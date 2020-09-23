The Volokh Conspiracy

Term Limits

Two Cheers for Supreme Court Term Limits

The idea has a lot of merit. But it will be hard to enact, and probably won't do much to end partisan conflict over Supreme Court appointments.

Recent and ongoing battles over Supreme Court nominations have increased interest in the possibility of limiting the terms of Supreme Court justices. This idea has long enjoyed  widespread (though not universal) support from legal scholars on different sides of the political spectrum, such as Sanford Levinson on the left, and Steve Calabresi on the right. While there are different variations of the proposal, in most versions Supreme Court justices would be limited to non-renewable 18 year terms, as opposed to the life tenure they enjoy now. I am happy to support the idea, as well. It has a number of important advantages, including some that have been overlooked by advocates. But it is unlikely to to put an end to bitter confirmation battles and partisan conflict over the courts more generally.

Steve Calabresi enumerates the potential benefits of term limits in an excellent recent New York Times op ed:

Supreme Court justices often try to retire during the presidency of someone sympathetic to their jurisprudence. Of course, that doesn't always work: Justice Scalia died after almost 30 years on the high court trying to wait out President Barack Obama, and Justice Ginsburg died after nearly 27 years trying to outlast President Trump.

Over all, though, strategic retirements give the justices too much power in picking their own successors, which can lead to a self-perpetuating oligarchy….

The unpredictable American system of life tenure has led to four presidents picking six or more justices and four presidents selecting none, as happened with Jimmy Carter. This gives some presidents too much influence on the Supreme Court and others too little.

It also leads to justices remaining on the Supreme Court when they are unable either physically or mentally to do the job…

The solution is for Republicans and Democrats to unite in supporting a constitutional amendment that fixes the size of the Supreme Court at its current nine justices, each of whom would serve an 18-year nonrenewable term, staggered so that one seat opens up during the first and third years of a president's four-year term…..

Given the length of this term, longer than for judges on the high courts of any other constitutional democracy, the justices would be amply independent.

Presidents would no longer have the incentive to pick comparatively young nominees — say, someone 45 to 50 years of age — to project their influence decades into the future. Justices would lose their power to help pick successors who share their views by retiring strategically.

To this list, I would add another point: As life expectancy continues to increase (at least once the awful coronavirus pandemic ends), life-tenured justices could potentially serve for even longer than they do now. Imagine a world where people routinely live to the age of 100 or more, and retain their ability to work up until that age, or close to it. A justice appointed at the age of 45 or 50 (as is increasingly commonplace) could serve for fifty or sixty years or even longer. At some point, giving people largely unaccountable power for that long will rightly be seen as intolerable. Longer life expectancy is a great thing! But it interacts poorly with life tenure for positions of great power.

At the same time, unlike Calabresi, I doubt that term limits would "end what has become a poisonous process of picking a Supreme Court justice" or "depoliticize the court and judicial selection." Even if justices serve for "only" 18 years, they will still have great power. And presidents will still have a strong incentive to appoint justices whose judicial philosophies align with his and his party's priorities. For their part, senators will continue have strong incentives to oppose nominees whom they (and their party) see as ideologically inimical. We live in an era of intense partisan polarization, including divisions over many legal issues that are likely to come before the Supreme Court, including such matters as abortion, affirmative action, law enforcement powers, gun rights, and (at least in recent years) immigration. The gap between the way a conservative Republican justice and a liberal Democratic one will vote on these and other issues is predictably large (even if there will be a good many outlier cases).

So long as that polarization persists, I highly doubt it will be possible to return to the era of relatively noncontentious Supreme Court nominations. Conflict is likely to continue, particularly in situations where the Senate and the presidency are controlled by different parties.

Calabresi's proposal includes a provision designed to force the president and the Senate to cooperate on nominations:

Failure to confirm a justice by July 1 of a president's first or third year should lead to a salary and benefits freeze for the president and all 100 senators, and they should be confined together until a nominee has been approved. The vice president would act as president during this time and the Senate would be forbidden from taking action whatsoever on any of its calendars.

Like Jonathan Adler, I am skeptical that this "confinement" can be enforced. I also highly doubt that Congress would be willing to enact a constitutional amendment that included this punitive aspect.

Ilya Shapiro of the Cato Institute (who should not be confused with the present writer, but often is) offers some additional reasons why term limits are unlikely to end the partisan war over judicial appointments here.

Perhaps the biggest problem with term limits for SCOTUS justices is that they would be extremely hard to enact. In my view, that would require a constitutional amendment. That necessitates securing a massive supermajority: 2/3 of both houses of Congress, and 3/4 of state legislatures. While SCOTUS term limits have become more popular in recent years, I am doubtful that the idea has the level of support needed to pass. However, support might grow over time, especially if I am right about increased life expectancy creating a situation where justices routinely serve for fifty years or even longer.

