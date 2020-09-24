The Volokh Conspiracy

The Dead Can Vote (at least on the Massachusetts Supreme Court)

Chief Justice Ralph Gants may be dead, but that is not stopping him from authoring opinions.

Today the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts decided Commonwealth v. McCalop, in which the court  concluded that the trial court erred in denying Khamal McCalop's motion to investigation allegations that racial bias tainted the jury. What is particularly interesting about this case, however, is that the opinion was authored by Chief Justice Ralph Gants.

Under normal circumstances, it is hardly a surprise when the Chief Justice of a court writes an opinion. What is odd about the McCalop opinion, however, is that Chief Gants died on September 14, ten days before the opinion was issued. This is noted in the first footnote of the opinion, which reads: " Chief Justice Gants participated in the deliberation on this case and authored this opinion prior to his death."

As readers may recall, there was some controversy when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued opinions in which Judge Stephen Reinhardt participated and, in at least one case (Altera Corp. v. Commissioner, cast the deciding vote on a divided panel. The Supreme Court ultimately took notice, rebuking the Ninth Circuit and reminding its judges that "federal judges are appointed for life, not eternity."

McCalop is apparently not the only decision released by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court since September 14 to include the late Chief Justice Gants, but it appears to be this first attributed to him. I am also not aware of any cases in which he cast what would have been the deciding vote. Nonetheless, it seems odd for a court judgment to issue under his name from beyond the grave.

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. Tabman
    September.24.2020 at 3:01 pm

    Yes, I believe an appellate case decided not when the opinion was written or voted upon, but when it is actually issued by the Court. The Court could have simply noted that the late justice was the author of the opinion, which the Court is adopting as its own.

    1. Midas M.
      September.24.2020 at 3:25 pm

      The outcome your propose would be highly preferable to what occurred – the court would have been accurate in its description of authorship, in place of the potentially inaccurate or misleading use of “authored” in the footnote, and the other Justices would have only used the judicial authority allocated to them and not claiming to use the judicial authority of their dead colleague. On the use of “authored” by the SJC in the footnote – It is worth noting that the opinion for which he was the “author” was issued 10 days after his death and issued days after 4 other opinions were issued, all of carried his name and vote. Based on the time delay, the other Justices may have changed the opinion in some manner before issuing it in the Chief Justice’s name and keeping him as author, despite him not approving the final opinion. Otherwise, why would there be a delay? Only other reason I can think of was maybe they had more hesitation about putting his name as author then about voting on his behalf…

  2. M L
    September.24.2020 at 3:19 pm

    The living cannot vote (at least in Pennsylvania when someone throws Trump ballots in the trash).

  3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    September.24.2020 at 3:19 pm

    That phrase “cast the deciding vote” is a sure sign of pandering to the unthinking. No, dearie, every voter on the winning side cast the deciding vote. Unless you have some insider info that his vote was cast after everyone else, and then you’d have as big a case for all the losing side voters too, since if any of them had changed the vote, then the final vote would not have decided it.

  4. rsteinmetz
    September.24.2020 at 3:50 pm

    I though I posted a comment so either I was mistaken of the site ate it.

    1. Cal Cetín
      September.24.2020 at 3:53 pm

      RIP

  5. Cal Cetín
    September.24.2020 at 3:57 pm

    Supposedly, Justice Thurgood Marshall told his clerks that if he died, “prop me up and keep on voting.”

    In think the His Honor was joking, however.

    OK, how about this…ask Gants if he approves having his name on the opinion. He could rap on the table once for yes, twice for no.

