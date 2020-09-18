Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is Dead

Her death creates a vacancy on the Supreme Court just weeks before the presidential election and is likely to spark a major political fight.

|

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Sipa USA/Newscom)

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died, the Supreme Court announced on Friday night.

Ginsburg, who was 87 years old and had battled cancer on and off since 1999, died surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., the Court said in a statement. Ginsburg served on the Court for more than 27 years after her 1993 appointment by President Bill Clinton. At the time, she was only the second woman in U.S. history to be named to the country's highest court.

"Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement.

Ginsburg rose to prominence during the women's rights movement of the 1970s while working as an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). She was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia by President Jimmy Carter in 1980.

During her time on the Supreme Court, Ginsburg was known as a liberal firebrand and a feminist icon—and even, in the final years of her life, a meme.

Her death leaves a vacancy on the nine-judge bench less than two months before a presidential election, and seems almost certain to set off a major political fight. President Donald Trump has already appointed two justices to the Supreme Court during his first term—Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh—and may now have the opportunity to appoint a third if the Republican-controlled Senate agrees to move the nomination quickly.

Just days before Ginsburg's death, NPR reports that the justice told her granddaughter that "my most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

When Justice Antonin Scalia died in the summer of 2016, however, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.) infamously refused to consider the confirmation of a replacement until after that fall's presidential election. All eyes will now be upon McConnell to see how he handles this new vacancy.

Initial reports indicate that Trump may name a nominee in the near future, but Republicans would need significant support in the Senate for a confirmation to occur. Already, that seems unlikely—and that's probably for the best.

It is perhaps poetic that Ginsburg and Scalia are linked in that way, through their deaths, since they were also close friends in life despite holding deeply diverging views about politics and the law. At a time when America is deeply in need of a reminder that political disagreements need not transcend basic civility or mutual respect, their example should remain.

For more about Ginsburg's career and legacy, read Reason's Damon Root on "The Case of the Notorious RBG."

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. JesseAz
    September.18.2020 at 8:30 pm

    *popcorn *

    1. BigT
      September.18.2020 at 9:17 pm

      A surprise shower of salty tears tonight!

    2. Mother's lament
      September.18.2020 at 9:25 pm

      My first thought was the ♫Ding-Dong♩ song from Oz, but I suppose once a person is dead, it’s time to let go.

      I just hope she repented for all the evil she did and that her bad karma is lessened.

  2. Red Tony
    September.18.2020 at 8:30 pm

    This did NOT happen in the original timeline. Things are FUCKED.

    1. based
      September.18.2020 at 9:14 pm

      you’re welcome

    2. Nardz
      September.18.2020 at 9:18 pm

      That’s what happens when you come to our world, other tony!

      1. Red Tony
        September.18.2020 at 9:26 pm

        How was I supposed to know that being sentenced to come back in time twenty years would lead to the timeline changing completely?

  3. Sevo
    September.18.2020 at 8:31 pm

    I’ve already gotten mails that she should be replaced only after a suitable mourning period, which, depending on what happens in November, could be oh, a bit more than 5 years.

    1. Sevo
      September.18.2020 at 8:33 pm

      BTW, the judge who found the lockdowns unconstitutional seems like a good guy…
      (up yours, Newsom!)

    2. Nardz
      September.18.2020 at 9:19 pm

      ACB on deck

  4. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    September.18.2020 at 8:32 pm

    Should be no problem Trump can nominate a conservative and Republicans control the votes with Pence as tie breaker. There are months left and Trump has already selected his next pick.

    I would be extremely disappointed in both Republicans and Trump if this were not to happen.

    1. Gray_Jay
      September.18.2020 at 8:39 pm

      AFAIK, McConnell is down with fast-tracking a nominee pre-Election. Which will hopefully take the winds out of D sails for voting for who appoints the new nominee.

      I hope it’s Amy Barett (Sp?). Alex Kozinski is too old, unfortunately.