In addition, there will be inevitable wrangling over how to deal with incumbent justices. If they get "grandfathered" in and allowed to serve for life, that means term limits will not have much effect for many years to come. If they are forced to accept limits themselves, the amendment is likely to be opposed by whichever party currently enjoys a majority on the Court.

Some scholars argue that term limits can be imposed by statute, without a constitutional amendment. They contend that life tenure in the Constitution simply requires that federal judges have some judicial position for life, not necessarily that of SCOTUS justice. Thus, Congress could enact a law under which, for example, justices are demoted to the lower courts after serving for 18 years (or for however long Congress dictates).

I  think this argument is both wrong on the law, and would create dangerous incentives for Congress if it became widely accepted. It would have the same sorts of problems as the "rotation" proposal endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primaries this year. I criticized that idea here:

Instead of adding new justices to the Court, [under the rotation plan] Congress  could pass a law removing some of the current justices and transferring them to lower courts…. Then, the president can appoint new Supreme Court justices who will be more to his or her party's liking….

It isn't hard to see how this plan could easily lead to the same sort of spiraling dynamic as court packing. Imagine Sanders [or, now, Joe Biden] gets elected president in 2020 and—with the help of a Democratic Congress—sends Gorsuch and Kavanaugh to judicial purgatory. Perhaps they end up being consigned to a specially created federal court that considers weighty matters such as appeals of tickets issued to vehicles illegally parked on federal government property. Meanwhile, their Supreme Court seats get taken by newly appointed liberal justices….

How would the next GOP president and Congress respond? Most likely they would do the same thing to two (or more) liberal justices. Perhaps Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor end up joining Gorsuch and Kavanaugh as parking ticket court judges. Meanwhile, two new conservative justices take their seats. Of course, the next Democratic president backed by a congressional majority would retaliate in kind, and so on….

These concerns apply with equal force to statutory term limits. If Congress can impose an 18 year term, they can also impose one that is 3 years or 6 years, and use that power to get rid of Supreme Court justices whose decisions they dislike. When the opposing party comes to power, they can make the terms still shorter, and thereby get rid of justices they dislike.

If Congress has broad authority to set judicial terms as they wish, they could even have asymmetric term lengths, so as to target justices they dislike for removal, while leaving others in place. For example, a Democratic Congress could enact a very short term limit that applies to justices confirmed in a year ending in 8, so as to eliminate Brett Kavanaugh (confirmed in 2018). Republicans could respond by targeting Democratic-appointed justices. And so on. Judicial review would thereby be neutered over time, as would also happen through repeated court-packing.

In sum, there is a great deal of merit to the idea of Supreme Court term limits. But it is far from a panacea for our problems, and would be very difficult to enact.

 

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University.

  1. ThePublius
    September.23.2020 at 4:21 pm

    I strongly defer to the wisdom of the founding fathers, certainly over law professors making poorly thought out, even glib proposals to monkey with the constitution.

    1. Patsaul
      September.23.2020 at 5:14 pm

      Can anyone tell me why I’m not able to post comments. The site leaves a message stating I’ve already made that comment

  2. SKofNJ
    September.23.2020 at 4:29 pm

    Here’s an easy way to end polarization. Stop picking judges who are interested in turning their views on what’s good for the country into constitutional rights. There’d be no fight over who gets to be a Supreme Court Justice if everyone didn’t know that some picks will wind up considering themselves as super-legislators who get to enact their policy preferences by creating constitutional rights.

    1. Lee Moore
      September.23.2020 at 4:53 pm

      In other words, a Constitutional Amendment preventing Democrat Presidents nominating SCOTUS Justices. Good luck with that.

    2. Aunt Teefah
      September.23.2020 at 5:11 pm

      Sounds great, how are you going to find nine people that think that, though? The vast majority of people, liberal and conservative, treat “unconstitutional” and “bad” as synonyms.

  3. captcrisis
    September.23.2020 at 4:41 pm

    The issue is coming up only because of what Republicans did in 2016 — and are doing now. Therefore I don’t see them changing the existing system which has allowed them such rewards.

    1. AmosArch
      September.23.2020 at 4:52 pm

      Still trying to spread the narrative that everything was all rainbows and sunshine and the Dems were picking daisies and minding their own business when the mean old republicans invented the concept of judicial partisanship unprovoked in the year 2016.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      September.23.2020 at 4:53 pm

      Prior Democrat actions have no bearing. They occurred in a vacuum and have been memory-holed. They are pining for the fjords.

  4. DaivdBehar
    September.23.2020 at 4:42 pm

    The Senate should start to impeach Justices for their decisions. Nothing can stop that.

    1. SMP0328
      September.23.2020 at 4:43 pm

      Except that only the House of Representatives can impeach and removal from office requires a two-thirds vote of the Senate following impeachment.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        September.23.2020 at 4:55 pm

        As we learned over the last couple of years, the inevitability of acquittal doesn’t mean the House won’t impeach. The House views impeachment by itself as an indelible mark of shame worth imposing for its own sake, as well as a “process is the punishment” move.

