Remembering the Notorious RBG

Talk in Washington, D.C. has already turned to the politics of an election year Supreme Court vacancy and confirmation vote. For some, however, not enough time has been spent remembering and celebrating the legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Jurisprudential differences aside, she was loved and admired by her colleagues and touched the lives of countless Americans. She led a noble and inspirational life that should be remembered.

My co-blogger David Post reflected on RBG's legacy over the weekend. Below are some additional remembrances and tributes I thought might interest our readers.

In addition to the above, SCOTUSBlog is hosting a series of tributes here.