Coronavirus

It's Way Past Time for the Rest of Us to Get the Same Access to COVID-19 Testing that the Trump Family Enjoys

COVID-19 testing is not "overrated."

TrumpMask
(KEVIN DIETSCH/UPI/Newscom)

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and presidential aide Hope Hicks have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. At this point the president is reportedly suffering from cold-like symptoms. All attendees at his campaign fundraiser at his Bedminster golf course yesterday are being urged to get tested for the virus.

Daily COVID-19 testing of the president began in early May, after his personal valet tested positive for the virus. Yet just one week later, at a campaign stop in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the president opined, "It could be that testing is, frankly, overrated. Maybe it is overrated. But whatever. They start yelling, 'We want more. We want more.' You know, they always say, 'We want more. We want more'—because they don't want to give you credit. Then we do more and they say, 'We want more.'"

The "we" who want more testing and who are failing to give the president "credit" that he evidently thinks he deserves for the relatively few tests that were then available are researchers and public health officials who have been arguing for months that cheap, rapid COVID-19 tests are a vital tool for jump-starting the economy by helping to contain the pandemic.

In a June 19 interview with The Wall Street Journal, the president again said, "I personally think testing is overrated, even though I created the greatest testing machine in history." He added that more testing in the U.S. led to an increase in confirmed cases, and that "in many ways, it makes us look bad."

At his misbegotten Tulsa campaign rally on June 20, Trump told his audience, "When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people, you're going to find more cases. So I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down, please.'" White House flacks quickly said the president had been joking. The next day, Trump contradicted that explanation, saying: "I don't kid. Let me just tell you—let me make it clear." Testing nationally may not have been slowed down, but it certainly has not been ramped up since June. It has been hovering for the past 3 months at around 750,000 tests per day.

That's not nearly enough testing, a group of researchers argued earlier this week in a New England Journal of Medicine article. "A regimen of regular testing works as a sort of Covid-19 filter, by identifying, isolating, and thus filtering out currently infected persons, including those who are asymptomatic," they explained. "For an effective Covid filter that will stop this pandemic, we need tests that can enable regimens that will capture most infections while they are still infectious. These tests exist today in the form of rapid lateral-flow antigen tests, and rapid lateral-flow tests based on CRISPR gene-editing technology are on the horizon. Such tests are cheap (<$5), can be produced in the tens of millions or more per week, and could be performed at home, opening the door to effective Covid filter regimens."

The Food and Drug Administration needs to stop dawdling and prioritize the approval of these cheap and rapid tests for daily use at schools, workplaces, restaurants, airports, and at home.

The president and first lady are taking the responsible course and quarantining themselves so that they do not risk infecting other people. It is way past time that we regular citizens have access to the COVID-19 testing that would give us the same option to protect ourselves and our families that the Trump family has been enjoying since May.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. Brian
    October.2.2020 at 12:59 pm

    I would love for everyone to get tested and discover that practically everyone already has the virus or antibodies for the virus so we can all get back to our lives, and quit pretending that going to Target like this is saving everyone’s lives.

    Can we do that?

    1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
      October.2.2020 at 1:00 pm

      No

    2. De Oppresso Liber
      October.2.2020 at 1:00 pm

      Can you show me the peer reviewed study that shows that most of us have been infected already?

      1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
        October.2.2020 at 1:01 pm

        Peer reviewed studies are a postmodern Marxist plot to destroy Western culture.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          October.2.2020 at 1:10 pm

          Can’t trust experts or science, they are just part of the deep state to get Trump. What you can trust are QAnon, your cranky Uncle Fester, and that guy on the Youtube video that seemed to make a lot of sense.

          1. Compelled Speechless
            October.2.2020 at 1:28 pm

            I don’t give a shit what your credentials are. I’m going to trust myself. I had it already. I had a mild cough and sneezed and I couldn’t taste or smell anything for about 10 days. You know, like pretty much every other Coronavirus in the history of Earth. Forcing people to hide for something that is this mild to the vast majority of people who get it is beyond insane. If you’re old and you have something like diabetes, by all means, hole yourself up as long as you feel the need to.

        2. Mother's Lament
          October.2.2020 at 1:27 pm

          Peer reviewed studies are a postmodern Marxist plot to destroy Western culture

          Where’s Buttplug?
          This is how you do sarcasm, Plug.

