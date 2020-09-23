The Volokh Conspiracy

Calabresi Urges Supreme Court Term Limits

Limiting justices to a single 18-year term would de-escalate judicial confirmation fights.

In today's New York Times, Northwestern law professor Steven Calabresi, co-chairman of the Federalist Society, recounts his mutual admiration for the late Justice Ginsburg makes the case for imposing term limits on Supreme Court justices. From the op-ed:

Supreme Court justices often try to retire during the presidency of someone sympathetic to their jurisprudence. Of course, that doesn't always work: Justice Scalia died after almost 30 years on the high court trying to wait out President Barack Obama, and Justice Ginsburg died after nearly 27 years trying to outlast President Trump.

Over all, though, strategic retirements give the justices too much power in picking their own successors, which can lead to a self-perpetuating oligarchy. The current system also creates the impression that the justices are more political actors than judges, which damages the rule of law. It may even change the way the justices view themselves.

The specific proposal is straightforward and in line with what others have proposed: Each justice serves for a single 18-year term. With the size of the Court fixed at nine justices, this would mean one new justice every two years. Terms are staggered so that nominations are made in the first and third year of each presidential term. This means a one-term President gets two nominations; a two-term President gets four nominations. (My co-blogger Orin Kerr outlined a similar proposal on Twitter the other day.)

Calabresi notes than an 18-year term would not pose a treat to judicial independence, but would eliminate the incentive to pick comparatively young nominees. It would also eliminate the problem of strategic retirements. For what it's worth, an 18-year term is longer than terms for equivalent judicial offices in other constitutional democracies.

The details matter, as do transition rules.

In the case of early retirements or deaths, the president would nominate and the Senate would confirm a replacement to fill out the unexpired term with no possibility of reappointment.

Justice Ginsburg's successor should serve an 18-year term. The eight current justices should draw lots as to who serves terms of two, four, six, eight, 10, 12, 14 or 16 years as the amendment goes into effect.

Failure to confirm a justice by July 1 of a president's first or third year should lead to a salary and benefits freeze for the president and all 100 senators, and they should be confined together until a nominee has been approved. The vice president would act as president during this time and the Senate would be forbidden from taking action whatsoever on any of its calendars.

I will admit I am not entirely sure about this last bit - how and where would such confinement occur? how would it be enforced? - but the underlying principle seems right to me.

Limiting or cutting off the terms of existing justices would undoubtedly require a constitutional amendment. But a forward-looking proposal of the sort Calabresi outlines might be achievable by statute. The relevant constitutional language has always been understood to require life tenure, but there may be room to redefine the duties of the office. For instance, a statute could define the office of Supreme Court justice as 18 years serving as part of the Supreme Court, followed by continued judicial service riding circuit and filling in on the Supreme Court in cases of recusals or temporary vacancies. No justice would be removed from office or have their salary reduced, so this might do the trick. (Of course, whether the Supreme Court would uphold such a law in a legal challenge is another question entirely.)

There are other issues to consider were Supreme Court justices term-limited, such as whether there should be limits on types of future employment (to limit the incentive to rule in favor of potential future employers, a problem that sometimes arises on state courts), and whether a similar term limit should be imposed upon other judges. Nonetheless, the underlying idea of term-limiting justices to turn down the temperature on Supreme Court nominations is a good one.

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. captcrisis
    September.23.2020 at 8:37 am

    It won’t eliminate strategic retirements. Justices can always resign before the 18 years are up, rather than wait until year 18 when an opposite party President might be in office.

    But it will greatly decrease the number of old, no longer competent judges hanging on.

    The problem is that this very sensible proposal needs Republican support and they won’t give it. They’ve gamed the system so successfully that they control the judiciary and they want their judges sitting for as long as possible.

    1. Armchair Lawyer
      September.23.2020 at 8:56 am

      Sometimes….

      “In the case of early retirements or deaths, the president would nominate and the Senate would confirm a replacement to fill out the unexpired term with no possibility of reappointment.”

      So, in case of a “strategic retirement,” the replacement would get a shortened term, and the seat would still be up when an opposite party president is in office.

      1. captcrisis
        September.23.2020 at 8:57 am

        Sorry, I missed that!

  2. Commenter_XY
    September.23.2020 at 8:56 am

    Truthfully, age 80 seems like a good bar (quintuple chai). At that stage, decline inexorably happens. I could see putting an upper age limit on SCOTUS justices. That would require a change to the Constitution, though….that is not so easy to do.

    This proposal….no.

    1. Commenter_XY
      September.23.2020 at 8:56 am

      Ooops…my math was off. Sorry. I need more coffee!

      1. Jett's Pop
        September.23.2020 at 9:27 am

        Yes, not quintuple chai (which is 90). But four score!

    2. Armchair Lawyer
      September.23.2020 at 9:19 am

      It does seem a little rigged against the current GOP.

      There are a few issues.

      1. The average age of the 5 GOP-president nominated justices is 63. The average age of the 3 Democrat-nominated justices is 69. This means the 18 year term would cut against the GOP-nominated justices more harshly, age wise

      2. Another way to is look at the average term length served by SCOTUS judges. To look at this, we’ll look at the last 9 who have left the bench. They served an average of 28 years on the SCOTUS. (Rehnquist and Stevens each served 34 years!). Taking a time when there is a GOP-nominated majority on the bench and suddenly cutting the effective time down by 64% isn’t really that non-partisan.

