists are religious people usually and they are icky. Gay marriage is supposed to open the way for transgender which in turn opens the way for pedophilia. The icky Mormons need to wait their turn.

      1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
        October.14.2020 at 2:40 pm

        3. JesseAz
          October.14.2020 at 3:28 pm

    2. Mother's Lament
      October.14.2020 at 2:35 pm

      No, that’s the big fight.
      Polyamory is nothing because the polygyny aspect is somewhat natural and pretty common. The hard work will be animals and kids.
      But the directors of GLAAD want their catamites and progress über alles.

      1. Bill McNeal
        October.14.2020 at 2:48 pm

  7. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    October.14.2020 at 2:25 pm

    It’s a big deal because the left loves gay people and hates Mormons. They don’t like to be reminded that the logic that led to Obergefell would also allow polygamous marriages, and like basically every other time someone points out their logical inconsistency the only thing they can think to do is screech “RAAAAACIST!!! BIGOT!!!” as loudly as they can.

  8. Dillinger
    October.14.2020 at 2:26 pm

    >>the antigay senator

    the gay senator?

    1. Dillinger
      October.14.2020 at 2:31 pm

    2. sparkstable
      October.14.2020 at 3:02 pm

      if an antigay Senator bumps into a gay Senator do they cease to exist?

  9. Bill Godshall
    October.14.2020 at 2:28 pm

    “antigay senator”

    Since the article presented no evidence indicating Sen. Graham is “antigay”, why did the byline contain that unsubstantiated accusation?

    1. Juice
      October.14.2020 at 2:38 pm

      It’s a mis-transcription. They said Auntee Gay Senator.

      1. Leo Kovalensky II
        October.14.2020 at 2:42 pm

        lol

      2. Nardz
        October.14.2020 at 3:34 pm

        Poor Miss Lindsay

    2. R Mac
      October.14.2020 at 3:08 pm

      Reason has decided unsubstantiated claims against certain people is acceptable.

  10. Illocust
    October.14.2020 at 2:29 pm

    I’m going to make it super simple for you. Icky religious people practice polygamy. Most of the LGBT movement is made up of bigots. Straight line between the two.

    1. John
      October.14.2020 at 2:31 pm

      Sadly, it is an entire movement of Tonys.

      1. Mother's Lament
        October.14.2020 at 2:36 pm

        Eww.

      2. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
        October.14.2020 at 2:42 pm

  11. Juice
    October.14.2020 at 2:35 pm

  12. Juice
    October.14.2020 at 2:37 pm

    marriage equality ≠ polygamy

    Polygamists aren’t allowed marriage equality?

  13. Mickey Rat
    October.14.2020 at 2:38 pm

    The social and legal framework around marriage is ever evolving…Well, not now. Now we have a direction marriage is precluded from evolving into. Decisions n societal evolution are the scope of work of legislative branch, not the judiciary. The judiciary’s scope, is, if anything to prevent the evolution of legal frameworks out of the constrictions of the Constitution.

    1. Marshal
      October.14.2020 at 2:50 pm

      Now we have a direction marriage is precluded from evolving into.

      What direction is this, and what is precluding it?

      1. Mickey Rat
        October.14.2020 at 3:26 pm

        As there is now a court created right to same sex marriage, the societal understanding of marriage is constrained against evolving back into a heterosexual relationship.

        You go to courts if you want to constrain or force societal evolution, not if you want it to evolve spontaneously.

  14. Marshal
    October.14.2020 at 2:38 pm

    Much like how we always understood “affirmative action” would lead first to quotas and then to explicit race preferences critics were right that gay marriage will lead to polygamy. We just have to wait long enough that left wingers don’t feel their criticisms that anyone saying this is crazy can be used against them.

    I wonder when left wingers made those statements will consider what it says about their inability to understand how institutions and law work.

    Just kidding, I don’t wonder at all.

    1. Juice
      October.14.2020 at 2:40 pm

      Today they say that polygamists aren’t entitled to marriage equality. Tomorrow that statement will be highly offensive and Webster’s Dictionary will change the definition like they did with sexual preference today.

    2. Brandybuck
      October.14.2020 at 2:47 pm

      Who cares of a woman has two husbands? Why is it any business of yours?

      1. Juice
        October.14.2020 at 2:55 pm

        My Two Dads was prophetic.

      2. Mother's Lament
        October.14.2020 at 3:00 pm

        The monogamous nuclear family is what made the West successful and unique.

      3. Marshal
        October.14.2020 at 3:17 pm

        There’s nothing in my comment suggesting I care. My criticism is of people criticizing that the claim X leads to Y is crazy then watch it happen still believing they have proven others crazy.

        I care because this reveals who the liars and idiots are, similar to people who ask why I care about a point not made in my comment.