    2. Crazy mick
      September.18.2020 at 8:55 pm

      There might be one or two senators with some scruples, but I doubt it. There are a handful up for reelection in blue/purple states who won’t want to piss off the voters, so I think that’s the more likely obstacle.

      1. JesseAz
        September.18.2020 at 9:08 pm

        And if they lose their election?

      2. Nardz
        September.18.2020 at 9:22 pm

        “Scruples”

        Fuck off, leftist

    3. Nardz
      September.18.2020 at 9:20 pm

      Be prepared for Murkowski, Romney, and Collins to bitch out

      1. JesseAz
        September.18.2020 at 9:27 pm

        Pence for the win?

  5. Ken Shultz
    September.18.2020 at 8:33 pm

    OMG!

    Just when I didn’t think politics could get any worse.

    1. Rich
      September.18.2020 at 8:52 pm

      We ain’t seen nothin’ yet. 8-(

    2. Earth Skeptic
      September.18.2020 at 9:00 pm

      You are joking, right. How about physical assault on the floor of the Senate?

      1. Nardz
        September.18.2020 at 9:23 pm

        Acceptable

  6. JesseAz
    September.18.2020 at 8:34 pm

    Trump can finally release the covid vaccine. The virus’ purpose is done.

  7. chemjeff radical individualist
    September.18.2020 at 8:39 pm

    Well well well. What is Trump to do.

    If he nominates a replacement before the election, he is throwing away a major reason for on-the-fence moderate to right-of-center people to vote for him.

    But if he waits until after the election, he is transparently using SCOTUS as leverage for his own re-election, which can look really bad.

    What to do, what to do.

    1. Gray_Jay
      September.18.2020 at 8:41 pm

      “…he is throwing away a major reason for on-the-fence moderate to right-of-center people to vote for him.”

      LOL, no. There are a gazillion reasons for moderates to not want Harris.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        September.18.2020 at 8:43 pm

        Because as we all know, it’s the Vice-President who really runs the country. That’s why abortion has been banned and school prayer has been mandated thanks to the efforts of Arch-Conservative Moralist Vice President Pence in charge.

        1. Sevo
          September.18.2020 at 8:49 pm

          “Because as we all know, it’s the Vice-President who really runs the country…”

          Given that slack-jawed, drooling empty suit, it’s either her or his ‘staff’.

          1. chemjeff radical individualist
            September.18.2020 at 8:52 pm

            Let’s see. When Obama was president and Biden was vice-president, who was running things? Was it Biden? Or was it Obama?

            When Reagan was president and HW Bush was vice-president, who was running things? Was it Reagan? Or was it Bush?

            When Trump is president and Pence is vice-president, who is running things? Is it Trump? Or is it Pence?

            It’s the president who runs things and it’s the president who sets the agenda. This idiotic idea that if Biden is elected “we’ll have President Harris” is absurd on its face. There are plenty of good reasons to vote against Biden. Try to pick an honest one for once.

            1. JesseAz
              September.18.2020 at 8:58 pm

              Was Obama a drooling mess?

              1. chemjeff radical individualist
                September.18.2020 at 8:59 pm

                Was Reagan?

                1. JesseAz
                  September.18.2020 at 9:08 pm

                  no. Next question?

              2. chemjeff radical individualist
                September.18.2020 at 9:01 pm

                It’s the President who sets the agenda, not the Vice-President. That is the way it’s been since Jefferson in 1800. This idea that Harris will “really run things” is just typical right-wing demagoguery. If you want to argue against Biden’s terrible policies then do that. But you can’t, so you must bring up the spectre of OMG RADICAL KAMALA WILL DESTROY AMERICA. That is the problem with the right wing of today. You just are fundamentally dishonest. You have no vision, only fear. Fear of libruls, fear of foreigners, fear of everything that isn’t typical suburban America. And it shows.

