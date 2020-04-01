Coronavirus

What's Up With All the Contradictory Advice About COVID-19 and Face Masks?

The combination of limited evidence and conflicting priorities has resulted in whipsawing messages from experts.

|

SG-Jerome-Adams-3-24-20-Newscom
Surgeon General Jerome Adams (White House/Zuma Press/Newscom)

Even if you are not worried that police might arrest you for wearing a face mask in public to protect against COVID-19 (which seems to be illegal in some states), you may wonder whether that precaution makes sense. On that point, public health officials and infectious disease specialists have given conflicting, confusing, and sometimes transparently disingenuous advice. While some of the contradictions can be explained by honest differences of opinion, much of the bewildering guidance conflates the question of whether face masks work with the question of whether they should be reserved for high-risk, high-priority users in light of current shortages.

"Seriously people—STOP BUYING MASKS!" Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted on February 29. "They are NOT effective in preventing [the] general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can't get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!"

As critics pointed out, it was not immediately obvious why the same masks that protect health care workers from infection suddenly become ineffective when worn by an ordinary grocery shopper or pedestrian. To back up his counterintuitive claim, Adams linked to advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"If you are sick," the CDC says, "you should wear a facemask when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a healthcare provider's office." But "if you are NOT sick," it adds, "you do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask). Facemasks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers."

The CDC's position that well people "do not need" face masks given the "short supply" is notably different from Adams' assertion that face masks "are NOT effective in preventing [the] general public from catching [COVID-19]." Furthermore, it ignores the possibility that people may be infected by the virus without realizing it, especially since the incubation period can be nearly two weeks and symptoms typically range from mild to nonexistent.

What does research actually show about the effectiveness of face masks in curtailing the transmission of coronaviruses? The evidence, while limited, does not support Adams' claim that face masks have been proven "ineffective" when used by the general public during an epidemic.

"There is some evidence to support the wearing of masks or respirators during illness to protect others, and public health emphasis on mask wearing during illness may help to reduce influenza virus transmission," according to a 2010 systematic review in the journal Epidemiology and Infection. "There are fewer data to support the use of masks or respirators to prevent becoming infected….Our review highlights the limited evidence base supporting the efficacy or effectiveness of face masks to reduce influenza virus transmission."

Notably, there was at that point not much evidence to support mask use even in clinical settings, although that is standard practice. "Few studies have been conducted in healthcare settings, and there is limited evidence to support the effectiveness of either surgical masks or N95 respirators to protect healthcare personnel," the authors noted.

Another systematic review published the following year looked at studies of various "physical interruptions" aimed at reducing the transmission of respiratory viruses. "Overall masks were the best performing intervention across populations, settings and threats," the authors reported. "More expensive and uncomfortable (especially if worn for long periods) than simple surgical masks, N95 respirators may be useful in very high‐risk situations but additional studies are required to define these situations….We found limited evidence of the superior effectiveness of devices such as the N95 respirator over simple surgical masks."

Research since then has begun to fill the gaps in the evidence. A randomized trial involving 84 homes in Berlin where someone had the flu, for example, found that "household transmission of influenza can be reduced" by face masks. The researchers, who published their results in BMC Infectious Diseases in 2012, reported that secondary infection was substantially less common in households where residents used face masks, practiced "intensified hand hygiene," or did both. In the mask-only group, the risk was reduced by 70 percent.

An experiment described in the Journal of Hospital Infection exposed a "dummy test head" fitted with various kinds of surgical masks to live influenza virus. "The data indicate that a surgical mask will reduce exposure to aerosolised infectious influenza virus," the researchers reported in 2013. "Reductions ranged from 1.1- to 55-fold (average 6-fold), depending on the design of the mask."

Even homemade masks offer some protection, a study published the same year found. Surgical masks and homemade masks both "significantly reduced the number of microorganisms expelled by volunteers, although the surgical mask was 3 times more effective in blocking transmission than the homemade mask," the researchers reported in the journal Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness. "Our findings suggest that a homemade mask should only be considered as a last resort to prevent droplet transmission from infected individuals, but it would be better than no protection."

A 2018 study published in the journal Risk Analysis looked specifically at mask wearing by the general public, using a mathematical model of an influenza outbreak in a "closed community" with 1,000 "susceptible" people and one infected person initially. Based on those assumptions, the researchers projected the ultimate prevalence of infection for different levels of compliance and different kinds of masks.

"For the most effective adult barriers—the fit‐tested respirator and high‐filtration mask—a 20% compliance rate cuts the infection prevalence roughly in half and delays the peak of the epidemic to around day 25 [as opposed to day 15 without masks]," the authors reported. "For 50% compliance, all forms of adult protection except the adult low filtration reduce the prevalence to less than about 5%. At 80% compliance, the infection prevalence is negligible for all barriers except the adult low filtration, where the maximum is roughly 5%."

