A Resignation in Time, that Saved Nine

To avert Court Packing, would the Chief Justice allow a President Biden to appoint his replacement?

On Sunday, I wrote that Court Packing is an inevitability when the Democrats win the White House, and majorities in both the House and the Senate. That post caused quite a stir, with 537 comments. (By way of comparison, the post on Reason-Volokh with the most comments has 556 comments). I appreciate that others have attempted to propose compromises and deals to forestall Court Packing. I am not sanguine. Politicians have very short time horizons. It is not feasible to strike a deal that may pay benefits years in the future. Any solution that requires collective action is, in my mind, off the table.

But there is one possible solution that does not require collective action. Of course, my proposal here is my proposal for all problems afflicting the Supreme Court. A resignation in time could save nine. Hear me out.

Imagine the Senate confirms Judge Barrett before election day and then three months later President Biden is sworn in with a Democratic-controlled Senate. At that point, the Court would have a 6-3 conservatish majority. There will be calls for Court packing.

At that point, in an act of selflessness, Chief Justice Roberts resigns. Then, President Biden follows the lead of President Reagan in 1986. Biden would elevate the de facto Chief Justice to become the de jure Chief Justice. With Chief Justice Elena Kagan in the middle seat, Biden would then be able to pick Justice Leondra Kruger, or someone else, to fill the Associate Justice seat. Biden would have two nominations in the span of a few months. Certainly those changes, in rapid succession, would quiet the waters for some time.

True, there would still be a 5-4 conservative majority. But, for the first time since Fred Vinson, there would be a Democratic-appointed Chief Justice. I think she could deftly guide the Court throughout these tumultuous times far more effectively than Roberts ever could. If she could manage Harvard Law School, she can manage the Supreme Court.

Think about it. Roberts would resign as the virtuous Cincinnatus–he resigned at the peak of his power for the sake of the republic. What better way to cement a legacy and foster bipartisanship? His place in history will be secure.

This post is written somewhat tongue-in-cheek, but I think it could possibly work if things get ugly after January.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Schu
    September.23.2020 at 7:32 pm

    So much pessimism

  2. Flight-ER-Doc
    September.23.2020 at 7:32 pm

    While the departure of Roberts would be a net positive, replacing him with anyone but Senator Cruz would not

  3. TwelveInchPianist
    September.23.2020 at 7:32 pm

    So the prospect of court-packing allows the political branches to coerce the removal of the Chief Justice?

    More support for my theory that expansions that nullify a federal judge or SCOTUS justice’s decisions are prohibited by the good behavior clause. They allow the political branches to effectively (or in this example literally) remove judges from office.

  4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    September.23.2020 at 7:41 pm

    Nice hypothetical, even sounds plausible except for how big a bruise Roberts’ ego can stand.

    But I still don’t think the Dems will pack the court, even if they get 60+ in the Senate. I think there are enough cooler heads to realize how it would appear; FDR’s Dems stopped him, and I don’t think today’s Dems are any dumber.

    OTOH, if the Dems are that stupid, the Republicans will retaliate in kind, and the vicious cycles will be a wonder to behold.

  5. santamonica811
    September.23.2020 at 7:42 pm

    “…Court would have a 6-3 conservatish majority…”

    I’m not a wildly conservative law professor hunting for a federal judgeship or administration position. Is this shorthand for “a deeply deeply conservative and partisan 6-3 majority?”

    1. TwelveInchPianist
      September.23.2020 at 7:55 pm

      Well, it’s short for a majority composed partly of people who uphold Obamacare and rule that the Title VII prohibits discrimination against gays. Is that “a deeply deeply conservative and partisan” or “conservatish”?

      1. Sarcastr0
        September.23.2020 at 8:03 pm

        Yeah, it’s still very conservative, just not 100% outcome-oriented.

        1. TwelveInchPianist
          September.23.2020 at 8:12 pm

          Yeah, some outcomes are very liberal. Hence conservatish.

          Heck, even with respect to some of the most partisan issues, the court might take quite a moderate position.

          For example, even if they overturn Roe, they’ll leave the matter to the states instead of ruling that Equal Protection protects fetal life. And they probably won’t overturn Obergefell. That’s pretty moderate.

          1. Sarcastr0
            September.23.2020 at 8:15 pm

            So all you care about are outcomes, in the final calculus.

            And you’re sure that’s all I care about as well.

  6. librarian
    September.23.2020 at 7:50 pm

    ” There will be calls for Court packing.”

    You must have forgotten, the two things Democrats are known for, whining and caving.
    https://reason.com/2019/12/30/meanest-pun-of-the-year/

  7. grb
    September.23.2020 at 7:52 pm

    First time for everything…. I’ve never seen someone who posts here brag about the number of comments he got. But given the post in question was pure trolling, why am I not surprised?

  8. Armchair Lawyer
    September.23.2020 at 7:55 pm

    Sounds like something Roberts might do. He’s been playing pseudo-political games as Chief Justice for quite some time. I don’t think Kagan could do as well as he’s done with the balancing act.

    Here’s a different idea. If the Democrats tried to pack the SCOTUS, Roberts could just not seat the new justices. Give a reason why they were not allowed to sit. And if Congress disagrees with Roberts interpretation of the law, Congress can bring it up in court…Where they can appeal to the SCOTUS, and the same decision can be made.

  9. Sarcastr0
    September.23.2020 at 8:02 pm

    Jesus, you really do hate that guy.

    1. Leo Marvin
      September.23.2020 at 8:27 pm

      lol ya think?

  10. Stephen Lathrop
    September.23.2020 at 8:07 pm

    Wow. Hatred for Roberts from the right wingers seems to be increasing. Which seems peculiar, given how effective Roberts has been in furthering right wing politics. You guys, Roberts is pursuing long-term power maximization for Republicans, and doing it extraordinarily well.

  11. Armchair Lawyer
    September.23.2020 at 8:12 pm

    Here’s a wonderful deal.

    First, the Democrats agree with Rubio’s proposal to pass a constitutional amendment that limits the number of SCOTUS seats to 9. And pass it, in the House, and the Senate.

    Then Trump will hold off on nominating someone to the empty SCOTUS seat. Democrats better move fast, this is a deal that’s running out.

    1. Leo Marvin
      September.23.2020 at 8:24 pm

      I wish there was a way to play poker on this blog. You’re a terrible bluffer.

  12. AmosArch
    September.23.2020 at 8:20 pm

    No reason to negotiate with spoiled babies. If they have their heart set on doing it they’ll do it. Trump could rip up his list right now and and let Occasional Cortex personally handpick the replacement herself. And they’d still find some excuse down the line to pack the Court the second it stands in the way and they think they have the political capital for example when there is some massive astroturfing campaign to rip up the 2nd Amendment in the wake of some shooting.

  13. Leo Marvin
    September.23.2020 at 8:22 pm

    Biden would have two nominations in the span of a few months. Certainly those changes, in rapid succession, would quiet the waters for some time.

    What BS. As you well know, for practical purposes it’s one nomination. There’s also your slight of hand implying that a new 5-4 conservative majority sans Roberts would be remotely comparable to the one in which Roberts was the fifth conservative. Make Alito your voluntary resignation and then we can talk. Until then this is just one more pathetically transparent attempt to fake evenhandedness, with a cherry-on-top ass kick for your bête noire Roberts.

    1. AmosArch
      September.23.2020 at 8:26 pm

      like you guys have any leverage.

