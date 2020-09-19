The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Supreme Court

A Possible Deal on Ginsburg's Replacement that Could Prevent Court-Packing

Simply put: Republicans agree not to vote on a replacement for Ginsburg until January; Democrats agree not to pack the Court.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

The Supreme Court.

 

Within hours of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing yesterday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated that the GOP-controlled Senate will vote on a replacement nominated by Trump before the end of this year. Critics will point out that this commitment is at odds with his position in 2016, when Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia,  and McConnell refused to hold hearings because, in an election year, the decision on who should appoint a new justice should be made at the ballot box.

McConnell argues that the difference between the two situations is that in 2016 the Senate was controlled by a different party from that of the president, whereas today both Senate and White House are controlled by the Republicans. I doubt that this politically convenient distinction will convince anyone but partisan Republicans.

Regardless, there are obvious incentives for the GOP to try to ram through a nominee before the clock might run out on the current president and Senate majority. If they succeed, they could transform the previous narrow 5-4 conservative majority on the Court into a much more secure 6-3 margin, that could last for years to come.

But any such victory could easily prove to be Pyrrhic. It is very possible that the Democrats take the White House and Senate in this year's election while retaining control of the House. Biden is the clear favorite to win the White House, and the respected 538 model gives the Dems a 58% or more chance of taking the Senate,  as well. In almost any scenario where the Democrats control the Senate, they will also have the presidency and the House.

Should that happen in the aftermath of a last-minute GOP replacement for Ginsburg, the Democrats are highly likely to "pack" the Court by increasing the number of justices to counterbalance all recent GOP gains. In that event, the Democrats are unlikely to limit themselves to adding just one new justice (to offset the Ginsburg replacement). They would probably add at least three or four, in order to give them the majority they believe they were unfairly denied due to the "theft" of the Garland/Scalia seat, and the controversial confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh. If the Democrats are willing to pack the Court at all, they might as well go "whole hog." The political risk of adding three or four justices is unlikely to be much greater than that of adding one or two.

Up until now, left-wing pressure for court-packing has been blocked by such factors as opposition from Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Democratic moderates (crucial swing voters in any potential Democratic Senate majority),  and the Supreme Court's growing popularity. But that opposition is likely to crumble if the GOP forces through a last-minute nominee in contravention of the principles they themselves advocated in 2016. Even for moderate Democrats, that would likely be the proverbial last straw after what they regard as a long series of GOP misdeeds in nomination battles. Indeed, Democratic support for court-packing is gathering momentum even as I write these words.

Passing a court-packing bill would require breaking a filibuster.  But in these circumstances, the Democrats would surely be willing to abolish the filibuster for any bills involving the size of the Court (just as the GOP previously abolished it for Supreme Court nominations in 2017).

And if the Democrats pack the court in 2021 (or whenever they next get a chance to do so), the GOP will surely retaliate with more of the same, the next time they get a chance. As Biden put it, "We add three justices. Next time around, we lose control, they add three justices. We begin to lose any credibility the court has at all." The end result will be the undermining of judicial review as an effective check on government power—an outcome that both left and right will have reason to lament over time. Even if Trump is reelected or the GOP retains control of the Senate in 2021, the threat of court-packing will hang over the Court until such time as the Democrats do have the chance to act on it (which is highly likely to happen at some point in the next few years).

Is there any way to prevent this dynamic? I see at least one possible way to do it. The two parties can make a deal along the following lines:

  1. The Republicans promise not to confirm any Supreme Court nominee until after January 20 of next year, at which time whoever wins the election will get to name Justice Ginsburg's replacement.

2. In exchange, the Democrats promise not to support any expansion of the size of the   Supreme Court for at least the next ten years.

The exact details can no doubt be refined further. I am not wedded to these specific dates, for example. Ideally, court-packing would be permanently forestalled by a constitutional amendment fixing the size of the Court. But I doubt there will be the votes to do that.

But the basic idea is that Democrats get to force the GOP to stick to the same principles they advocated in 2016, and also get a chance to name Ginsburg's replacement should Biden win. For their part, the Republicans get to have a 6-3 majority if Trump wins, and maintenance of their current 5-4 SCOTUS majority (at least for some time) if he loses. Otherwise, they are likely to lose the majority whenever the Democrats get a chance to enact a court-packing bill. And both sides get to preserve the valuable institution of judicial review.

I am not naive enough to believe that this deal will be easy to push through. It certainly isn't going to happen merely because I support it! Among other things, there is a high likelihood that Trump and McConnell would oppose it, as would many Republican senators. But if an idea like this gets the support of the 47 Democrats, it would only require four GOP senators to go along with it, in order to prevent Trump and McConnell from forcing through a nominee before January. There are already at least a couple GOP senators with serious qualms about confirming a nominee this year. The prospect of a deal forestalling court-packing could increase the number to the point where there is a majority against confirming any nominee before January.

Like most plans put forward by academics, this one is far more likely to be ignored than enacted. But it can't hurt to at least try.

I have opposed court-packing for years, both when a prominent conservative advocated it in 2017, and when some on the left did so more recently. A deal like the one described above strikes me as the best chance to avert it in the sad situation that has arisen in the aftermath of Justice Ginsburg's death. Any real chance of success will require the support of people far more influential than me. But a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Perhaps that step could even be a blog post.

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: September 19, 1907

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Joe_dallas
    September.19.2020 at 9:52 am

    2. In exchange, the Democrats promise not to support any expansion of the size of the Supreme Court for at least the next ten years.

    when have the Dems kept a promise?

