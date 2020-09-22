The Volokh Conspiracy

Court Packing

How a Deal to Prevent Court-Packing Can Still Happen

The prospects are far from ideal. But it is still potentially feasible.

The Volokh Conspiracy

Cartoon criticizing Franklin D. Roosevelt's 1937 court-packing plan.

 

On Saturday, I proposed a potential deal that would prevent both a precipitious rush to confirm a nominee for the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the danger of the Democrats packing the Court in retaliation, then next time they have the chance to do so (which could easily happen as soon as next year, if they take control of both the White House and the Senate). In essence, the deal is that key GOP senators (enough to block a vote on a nominee) agree not to vote on a nominee until after inauguration (thereby enabling the winner of the election to fill the seat), and key Democrats (enough to block any court-packing) commit to opposing court-packing for at least a long period of time (perhaps ten years). Since that time, a range of prominent academics and commentators from across the political spectrum have endorsed my idea, or put forward similar proposals of their own.

Conservative and libertarian supporters of this idea include conservative legal and political commentator David French, Adam White of the American Enterprise Institute, and columnist Jonah Goldberg, among others. Famed libertarian law professor Richard Epstein and Trevor Burrus of the Cato Institute have urged the two sides to, in effect, take the same actions I advocate even without any explicit deal.

On the political left, Johns Hopkins political scientist Steve Teles and University of North Carolina legal scholar Carissa Byrne Hessick have supported my proposal or variants thereof. Hessick suggests it could "avert disaster." UC Berkeley law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky urges Democrats to threaten to pack the court in order to get the GOP to stand down on the nomination.

I am probably missing at least some supporters here. It is difficult to keep track of all the rapidly burgeoning commentary on the subject.

At the same time, there is no denying that the idea has  fared worse in the political arena than in the world of academics and commentators. While two GOP senators (Susan Collins and Linda Murkowski) have said the nomination and confirmation process should not go forward until after the election, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has secured the support of enough others to get a majority.

That could well be the death knell of any potential deal. As I have said from the start, the odds were always against my idea. But it isn't necessarily dead yet. Some of the GOP senators who endorsed going forward with the nomination can still change their position if they get a reciprocal concession in exchange from the Democrats: in this case, a guarantee against court-packing. In that event, they can forestall accusations of betrayal by pointing out that they have secured a deal that guarantees at least a 5-4 conservative majority on the Court for some years to come, and a 6-3 if Trump wins. By contrast, in the absence of a deal, either a 5-4 or a 6-3 majority can quickly be reversed as soon as the Democrats control both the White House and Senate.

The key point here is that the calculations of at least some GOP senators might change if this deal were on the table. Most probably will not. But we only need two to join Murkowski and Collins to make the idea work. If Democratic senators make the offer, it might still find the two takers it needs. Alternatively, the offer could come from the Republicans and be accepted by Democrats (or a sufficient number of them).

There are undoubtedly many on both right and left who believe this deal requires "their" side to give up more than is warranted. But, for reasons explained in my initial post on the subject, one of the advantages of the idea is that it only needs the support of a few key players on both sides to work. I also explain there why they would have incentives to stick to the deal, once made.

All of this assumes that offers of this kind have not already been made and rejected by  behind the scenes. I'm not a Capitol Hill insider and obviously do not know what, if anything, has been discussed in private. But if the attempt has not been made so far, it is at least worth trying.

If, as is all too likely, we end up in a reciprocal cycle of court-packing, we will all lose—except perhaps for those who get to sit on what might eventually be a greatly expanded Supreme Court. Perhaps, in time, we can all be Supreme Court justices! That might offer some small consolation for the fact that the resulting much larger court can no longer function as an effective check on government power.

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    September.22.2020 at 2:14 pm

    Personally, I think even the Dems are too smart to try packing the court, and are only discussing it to rile people up.

    But if they do add two or four justices, the Republicans will come back with their own court expansion, and it’s off to the races! It would probably eventually end in some kind of Constitutional amendment to chill out, but who knows what it will be…..

