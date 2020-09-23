Anarchism

Resolve the 'Anarchist Jurisdictions' Dispute With Less Government Meddling

Peace will come only from leaving other people alone on the condition that they do the same for us.

|

(John Lamparski/Sipa USA/Newscom)
(John Lamparski/Sipa USA/Newscom)

If only all it took to sweep away intrusive and incompetent governments was a declaration that they're "anarchist jurisdictions." Suffering residents of these communities might then be spared authoritarian laws, high taxes, and unreliable services without needing to move elsewhere, battle authorities, or break the rules. Instead, though, the three cities named this week by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) as places "Permitting Anarchy, Violence, and Destruction" are overgoverned, if ineptly so.

The designations are nothing more than the latest political battle in a country that's rapidly fragmenting into warring factions. And it's a conflict that will end only when the factions stop using government to screw with each other.

Monday's tagging of New York City, Portland, and Seattle as "three jurisdictions that have permitted violence and destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities" comes in response to last week's presidential memo along the same lines. That memo threatened to deny federal funds to "anarchist jurisdictions" that "have contributed to the violence and destruction in their jurisdictions by failing to enforce the law, disempowering and significantly defunding their police departments, and refusing to accept offers of Federal law enforcement assistance" in the course of protests and riots resulting from the Black Lives Matter and police-reform movements.

"We cannot allow federal tax dollars to be wasted when the safety of the citizenry hangs in the balance," Attorney General William P. Barr warned.

That can mean a big hit—New York City receives billions of dollars from the federal government every year—assuming that the executive branch is allowed such discretion over spending. The courts have split on the issue but been mostly unreceptive when it comes to withholding money from so-called "sanctuary cities" that decline to enforce federal immigration law.

In fact, the "anarchist jurisdictions" spat is best viewed in the context of the tussle over sanctuary cities as well as the spread of "Second Amendment sanctuaries" across the country. Just as many majority lefty cities chafe at what they see as unfair federal immigration restrictions, so many mostly righty counties object to state and federal gun laws they see as oppressive. (Libertarians might consider giving them all a big thumbs-down.)

And, just as the federal government has threatened cities that step back on law enforcement during anti-police protests as well as those that won't enforce immigration laws, so some governors have gone up against local officials who take similar positions on self-defense restrictions.

"Of course, there is power in the local community and in local government specifically. That power can be exercised in the form of discretionary policing or other forms of local under-enforcement," Richard Schragger of the University of Virginia School of Law wrote earlier this year for the Duke Center for Firearms Law. "These more recent conflicts represent more than 'uncooperative federalism,' however. What has emerged instead is something that could be called 'punitive federalism'—a regime in which the periphery disagrees with or attempts to work around the center and the center seeks to punish those who do so, not just rein them in."

Schragger distinguishes between the constitutional basis for localities resisting federal laws versus localities ignoring state laws. The argument certainly matters to legal scholars—but is probably meaningless to regular people resentful of rules they despise from whatever source. Schragger also, tiresomely, tries to smear Second Amendment sanctuaries as flirting with racism.

But Schragger's larger observation about the periphery at war with the center stands on its own. It's a sharp observation about conflicts among communities with very different beliefs and values, populated by Americans who may share a nationality, but are truly sick of each other's shit.

"My Administration will not allow Federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones," President Donald Trump charged last week. His message resonates with voters who support law enforcement and see cities beset by protests-turned-riots as violent and radical.

"What the Trump Administration is engaging in now is more of what we've seen all along: shirking responsibility and placing blame elsewhere to cover its failure," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan fired back. They appeal to advocates of police reform who view the administration and its base as insensitive and reactionary.

True anarchy doesn't play a role here; jurisdictions without governments don't have sniping elected officials. They also don't depend on federal largesse to keep their bureaucracies malfunctioning and turning people's lives upside down.

It takes a lot of government to cause the chaos New York City has inflicted with its city-run schools' repeated about-face decisions on starting classes, delaying them, or just keeping families guessing. It also takes a lot of government to squeeze residents dry funding monopolies on keeping the peace that inspire protests against excessive policing and then surrender some areas of the city to subsets of troublemakers who displace peaceful demonstrators.

