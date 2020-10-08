health care

Mike Pence Shows the GOP's New Obamacare Strategy: Pretend It's Already Gone

Pence claims Obamacare was a "disaster" that Americans "remember." It's still very much on the books.

(Jack Gruber-USA TODAY via CNP / SplashNews/Newscom )

Having failed to repeal and replace Obamacare, the Trump administration appears to have settled on a different plan: pretend it's already gone.

During last night's vice presidential debate, Republican incumbent Mike Pence responded to the charge that the administration was "trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, which means that you will lose protections if you have preexisting conditions," by saying that he hoped he would have the chance to talk about health care, "because Obamacare was a disaster, and the American people remember it well." 

The choice of words is telling. Obamacare was a disaster. Americans remember it well. Without explicitly saying that the health law has been repealed, Pence was speaking as if Obamacare was already gone. 

That is far from true. Although Obamacare has been altered in various ways over the years by the Supreme Court, Congress, and the executive branch, the law's major components remain. The Medicaid expansion, which accounts for approximately half the cost of the law, has grown as more states have adopted it. The subsidies and regulations governing individual market health insurance remain alive. Many of the taxes and fees imposed by the law are still on the books. The "disaster" Pence spoke of in the past tense is a present reality. 

The implication that it has been consigned to history was probably not an accident. For years, President Donald Trump has spoken of Obamacare as something that exists mainly in the past rather than a law that remains on the books. As early as 2017—following the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which set the health law's individual mandate tax penalty to zero—Trump claimed to have "essentially repealed Obamacare." During the first presidential debate, Trump responded to a question about his nonexistent but oft-promised plan to replace the law by saying, "I got rid of the individual mandate, which was a big chunk of Obamacare."

Even this statement is not entirely accurate: Although the mandate was widely viewed as an important component of the health law at passage, it turned out to have relatively limited effects, undercutting Trump's claim that it was a "big chunk" of the law. And although it is true that the 2017 tax bill set the mandate's tax penalty to zero, the requirement remains technically on the books as a toothless requirement. Indeed, the fact that the mandate remains without a penalty is the basis for the lawsuit the administration is currently backing against the law. 

Trump and congressional Republicans spent much of 2017 attempting to repeal Obamacare; that effort ended in failure. The current lawsuit challenging Obamacare, led by red-state attorneys general and supported by the White House, is based on dubious legal reasoning that many conservative and libertarian legal scholars—including those who supported previous legal challenges to the law—do not accept. Even if Amy Coney Barret is confirmed to the Supreme Court, it is unlikely that the challenge will succeed in wiping out the entire law

Pence's dodge is hardly a surprise. As governor of Indiana, he claimed to oppose Obamacare, then presided over a federally funded Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act. He insisted this enactment of a central component of Obamacare was actually a market-based plan to reject it. 

Still, his rhetoric is revealing. Republicans spent the better part of a decade running against Obamacare, but the party never united around a coherent plan on how to repeal it or what to do next if they did. With no consensus on how to talk about the law, many GOP lawmakers have simply gone silent about it instead, avoiding the topic of what was once the party's top domestic policy priority. 

The GOP's avoidance represents a near-total failure of both policy reform and political imagination. But as a rhetorical strategy in the absence of any clear plan, it makes a certain amount of sense: What easier way to avoid the topic than to pretend it is merely an unpleasant memory, long in the past?

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

  1. Tom Bombadil
    October.8.2020 at 1:43 pm

    I remember Obamacare as mandatory participation.

    If that is gone, Obamacare is gone.

    The rest is just a new variation of fucked up Federal interference in Medical Care.

  2. Geiger Goldstaedt
    October.8.2020 at 1:45 pm

    John McCain, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins.

    A butthurt tool with personal animus toward the President, and – for all intents and purposes – two Democrats.

    That is why Obamacare is still on the books.

  3. Dillinger
    October.8.2020 at 1:55 pm

    >>Republicans spent the better part of a decade running against Obamacare, but the party never united around a coherent plan on how to repeal it or what to do next if they did.

    T had zero to do with this.

  4. Jerryskids
    October.8.2020 at 1:59 pm

    The rest of your article fell off. You know, the part where you condemn a government take-over of healthcare such as Obamacare. Without that part, it almost sounds as if you’re merely criticizing Trump for pretending Obamacare is gone rather than explaining why Obamacare should indeed be gone.

  5. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.8.2020 at 2:03 pm

    The only chance was in 2017-2019. There were several RINOs who opted out of getting rid of the ACA during that time. So they hamstrung it instead. But you want Republicans to pretend to replace it? Why on earth would we do that? Let Harris-Biden fuck it up.

  6. Overt
    October.8.2020 at 2:33 pm

    Trump didn’t fail to repeal Obamacare. The entire republican party failed. They failed because they had no ideological rebuttal to Obamacare. They lost all will to defend market forces, freedom of choice and the engine of innovation that made the US great. Instead they attempted milquetoast reforms and renovations that implicitly conceded the federal government’s role managing our life cradle to grave.

    I left the GOP in 2012 when it was clear that the Republican Party was going to cram Romney down our throats, no matter what the cost. I wrote a long, likely ignored letter to the National Review as I canceled my account with them, and never looked back.

    The whole reason the GOP rebounded in 2010 was a unified, ideological rejection of Obamacare. The Tea Party was the last conservative attempt to hold the line against the government managing our every decision. And the GOP fundamentally rejected the Tea Party by pushing Romney- the one guy who couldn’t credibly run against Obamacare because he endorsed the same plan in his own state.

    I don’t like Trump, and I hate the left. But I have a deep loathing in my heart for the Grifters in the GOP who have slowly discarded every principle for rhetoric. I can still count on them to be useful for tax cuts or some other basic items, but it is clear that above all, they are no longer guided by the ideologies that Reagan professed.

    Living in California, I have seen how Republicans will sell out their ability to meaningfully defend freedom against the left in return for a couple “safe” seats in the state legislature. The Never Trump revolt is that same impetus writ large. The Lincoln Project is a perfect example of “Republicans” who are taking billions of Lefty dollars to keep their offices open while GOP power goes down burning.

    I’m sorry to all the Republicans who post here. I hope Trump somehow pulls out a win this year, but he cannot do it alone and the GOP has done nothing to help him.