A randomized trial of face masks involving about 7,700 hajj participants in Mecca had less promising results. At the end of the study, which was reported in The Lancet last year, the subjects who received masks—most of whom used them intermittently or not at all—were just as likely to have viral respiratory infections as those who did not.

The combination of limited evidence and conflicting priorities has resulted in whipsawing messages from experts. "Can wearing a face mask protect you from the new coronavirus?" asked the headline over a Live Science article published in February. "No," the subhead answered, "a regular surgical mask will not help you steer clear of the virus."

The author of the article, Laura Geggel, cited William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University. Geggel reported that an N95 respirator, unlike a surgical mask, would work against COVID-19—notwithstanding the evidence that surgical masks can prevent virus transmission, although perhaps not as well. But Geggel said Schaffner recommended against trying to find an N95 mask, partly because "it's challenging to put on these masks and wear them for long periods of time" but also because a shortage could endanger health care workers "if too many people unnecessarily stockpile respirators."

In another Live Science article a few weeks later, Geggel conceded that "experts disagree" about the merits of face masks. That article cited Otto Yang, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who said (in Geggel's paraphrase) "it's a smart idea to don a face mask or wrap a clean scarf around your nose and mouth if you're going into a crowded place during the COVID-19 outbreak." Geggel noted that Yang's advice "goes against recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention" as well as "the advice of other infectious disease doctors."

Scott Gottlieb, former head of the Food and Drug Administration, is also promoting general mask wearing. "Face masks will be most effective at slowing the spread of [COVID-19] if they are widely used, because they may help prevent people who are asymptomatically infected from transmitting the disease unknowingly," he writes in an American Enterprise Institute paper published this week. "Face masks are used widely by members of the public in some countries that have successfully managed their outbreaks, including South Korea and Hong Kong."

Elaine Shuo Feng of the Oxford Vaccine Group and four other infectious disease specialists recently reviewed official recommendations regarding face masks as a defense against COVID-19 and found that advice varies substantially from one country to another. "Despite the consistency in the recommendation that symptomatic individuals and those in health-care settings should use face masks, discrepancies were observed in the general public and community settings," they write in a March 20 Lancet commentary. Although "one important reason to discourage widespread use of face masks is to preserve limited supplies for professional use in health-care settings," they note, "universal face mask use in the community has also been discouraged with the argument that face masks provide no effective protection against coronavirus infection."

On the latter point, Feng et al. highlight "the essential distinction between absence of evidence and evidence of absence." Although "evidence that face masks can provide effective protection against respiratory infections in the community is scarce," they say, "face masks are widely used by medical workers as part of droplet precautions when caring for patients with respiratory infections." Hence "it would be reasonable to suggest vulnerable individuals avoid crowded areas and use surgical face masks rationally when exposed to high-risk areas." And since "evidence suggests COVID-19 could be transmitted before symptom onset, community transmission might be reduced if everyone, including people who have been infected but are asymptomatic and contagious, wear[s] face masks."

Feng et al. urge governments to "make rational recommendations on appropriate face mask use to complement their recommendations on other preventive measures, such as hand hygiene." They conclude that "universal use of face masks could be considered if supplies permit."

This week, CDC Director Robert Redfield told NPR his agency is "critically looking at" the issue of who should use face masks. "Particularly with the new data [indicating] that there's significant asymptomatic transmission," he said, "this is being critically re-reviewed to see if there's potential additional value for individuals that are infected or individuals that may be asymptomatically infected." Hoover Institution economist Russell Roberts translated Redfield for us: "We misled you. Wear a mask."

NEXT: U.S. Sex Workers and 'Prurient' Businesses Excluded From COVID-19 Disaster Loans

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. loveconstitution1789
    April.1.2020 at 10:05 am

    KungFlu is a joke disease and the hysteria needs to stop.

    AGE DEATH RATE (all cases)
    80+ years old 14.8%
    70-79 years old 8.0%
    60-69 years old 3.6%
    50-59 years old 1.3%
    40-49 years old 0.4%
    30-39 years old 0.2%
    20-29 years old 0.2%
    10-19 years old 0.2%
    0-9 years old no fatalities

  2. Earth Skeptic
    April.1.2020 at 10:12 am

    Why the uncertainty? Because average people are morons.

    Proper use of face masks requires protocols that even trained practitioners struggle to achieve 100% of the time. Seeing average people with masks propped on their chins, or frequently worn over nose and mouth for a bit, then dropped to dangling below their chin, and then back up, proves that they do not understand (and have not achieved any significant protective factor. And even if people can use a proper mask in a proper way, they defeat that benefit with touching things, including the mask–and then touching their eyes (or nose and mouth immediately after removing a mask with bare hands).

