Remembering the Notorious RBG
A round-up of remembrances and tributes.
Talk in Washington, D.C. has already turned to the politics of an election year Supreme Court vacancy and confirmation vote. For some, however, not enough time has been spent remembering and celebrating the legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Jurisprudential differences aside, she was loved and admired by her colleagues and touched the lives of countless Americans. She led a noble and inspirational life that should be remembered.
My co-blogger David Post reflected on RBG's legacy over the weekend. Below are some additional remembrances and tributes I thought might interest our readers.
- Statements from Supreme Court justices on the death of Justice Ginsburg, SCOTUSBlog
- Abbe Gluck and Gillian Metzger, "Her Black Coffee Always Brewed Strong," New York Times.
- Miriam Seifter and Robert Yablon, "Clerking for Justice Ginsburg, we learned about the law — but also about love," Los Angeles Times.
- Eugene Scalia, "What we can learn from Ginsburg's friendship with my father, Antonin Scalia," Washington Post.
- Amy Howe, "Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, feminist pioneer and progressive icon, dies at 87," SCOTUSBlog.
- Lee Liberman Otis, "RIP Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg," FedSoc Blog.
In addition to the above, SCOTUSBlog is hosting a series of tributes here.