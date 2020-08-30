The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Apparently, I "Owe" a "Debt" "to African-Americans"

Can't say I buy that.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Hans Bader (Liberty Unyielding) writes:

Reparations took a step closer to becoming a reality. California's state senate just voted 33-to-3 to create a reparations commission. The commission will "study the effects slavery had on California and recommend to the legislature no later than 2023 what type of compensation would be appropriate, how it might be dispersed and who could be eligible to receive it," according to Fox News.

Supporters of reparations assume the racial wealth gap between blacks and whites is the result of slavery, and thus, something to be fixed through reparations. "If the 40-acres-and-a-mule that was promised to free slaves were delivered to the descendants of those slaves today, we would all be billionaires," state Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, said. "I hear far too many people say, 'Well, I didn't own slaves, that was so long ago.' Well, you inherit wealth—you can inherit the debt that you owe to African-Americans."

My parents and my brother and I came to the country in 1975. We didn't inherit any wealth in the U.S. (and really none anywhere). I don't owe any debt—because of my skin color my ancestors or theirs—to blacks or whites or Asians, and neither do other Californians.

Advertisement

NEXT: Kentucky AG: Government Can't Shut Down In-Person Teaching at Religious Schools

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Commenter334
    August.30.2020 at 7:54 pm

    Professor Volokh please be careful and pick fights prudently. With this and the n-word post people are going to start accusing you of secretly posting on autoadmit.

    1. Hans Bader
      August.30.2020 at 8:17 pm

      Did you read the linked article? It explains how reparations are economically destructive, and also violate current Supreme Court precedent. Reparations and racial redistributions of wealth don’t do anything lasting to fix racial wealth gaps, which usually aren’t caused by discrimination to begin with.

      But they do cause economic damage. (As African nations like Zimbabwe and Uganda have found).

      Most wealth isn’t inherited. America’s billionaires include immigrants who were once poor. And racial wealth gaps often have nothing to do with discrimination. “Asian Americans have the highest average net worth and highest average income,” despite historical discrimination against Chinese and Japanese Americans (who were once barred from even testifying in court by the California Supreme Court).

      As the New York Post notes, “several historically marginalized groups out-perform whites today. Take Japanese Americans, for example: For nearly four decades in the 20th century (1913 – 1952), this group was legally prevented from owning land and property in over a dozen American states. Moreover, 120,000 Japanese Americans were interned during World War II,” which forced many interned Japanese people to sell their businesses at fire-sale prices, ruining them. “But by 1959, the income disparity between Japanese Americans and white Americans nearly vanished. Today, Japanese Americans outperform whites by large margins in income statistics, education outcomes, test scores and incarceration rates.”

      Minorities victimized by discrimination often have a lot of wealth — like the Indians of Uganda, who were dispossessed of their wealth and expelled from the country, and then, after being allowed to return to the country 14 years later, once again ended up dominating Uganda’s commercial sector, and having much of its wealth, even though they never received a dime in compensation for what they lost.

      1. Commenter334
        August.30.2020 at 8:27 pm

        Subsidies and gifts are thrown around all over the economy to various groups, although perhaps not racial groups. Earlier this year, Chairman Powell literally “pressed a button” (to quote him), made $2.5 trillion appear on the books of the federal reserve banks, and used that money to buy investments (mostly treasuries) which pumped the capital markets thus transferring significant wealth into the hands of investors.

        Let’s not suddenly get super stingy and “subsidies never work” when it’s time for African Americans to get something.

        1. Eddy
          August.30.2020 at 8:42 pm

          What’s a word for “super stingy”?

      2. FiftycalTX2
        August.30.2020 at 8:57 pm

        Hey, how do I get my “reparations” from EGYPT? My people were enslaved. And we had “inherited” that wealth, I’m sure we would all be quadrillionaires by now. Or is this RACIST proposal only apply to “blacks”?

  2. Brett Bellmore
    August.30.2020 at 7:57 pm

    No, I’ve been assured that every single solitary white owes something to blacks. Even if they just arrived last week!

    Look, the purpose of this reparations talk isn’t to achieve reparations. It’s to keep racial tensions at the breaking point, by raising utterly unrealistic expectations among blacks, while mortally insulting everybody else.