    1. The Grand Moff Tarkin
      September.22.2020 at 2:49 pm

      That’s assuming the GOP is ever able to get control of the presidency and both houses of Congress. There was a 40 year period (1955 to 1995) where the Dems controlled one or both houses of Congress. The GOP did not hold the trifecta during the period 1933 to 2019. The Dems could enact structural changes to government that could make it almost impossible for the GOP to get control of the trifecta. Adding additional states to the union is one ploy: add DC, Puerto Rico, the USVI…that would be six additional Democratic party senators. It is doubtful that the GOP would ever get the majority in the Senate again.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        September.22.2020 at 3:18 pm

        No, you’re making the same mistake way too many dystopia authors make, that what is bad will get worse without limit. It never does. Expansion brings its own problems, such as increased jealousy leading to splits, general power-tripping, etc.

      2. Bob from Ohio
        September.22.2020 at 3:19 pm

        The 40 year Democratic domination was a product of the Dems being simultaneously the liberal Northern party and the racist Southern party.

        The racists are all dead now and the Northern liberals are mainly in the NE and West Coast.

        PR has a GOP governor right now, it is not hopeless that they would always send two dems. Even with DC and PR, the majority level is only increased by two.

    2. Longtobefree
      September.22.2020 at 2:50 pm

      Republican Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee said Tuesday he is introducing a constitutional amendment to limit the number of justices on the Supreme Court to nine

      1. Krychek_2
        September.22.2020 at 2:56 pm

        And that will go about as far as multiple other constitutional amendments that have been proposed over the years. Though I might support it if we could get rid of the electoral college at the same time.

        1. Brett Bellmore
          September.22.2020 at 3:11 pm

          The time to have done that was 3 years ago, when the Republicans could have credibly threatened to pack the Court themselves if the Democrats wouldn’t go along with taking it off the table.

          Now you’d need an amendment that fixed the size of the Court at 9, AND prohibited filling vacancies on the Court closer than, say, 6 months from a presidential election. And you’d have to get it originated and ratified in a matter of weeks, or else the Democrats could just use it to run out the clock, and then drop their support for it.

    3. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      September.22.2020 at 2:50 pm

      Republicans will come back?

      They’re already on their heels, foundering in a demographic tsunami. Add two states, enlarge the Electoral College, add some Democratic gerrymandering (Pennsylvania is a prime example), eliminate the filibuster, expand the Supreme Court and the lower federal courts, enact the majority-wins provision regarding the Electoral College . . . and the Republicans — and Republican political power — will be painted into increasingly small, desolate pockets of the American population.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        September.22.2020 at 3:12 pm

        You know, Democrats were claiming that the era of permanent Democratic rule had arrived after the 2008 election. Didn’t learn anything from that?

    4. Rohdewarrior
      September.22.2020 at 3:15 pm

      I’d like to see a Constitutional Amendment setting the Supreme Court at Nine judges with the additional caveat that all Supreme Court justices must be approved by 60% of the Senate. There would probably have to be additional ‘house-keeping’ such as time limits for the whole process…

  2. Brett Bellmore
    September.22.2020 at 2:15 pm

    “Some of the GOP senators who endorsed going forward with the nomination can still change their position if they get a reciprocal concession in exchange from the Democrats: in this case, a guarantee against court-packing. ”

    I’m not seeing any ‘guarantee” here. Just a promise, where the Democrats get their end of the deal up front. That seems a non-starter to me, without some actual commitment mechanism.

    What is your commitment mechanism, to justify calling this a “guarantee”?

    1. mad_kalak
      September.22.2020 at 2:30 pm

      Have there been any modern equivalent’s to the compromise of 1876?

      Sequestration happened as a sort of default, unless certain conditions were changed, then it happened. The parties set those conditions up in advance. Any deal would have to do the same, methinks. Unless both parties pass a law that prevents budgeting for an enlarged court (which would be hard to undue) I agree that a handshake agreement is nothing but a soundbite.

  3. Soronel Haetir
    September.22.2020 at 2:16 pm

    I’m sorry but any deal that requires a decades worth of faith is DOA. Particularly where, as here, one side would get what it wants immediately but could say “neener-neener-neener sucks to be you” at any time in the future (assuming a Democratic president and control of Congress) and there would be no realistic retaliation.

    You have to come up with something a lot better than this. Especially given that the Democrat-leaning voters I’ve talked with see court packing as a far more dangerous escalation than Ginsberg being replaced by a Trump appointee.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      September.22.2020 at 2:35 pm

      That’s it in a nutshell. The unguaranteed way-in-the-future part is far more valuable than the show-us-now part. Might as well promise to give Wimpy a hamburger today for a hamburger shop in his will.