                1. JesseAz
                  September.18.2020 at 9:09 pm

                  are you seriously denying bidens health issues? You’re entire neutrality shroud is gone.

                  1. Sevo
                    September.18.2020 at 9:20 pm

                    That was never a ‘shroud’; that was, and is, a steaming pile of bullshit.
                    Look below where he’s trying to convince somebody that if Trump nominates a proggy, CA goes for Trump!

            2. Gray_Jay
              September.18.2020 at 9:01 pm

              Look, you fat, Leftist sack of shit: Biden is suffering from dementia. Now. Go listen to him in his public appearances. He sounds drunk, and that only after being medicated to his eyeballs.

              Biden got the nod because Blacks wouldn’t vote for another nominee. Not surprising, given Harris ended up putting as many Black men in chains as the fucking Confederacy. And apologized for none of it. Smart money is that a Biden Presidency won’t last until November 2022, though they’ll Chauncey Gardner him to try and get there.

              She’s the one who’ll be publicly exercising power. Not Biden.

              And I told myself I wouldn’t bother responding to you. Sigh.

              1. chemjeff radical individualist
                September.18.2020 at 9:17 pm

                You cannot name a single instance where the vice-president was the one who wielded the “real power” in any administration. Maybe in the 1820’s or something, but not now And I am supposed to believe that Dangerous Radical Kamala Harris will do so now? This is more fear-mongering bullshit from Team Red. That is all. Biden in 2020 is about as senile as Reagan was in 1984. That didn’t seem to matter when it came to Reagan’s re-election. Team Red needs to up its game and not rely on fear and demagoguery to try to win elections. Where is Team Red’s affirmative vision for the future? Do they even have one? How long do you expect fear of some mythical socialist horizon to work as a motivating factor for your base?

                1. BigT
                  September.18.2020 at 9:21 pm

                  25th amendment on Jan 21

                  1. chemjeff radical individualist
                    September.18.2020 at 9:27 pm

                    Just like the 25th amendment was used against Trump, right? Because there were so many people predicting it was going to happen, right?

                    Stay grounded in reality and don’t fall for the right-wing garbage around here.

            3. Cyto
              September.18.2020 at 9:04 pm

              Unless you are currently being played by someone born in this century, you should be able to remember how every single person on the left proclaimed that the evil Cheney was actually running things and Bush was only a stupid puppet.

              In this case, there is very good reason to suspect that Biden is not generally running his own press conferences or campaign. The idea that he won’t be running much of anything at the White House if he were to win is not exactly out of left field. His deterioration over the last 2 years has been rapid and rough. He is clearly not the same guy who walked out of the White House 3.5 years ago, and there’s plenty of reason to speculate that he won’t be able to serve 4 years.

              1. JesseAz
                September.18.2020 at 9:10 pm

                He’s getting answers handed to him for softball interviews for fucks sake. He’s back to telling lies that Johnny Carson makes jokes about. Guy is done.

              2. chemjeff radical individualist
                September.18.2020 at 9:21 pm

                every single person on the left proclaimed that the evil Cheney was actually running things and Bush was only a stupid puppet.

                Yeah and they were idiots, just as the idiots on Team Red are currently trying to do with Biden and Harris.

                “there is very good reason”
                “is not exactly out of left field”
                “there’s plenty of reason”

                No, there is punditry and that’s all.

        2. Crazy mick
          September.18.2020 at 8:59 pm

          You’re right, Jared is the one who makes all the important decisions.

        3. Earth Skeptic
          September.18.2020 at 9:02 pm

          How stupid/deceitful are you>

          1. JesseAz
            September.18.2020 at 9:11 pm

            You forgot to add fat.

          2. chemjeff radical individualist
            September.18.2020 at 9:25 pm

            Please, please show me any example of where the Vice President “really ran things”.

            Look what happened when Obama was elected. The party bent to his will. The blue-dog Democrats were more or less run out of power.