    Unfortunately, there are a lot of people in the country who profit off racial tensions, financially and/or in terms of influence. It is NOT in their interest that these tensions relax.

    That’s why, over and over, they pick as their ‘poster boys’ black men whose shootings were defensible, when they could find ones whose shootings were not. They keep picking Trayvon Martins, Michael Browns, Jacob Blakes. They don’t want us united and accomplishing something productive. They want us at each others’ throats.

    For the Marxist insurgents, of course, ideally literally at each others’ throats.

    1. Matt Buckalew
      August.30.2020 at 8:23 pm

      I assure you black Americans absolutely do want money and think they deserve it. So if someone is keeping it alive just to inflame racial tensions it’s not blacks. Not that I don’t disagree with you.

    2. Dr. Ed 2
      August.30.2020 at 8:52 pm

      What about subrogation?

      Seriously — two of my ancestors went down to fight to free the slaves, one came home without his foot and the other never did.

      So if White America owes anything to the descendants of the slaves, they then owe whatever they get to the descendants of the White men WHO DIED freeing them. (Otherwise, they’d still BE slaves…)

      So let’s talk subrogation….

  3. Commenter334
    August.30.2020 at 8:04 pm

    Please watch this video to understand the horrors of what happened to the ancestors of African Americans and, yes, they are owed a debt. Not like the car loan or credit card you owe, and maybe people like Professor Volokh who emigrated in poverty themselves don’t owe it — but someone owes it.

    www dot youtube dot com/watch?v=PmQvofAiZGA

    1. Commenter334
      August.30.2020 at 8:08 pm

      “From approximately 1525 to 1866, 12.5 million Africans were forcibly transported across the Middle Passage to serve as slaves in the New World. Life aboard slave ships was agonizing and dangerous; nearly 2 million slaves would perish on their journey across the Atlantic.”

      1. Commenter334
        August.30.2020 at 8:12 pm

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmQvofAiZGA

      2. Calliope
        August.30.2020 at 8:14 pm

        And nearly all of those slaves were transported to the Caribbean, not the US. Even more slaves were transported to the middle east and various Muslim areas. And yet, America alone is damned for eternity.

    2. Brett Bellmore
      August.30.2020 at 8:08 pm

      You genuinely don’t understand the disconnect between, “Something bad happened to somebody decades or centuries ago!” and “You own something to somebody else today!”?

      1. Commenter334
        August.30.2020 at 8:11 pm

        Happened centuries ago, but was never remedied, and on top of that black people were subject to additional injuries and injustices. Someone has to remedy all that eventually.

        1. TwelveInchPianist
          August.30.2020 at 8:16 pm

          Africans invaded the European continent, and destroyed the European population, to the point where modern Europeans have a large majority of African DNA. If anything, folks from Africa owe reparations to the Europeans!

        2. Brett Bellmore
          August.30.2020 at 8:19 pm

          Yeah, you’re still making the unjustifiable leap from, “That guy got screwed over by somebody else” to “YOU owe THIS guy something!”

          No, nobody has to remedy all that eventually. Almost all wrongs in history go unremedied. Nobody remedied the Irish being starved during the Potato famine. Nobody is going to do anything about the rape of the Sabine women, and when Ugh cracked Norg’s skull open and stole his woman back in the stone age?

          Unremedied.

        3. Hans Bader
          August.30.2020 at 8:25 pm

          For California to give reparations to black people for slavery would be an unconstitutional racial preference. A state is sometimes allowed to give racial preferences to black people to remedy its own recent discrimination against them. But slavery wasn’t perpetrated by California, a free state, but rather by slave states.

          For California to give blacks reparations would be considered a remedy for “societal discrimination,” not California’s own. And the Supreme Court has said that’s not a legitimate reason for a racial preference. The Supreme Court ruled that even Richmond, Virginia — the capital of the confederacy — couldn’t give blacks a preference in access to city contracts, merely because blacks were underrepresented among contractors due to the effects of “societal discrimination.” (See Richmond v. J.A. Croson Co. (1989)).

