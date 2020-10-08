Debates 2020

Trump Threatens To Drop Out of Virtual Debate

Both candidates subsequently endorse pushing it back to Oct. 22.

(Sipa USA/Newscom)

The next debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is supposed to take place in a week, but a shift to a virtual town hall has Trump threatening not to show up.

This morning, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the next debate would not take place in person as planned. In order to "protect the health and safety of all involved" the commission decided that the Oct. 15 debate, which is going to look more like a town hall than a traditional debate, will host the candidates remotely, while moderator and veteran C-SPAN reporter Steve Scully will oversee the debate as planned from Miami.

Trump's recent COVID-19 diagnosis—and the spread of the virus among those close to Trump—would seem to make an in-person debate unnecessarily risky. Nevertheless, Trump this morning told Fox News that he would not participate in the debate if it were virtual.

"The commission changed the debate style and that's not acceptable to us," Trump told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News this morning. "I'm not going to waste my time at a virtual debate." He also complained that he'd have to sit behind a computer for a virtual debate and that the moderator would be able to cut him off, likely alluding to comments from the commission following last week's debate that they'd add "tools to maintain order" to stop Trump's frequent interruptions of Biden.

Trump instead said he'd be back on the campaign trail again. Listen below:

Biden's campaign has responded that he'll plan to answer voter's questions on his own Oct. 15 but also requested that the town hall debate be rescheduled for Oct. 22:

Subsequently, Trump's campaign also agreed to pushing the next debate to Oct. 22:

 

CNN notes that it's not unheard of for a president to refuse to participate in a debate. President Jimmy Carter refused the first debate in 1980, in part because independent candidate John B. Anderson had also been invited. If Trump refuses to participate, maybe the commission should consider allowing third-party candidates to answer a few questions. Actually, they should consider doing that anyway.

This post has been updated to add a response from Biden's campaign and a subsequent reaction by the Trump campaign.

  1. damikesc
    October.8.2020 at 12:07 pm

    Was pretty sure a change without feedback from both campaigns is a no-go.

    1. Commenter_XY
      October.8.2020 at 12:36 pm

      Exactly. The PDC should have spoken to the campaigns first.

      1. mad.casual
        October.8.2020 at 12:39 pm

        More “Fuck you, ‘cuz COVID” etiquette.

        1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
          October.8.2020 at 12:45 pm

          Trump forfeited any entitlement to a veto when he (1) brought a sketchy coronavirus history to the first debate stage and (2) broke the rules by having his dumbass family and followers remove masks in the audience.

          If the clingers don’t like adult supervision they should stop acting like toddlers.

          1. mad.casual
            October.8.2020 at 12:56 pm

            More “Fuck you, ‘cuz COVID” etiquette.

      2. Anne
        October.8.2020 at 12:46 pm

  2. nwi85318
    October.8.2020 at 12:11 pm

  3. Tom Bombadil
    October.8.2020 at 12:14 pm

    I once asked my teacher if I could take my final exam at home.

    She said I had to do it in person.
    Yes, I was planning to cheat, but it was still so insulting.

    1. Moonrocks
      October.8.2020 at 12:25 pm

      Sounds like your teacher was threatening to drop out of class.

    2. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
      October.8.2020 at 1:09 pm

      I’ve done plenty of take home exams in my life. Also, most tests in grad school are open book. This is pretty common for disciplines that test understanding of complex concepts and deductive reasoning. Having access to helper materials isn’t of that much help if you don’t understand the material. This is becoming more and more relevant as everyone has access to the world’s collective knowledge and rote memorization becomes less important.

  4. Dillinger
    October.8.2020 at 12:15 pm

    good. T is correct.

    1. Dillinger
      October.8.2020 at 1:00 pm

      word is T is hosting the Limbaugh radio show tomorrow.

      1. Nardz
        October.8.2020 at 1:08 pm

        A “radio rally”
        Pretty innovative of Rush to offer it, and gracious of Trump to accept.