At the very least, real "anarchist jurisdictions" wouldn't extract so much in taxes.

Instead, what we're seeing with the Trump administration's attacks on New York City, Portland, and Seattle—as with its conflicts with sanctuary cities, and state governments' corresponding battles with Second Amendment sanctuaries—is part of the country's fragmentation into feuding factions. Those factions control different communities and competing levels of government and they're at war over who gets to impose their preferences on their enemies.

It's impossible to imagine what victory would look like in this war. Does one faction imagine it'll get to rest its boots on opponents' throats forever? That's not going to happen.

To get past these escalating disputes, we need to back off "punitive federalism." That means learning to accept that other people get to live their lives by different values and rules. Ultimately, peace will come only from leaving other people alone on the condition that they do the same for us. That may not mean getting entirely rid of government intrusions in our lives, but real "anarchist jurisdictions" look increasingly attractive when compared to the alternatives.

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

  2. lap83
    September.23.2020 at 10:11 am

    “Peace will come only from leaving other people alone on the condition that they do the same for us.”

    And if they don’t leave us alone then we bury our heads in the sand and scream “Both sides!”

    1. Jerryskids
      September.23.2020 at 10:37 am

      “Leaving people alone” obviously doesn’t cover “keep shoveling piles of money at them to bail them out from the consequences of their bad decisions”.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        September.23.2020 at 11:00 am

        Wrong. Consequences are a white racist oppressor construct.

        Those poor, suffering people have the right to reparations from anyone who questions their righteous cause.

  3. The_Unknown_Pundit
    September.23.2020 at 10:17 am

    If “If’s and but’s were candy and nuts”, it would be Christmas everyday!

  5. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    September.23.2020 at 10:40 am

    Yeah it’s hard to know what victory looks like. Cities that are safe without hordes of rioters burners and looters would be a start. You know, like when Republicans ran NYC and the crime rate was lower than it is (and was) under democrats. But if reason thinks that daily violent protests, illegal aliens, drug gangs, rampant crime, and a city government that panders to the far left is good for us, I can see why victory seems elusive to you.

    1. John
      September.23.2020 at 10:50 am

      It is easy to see what victory looks like. Cities enforcing the law and protecting their citizens from criminals. What kind of a dumb ass can’t understand that?

      1. Nemo Aequalis
        September.23.2020 at 11:00 am

        Apparently the kind of dumb ass that likes to run for mayor of major cities.

  7. Ken Shultz
    September.23.2020 at 10:43 am

    “Peace will come only from leaving other people alone on the condition that they do the same for us.”

    That is not true in Portland. They’re burning Portland down for something that happened in Minneapolis.

    I’m as sympathetic to pacifism as the next Christian, but if you want to pitch turning the other cheek, you really need to do it in religious terms. It may well be the moral imperative of individuals to sacrifice themselves to show that the world is unjust like Jesus did, but I’m not so sure that’s the appropriate purpose of government.

    The legitimate purpose of government is to protect our rights–from arsonists and looters among others. When the arsonists and looters are left alone, they loot businesses and burn them down.

  9. AlmightyJB
    September.23.2020 at 10:49 am

    Leviathan is always hungry. The mobs are easily manipulated. Not a good combination. Government will grow until it topples over from its own weight.

  10. Árboles de la Barranca
    September.23.2020 at 10:49 am

    WhiteAntifa and BLM are a heavily-funded “wing” of a major political party, and are dedicated to meddling in other people’s lives and policing other people’s behavior and thoughts, enforced with threats of arson, looting, rape, violence, and murder.

    Could we do with less of them?

  11. John
    September.23.2020 at 10:49 am

    To get past these escalating disputes, we need to back off “punitive federalism.” That means learning to accept that other people get to live their lives by different values and rules.

    That is nice except that the values of the people who are rioting include burning and looting and terrorizing anyone who disagrees with them. You can’t live with the far left. You can’t have a civilization with them.