          Slavery ended over a century ago. Many courts have ruled that discrimination has to be recent, like in the last 20 years, before it justifies a racial preference. (See, e.g., Hammon v. Barry (1987); Brunet v. City of Columbus (1993)).

          The reparations commission may try to justify reparations based not on slavery, but rather current racial disparities between blacks and whites. California’s reparations legislation, AB 3121, complains that “nearly 1,000,000 black people” are “incarcerated,” the black unemployment rate is “twice” the white unemployment rate, and blacks have a fraction of whites’ wealth.

          All of these racial disparities could be due to societal discrimination, rather than discrimination by California itself. Or due to other causes, such as the high rate of family breakdown in the black community. People from single-parent households are more likely to engage in criminal activity and be unemployed. And blacks have the highest rate of out-of-wedlock births.

          To legally give them a preference, California would need to show it itself had recently engaged in a “systemic pattern of discrimination” against minorities, according to the federal appeals court in California. (See Coral Construction Co. v. King County (1991)).

          The fact that more blacks are in prison than whites doesn’t show discrimination, because the Supreme Court has recognized that there are racial differences in the crime rate (see United States v. Armstrong (1996), and courts have recognized that a “disparity” in discipline or punishment rates doesn’t show discrimination (see the Belk decision, 269 F.3d 305, 332), and that requiring equal punishment rates is an unconstitutional racial quota, see People Who Care v. Rockford Bd. of Educ., 111 F.3d 528, 537-38 (7th Cir. 1997).

        4. AmosArch
          August.30.2020 at 8:37 pm

          Did you know the Cham people had their entire nation destroyed by the Vietnamese somewhere around the time of the US civil war? What about the Gauls who were massacred perhaps by the millions and forcibly integrated into the Roman Republic? How about the old Hawaiian chieftains and their peoples who were conquered by the King of Hawaiian? What about the zillions of formerly distinct peoples in Europe who were massacred and forcibly integrated into other larger polities and had to work for hundreds or thousands of years as slaves or serfs? You know life as a medieval European serf wasn’t that far off from a slave right? What about all the European slaves taking by Arab and African slavers? Do they get any compensation?

        5. Svn
          August.30.2020 at 8:39 pm

          Remedy? 600,000 lives were lost (more than all US wars combined), entire family lines erased, wealth destroyed and communities displaced over a four year period. The remedy was paid in blood.

          1. Dr. Ed 2
            August.30.2020 at 8:57 pm

            In Maine (and I presume elsewhere), units were assembled with folk from the same town. Hence when that unit was decimated in combat, most of the young men of the town died.

            There are towns that literally evaporated as a result. Not just family lines but WHOLE TOWNS — everyone moved away because there were no young men there anymore.

            Damn it, that’s worth reparations as well.

            1. Dr. Ed 2
              August.30.2020 at 9:00 pm

              And what do you call 50 years of welfare handouts and Affirmative Retribution?

              *I* deserve reparations for having been discriminated against….

    3. AmosArch
      August.30.2020 at 8:24 pm

      To be brutally honest, yeah slavery was a raw deal for the people who actually experienced it but their descendants especially today should be grateful they’re here and not in the homeland being necklaced in one of the endless civil wars.

      1. Dr. Ed 2
        August.30.2020 at 8:58 pm

        Exactly.

    4. John C. Randolph
      August.30.2020 at 8:27 pm

      Fuck off, you guilt-peddling racist cunt.

      -jcr

    5. Dr. Ed 2
      August.30.2020 at 8:54 pm

      Would you like me to explain what it was like to have your leg sawed off during the Civil War?

      I’m owed something too…

  4. RobC_
    August.30.2020 at 8:04 pm

    Are we allowed to say such things? Not recommended for anyone without tenure. Or whose address is a matter of public record.

  5. DRM
    August.30.2020 at 8:23 pm

    We know from studies of the Georgia’s Cherokee Land Lottery of 1832 quite precisely what the wealth effect of handing out moderate parcels of land to people would have been on their children’s wealth, income, and literacy fifty years later. Exactly zero measurable effect.

