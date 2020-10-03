The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: October 3, 1990
10/3/1990: Justice David Souter takes the oath.