          1.  Tulpa
            October.2.2020 at 1:32 pm

            Fake Chipper is way less incelly and pathetic than the real one

        3. Junus Rilius
          October.2.2020 at 1:27 pm

          Jacobs, J. L. et al. (2009) “Use of surgical face masks to reduce the incidence of the common cold among health care workers in Japan: A randomized controlled trial,” American Journal of Infection Control, Volume 37, Issue 5, 417 – 419. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19216002

          N95-masked health-care workers (HCW) were significantly more likely to experience headaches. Face mask use in HCW was not demonstrated to provide benefit in terms of cold symptoms or getting colds.

        4. Junus Rilius
          October.2.2020 at 1:28 pm

          Cowling, B. et al. (2010) “Face masks to prevent transmission of influenza virus: A systematic review,” Epidemiology and Infection, 138(4), 449-456. https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/epidemiology-and-infection/article/face-masks-to-prevent-transmission-of-influenza-virus-a-systematic- review/64D368496EBDE0AFCC6639CCC9D8BC05

          None of the studies reviewed showed a benefit from wearing a mask, in either HCW or community members in households (H). See summary Tables 1 and 2 therein

        5. Junus Rilius
          October.2.2020 at 1:28 pm

          bin-Reza et al. (2012) “The use of masks and respirators to prevent transmission of influenza: a systematic review of the scientific evidence,” Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses 6(4), 257–267. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/j.1750-2659.2011.00307.x

          “There were 17 eligible studies. … None of the studies established a conclusive relationship between mask/respirator use and protection against influenza infection.”

        6. Junus Rilius
          October.2.2020 at 1:29 pm

          Smith, J.D. et al. (2016) “Effectiveness of N95 respirators versus surgical masks in protecting health care workers from acute respiratory infection: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” CMAJ Mar 2016 https://www.cmaj.ca/content/188/8/567

          “We identified six clinical studies … . In the meta-analysis of the clinical studies, we found no significant difference between N95 respirators and surgical masks in associated risk of (a) laboratory-confirmed respiratory infection, (b) influenza-like illness, or (c) reported work-place absenteeism.”

        7. Junus Rilius
          October.2.2020 at 1:29 pm

          Offeddu, V. et al. (2017) “Effectiveness of Masks and Respirators Against Respiratory Infections in Healthcare Workers: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis,” Clinical Infectious Diseases, Volume 65, Issue 11, 1 December 2017, Pages 1934–1942, https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/65/11/1934/4068747

          “Self-reported assessment of clinical outcomes was prone to bias. Evidence of a protective effect of masks or respirators against verified respiratory infection (VRI) was not statistically significant”; as per Fig. 2c therein:

        8. Junus Rilius
          October.2.2020 at 1:30 pm

          Radonovich, L.J. et al. (2019) “N95 Respirators vs Medical Masks for Preventing Influenza Among Health Care Personnel: A Randomized Clinical Trial,” JAMA. 2019; 322(9): 824–833. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2749214

          “Among 2862 randomized participants, 2371 completed the study and accounted for 5180 HCW-seasons. … Among outpatient health care personnel, N95 respirators vs medical masks as worn by participants in this trial resulted in no significant difference in the incidence of laboratory-confirmed influenza.”

        9. Junus Rilius
          October.2.2020 at 1:30 pm

          Long, Y. et al. (2020) “Effectiveness of N95 respirators versus surgical masks against influenza: A systematic review and meta-analysis,” J Evid Based Med. 2020; 1- 9. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/jebm.12381

          “A total of six RCTs involving 9,171 participants were included. There were no statistically significant differences in preventing laboratory-confirmed influenza, laboratory-confirmed respiratory viral infections, laboratory-confirmed respiratory infection, and influenza-like illness using N95 respirators and surgical masks. Meta-analysis indicated a protective effect of N95 respirators against laboratory-confirmed bacterial colonization (RR = 0.58, 95% CI 0.43-0.78). The use of N95 respirators compared with surgical masks is not associated with a lower risk of laboratory-confirmed influenza.”

      2. Brian
        October.2.2020 at 1:11 pm

        It’s wishful thinking in my part: at least then we could stop pretending that we can flatten the curve into an infinite line.

    3. Rat on a train
      October.2.2020 at 1:30 pm

      How about going to restaurants?

  2. De Oppresso Liber
    October.2.2020 at 1:00 pm

    No no no. Taking any action whatsoever is communism! Being travel banned from the rest of the world is WINNING!

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      October.2.2020 at 1:32 pm

      Now do mandatory quarantines and blatant violations of 1A rights.

  3. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
    October.2.2020 at 1:01 pm

    Huh, so Trump has coronavirus. Wishing him and the first lady a speedy recovery.

