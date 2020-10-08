The Volokh Conspiracy

The Second Amendment's Next Chapter

Northwestern Law Review symposium

Friday, October 9, the Northwestern University Law Review and the Duke Center for Firearms Law will be presenting a symposium "The Second Amendment's Next Chapter." The symposium runs from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Central Time. If you would like to watch some or all of it via Zoom, you can register for free on the Symposium's webpage.

Here's the schedule:

Panel 1: The Shape of the Right. Moderator: Kate Shaw. Panelists: Alice Ristroph, Renee Lettow Lerner, and Jennifer Carlson.

Panel II: The Power to Regulate. Moderator: Abbe Gluck. Panelists: Reva Siegel & Joseph Blocher, Nelson Lund, Brannon Denning, and Jake Charles.

Keynote Address: A Discussion with Senator Chris Murphy About His New Book, "The Violence Inside Us."

Panel III: Theory and Conflict. Moderator: Joseph Blocher. Panelists: Mike Dorf, Darrell Miller, Robert Leider, and Dave Kopel.

Panel IV: Firearms and Chicago. Moderator: Sanford Levinson. Panelists: Stephanie Kollmann, Zach Fardon, Kofi Ademola.

My paper, for panel III, is Fewer Guns, More Genocide: Europe In The Twentieth Century. Here's the abstract:

This Article compares the relative dangers of excessive gun ownership and of excessive gun control, based on the historical record of the twentieth century.

Part I presents homicide data for the United States and Europe during the twentieth century. First, the Article considers gun death rates from ordinary crimes—robberies, domestic violence, and so on. Based on certain assumptions that bias the figure upward, if the U.S. gun homicide rate from ordinary crime had been the same as Europe's, there might have been three-quarters of a million fewer deaths in America during the twentieth century. The figure is a data point for the dangers of insufficient gun control.

Next, Part II presents data on mass murders perpetrated by governments, such as the Hitler or Stalin regimes. In Europe in the twentieth century, states murdered about 87.1 million people. Globally, governments murdered well over 200 million people. The figure does not include combat deaths from wars. As will be detailed, the death toll of all the people killed in battle in the twentieth century is much smaller than the number of noncombatants killed by governments—such as the Jews murdered by Hitler, or the Ukranians murdered by Stalin. The mass murder by government figures are, arguably, data points for the dangers of excessive gun control.

Part III shows that totalitarian governments are the most likely to perpetrate mass murder.

Part IV argues against the complacent belief that any nation, including the United States, is immune from the dangers of being taken over by a murderous government. The historical record shows that risks are very broad.

The record also shows that governments intent on mass murder prioritize victim disarmament. Such governments consider victim armament to be a serious impediment to mass murder and to the government itself, as described in Parts V and VI.

Finally, Part VII consider the efficacy of citizen arms against mass murdering governments. Citizen arms are most effective as deterrents. If a regime does initiate mass murder, rebellions seeking regime change usually fail. However, even without changing the regime, the historical record shows that armed resistance can accomplish a great deal, including the saving of many lives.

A summary of the article appears in the October issue of Reason magazine: Gun Control Puts Your Life at Risk.

David Kopel is research director at the Independence Institute.

  1. captcrisis
    October.8.2020 at 1:25 pm

    The idea that the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms was designed to prevent tyranny is unhinged.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      October.8.2020 at 1:42 pm

      Except that we have that on the word of people who were around at the time it was discussed and ratified, and who talked with the drafters.

      It’s somewhat indirect: A militia system prevents tyranny, by making the government’s armed force the people themselves, and so unusable to oppress the people.

      The right to keep and bear arms preserves the militia system, by assuring an armed populace even in the face of a government that wants rid of the militia system.

      1. Longtobefree
        October.8.2020 at 1:46 pm

        The key factor of a militia is that when the government “calls out the militia”, the militia can say “no”.
        This is a major reason why the founders preferred a small standing Army and a populace armed with the military weapons of the times.

        Brown Bess vs. Kentucky rifle; other than more weight, less accuracy, and a bayonet lug, the same gun.

    2. susancol
      October.8.2020 at 1:47 pm

      Hmm, only a decade or so after the army of the (if not tyrannical, certainly unpleasantly bossy and intrusive*) government marched to seize the arms and gunpowder in Lexington and Concord and to, if fortunate, arrest some known rabble-rousers like that miscreant, Sam Adams, the Framers of the Constitution would never think that private arms might be important . . . Riiiiight.

      *quartering soldiers, among other things

    3. Bob from Ohio
      October.8.2020 at 1:52 pm

      Americans have the right and advantage of being armed – unlike the citizens of other countries whose governments are afraid to trust the people with arms.
      James Madison

      Besides the advantage of being armed, which the Americans possess over the people of almost every other nation, the existence of subordinate governments, to which the people are attached, and by which the militia officers are appointed, forms a barrier against the enterprises of ambition, more insurmountable than any which a simple government of any form can admit of.”
      James Madison

      https://www.azquotes.com/author/9277-James_Madison/tag/second-amendment

    4. Rossami
      October.8.2020 at 2:07 pm

      Well, if you mean that it’s an idea that’s flexible and can be opened or closed at will, you’re right. There are no hinges. It’s an enduring principle – more like a solid rock wall.

    5. mad_kalak
      October.8.2020 at 2:35 pm

      Whenever someone says “x idea is unhinged” that means that they cannot come up with a reasonable debate against it.

  2. Cal Cetín
    October.8.2020 at 1:33 pm

    Grab your ankles, clingers, there’s some more progress coming your way!

    /sarc

  3. anonymous_hominid
    October.8.2020 at 1:46 pm

    No panel on overthrowing state governments?

  4. Lee Moore
    October.8.2020 at 1:49 pm

    “And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?… The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin’s thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If…if…We didn’t love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation…. We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.”

Please to post comments