  15. Leo Kovalensky II
    October.14.2020 at 2:40 pm

    I would probably be offended if someone equated the quality of a relationship that was important to me with a type of relationship that has a stigma in the mainstream. But it’s not clear to me that Graham (as much as I don’t like the guy) is equating them on a quality basis. Legally speaking, they were treated the same prior to Obergefell, so his comparison on a legal basis is apt.

    1. Din Tranh
      October.14.2020 at 2:44 pm

      ” would probably be offended if someone equated the quality of a relationship that was important to me with a type of relationship that has a stigma in the mainstream”

      So I should be outraged that homosexuals compare their marriages to straight ones?

      1. Leo Kovalensky II
        October.14.2020 at 2:48 pm

        That’s on you. I guess it depends on how you view gay marriage.

        1. Din Tranh
          October.14.2020 at 2:54 pm

          Ok changing it up alteady.

  16. Brandybuck
    October.14.2020 at 2:45 pm

    In San Francisco there’s a big split between gays and polyamorists. The gays specifically through the polys under the bus as a tactic not to freak out the straights. But it was a tactic based in identity not rights. “Gay” is an identity, “sleeping around with multiple partners” is not.

    The Left is so bound up in their Identity shit, that none of them even bothered to stop and ask what exactly they were fighting for. Gays got to marry, everyone else could just go pound salt. It’s not about rights, it’s about getting privileges for your group.

    Polyamorists who discover that special someone (male or female) and go exclusive get shunned by other polyamorists. They ‘re sellouts. It’s not about who people choose to sleep with, it’s about the fucking label [sic]. I know a couple in this situation. Used to be polyamorist, found each other, went exclusive, now have a family and a farm in the woods. God bless them. But the polyamorist community now thinks of them as sellouts because they put on a different label.

    So base it all on rights. Do adults have the right to enter into contracts with other adults, and does the government have the obligation to recognize those contracts? The answer is yes. Doesn’t matter if they are straight or gay or white or black or rich or poor or two or three.

    1. Juice
      October.14.2020 at 2:57 pm

      Polyamorists who discover that special someone (male or female) and go exclusive get shunned by other polyamorists.

      That’s not something I’ve commonly seen.

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      October.14.2020 at 3:10 pm

      You’re getting into the territory which speaks to the rift between “gays” and the “queer” movement.

  17. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    October.14.2020 at 2:49 pm

    Why are LGBT leaders letting the antigay senator frame polyamory as something bad and wrong?

    Because there’s a totem pole?

  18. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    October.14.2020 at 2:51 pm

    Oh, and by the way, with our current civil structure around marriage, Polygamy would be wrong. Not from a moral standpoint, but from a matter of budgeting. Spouses of police officers, for instance, get a pension for life if their officer-partner is killed in the “line of duty” (which includes crashing your patrol car while you’re texting your side chick). Imagine if officer friendly could marry nine women?

    Sorry, but when you set the rules which make polygamy unsustainable, people are going to argue against it.

  19. Echospinner
    October.14.2020 at 3:02 pm

    I have no problem with it.

    Don’t get it though. Last thing I need is one more women telling me to get up off the couch, take the trash out and when am I going to take care of that leaky faucet she told me about two weeks ago.

  20. Roberta
    October.14.2020 at 3:08 pm

    The common law was great in that it furthered respect for the individual as a legal entity. The law continues to be most comfortable treating an individual as a legal entity and a legal entity as an individual, even a fictitious one as in business law. Family law has been an exception to accommodate an institution that predates law (and religion and H. sapiens, it appears), and it’s an uncomfortable compromise with some tension between it and the treatment of individuals within a family as legal entities unto themselves. The law has mostly handled this by limiting family to narrow circumstances as necessary. Opening family law up to consideration of other entities that aren’t necessary for the propagation of the species hurts the tendency of the law toward individual rights and liberties.

    Polygamy doesn’t upset the arrangement as badly as same-sex marriage does (although it does present some problems) as long as polygamy is treated as exactly that: a plurality of marriages that an individual can be part of simultaneously. As long as polygamy isn’t actual plural marriage, i.e. A, B, and C all considered as married together rather than one married to the other two, the problems are minimal.

    Incorporation gave society the benefit of being able to pull together capital, as well as attract it by limited liability. Marriage had to be recognized because families are recognized as how to bring up children, and eventually infertile marriages were included because it was too much an invasion of the privacy of a male-female coupling to require a demonstration of fertility. The assignment to parents of responsibility for the actions of children was a benefit to society. But a coupling that purports to be a marriage that can’t even theoretically be fertile because they’re of the same sex is a mere indulgence of a privilege (the right to be treated for many purposes as a legal entity) to that class, where society gets no benefit in return.

Please to post comments