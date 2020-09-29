The Volokh Conspiracy
Satire or Not?
That's my question about USA Today's Fact check: Satirical claim that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Ginsburg's death:
The claim: The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
The headline of an article published by satire website The Babylon Bee is a nod to the contentious history between the Trump administration and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit. The Babylon Bee is "the world's best satire site," according to its website.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died of metastatic pancreatic cancer Sept. 18, is actually "alive," the article suggests, because the 9th Circuit overturned her death….
Our rating: Satire
We rate this claim SATIRE, based on our research. A satirical article about the 9th Circuit "overturning" Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death has no basis in fact. It is true that the 9th Circuit has ruled against many Trump-era policies.
Other possible explanations for the USA Today piece: (1) Sabotage by secret enemy of USA Today. (2) Attempt to provide the Babylon Bee with free publicity, and with a straight man. (3) Actual outright product placement on the Babylon Bee's part; maybe they have a budget for that. (4) ???