    At the same time, we know from biological studies of the variety and sensitivity of spermatozoa exactly what the biological effect of actually handing out 40 acres and a mule to freed slaves in 1865 would have been; exactly zero people who are alive today, worldwide, would have ever come into existence, as the social and environmental ripple effects changed (at the least) conception times, replacing people who were actually born with (at the closest) their siblings.

    Which is to say, Mr. Bradford, if your ancestors had been given forty acres and a mule, we know 1) their descendants wouldn’t be one red cent better off, and 2) their descendants wouldn’t include you.

  6. adopte
    August.30.2020 at 8:24 pm

    Prof Volokh what do YOU say:
    https://www.courthousenews.com/monaco-isnt-liable-to-princes-unpaid-liasion/

  7. John C. Randolph
    August.30.2020 at 8:24 pm

    A union soldier died for every 16 slaves freed. The “reparations” were paid in blood during the war. Want more from me? Fuck you, get a job.

    -jcr

  8. RobinGoodfellow
    August.30.2020 at 8:27 pm

    I’m sorry, but I don’t owe anybody a God damned thing. I have worked very hard for what little I have.

    I may be induced to chip in for a one-way economy class ticket back for someone, provided he renounces his US citizenship.

  9. Sarcastr0
    August.30.2020 at 8:32 pm

    https://www.yesmagazine.org/issue/black-lives/2020/08/26/reparations-home-ownership/

    1. AmosArch
      August.30.2020 at 8:40 pm

      Democrats: Slavery was Awesome for America! Thank you Slavery! Where would we be today without You!

  10. Flight-ER-Doc
    August.30.2020 at 8:32 pm

    They didn’t pick any cotton as a slave, I never owned slaves.

    Discussion OVER.

  11. Sarcastr0
    August.30.2020 at 8:35 pm

    Generally, the argument about blacks being owed is a debt America the country owes them. They’re still going to be paying taxes, some of which would go to reparations like the rest of us.

    The argument goes that promise of America from it’s founding, to the 14th Amendment, to the Civil Rights Acts, is something we are not following, and that this promise not being followed has incurred a debt.

    Now, I think money seems pretty tawdry a recompense. A truth and reconciliation process is a better initial step.

    1. AmosArch
      August.30.2020 at 8:45 pm

      Truth would be that most people with ancestry from nonWestern countries including blacks should be grateful that they’re here rather than being chopped up in some tinpot civil war back home. Reconciliation would be recognizing that they’re far from alone in being victims and they’ve already gotten far more in blood, sweat, and treasure than the vast majority of people do for it.

    2. Eddy
      August.30.2020 at 8:58 pm

      “They’re still going to be paying taxes, some of which would go to reparations like the rest of us.”

      Well, that’s only fair since lots of black people have white DNA in them.

      The amount of taxes paid should be proportionate to the amount of white DNA.

      The amount of taxes received should be proportionate to the amount of black DNA.

      We’ll need special officials (with high salaries) working at a Racial Classification Board to use DNA to certify the proportion of white you have, and assess taxes accordingly, and to certify the proportion of black you have, and assess checks accordingly.

      The Board should also do something similar with Native Americans, who of course got quite a raw deal from whites – and come to think of it, from the Buffalo Soldiers as well.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S5FCdx7Dn0o

      So based on the amount of black you have you should have to pay a little something to the Native Americans.

      Before Asians think they’re off the hook, remember that they got the property which should have gone to black people. Plus Asian storekeepers follow blacks around in their stores. So they should be required to make in-kind payments – let’s say, a certain proportion of free soda and chips from their stores.

      And don’t let recent African immigrants get onto this gravy train – they aren’t descended from slaves. The Racial Classification Board should reduce the benefits to descendants of *voluntary* African and Caribbean immigrants.

      I think this system can work with a few minor tweaks.

      1. Dr. Ed 2
        August.30.2020 at 9:04 pm

        The African immigrants are descendants of the people who ENSLAVED the slaves.

        Don’t forget that it was other Africans who sold them into slavery in the first place….

  12. librarian
    August.30.2020 at 8:50 pm

    Reparations for slavery has already been paid in blood.

  13. PoxOnBothYourHouses
    August.30.2020 at 8:54 pm

    Many here (including Professor Volokh) have stated they don’t owe reparations. I believe them. However, the questions is what can the government (state or Federal) compel one to do, and who has the votes?