  4. Bored Lawyer
    September.22.2020 at 2:18 pm

    It’s dead because there is zero trust and zero enforcement mechanism. One side has to give up something now for a negligible promise for the future. (Sound familiar? Obama-Kerry Iran deal.)

    Let me make a counter-proposed deal. It is based on the Judicial Circuits Act of 1866. One part established the circuit courts, hence the name.

    Another part dealt with the Supreme Court. It then consisted of nine justices. Congress wanted to deny Andrew Johnson the ability to appoint justices. So it phased out the number to seven (chief justice plus six). No one was fired, but if any justice retired or died, then that seat was eliminated, until the total number reached seven.

    Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, That no vacancy in the office of associate justice of the supreme court shall be filled by appointment until the number of associate justices shall be reduced to six; and thereafter the said supreme court shall consist of a chief justice of the United States and six associate justices, any four of whom shall be a quorum; and the said court shall hold one term annually at the seat of government, and such adjourned or special terms as it may find necessary for the despatch of business. (bold added)
    — Judicial Circuits Act, 1866

    Here’s the proposed deal. Pass the same thing now. No new appointments until the number gets down to seven. And the Dems have to sign on — it has to be unanimous or at least 66% of the Senate.

    This way, Trump gets no nominee. But no one replaces Ginsburg, and the next retiree, which is likely Beyer. The conservatives will have a stronger majority, but not overwhelming.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      September.22.2020 at 2:29 pm

      I’m not seeing the commitment mechanism in your proposal, either.

      Constitutional amendment, or nothing. There is no trust, nor should there be. We’ve seen multiple such deals broken. Amnesty for border enforcement. Higher taxes for fixing Social Security.

      Such deals are never kept. An individual might genuinely commit themselves, even a small group. Large groups are incapable of it.

      1. Bored Lawyer
        September.22.2020 at 2:42 pm

        One, my proposal is never going to happen.

        Two, while not ironclad, the Senators, including the Dems, have to vote for it. If they try to change it in a year or two, then they have to explain why they are now changing something they voted for.

        You could also put a provision in that the law cannot be changed for four years, but it is questionable whether such a provision is Constitutional.

    2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      September.22.2020 at 2:52 pm

      “The conservatives will have a stronger majority, but not overwhelming.”

      Why would or should the majority — and the culture war winners — enable the minority and losers to possess a majority?

      Win elections or consequences, clingers.

      1. Bored Lawyer
        September.22.2020 at 3:02 pm

        Back to my initial point. No trust, no deal.

        End result is that Trump’s nominee will sit on the SCOTUS.

        And, the cherry on the top is that she (and it is most likely she) will get to swear in the next VP, as the tradition is that the Chief Justice swears in the new president, and the most junior associate justice swears in the new VP.

        So we may well see Amy Barnett sweat in Kamala Harris on Jan. 20. That would be a great photo-op.

        1. LawTalkingGuy
          September.22.2020 at 3:06 pm

          “and the most junior associate justice swears in the new VP. So we may well see Amy Barnett sweat in Kamala Harris on Jan. 20. That would be a great photo-op.”

          Incorrect. The VP typically picks which Justice gives them the oath.

          Biden 08: Stevens
          Biden 12: Sotomayor (Kagan was the JJ at this point)
          Pence 16: Thomas

          1. Bored Lawyer
            September.22.2020 at 3:07 pm

            I stand corrected. I thought that was the case.

            Pence, if he gets in, will likely pick this new Associate Justice.

            Harris, I don’t know. Probably Kagan.

  5. Tabman
    September.22.2020 at 2:19 pm

    How could a 10-year agreement not to expand the Court be made binding on a future Congress and President?

  6. librarian
    September.22.2020 at 2:21 pm

    Biden wouldn’t pack the court unless leftist demands grow strong. And the demands won’t grow unless the court stands in the way of major legislative priorities of Democrats.

    1. Seamus
      September.22.2020 at 2:29 pm

      Biden won’t be running things for long. He will either resign, or Vice President Harris will invoke the 25th amendment to have him declared disabled.