  5. John
    October.8.2020 at 12:15 pm

    Trump is likely going to be testing negative by the debate. Even if he wasn’t, there is zero chance anyone would get it from him. This is a debate not a sex show. The committee just doesn’t want Biden to have to debate again unless it is virtual where Biden can have a teleprompter and be fed every answer and Trump can’t contradict anything he says.

    1. Union of Concerned Socks
      October.8.2020 at 12:46 pm

      This is a debate not a sex show.

      Which is why I won’t be watching

    2. Nardz
      October.8.2020 at 1:11 pm

      What was the point of the ridiculous plexiglass walls if they were insufficient protection?

      They couldn’t be clearer that this is all just a psyop, and war on the American people.

  6. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    October.8.2020 at 12:18 pm

    “The commission changed the debate style”

    Trump translation – “they will have a mute button and might prevent me from shouting over Biden with all my lies”

    1. John
      October.8.2020 at 12:19 pm

      Third quarter growth is now estimated to be 19%.

      https://www.forexlive.com/centralbank/!/atlanta-fed-gdp-now-sees-third-quarter-growth-at-193-20200803#:~:text=The%20Atlanta%20Fed%20GDP%20now,quarter%20came%20in%20at%2019.6%25.&text=The%20GDPNow%20model%20estimate%20for,11.9%20percent%20on%20July%2031.

      Suck it asshole.

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
        October.8.2020 at 12:27 pm

        With Q2 at negative 32% The Dotard is insured of a terrible 2020.

        1. John
          October.8.2020 at 12:29 pm

          And nearly all of that has been made up in two quarters. After the 09 downturn, it was years under Obama before the lost growth was recovered.

          Suck it asshole.

          1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
            October.8.2020 at 1:12 pm

            Hey, look, John, my opinion is backed by facts:

            The economy does best with a Democratic President and a Republican Congress

      2. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
        October.8.2020 at 1:10 pm

        Why would anyone be upset that the economy is recovering?

    2. Dillinger
      October.8.2020 at 12:27 pm

      your whining here and your bragging elsewhere don’t jibe.

  7. Ken Shultz
    October.8.2020 at 12:21 pm

    I don’t see why Trump should want to subject himself to a debate where whether his mike and camera are working is a function of whether some debate official has turned his mike and camera on or off–and that’s the way a Zoom debate would be, more or less.

    I’ve said before that Biden should use the opportunity to avoid another debate with Trump now that he’s leading in the polls, but I’m not sure being a COVID-19 coward will play well with swing voters either. If Biden doesn’t want to be associated with shutting the economy down over COVID-19, he should take this on the chin and be a man about it.

    1. Overt
      October.8.2020 at 12:38 pm

      In a year or two when the hacked emails come out, we will see the collusion between Biden and the Commission. It isn’t a coincidence that they waited until after Harris’s debate to pull this. Harris wasn’t a complete disaster, so there is no reason they need a debate to shake things up. So the Commission promises to tilt the debate so far in Biden’s direction that Trump has to bow out. It’s win-win for Biden. He skips the debates without looking weak, or gets to do his “Folks, I’m concerned for you” schtick while people at home see a red-faced, muted Trump screaming at the camera.

  8. Moderation4ever
    October.8.2020 at 12:27 pm

    Current Presidential debates provide little information to the voter and in most cases too late to decide. So I don’t see dumping the debate as a big loss. President Trump only real hope in the debates was for Joe Biden to make a big gaff and that did not happen. Polling suggest Biden won the debate (not that it matters). The only things Trump could hope for in a rematch is to pass the coronavirus on to Biden. That is unlikely. I don’t think there is any real need for any more debates. And if you disagree and want more debates, I would ask this, “is there really anything that would make you change the way you plan to vote?.”

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
      October.8.2020 at 12:31 pm

      Only 2% of voters are likely to change their minds. Trump’s lies and how he concealed the danger of COVED from the public have taken their toll.