    Of this year’s Democratic presidential candidates, Kamala Harris (!), Elizabeth Warren, Julian Castro, were clearly in favor of reparations. Others (Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders) would support them. It isn’t just California.

    Now we have a presidential election in which the incumbent is so toxic that there is a threat that Democrats could sweep the White House, the House of Representatives, and the Senate. There is no moderate or mainstream conservative candidate to make a contrary case to voters.

    Who among us actually thinks the Democrats won’t end the filibuster if they take the Senate (both Joe Biden and Barack Obama, among others, have stated they are willing for it to end) and then pass such things on party line votes? It could well happen. Who here is convinced there will /not/ be a major effort to expand and stack the Supreme Court, which would pass on party-line votes, so that party preferences will no longer face clear Constitutional scrutiny? Truthfully?

    Reparations could be among our lesser problems unless we are lucky enough to maintain divided government.

  14. StephenM
    August.30.2020 at 9:01 pm

    “I don’t owe any debt….” This is fine thanks to a country that took you in. The motorways, railways and other infrastucture etc that was provided for you by the sweat and labour of countless people that you seemingly take for granted.

    If something was stolen years ago (e.g. land or even labour) then the ancestors can still claim title or compensation much later. If you bought or used this stolen land, even unknowingly, then you may be forced to compensate in some way.

    The same is true of a nation. By coming to the US and accepting its hospitality you also accept to be part of any debts that it owes (e.g. the national debt). If the nation decides (and the current discussion is part of that dialogue), that there should be compensation for past labour theft then that is fine. “You” dont owe anything, but the nation might.

  15. Lady Dada
    August.30.2020 at 9:01 pm

    What about the Irish, who were despised and discriminated against as soon as they arrived? They were shut out of any decent jobs, held broadly in contempt, and suffered for generations. Or the Germans – who were reviled in the early to mid 20th century? The Japanese, who were literally put into concentration camps. Shouldn’t we pay those families to make up for the property value that they lost as a result of government intervention and forced removal? While we’re at it, let’s discuss the Chinese Exclusion Act. Women were treated as property long past the end of the Civil War. What about us?

    The institution of slavery was horrific – no question. It was not unique to the Unites States, either. How giving people money now will make it right is going to solve anything I don’t know. I mean, if the government set up a commission to give women reparations from men for all that free housework and child-rearing done for so long, I’d take the check. Who doesn’t want “free” money?

    It’s a dangerous path to go down. My ancestors were in the North, so if anyone was involved in slavery, it was to fight the war that ended it. My father’s family did not get here until the 1930’s.

    We cannot change or repair the past. We can learn from it, and should. But I can barely take care of myself financially, and all I will inherit when my parents die is debt. The whole conversation seems to be based on the false premise that all white people have wealth and no black people have wealth and the only explanation is slavery.

    I’m a practicing immigration attorney. This means I spend my days helping minorities come live and work here. I loved law school, and I love the complex history of our country. But the direction things are going with the exacerbation of race relations and the complete lack of civil discussion or social order makes me seriously look into options for becoming an ex-pat.

    I’m pretty tired of being told “Hey you no-good white racist with all this inherited wealth, you need to recognize your privilege and open your wallet to pay random black people. Can we count on your vote come November?”

    No. I come from nothing, and what little I have, I fought hard to get.

  16. bonz
    August.30.2020 at 9:03 pm

    Completely agree that reparations are important and must be implemented at best speed.
    Actuaries can determine the value of a life. Likewise, by simple arithmetic, total benefits given to blacks (including, of course, “free” housing, food, schooling and medical benefits, as well as property damage, police and criminal justice costs) minus their contribution to society, and here I mean taxes paid.
    I leave it to those wiser than me to determine their influence in the cheapening and coarsening of society and how to charge accordingly.

  17. ReaderY
    August.30.2020 at 9:04 pm

    “But neither the United States nor any State shall assume or pay…any claim for the loss or emancipation of any slave.”

    United States Constitution, Amendment XIV, Section 4

    Ship has sailed.

Please to post comments