      1. Longtobefree
        September.22.2020 at 2:55 pm

        This could well happen, as for the dems go get Biden, they would probably keep the house and gain the senate. In that scenario, section four of amendment 25 contains an interesting little phrasing; “Section 4. Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, . . . “.
        So the democratic controlled congress is permitted to “by law provide” that the DNC become the body that determines the fitness of any given president to serve.
        Fun, huh?

      2. bratschewurst
        September.22.2020 at 2:58 pm

        “the Kool-aid is deep in this one.”

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      September.22.2020 at 2:38 pm

      Biden doesn’t get to expand the court. Neither does Harris for that matter. It’s up to the Congress Critters, and it’s far more dangerous than Harry Reid’s nuclear option.

    3. bratschewurst
      September.22.2020 at 2:57 pm

      I think this is right.

      But, if the Court overturns the ACA on the (b.s.) grounds of non-severability, the demands from the base to either re-instate the ACA without the mandate (which would presumably fix the problem) or to put something different in place will be overwhelming. Of course McConnell won’t go along. And that will spell the end of the filibuster. Once that happens, all bets are off.

  7. Mandos
    September.22.2020 at 2:22 pm

    We need a diaper changing accord for those infants who cannot accept losing.

  8. Brett Bellmore
    September.22.2020 at 2:23 pm

    Seriously, it’s like you never heard the parable of The Scorpion and the Frog. Spoiler: The Democrats have proven to be the Scorpion multiple times.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      September.22.2020 at 2:29 pm

      So have Republicans. I mean Democrats apparently believed McConnell when he said the American people deserve a voice.

      1. Kazinski
        September.22.2020 at 2:37 pm

        They got a voice, the GOP Senate ran in both 2016 and 2018 on a platform of confirming conservative judicial nominees.

        1. LawTalkingGuy
          September.22.2020 at 2:41 pm

          Most voters voted for Democratic candidates in the Senate in 2018. Only 1/3 of the seats were up. That’s hardly America.

          Face it, they were lying to everyone. Including you. Kant said lying is the most immoral act because it degrades a human’s intrinsic moral worth by denying the freedom of a rational choice. McConnell and co. degraded you as much as anybody. Unless you knew they were lying then and supported the lie because it furthered your aims?

        2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
          September.22.2020 at 2:54 pm

          “They got a voice, the GOP Senate ran in both 2016 and 2018 on a platform of confirming conservative judicial nominees.”

          Sen. Schumer says ‘everything’s on the table’ at the Senate. Let’s see which side picks up Senate seats in this election.

        3. Krychek_2
          September.22.2020 at 3:01 pm

          No they didn’t. A few hundred thousand Wyoming voters can cancel 30 million Californians. The people having a voice would be if the Senate were population proportionate.

          So long as we have anti-democratic institutions, the argument that the people have a voice is at the maxima of where cynicism and mendacity meet.

        4. James Pollock
          September.22.2020 at 3:17 pm

          ” the GOP Senate ran in both 2016 and 2018 on a platform of confirming conservative judicial nominees.”

          Even if that were true, it has nothing to do with Senators running for election in 2020.

    2. James Pollock
      September.22.2020 at 3:20 pm

      “Spoiler: The Democrats have proven to be the Scorpion multiple times.”

      It’s almost like you have something that obscures your vision and impedes your memory in such a way and to keep you from seeing and remembering that each and every complaint you make about Democrats is also true about Republicans.

  9. LawTalkingGuy
    September.22.2020 at 2:23 pm

    I say we amend Rule 19 to get rid of the rule that “a Senator shall not impute to another Senator ‘by any form of words’ any conduct or motive that is unworthy or unbecoming of a Senator.” Then Senators can play the clip and show the tweets of McConnell, Graham, Cotton, Cruz, et al., going on and on about the American people deserving a voice in the selection of the next Justice and then correctly and accurately call them liars right to their faces.

  10. librarian
    September.22.2020 at 2:24 pm

    More of the court will be tip toeing around the Democratic platform and liberal issues.

    1. bratschewurst
      September.22.2020 at 3:01 pm

      More of the court will be tip toeing around the Democratic platform and liberal issues.

      That would be the smart thing to do in terms of retaining their power; long-term retention of political power always requires moderation in its use. But I don’t think most of the current Republican-appointed judges are capable of that. Roberts for sure; maybe Kavanaugh and Gorsuch. But not the other three, and very likely not the new one either.