    This article is another example of reason’s refusal to see the far left for what it is. It is not the same as the right. You can disagree with the right but still live with them. The left is a totalitarian movement. It cannot tolerate dissent and will seek to destroy anyone who doesn’t conform.

  12. Unicorn Abattoir
    September.23.2020 at 10:53 am

    That means learning to accept that other people get to live their lives by different values and rules.

    Now explain that to the socialists. We’ll stand back and watch.

    1. John
      September.23.2020 at 10:55 am

      Exactly how did the 1500 business burned down by BLM and antifa in Minneapolis not accept living with people of different values and rules?

      What the fuck does that even mean? Just what rules am I supposed to let other people live by? That they can come and burn down my business and home and murder me whenever they feel the urge to “protest”? I am unaware of what rules you are not allowed to live by in this country except those that involve burning and looting and committing a crime.

      This is a new low for reason. It really is. They just keep finding a new rock bottom.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        September.23.2020 at 11:00 am

        It’s the belief that socialists would live by the NAP.

        1. John
          September.23.2020 at 11:03 am

          So, the total denial of the nature of socialism.

          1. Unicorn Abattoir
            September.23.2020 at 11:07 am

            Yes. Kindergarten logic.

        2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
          September.23.2020 at 11:14 am

          That goatfucker mtrueman was actually defending Josef Stalin’s stealing of food at gunpoint from starving people as a social good yesterday. Libertarians cannot ally with Marxists against government overreach for any cause. The American middle class ‘working man’ is not the proletariat in the Marxist scenario. He is a kulak.

  13. Unicorn Abattoir
    September.23.2020 at 10:59 am

    “What the Trump Administration is engaging in now is more of what we’ve seen all along: shirking responsibility and placing blame elsewhere to cover its failure,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan fired back.

    Projection (n): The attribution of one’s own ideas, feelings, or attitudes to other people or to objects, especially the externalization of blame, guilt, or responsibility.

    1. John
      September.23.2020 at 11:01 am

      Why is it the federal government’s responsibility to pay for these people refusing to enforce the laws and allowing mobs to burn down their cities?

  14. Earth Skeptic
    September.23.2020 at 11:04 am

    “Peace will come only from leaving other people alone”

    Uh, sure. If only millions of years of human (and primate (and animal)) evolution was not focused on fucking with other individuals. And if only major political factions were not equally dedicated to fucking with others.

    1. John
      September.23.2020 at 11:06 am

      Just because it has never happened in all of human history and if it did, we would live in Utopia, doesn’t mean reason can’t offer it as a solution to this problem rather than letting Orange Man Bad cut their funding.

  15. Ben_
    September.23.2020 at 11:05 am

    If people stop doing it all wrong and everyone starts acting exactly like Reason writers wish they would, then Reason writers would be right about things.

    Where were you guys in WW2? You could have told Germany to chill.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      September.23.2020 at 11:08 am

      They did chill. Mostly during Russian winters.

  16. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    September.23.2020 at 11:06 am

    …protests and riots resulting from the Black Lives Matter and police-reform movements.

    What “police reform movements?” I don’t see any police reform movements anywhere. All I see are a bunch of violent wannabe red guards and communist revolutionary LARPers acting like overgrown toddlers having a massive hissy fit.

  17. Bill Godshall
    September.23.2020 at 11:14 am

    “Peace will come only from leaving other people alone on the condition that they do the same for us.”

    Except BLM, Antifa and their cheerleaders in the Democrat Party, news media and tech companies have explicitly rejected peace and leaving other people alone during the past 4 months, which is what prompted Trump to take federal action against these uncivilized rioters and their supporters.

  18. CE
    September.23.2020 at 11:20 am

    That’s not how anarchism works in practice. In practice, rival gangs shoot it out until a warlord/strongman emerges. If you’re lucky, he’s only interested in power and takes a reasonable cut for himself off the top, then lets everyone else go about their business. Worst case, he’s a true believer in some system and will keep wrecking things and killing people until he’s replaced by some other true believer in some other system.

Please to post comments