    1.  Tulpa
      October.2.2020 at 1:33 pm

      Hi Fake Chipper.

  4. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    October.2.2020 at 1:04 pm

    The undocumented Tijuana witch doctor I visit says I’m as healthy as an American sex tourist with a flare up of herpes.
    #OpenBorders
    #MedicineSansCertification

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      October.2.2020 at 1:33 pm

      Your Tijuana witch doctor is probably more consistent and accurate than Fauci or the CDC.

  5. IceTrey
    October.2.2020 at 1:11 pm

    Testing one day doesn’t mean you won’t be infected the next. The only thing to do is let it run its course and deal with it. If a million Americans die of COVID all that means is that 328 million other Americans would have to go on with life.

  6. Moonrocks
    October.2.2020 at 1:12 pm

    I thought it was way past time to stop worrying about COVID-19, but the science-shamans (scamans?) say otherwise. Not all of them, mind you, but the apostates spouting heresy have been excommunicated so the entrail readings must be made more accessible.

  7. Jerry B.
    October.2.2020 at 1:13 pm

    “The Food and Drug Administration needs to stop dawdling and prioritize the approval of these cheap and rapid tests for daily use at schools, workplaces, restaurants, airports, and at home.”

    Talk about burying the lead.

    1. Fist of Etiquette
      October.2.2020 at 1:26 pm

      The FDA is the villain again this week.

  8. Jerryskids
    October.2.2020 at 1:17 pm

    I mentioned a couple of weeks ago that my niece went to the school nurse and said she didn’t feel well and was immediately suspended from school for two weeks unless she came back with a negative coronavirus test but the pediatrician wouldn’t give her a coronavirus test because she didn’t have any of the symptoms of coronavirus. So apparently, you can only get the coronavirus test if you are exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus. Is it any wonder we have such a high percentage of cases if we’re only testing people we already have reason to believe might be infected? And meantime, what about asymptomatic people? You must be pretty goddamn certain that asymptomatic people can’t transmit the virus if you’re not willing to test people who are asymptomatic. I mean, as far as I know I don’t have the coronavirus, but what if I do have it but just don’t know it because I’m asymptomatic? If I did find out I have it but I’m asymptomatic, should I take extra precautions to make sure I don’t infect others, or are we 100% confident that I can’t pass it to others?

  9. Jackand Ace
    October.2.2020 at 1:19 pm

    Let me get this straight…the President is taking responsible action by quarantining himself to prevent other people from getting infected. Wouldn’t he and his entourage have taken responsible action by wearing masks, particularly when at events? Wouldn’t his family have taken responsible action by wearing masks at the debate, in which they refused when asked? How responsible was it when he went to a fund raiser after learning Hicks was infected?

    Why is quarantining yourself if infected in order to prevent disease spread a responsible action but wearing masks less so?

    And the more important question for you all at Reason, suppose the President says on Saturday, “you know what, no more quarantining for me…I’m out and about.” That ok? Because, you know, individual liberty and personal choice.

    1. Dillinger
      October.2.2020 at 1:21 pm

      “responsible” action?

    2. Brian
      October.2.2020 at 1:23 pm

      Why is it worse to go maskless than it is to riot, loot, and arson?

      Hate the game, not the player.

    3.  Tulpa
      October.2.2020 at 1:35 pm

      “Wouldn’t he and his entourage have taken responsible action by wearing masks, ”

      He decided to do something that works instead, unlike your social signaling.

  10. Signer
    October.2.2020 at 1:22 pm

    Can I also get my own Air Force One, Secret Service detail, personal chefs, motorcade, and mansion? I mean, since we’re now all entitled to be treated like Presidents.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      October.2.2020 at 1:24 pm

      NO! That would be socialism and America would turn into Venezuela.

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        October.2.2020 at 1:34 pm

        Well that oughtta solve the immigration problem at least. Gotta look on the bright side.

  11. Mother's Lament
    October.2.2020 at 1:35 pm

    “It’s Way Past Time for the Rest of Us to Get the Same Access to COVID-19 Testing that the Trump Family Enjoys.

    The Food and Drug Administration needs to stop dawdling and prioritize the approval of these cheap and rapid tests for daily use at schools, workplaces, restaurants, airports, and at home.”

    Trump didn’t get a cheap and rapid test from a home kit offered by a private company, Bailey. He got tested by a team of specialists paid for by government largess.

    If you think government funded doctors should be diagnosing everyone, you probably should start writing for Vox.

