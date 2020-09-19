The Volokh Conspiracy

Regardless of what Trump and Mitch do, the Democrats will (1) Eliminate the Filibuster, (2) Grant Statehood to D.C. and maybe P.R., (3) Expand the Lower Courts, and (4) Expand the Supreme Court

It is a matter of when, not if.

For some time, there has been a poorly-kept secret in Washington: as soon as the Democrats take power, they will make four power moves. To date, most prudent Democrats have refused to discuss these four moves aloud. But now with Justice Ginsburg's death, the cat is out of the bag. Jeffrey Toobin lays out the roadmap in the New Yorker:

The question is whether the Republican Senate will violate its supposed principles from 2016 to push one of them through. If the answer is yes—if Trump fills the Ginsburg seat—the next question will be how the Democrats respond. If the Democrats fail to retake the majority in the Senate in November, their options are few except to grin and bear it. But, if they win the majority and Joe Biden wins the Presidency, there are four major possibilities for retribution—which all happen to be good policy as well.

  • The first is the abolition of the filibuster, which should have happened decades ago. Even in the minority, McConnell will do everything he can to thwart Biden, and the filibuster will be the tool. This antidemocratic relic should be retired once and for all.
  • Second, statehood for the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, with two senators apiece, would be another appropriate rejoinder.
  • Third, Congress should pass a law expanding the number of lower-court federal judges; that number has not increased since Jimmy Carter was President.
  • Finally, the greatest and most appropriate form of retribution involves the Supreme Court itself. The number of Justices is not fixed in the Constitution but, rather, established by statute.

If Republicans succeed in stealing two seats—the Scalia and Ginsburg vacancies—the Democrats could simply pass a law that creates two or three more seats on the Supreme Court. To do so would be to play hardball in a way that is foreign to the current Senate Democrats. But maybe, in light of all that's happened, that's a game they should learn to play.

I disagree with only one of Toobin's predictions. He writes that the these outcomes are "possibilities" "if Trump fills the Ginsburg seat." Argle bargle. These steps will happen no matter what Trump and Mitch do.

However, I disagree with Toobin's ordering. I agree with the first step: the filibuster will be nuked. I've long predicted this this step would happen in the wake of a calamity. For example, there is a mass killing, and Republican senators filibuster an assault weapon ban. At that point, there will be a majority to eliminate the filibuster. But given the current climate, the Green New Deal, or some such bill could be deemed momentous enough to pass nuke the filibuster.

Toobin lists statehood for D.C. as the second option. I disagree. The presently-constituted conservative Supreme Court may very well declare that bill unconstitutional. If the Democrats were smart, they would first pack the Supreme Court. New justices could be confirmed in the span of a month or two. After the Supreme Court has eleven members, then they can safely create statehood for D.C. by statute. (It isn't clear Puerto Ricans even want statehood, but things may change). The statehood bill would be subject to immediate challenge. But it will be upheld by a 6-5 vote. (Get used to that new number). As that statehood litigation is making its way though the courts, then the Democrats can pack the lower courts. Even without blue slips and cloture, it may take a year or more to fill all of those vacancies. The lower courts really should be the last step.

These steps will happen whether or not Trump fills the vacancy. There is still bad blood from the Garland nomination. Had RBG pulled through till January, she probably would have said, "my most fervent wish is to be replaced by three Justices." #HonorHerWishes

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    September.19.2020 at 7:39 pm

    I guess no one is leaking directly to Prof. Blackman. He omitted enlargement of the House of Representatives (and corresponding enlargement of the Electoral College).

  2. MarkW201
    September.19.2020 at 7:42 pm

    Assuming that Ginsburg is replaced by a Trump nominee, giving the Republicans a 6-3 majority. How does the expansion of the Court by two seats give a 6-5 majority for DC statehood, etc.?

    1. Patrick Henry, the 2nd
      September.19.2020 at 7:51 pm

      Roberts. He will complete his turn to the dark side. So the right will have a 5-4 majority, necessitating 2 left justices to make it 6-5.

    2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      September.19.2020 at 8:00 pm

      Here is a helpful memory device for Republicans and conservatives in this context: Think of Lawrence Welk counting in the orchestra. . .

      . . . an’ a one, an’ a two, an’ a three, an’ a four . . .

  3. Sebastian Cremmington
    September.19.2020 at 7:43 pm

    The post Civil War Republicans perfected using things like admitting news states (2 Dakotas!!) as a way to maximize our undemocratic institutions like the Senate and Electoral College in order to perpetuate their power…but the people they were holding down were vile racists that threw a temper tantrum that killed hundreds of thousands of Americans!?! Yes the Republicans that have given us W Bush and Trump are misguided people that for some reason seem intent on destroying America…but I don’t think they are as bad as the South in 1865. If Biden wins I think Democrats should focus on getting reparations to descendants of American slaves and getting paid parental leave for everyone and slightly reforming Obamacare and some other programs that end up helping all Americans and maybe move us closer together instead of farther apart.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      September.19.2020 at 8:02 pm

      I think the American people are about to enjoy a history lesson that recounts the ways in which the Republicans and their predecessors used statehood, Supreme Court size, and other measures to attempt to create or preserve undeserved political power.

  4. TwelveInchPianist
    September.19.2020 at 7:49 pm

    “To date, most prudent Democrats have refused to discuss these four moves aloud.”

    There must be an awful lot of imprudent Democrats.

  5. AmosArch
    September.19.2020 at 7:52 pm

    I love how a quote from 4 years ago of McConnell BSing his reasoning about a Senate Procedure is now Sacred inviolable Dogma far more cherished and valued than the 1st and 2nd Amendment. And all the Dem pols and mainstream media and twitter blue checkmarks who were vehemently against waiting in 2016 are now prostrating themselves and speaking in tongues and writhing on the floor before the Holy Altar of Waiting on Elections before Nominations.

    And that transgressing it is a horrible atrocity and fitting excuse to go nuclear on the balance of power.

    Anyone who believes this kabuki is insane. A third grader could see the Dems have lost the plot and are living in an alternate universe. There is no need to negotiate with these lunatics.

  6. David Welker
    September.19.2020 at 7:55 pm

    Your math is wrong and so is Toobins. If and when Ginsburg is replaced by a conservative, it will take at least 4 seats, not 2 or 3 in order to overcome the 6-3 conservative majority.

    This is basic math, people.

    1. Sam Gompers
      September.19.2020 at 8:11 pm

      Roberts isn’t a conservative though.

Please to post comments