            Look at what happened when Trump was elected. The party bent to his will. The moderate, mainstream Republicans were more or less run out of power.

            If Biden is elected, the party will be bent to his will. It will not be AOC or Bernie or Harris running things. This is not a defense of Biden, but an observation of how things actually transpire. This idea that if Biden wins, AOC will “really be in power” or Harris will “really be in power” is insane. It is just right-wing narrative fearmongering. Pence doesn’t run things now, Biden didn’t run things when he was vice-president, there is no reason, literally none, to think that Harris would “run things” if Biden were elected.

            If you want to argue against a Biden presidency, then start by arguing against it on its merits, instead of these bullshit appeals to fear.

        4. A Thinking Mind
          September.18.2020 at 9:15 pm

          There’s still plenty of weirdos who think Dick Cheney was secretly pulling the strings.

        5. Nardz
          September.18.2020 at 9:25 pm

          Good thing neither Trump nor Pence ever referred to it as a Pence-Trump administration, unlike both Biden and Harris

    2. Red Tony
      September.18.2020 at 8:44 pm

      He’ll do what all of us do on a regular basis.

      He’ll do your mom.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        September.18.2020 at 8:45 pm

        My mom has standards. So that would be a no.

        1. JesseAz
          September.18.2020 at 8:46 pm

          No she doesn’t. She raised a fat kid. Bad parent.

          1. chemjeff radical individualist
            September.18.2020 at 8:49 pm

            I’d rather be fat than stupid.
            Your mom lost.

            1. Red Tony
              September.18.2020 at 8:52 pm

              …wait, hold on. We all knew you were stupid, but now you’re fat, too?

              chemjeff’s backstory is being revealed tonight!

              1. JesseAz
                September.18.2020 at 8:54 pm

                Obese levels.

                1. chemjeff radical individualist
                  September.18.2020 at 8:59 pm

                  Sure whatever. Because in your mind it doesn’t matter who I actually am, only whom you project me to be.

                  In your mind I’m a 900-lb leftist radical screaming at my neighbors to not leave their houses and voting for Bernie and AOC. Because you cannot accept who I really am you can only argue against strawmen and caricatures.

                  The truth of the matter is you are just a right-wing asshole. Nothing more nothing less.

                  1. Red Tony
                    September.18.2020 at 9:01 pm

                    …you know that’s a really specific image.
                    Is it now chemjeff canon that he weighs 900 pounds and wears booty shorts?

                  2. JesseAz
                    September.18.2020 at 9:11 pm

                    Youre actually a nothing in my mind.

                    Doesn’t make you any less fat.

                2. Earth Skeptic
                  September.18.2020 at 9:03 pm

                  Wanna-be protected class. But even the trans-gender gimps laugh at the fatties.

                  1. Red Tony
                    September.18.2020 at 9:06 pm

                    External link to shady website.

            2. JesseAz
              September.18.2020 at 8:54 pm

              Youre both sweetie.

        2. Red Tony
          September.18.2020 at 8:47 pm

          “My mom has standards.”
          Verifiably false.
          “So that would be a no.”
          I’ll take “phrases chemjeff’s mom has never said” for $600, Alex.

          1. chemjeff radical individualist
            September.18.2020 at 8:49 pm

            Fuck off asshole.

            1. Red Tony
              September.18.2020 at 8:50 pm

              “Fuck off my asshole.”
              I’ll take “phrases chemjeff’s mom uses every day” for $1000, Alex.

              1. chemjeff radical individualist
                September.18.2020 at 8:53 pm

                Oh aren’t you clever.
                Do you think you earn the clever award for such sophomoric insults?
                Just fuck off and stop wasting electrons.

                1. Red Tony
                  September.18.2020 at 8:56 pm

                  “Oh aren’t you clever.”
                  Yes.
                  “Do you think you earn the clever award for such sophomoric insults?”
                  Yes.
                  “Just fuck off me and stop wasting electrons erections.”
                  Quoting your mom all over the place tonight, huh jeff?