        1. Don Nico
          September.23.2020 at 5:19 pm

          Ah but think how a partisan black mark would motivate a justice for life? You’d better be careful what you wish for.

  5. _Nobody_
    September.23.2020 at 4:43 pm

    I like the concept of staggered term limits. 18 years on the high court is long enough to leave a legacy but not too long to moulder. To reduce partisanship, I think we need to reduce the stakes of cases getting to the court. Why not create multiple Article III courts that are nationwide in jurisdiction below the Supreme Court that accept appeals on a subject matter basis. One of these “mini” supreme courts could answer questions on administrative law, while another could deal with alleged constitutional violations. That would allow more specialized judges to handle individual subjects. Plus, the sum of the mini courts could handle more cases, eliminating circuit splits faster. The supreme court could then restrict itself to cases where the mini courts clearly got things wrong, or president needs to be overridden (plus original jurisdiction).

    1. _Nobody_
      September.23.2020 at 4:46 pm

      i can’t believe I misspelled “precedent.”

  6. Lee Moore
    September.23.2020 at 4:49 pm

    I find myself in the uncomfortable position of mostly agreeing with Prof Somin.

    I agree that fixed terms – eg 18 years – are not going to solve the political catfight. But they have merits regardless of the political stuff.

    In particular :

    (a) the ghoulish death watch stuff, and the associated risk that a Justice may hang on in a Franco like state, propped up by clerks – ie where cases may actually be decided by folk who have not been put on the court
    (b) the hunt for young Justices who might survive for another 30 years plus
    (c) and the consequent passing over of experienced judges who might be expected to arrive at death watch too quickly
    (d) the corruption of power (and a SCOTUS seat carries a lot of power) and the fact that the longer you have it, the greater the likelihood of succumbing to that corruption (always assuming that you did not arrive on the court already corrupt to the eyeballs – I do not, obviously, refer only to financial corruption, I include the temptation to legislate)

    In fact I’m not at all sure that 18 years isn’t too long. Maybe 12 is plenty.

  7. Brett Bellmore
    September.23.2020 at 4:52 pm

    As I’ve pointed out before, the most straightforward way to get such an amendment passed, is for a party holding both the White house and Congress to propose it, and threaten to pack the Court itself if the opposing party doesn’t support it. Since refusing to support an amendment to prevent Court packing amounts to an open admission of intent to pack the Court, such threats would be appropriate.

    But this just closes off one possible abuse, it wouldn’t remotely make the composition of the Court less of a political fight. If anything, it might lead to more extreme measures on the part of fringe members of the party out of power on the court to open up seats.

    The real problem here is that the major parties now have disjoint conceptions of the role of judges. Literally, what each party views as the appropriate role of judges the other views as serious judicial malfeasance. There isn’t anymore any middle ground for potential justices to occupy. And this conflict is spreading down the food chain, already largely applies to the district courts.

    I don’t see this conflict going away any time soon, and no structural reform can paper over it, because it extends to what would be considered a “reform”.

  8. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    September.23.2020 at 5:00 pm

    Wotta waste. The core fundamental problem is that government simply tries to create too damn many one-size-fits-all solutions to problems that are better handled by individuals and voluntary organizations in a free market. School curricula are one of the most obvious areas. But occupational licensing, victimless crimes, the list is endless.

    One-size-fits-all solutions fit almost nobody, and almost everybody screams bloody murder, for more repression, less paternalism, different kinds of paternalism, every variation under the sun. And courts are supposed to somehow smash these laws and regulations into some kind of order that offends fewer people. Forget rule of law — the end result, whether chosen by laws, men, or verdicts — is impossible.

    Things will continue like this until government shrinks enough that people can get on with their lives without Big Brother watching over the shoulder. Since that will never happen without a revolution, and since most people have far too many sunk costs in the status quo if revolution is the only other choice, things will gradually grind to a stifling paternalistic society, with very few innovations, and very little progress.

    Then some country will come to its senses, as Scandinavia did, and eat the stifled countries’ lunches.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      September.23.2020 at 5:05 pm

      Or, in my Thought Plan B, real innovation and progress will shift to the Dark Web ruled by individualism and their voluntary spontaneous organizations, out of reach of government, leaving government to a stifled frozen economy which will remain more or less the same size, but will shrink compared to the Dark Web economy. Possibly the stifled government will eventually collapse, but by that time few will be doing anything more than assign a few day’s pay to tax robots, and its passing will be as remarked-upon as the loss of hitching posts or telegrams.

  9. Stephen Lathrop
    September.23.2020 at 5:17 pm

    Eighteen year term limits are fine. To further depoliticize the Court, require an 80% super-majority for Senate consent. That figure would be high enough to all but rule out a candidate with any history of political activism. Presidents would be stuck with weighing potential nominees on the basis of experience, collegiality, judicial temperament, and writing ability. Then invent some mechanism to require prompt consideration by the Senate, and an up or down vote of the entire Senate, and I suggest you would have all you need.

Please to post comments