      “I learned a lot about COVED this week” the idiot said. Why wait until now to learn about COVID?

    2. Commenter_XY
      October.8.2020 at 12:38 pm

      This is false = Current Presidential debates provide little information to the voter and in most cases too late to decide.

      We should absolutely have more debates, not less. And they should have started in July, before voting started.

      1. Moonrocks
        October.8.2020 at 12:44 pm

        Fundamentally, it’s more a problem with how long presidential campaigns drag on for. If campaigns would start at least in the same year as the election itself, a September or October debate wouldn’t be nearly as out of place.

      2. Kevin Smith
        October.8.2020 at 12:48 pm

        How can the debates start in July when the parties didn’t even finalize their candidate nominations until August? Its all part of the plan to ensure people have as little time as possible to decide on their votes

  9. Gasman
    October.8.2020 at 12:30 pm

    Debate host and networks should forge ahead.
    If both show up, it’s a debate, if one shows up, it’s question and answer time with 90 minutes of open mic, and if none show up, then pundits get to fill the air time.

  10. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    October.8.2020 at 12:33 pm

    I’m not sure being a COVID-19 coward will play well with swing voters either. If Biden doesn’t want to be associated with shutting the economy down over COVID-19, he should take this on the chin and be a man about it.

    Biden needs to demonstrate to voters that Democratic nominee for POTUS is an essential worker. Why should the black lady grocery stockers take all the risks?

    1. Don't look at me!
      October.8.2020 at 12:42 pm

      Why should the black lady grocery stockers take all the risks?
      Because Biden thinks that is their place in life.

  11. Longtobefree
    October.8.2020 at 12:33 pm

    The debates are a waste of bandwidth.
    Voting is already under way, and those who are going to vote against Trump regardless of policies will not change their minds anymore than those who are going to vote for Trump will.
    Both of the non-“media” people watching the debates are just boycotting pro sports.

  12. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    October.8.2020 at 12:39 pm

    FBI just arrested six far-right nuts who were plotting to kidnap Michigan governor Whitmer.

    1. mad.casual
      October.8.2020 at 12:46 pm

      What makes them ‘far-right’? Opposition to Whitmer’s lockdown orders? Or were they planning on kidnapping Whitmer to seize control of the Michigan government, install fascism, and exterminate the Jews (in solidarity with Cuomo)?

      1. Kevin Smith
        October.8.2020 at 12:51 pm

        Apparently they also talked about attacking a police station and killing police officers

        1. mad.casual
          October.8.2020 at 12:54 pm

          You mean like Antifa?

  13. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    October.8.2020 at 12:41 pm

    The FBI says it thwarted what it described as a plot to violently overthrow the government and kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and federal prosecutors are expected to discuss the alleged conspiracy later Thursday.

    The alleged plot involved reaching out to members of a Michigan militia, according to a federal affidavit filed Thursday.

    https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/10/08/feds-thwart-militia-plot-kidnap-michigan-gov-gretchen-whitmer/5922301002/

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
      October.8.2020 at 12:42 pm

      The court filing also alleges the conspirators twice conducted surveillance at Whitmer’s vacation home and discussed kidnapping her to a remote location in Wisconsin to stand “trial” for treason prior to the Nov. 3 election.

      “Several members talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor,” an FBI agent wrote in the affidavit. “The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message.”

      1. Don't look at me!
        October.8.2020 at 12:44 pm

        They should have just set up a CHAZ in Detroit.

      2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        October.8.2020 at 12:49 pm

        HAHAHAHA!

        Were any of these “far-right nuts” named Jefferson, Lee or Henry?

        “Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty, or give me death!”

        The crowd reportedly rose as one and shouted, “To arms! To arms!”

        1. mad.casual
          October.8.2020 at 12:51 pm

          Whitmer has literally seized control of virtually every business in the state. I don’t see how any group opposing her isn’t, de facto, anti-fascist.