                  1. JesseAz
                    September.18.2020 at 8:59 pm

                    lol.

    3. Sevo
      September.18.2020 at 8:46 pm

      “If he nominates a replacement before the election, he is throwing away a major reason for on-the-fence moderate to right-of-center people to vote for him.”

      You bet, Jeff! Nominate some brain-dead proggy and CA goes Trump, right?
      Cue the laugh track.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        September.18.2020 at 8:50 pm

        Oh give it a rest. You know as well as anyone else that fear over SCOTUS appointments is a major reason for voting. It was true in 2016 and it’s true now.

        1. Sevo
          September.18.2020 at 8:52 pm

          “Oh give it a rest…”

          Called on your bullshit, and I’m to ‘give it a rest’?
          Fuck off.

          1. chemjeff radical individualist
            September.18.2020 at 8:56 pm

            You know I’m right and you won’t admit it.

            If Trump nominates a replacement before the election he will be taking away one of his main demagogic appeals for voting for him. The fear that if Biden wins he will nominate AOC to SCOTUS or some such nonsense.

            I am quite certain Trump will nominate a replacement before the election, and the replacement will be promptly confirmed by a pliant Senate which will do whatever Trump wants. Don’t worry you will get your right-wing hero on SCOTUS.

            1. Sevo
              September.18.2020 at 9:14 pm

              chemjeff radical individualist
              September.18.2020 at 8:56 pm
              “You know I’m right and you won’t admit it…”

              You stupid shit, Walter Olson was quoted here earlier this week admitting that he actually likes Trump’s economics polices far better than any offered by the Ds, but he won’t vote for Trump anyhow: T-D-S.
              You think assholes like that are going to change their vote if he nominates some brain-dead proggie?
              I knew you were stupid, but I did not realize *how* stupid.

    4. dchang0
      September.18.2020 at 9:07 pm

      Sort of. Note that Clarence Thomas might retire soon, so Trump can still appeal to on-the-fence moderate to right-of-center people even if he replaces RBG before the election.

      I would vote for Trump just to make sure we have as few activist justices on SCOTUS as possible.

  8. Ken Shultz
    September.18.2020 at 8:39 pm

    No matter who they put up, he or she will be Borked, Kavanaughed, and barbecued.

    This will become the focus of everybody.

    There may be fistfights on the Senate floor. There may be fistfights in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

    This is the best thing that could have happened at the worst possible time.

    1. Muzzled Woodchipper
      September.18.2020 at 9:04 pm

      Agreed.

      He could pick someone with absolutely no dirt, and it’ll still happen.

      What I’m hoping is that he picks a woman. That’ll forestall a lot from people who don’t wrap their lives in politics, and make things like MeToo useless.

      1. Cyto
        September.18.2020 at 9:10 pm

        That’s laugh out loud funny.

        Did you miss the Clarence Thomas hearings? He was openly and publicly called an uncle Tom. He was attacked on a personal level… and they sent black faces out to disavow him.

        They have zero commitment to their supposed “diversity” principles.

        1. BigT
          September.18.2020 at 9:24 pm

          High tech lynching

  9. Cal Cetín
    September.18.2020 at 8:39 pm

    “When Justice Antonin Scalia died in the summer of 2016, however, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.) infamously refused to consider the confirmation of a replacement until after that fall’s presidential election. All eyes will now be upon McConnell to see how he handles this new vacancy.”

    Why should the Republicans punish the country for their own precedents?

    This isn’t a game, it affects the rights, literally, of unborn generations. Are we going to tell the defenders of babies in the womb that, gosh, we’d normally stand up for you, but it wouldn’t be according to the rules of the game – wouldn’t be cricket, old man.

    And I suppose if Republicans vote to potentially give the seat to a Democrat, maybe they’ll keep their personal jobs and get a good lobbying gig after their terms are up, but they will earn nothing but contempt from the Democrats amid all the good sportsmanship.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      September.18.2020 at 8:42 pm

      You said it. When it comes to “saving the children”, anything is justified.