    1. Dick King
      September.19.2020 at 10:03 am

      I judge that enough Senate Democrats would honor this deal to make the court packing bill fail. To do otherwise would emphatically surrender the moral high ground they now hold.

      This deal is aimed at the Senate as well as Trump. Biden would therefore have to state that if Trump tries to offer a nominee that fails that counts as the Republicans keeping the deal.

      -dk

      1. ah....Clem
        September.19.2020 at 10:14 am

        The problem as I see it is that neither side trusts the other, so any deal that doesn’t “get the money up front” won’t get agreement.

        There was a time when a Senator’s word was their bond, but that time has passed.

        Seems to me that the only way out of this dilemma is to hope the few R Senators who are not 100% in thrall to Trump will cause any pre-January nominee to fail. Not holding my breath…

    2. BikeRider
      September.19.2020 at 10:19 am

      That was my first thought. When Bush’s nominees were blocked by filibuster, many conservatives pushed to the “nuclear option” of removing the filibuster rule. Principles conservatives refused. They said that both sides had abided by this rule and changing it would eventually give the other side too much power. We ended up with a bi-partisan Senate compromise to get most of Bush’s nominees through.

      When Obama’s nominees were blocked by the same filibuster rule, the Dems went with the nuclear option and killed the filibuster for all appointments except for SCOTUS. The principled stance taken under Bush accomplished nothing. The Dems had no interest in continuing a compromise solution. The Repubs has passed up the nuclear option for nothing.

      Trump came along, and the Repubs said “screw it” and killed the filibuster for every appointment and ignored howls of “no fair” from the Dems.

      Why in the world would they EVER trust the Dems to stick to an agreement now?

    3. Darth Chocolate
      September.19.2020 at 10:39 am

      Exactly. When have they ever kept a promise?

  2. DaivdBehar
    September.19.2020 at 9:57 am

    Hi, Ilya. Thanks for your usual Deep State viewpoint.

    1. Darth Chocolate
      September.19.2020 at 10:41 am

      Deep State or Never Trump? Inquiring minds want to know.

  3. captcrisis
    September.19.2020 at 10:01 am

    Ilya is assuming that only Democrats will be the adults here, and perhaps they can get four Republican senators to push this through.

    1. Darth Chocolate
      September.19.2020 at 10:42 am

      When have the Democrats ever behaved as adults? Adulterers maybe, but adults? C’mon, man!

  4. Life of Brian
    September.19.2020 at 10:06 am

    I’ll hold the football, Charlie Brown….

  5. Aladdin's Carpet
    September.19.2020 at 10:09 am

    Lol. Is that how you respond when someone holds a gun to your head?

    I would delay the vote until January in exchange for a constitutional amendment against packing the court. Not a mere promise. And certainly not one to not blow up the system.

    If it becomes 6-3, nothings gonna happen. Republicans have had the court for decades. In that time, the court passed same sex marriage and abortion. On the major culture war issues, conservatives have always lost (excepting certain religious issues) that I’m not sure they will suddenly start winning now.

    1. Aktenberg78
      September.19.2020 at 10:20 am

      Yeah, no matter what power Republicans attain, somehow, we still have no real gun rights in blue states, and the “rights” of sexual deviants are held sacrosanct.

    2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      September.19.2020 at 10:38 am

      “On the major culture war issues, conservatives have always lost (excepting certain religious issues) that I’m not sure they will suddenly start winning now.”

      The wages of bigotry, backwardness, and old-timey superstition include being on the wrong side of history and losing the culture war at all levels of American society.

  6. Michael P
    September.19.2020 at 10:10 am

    I have a more modest proposal: Justice Thomas retires, effective October 5th. Trump gets to nominate another (relatively) young justice, everyone gets to play in Supreme Court nomination theater, there is no plausible way that a second nominee makes it through before January, and the ideological balance of the court is maintained.

    1. ah....Clem
      September.19.2020 at 10:16 am

      Have you discussed this with Clarence?

  7. librarian
    September.19.2020 at 10:22 am

    The election probably puts the kibosh to any deal making when Trump can easily turn court packing into a campaign issue.

  8. dwshelf
    September.19.2020 at 10:25 am

    There is zero chance that Democrats would ever feel compelled to honor any deal they had agreed to.

  9. StellaLink
    September.19.2020 at 10:33 am

    50 senators plus Pence can confirm. But, 51 senators are required for a quorum. Can the Democrats with the participation of three Republican senators prevent senate action? If fewer than 51 senators are present can the senate declare a quorum if there is no one available to damand a quorum call?

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      September.19.2020 at 10:39 am

      The likely circumstance is that there will be but 52 Republican senators after Arizona’s special election.

  10. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    September.19.2020 at 10:35 am

    If you wish to be part of the relevant and consequential debates in this context after January, Prof. Somin, I respectfully suggest that you drop uniform usage of ‘court packing,’ a loaded term likely to alienate those who will control the Supreme Court’s long-term future.

    I believe you would be a worthwhile and important participant in those debates, so I hope you will consider whether to use terms — such as ‘enlargement’ or ‘expansion’ — that will not predictably cause the liberal-libertarian mainstream to tune you out entirely.

    Thank you.

  11. Longtobefree
    September.19.2020 at 10:45 am

    I would like to defer comment until I have finished reviewing the choices on Biden’s nominee list.
    (oh, wait. There is no Biden list. I guess they haven’t given it to him)

    The democrats lie; there is no negotiating with your executioner.

  12. DaivdBehar
    September.19.2020 at 10:59 am

    Judicial review is prohibited by Article I Section 1 giving lawmaking power to the Congress. If the Supreme Court wants to make laws, it should have a legislature size, like 500 Justices.

Please to post comments