      3. This is made worse by the “Lot” system for current justices. That’s an average of 9 years for everyone left on the bench, which is VERY low for some people. And the random lot makes it a much worse. One could easily see Gorsuch having to retire at 55 if he got the 2 year draw, while Breyer (at 82) somehow got the 16 year term.

      Those are some of the reasons it doesn’t make a lot of sense right now.

      1. Armchair Lawyer
        September.23.2020 at 9:31 am

        How could this be fixed and made more non-partisan?

        One way would be for the 18 year term limit to apply, but just to FUTURE Supreme Court nominees. Not the current one, and not past ones, when there are obvious partisan calculations at play. By having it apply to the future, no one knows who will appoint who, when.

        So, the next nominee would just be for an 18 year term. The one after than would be another 14-20 year term, with the timing altered as needed, so the appointments were staggered appropriately. (IE, if the opening came up sooner, it would be a 20 year term potentially. Much later, would be a 16 or even 14 year term).

        This would lead to the current crop of SCOTUS nominees being the last lifetime appointments, and slowly move everything over to an 18 year term system.

        1. Armchair Lawyer
          September.23.2020 at 9:32 am

          The 18 year term limit does present some issues however. The question is, what would the judge do AFTER 18 years, if they weren’t really ready to retire, and were looking for another position? And how would that potentially affect their court decisions?

  3. scarhill
    September.23.2020 at 9:17 am

    For the transition, why not start appointing new justices every two years in 2021 while letting the existing justices serve out their terms? The court will expand until the existing justices either retire or die, but that doesn’t seem like a big problem, and it avoids the issue of retroactively shortening terms.

  4. Sam Gompers
    September.23.2020 at 9:18 am

    Now lets do the same for Congress and civil service.

  5. Joe_dallas
    September.23.2020 at 9:25 am

    “Now lets do the same for Congress and civil service.”

    Term limits for congress & time limits for civil servants. Certainly would go a long way to reducing the class size dependent on taxpayer money while reducing the “government industrial complex”

    “education industrial complex”, etc

  6. Jett's Pop
    September.23.2020 at 9:28 am

    “. . . would not pose a treat to judicial independence”

    Indeed not. Maybe a trick, though.

  7. TwelveInchPianist
    September.23.2020 at 9:31 am

    “For instance, a statute could define the office of Supreme Court justice as 18 years serving as part of the Supreme Court, followed by continued judicial service riding circuit and filling in on the Supreme Court in cases of recusals or temporary vacancies.”

    If a statute could do that, it could also define the office of Supreme Court justice as serving as part of the Supreme Court until the President or Congress is displeased with the justice, followed by, etc.

    1. ReaderY
      September.23.2020 at 9:40 am

      It couldn’t necessarily do that. But as noted below it could structure things so they are facially neutral timelines, but actually work to the advantage of the party in power.

  8. TwelveInchPianist
    September.23.2020 at 9:35 am

    Another problem with asking justices who do not wish to retire to leave the court is that they’re going to need something to do.

  9. ReaderY
    September.23.2020 at 9:39 am

    An 18-year Supreme Court justice followed by a lifetime service as a senior circuit judge is such a different office from a lifetime Supreme Court justice that I suspect a majority of the Supreme Court would have no problem finding that such a change requires a cobstitutional amendment. The difference in name – Judge vs. Justice – is not purely semantic. It acknowledges that the two offices have very different powers and duties.

    It is one thing to give judges and justices the option of retiring and moving to senior status. But making such a change mandatory is clearly a dimunition.

    If Congress has the power to remove justices from the Supreme Court after 18 years, it would also have the power to move an individual justice to senior status by statute after a shorter timeframe. For example, instead of the proposed schedule, it could for example change the time of moving to senior status to January 20 following a presidential election year, vacating all the offices simultaneously when a new president comes in, and simply not enact a requirement that retired justices can’t be renominated. This would give a favored incompimg president free reign to replace the entire suoreme court with whomever he wants, at least for the duration of his office. It could effectively remove disfavored judges and justices by putting non-renominated ones on a special court adjudicating disputes between the President’s cats (and no other matter) if it wants. Congress could take advantage of the general tendency of divided government by enacting removal legislation, changing the court, and then repealing its removal legislation before the inauguration of the next president, on an occassion where the same party controls the presidency and congress, locking its advantage in until the other party controls everything and can do the same.

    What Congress can do fairly, they can just as easily do to partisan advantage. Having Justices decide when they retire is not just far less dangerous than having Congress decide it. It’s the decision rule that’s in the constitution. It should be respected.

    Congress does not and shod not have power to remove justices from the supreme court involuntarily by restructuring the definitions of their offices.

  10. Well Regulated Militia
    September.23.2020 at 9:43 am

    add it to the agenda for a Constitutional Convention. if we’re gonna make fundamental changes to our structure of governance, lets do it right and get all the issues out there and let the people decide how they want to be governed.

    as schumer says, nothing is off the table, including state exits

  11. TwelveInchPianist
    September.23.2020 at 9:47 am

    Hmmm. I wonder if an office that consists of 1/9 of the Supreme Court is fundamentally the same office as 1/11 of the Supreme Court. IIRC we’ve enlarged the court once in the past, but IDK if any judges made that argument.

    And we know from experience during the New Deal that this type of change in the nature of the “office” of Supreme Court Justice can have precisely the effect that the good behavior clause sought to avoid.

Please to post comments