  11. TwelveInchPianist
    September.22.2020 at 2:32 pm

    If a deal were feasible, we wouldn’t need a deal.

  12. The Grand Moff Tarkin
    September.22.2020 at 2:43 pm

    But there is no way to enforce the deal. Suppose there is a wave election where Trump is defeated and the Dems retake control of the Senate with (in effect) 53 votes (counting independents with the Dems). Progressives will demand that elections have consequences and will push for an end to the filibuster and packing the courts. If the Dems go back on their word, there is no way for the GOP to force them to abide by the agreement.

    1. James Pollock
      September.22.2020 at 3:14 pm

      When politicians do unpopular things (like break deals they agreed to) there is always something you can do about it. Vote ’em out.

  13. PeteRR
    September.22.2020 at 2:46 pm

    Here’s the compromise: Both sides stop filibustering nominees on ideological grounds. We were doing that until Bork got borked. Now there is just hammer and tong from both sides.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      September.22.2020 at 2:56 pm

      Here’s a better compromise:

      Republicans use the power while they have it.

      Then it will be the Democrats’ turn.

      The voters will decide which party gets the power. Then that party uses it vigorously.

      1. PeteRR
        September.22.2020 at 2:57 pm

        Shut up troll. Don’t respond to my posts.

        1. James Pollock
          September.22.2020 at 3:13 pm

          Don’t post in public if you can’t stand the trolls.

    2. The Grand Moff Tarkin
      September.22.2020 at 2:57 pm

      Actually, they did not overtly oppose nominees for political grounds until 2001. And that is the same year they started filibustering judicial nominees. You can thank Chuck Schumer for these changes. I attended Schumer’s senate hearings where they debated allowing senators to oppose nominees for political reasons.

      And things started rolling downhill at a faster rate starting in 1986, when the Dems opposed Rehnquist’s nomination to be Chief Justice. We had Ohio Senator Howard Metzenbaum accusing Rehnquist of being an anti-semite because Rehnquist bought a house that had a restrictive covenant against selling the house to Jews in the deed. I remember studying in law school how those restrictive covenants were void, but that did not stop Metzenbaum from arguing that Rehnquist could have used it as cover to refuse to sell the house to a Jew. Metzenbaum conveniently ignored evidence of how Rehnquist had advocated for Jews earlier in his career. It was bullshit.

      1. James Pollock
        September.22.2020 at 3:12 pm

        So your argument is “hey, there was once this guy who did something that was bullshit. So screw everyone!”?

    3. bratschewurst
      September.22.2020 at 3:02 pm

      Both sides stop filibustering nominees on ideological grounds. We were doing that until Bork got borked.

      Bork wasn’t filibustered. He went down in a vote on the Senate floor by 42-58. With 6 Republicans voting against him.

  14. captcrisis
    September.22.2020 at 2:48 pm

    Due to demographic trends and the emergence of a better informed generation, the anti-Republican vote (already a clear majority) will overwhelm the Constitution’s antimajoritarian creations. In the near future the Republicans will permanently lose the Senate. Nor is it likely there will ever again be another Republican President. I know this is a very long view but the fact is today’s Republicans are acting this way because they have to — this is their last chance to exert any kind of power

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      September.22.2020 at 2:57 pm

      The problem with a ‘last gasp’ strategy becomes apparent toward the end of that gasp.

      It is at that moment that I will support throwing the foundering clingers an anchor.

    2. M L
      September.22.2020 at 3:12 pm

      Worse informed, not better.

  15. The Drill SGT
    September.22.2020 at 2:51 pm

    Your deal would be more plausible if most of your “conservatives” were not “never Trumpers”.

    1. James Pollock
      September.22.2020 at 3:10 pm

      Yeah. What kind of conservative would say that Donald Trump is bad for the Republican party?

      The smart, insightful kind, you say. Except that neither of those words goes well with the word “Republican” in modern-day America.
      sorry guys but your boat steered into that particular iceberg.

  16. Longtobefree
    September.22.2020 at 2:57 pm

    There can be no deal that includes democrats. They lie.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      September.22.2020 at 3:01 pm

      So what was Mitch doing when he stated unequivocally in 2016 that the American people deserve a voice? Cruz and Cotton too? Graham? It was a lie. They were lying to you. They degraded your intrinsic moral worth as a human when they lied to you. If you knew it was a lie then and supported it anyway, you are complicit in their moral degradation of everyone else.