          1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
            October.8.2020 at 1:10 pm

            “The group talked about creating a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient,” the FBI agent wrote.

            “They discussed different ways of achieving this goal from peaceful endeavors to violent actions. At one point, several members talked about state governments they believed were violating the U.S. Constitution, including the government of Michigan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

            Um, sounds like an indictment against the Reason commentariat could be coming soon.

  14. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    October.8.2020 at 12:48 pm

    The guy who is trailing badly and needs more at-bats is threatening a tantrum that would prevent more at-bats?

    Clinger logic.

    1. mad.casual
      October.8.2020 at 12:53 pm

      Why step up to the plate when your opposition keeps releasing home videos of himself getting hit in the crotch?

    2. Dillinger
      October.8.2020 at 12:55 pm

      trailing badly lol

  15. Bill Godshall
    October.8.2020 at 12:51 pm

    Looks like the Debate Commissioners want to further confuse and scare Americans about the risks of the China virus, as occurred at last night’s rigged VP debate, where the moderator prefaced every question with a false claim about Trump or false left wing talking points.

    Just as occurred last week in the first debate, Pence had to ask the truly important questions to Harris because the moderator refused to do so, and then attempted to move on to other subjects so Harris didn’t have to answer.

  16. raspberrydinners
    October.8.2020 at 12:52 pm

    Don’t worry- his regularly scheduled idiotic rants will continue unabated on Twitter.

  17. Tom Bombadil
    October.8.2020 at 12:54 pm

    “Trump Threatens To Drop Out of Virtual Debate”

    Trump was never scheduled to be “in” a Virtual Debate so it is not possible for him to “drop out”.

  18. Overt
    October.8.2020 at 12:56 pm

    Semi-OT: https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/405491/

    “Trump is losing. Badly. That’s what the recent polls shows. That doesn’t mean he will lose. There’s almost a month left, and if he can turn around 2.5% of current Biden voters, and thus get within around 4% of Biden, plus pick up a few “shy Trump” voters, he can win the electoral college while losing the popular vote by several points. But right now he’s losing, and it’s not because the polls are biased, not because of any conspiracy by the media to cover up his success.”

    I was surprised, but heartened to see this on Instapundit. With the way people have been commenting, I was really worried about the election. Seeing everyone insisting that the only way they can lose is through the other teams’ fraud was rough.

    This above is why Biden doesn’t have to debate. It is why the media and the Commission are covering for him. Because Trump really is losing right now, and all they need to do is not fuck up in order to pull this out.

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
      October.8.2020 at 1:02 pm

      That is very surprising and candid commentary considering the source.

      Biden would win 350 electoral votes today but a movement of 3-4 points could change everything.

  19. Cal Cetín
    October.8.2020 at 1:05 pm

    “If Trump refuses to participate, maybe the commission should consider allowing third-party candidates to answer a few questions. Actually, they should consider doing that anyway.”

    You know, there’s actually a third-party debate scheduled for tonight, 6 PM MDT.

    (I’m not affiliated with these guys but I am subscribed to their newsletter – still I can’t guarantee it will be any good)

    https://freeandequal.org/

  20. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.8.2020 at 1:06 pm

    So we’ll instead have another Biden meet and greet where “undecided” voters playing the role will ask softball nonsense questions instead of grilling him.

    The media has lost it, the public has lost it, so here’s your crown Crazy Uncle Joe best of luck.

    All I can say at this point is 3 court picks and Cameltoe will fudge pack the court on her way to eliminating elections, guns rights & 1st amendment rights permanently. You were warned this would happen, you voted for her anyway.

  21. Ken Shultz
    October.8.2020 at 1:15 pm

    “Trump’s campaign also agreed to pushing the next debate to Oct. 22”

    They’re making it a big deal.

    Good!

    If Trump can pull off a good showing, it may right the ship.