    But go ahead and make a mask from your old T-shirts if that makes you feel better. You can burn some incense and sacrifice a chicken, too.

    1. JohannesDinkle
      April.1.2020 at 10:38 am

      My wife is a retired county public health nurse. Transmission of flu virus through the air is possible, mainly for those in close contact in a room with limited air exchange – like a nurse or doctor helping patients in a hospital. For almost all of the rest of us, it is extremely unlikely. If someone you live with has the flu you will probably get it anyway.
      The 98% of transmission is from someone with the flu touching something – a door knob, the handle to the fridge at the market, or a gas pump handle – and you come along later and touch it as well. If you touch your mouth, nose, or eyes then you inject tje flu directly into your body. According to a Harvard study most of us touch our faces every three minutes, half of those times our mouth, nose, or eyes. It is part of being human and very hard to stop. If you rear any mask then you will touch the mask instead. It is a physical barrier to your hands. Wear glasses and there is a barrier to your eyes as well.
      A sub-standard mask will not stop the 2% transmission by air, but the social distancing will.
      Why the Surgeon General has to make up excuses for wanting all the masks for medical professionals instead of just saying we want them foe hospital staff and first responders, I can’t say. Probably the instinct of bureaucrats to lie to the public.

    2. Scott Free2016
      April.1.2020 at 11:30 am

      Agreed, you are supposed to be fitted for a mask and trained how to shape the ones with the little metal tab over your nose. Each time a new version or manufacturer is introduced we’re supposed to get trained all over again.

    3. Rob Misek
      April.1.2020 at 11:41 am

      Apparently COVID 19 is a heavy virus.

      That means it will drop to a surface pretty quickly as opposed to something like measles which float around in the air for a while.

      It’ll live on soft surfaces like masks for about 24 hours but hard surfaces for days. Apparently.

  3. Overt
    April.1.2020 at 10:12 am

    South Korea did really well at testing, but they also practiced good hygiene, including pervasive use of masks. They also did not need to shut down their entire economy. (Their economy was still impacted by people going into isolation as the virus was discovered.)

    If there is anything that this virus has taught me, it is that our entire nation- indeed most of the west- is infected deeply with the puritan need to scold. “Stop wearing masks.””Don’t stand so close!” “Line up correctly”. “Stay Home!”

    If people could get past their desire to pronounce judgement on their peers and leaders every time a decision gets made, then MAYBE, we would see some more concise decisions being made?

    1. loveconstitution1789
      April.1.2020 at 10:16 am

      Some Americans have become absolute pussies. This cough due to cold exposes that.

      That will change one way or another.

    2. Kevin Smith
      April.1.2020 at 10:20 am

      The hygiene and use of masks in South Korea predates this pandemic, so it wasn’t a big cultural shift, it wasn’t a shift at all, they just kept doing what they always do

      1. Earth Skeptic
        April.1.2020 at 11:14 am

        Same thing for us introverts.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    April.1.2020 at 10:38 am

    Honestly, they didn’t believe anyone out of a country of 330 million would check their math.

    1. Idle Hands
      April.1.2020 at 11:22 am

      And they won’t. It’s hard to explain to people who are hysterical about this that even if their worst case of 220k happens they likely won’t directly know anyone who dies or is even hospitalized by this. And the real numbers are going to be under 100k by a large margin. There are going to be many many people in this country who are going to be destitute from this and won’t even know 1 person who tested positive. It’s a recipe for political disaster. Trust in institutions is low now I can’t wait for these egg heads and politicians explaining to the 30% of the unemployed in this country how this was a great success when they don’t know anyone who was hospitalized from this or died. Should be interesting I imagine the media will quickly shift to why did the politicians cause this economic disaster when that happens in the most transparent gas lighting ever.

  5. SQRLSY One
    April.1.2020 at 10:48 am

    “…it was not immediately obvious why the same masks that protect health care workers from infection suddenly become ineffective when worn by an ordinary grocery shopper or pedestrian.”

    It is because the medical experts of expertology have degrees and credentials and licenses, in doctorolgy and medicalology, and ordinary shoppers do NOT! It’s exactly the same reason why we all (except doctors) need special permission to blow on a cheap plastic flute!

    In these days of MASS DEATH, please stay SAFE from viruses, AND from the flute police!

    To find precise details on what NOT to do, to avoid the flute police, please see http://www.churchofsqrls.com/DONT_DO_THIS/ … This has been a pubic service, courtesy of the Church of SQRLS!

  6. Idle Hands
    April.1.2020 at 11:23 am

    I all honesty if they lie to us about basic efficacy of masks for our own good why should we trust them on anything?

  7. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    April.1.2020 at 11:40 am

    Half-educated, credulous, anti-government cranks can’t resist making inconsequential fools of themselves during a pandemic.

Please to post comments