    2. James Pollock
      September.22.2020 at 3:07 pm

      “There can be no deal that includes democrats. They lie.”

      You might even say they lie like Republicans, if you wanted to be mean and spiteful to the Democrats.

  17. M L
    September.22.2020 at 2:59 pm

    What kind of abject stupidity is this? Are we to suppose that Democrats have some leverage and a deal must be made, simply because they have started hollering about court-packing?

    So then by this logic, Republicans should also start talking about how they are going to pack the court. Because then, Democrats will give them things. Right? See how stupid this is? This kind of logic doesn’t stop there. The left wing has also been engaging in violence around the country, and the blue checkmark brigade and so on have been making explicit the threats of violence in response to not getting their way.

    Aside from all that, Ilya Somin proposes a “reciprocal concession” in the form of a “guarantee” against court-packing. What the hell is he even talking about? A “guarantee” against court packing would take a constitutional amendment or at least an act of Congress.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      September.22.2020 at 3:02 pm

      Not for nothing, but I don’t see any Democratic politicians explicitly praising an act of violence against a specific individual, which Trump actually did last week.

      1. James Pollock
        September.22.2020 at 3:05 pm

        Any of those Democrats out there suggesting that their supporters should try to vote more than once?

    2. James Pollock
      September.22.2020 at 3:04 pm

      ” A “guarantee” against court packing would take a constitutional amendment or at least an act of Congress.”

      Or enough members of Congress onboard to scuttle any attempt to pass legislation that would pack the court.

    3. James Pollock
      September.22.2020 at 3:06 pm

      ” Are we to suppose that Democrats have some leverage”

      Depends on how much you like the Republicans’ chances in this year’s elections.

  18. James Pollock
    September.22.2020 at 3:02 pm

    “That might offer some small consolation for the fact that the resulting much larger court can no longer function as an effective check on government power.”

    Aha! And now the Republicans’ true goal begins to emerge!

  19. Krychek_2
    September.22.2020 at 3:04 pm

    Ilya, give it up. Republicans don’t want a deal; they want a conservative court. They figure they’ll deal with court packing later.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      September.22.2020 at 3:09 pm

      I think some (particularly the executive branch and the most Trumpy-Senators) are hoping they won’t have to deal with court packing because they’re counting on the Supreme Court to keep Trump in power when he baselessly claims the election was fraudulent or tries to stop ballot counting after Tuesday night.

  20. bratschewurst
    September.22.2020 at 3:10 pm

    No deal possible. And it’s time to fix the Court, which is now a super-legislature which represents the ultimate prize in the American political system that justifies violating all norms to capture.

    One nominee per Presidential term, which can only be vetoed by a 2/3 vote of the Senate. No term limits, but no fixed size, with a judge brought up from the DC Circuit to make an odd number if necessary.

    That fixes the failure to confirm problem, the random death problem, and largely fixes the strategic retirement problem. The only thing it doesn’t fix is the Republicans’ determination to hold on to the Court by any means. But that would matter far less.

    And, over time, the Court becomes more reflective of what the country wants in a court of last resort.

  21. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    September.22.2020 at 3:17 pm

    What is the complaint, motion, or brief the Conspirators could develop to try to stop Democrats from enlarging the Supreme Court with a (one-vote) House majority, a (one-vote) Senate majority, and a presidential signature (or lack of veto)?

    That point should haunt Republicans and conservatives.

    Then consider admission of two or three states . . . enlargement of the House (and with it the Electoral College) . . . Democratic gerrymandering . . . elimination of the filibuster . . . expansion of the lower federal courts . . . what legal arguments could Republicans and their lawyers use to attempt to stop any of those changes?

    I would expect every Conspirator — and every Federalist Society member who teaches at a legitimate law school — to acknowledge that each of those measures may be accomplished with fastidious compliance with all relevant law, in congruence with established and longstanding precedent, so long as those proposing the change possess the requisite votes.

  22. Commenter_XY
    September.22.2020 at 3:20 pm

    Professor Somin….There will be no deal. And Ginsberg’s replacement will be on the bench before the year is out. That is all there is to it.

Please to post comments