      1. Cal Cetín
        September.18.2020 at 8:44 pm

        Even drastic measures like a prompt nomination and vote. Horrific!

    2. JesseAz
      September.18.2020 at 8:44 pm

      The precedent is a congress in opposition to the president. Those names have been slow voted on many times.

    3. Alina_Jhonson
  10. Eric
    September.18.2020 at 8:40 pm

    Prepare for each side side to completely disavow everything they said after Scalia died.

    1. JesseAz
      September.18.2020 at 9:01 pm

      That the process requires both a nomination and consent of congress and each action is independent? Nope. Still believe that.

      It was mostly the libs pretending the Senate had no say in shit.

      1. Eric
        September.18.2020 at 9:16 pm

        So it’s all about politics. Yeah I knew that. Personally I’m very happy with Gorsuch so I’m actually hoping Trump nominates someone of that caliber…especially compared to the identity-politics-abomination that Biden will be pressured to nominate.

  11. Ken Shultz
    September.18.2020 at 8:40 pm

    Just like that, the election is now all about abortion and guns.

    1. Cyto
      September.18.2020 at 8:54 pm

      Which makes no sense.

      This takes the court off the table. Trump will get an appointment before the inauguration even if he loses. The issue is now dead and buried. The only question is, who will get to play power broker in the senate.

      If I were an enterprising Democrat who had some particular wants, I’d be approaching the White House right about now. Probably 1 vote from D completely defangs the R opposition, even if the left-republican and neverTrump republican groups unite. That 1 D vote will be the most powerful person in the senate for a short period of time.

      Or he can go all-in with the party and get nothing while trump pushes through his nominee.

  12. Nemo Aequalis
    September.18.2020 at 8:42 pm

    Trump may not win re-election – but he’ll certainly have his revenge!

  13. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    September.18.2020 at 8:43 pm

    “President Donald Trump has already appointed two justices to the Supreme Court during his first term—Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh … ”

    One of my favorite Shikha Dalmia pieces is her October 2016 classic Trump Will Torch the Supreme Court. Like everything Ms. Dalmia writes, it has held up amazingly well. Indeed, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh have been instrumental in Drumpf’s efforts to literally transform this country into The Handmaid’s Tale.

    We cannot afford another Drumpf appointee on the Court. RBG’s seat must remain vacant until President Biden names a suitable replacement.

    1. Red Tony
      September.18.2020 at 8:45 pm

      What if our racist proletariat and the racist Russians steal the election again, this time by forging votes from Latinos and blacks so that Trump gets reelected with false votes from so-called minorities? Then who will replace the notorious RPG?

  14. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    September.18.2020 at 8:43 pm

    Im going to enjoy every novel legal theory demanding
    judicial appointments be held off getting played by the democrats and the establishment media over the next few months. As a good friend of mine quipped that “unprecedented” will be cnn’s new favorite word…

    Who knew a pandemic would come in so dang handy.

  15. XM
    September.18.2020 at 8:44 pm

    I don’t wish to speak ill of the death (too much), but RBG knew she was physically unfit to serve at least 6 months ago, if not earlier. She should have resigned and given the president and congress time to consider a replacement.

    Should Trump should “play fair”, even after impeachment was revealed as a hit job by his enemies? How many people died because of New York? If Trump did Trump things on nominating a replacement, I’m not going to be all upset by it.

    1. Muzzled Woodchipper
      September.18.2020 at 9:09 pm

      It goes back further than just 6 months ago.

      She was advised to retire while Obama was president, but she refused. Then she felt safe because it was T against H, and there’s no way T beats H, right? And it turns out she couldn’t beat time.

      This is the bed she made for Democrats years ago. Now they’re going to have to lie in it.

      A court with 6 conservative justices.

      Perhaps now we might get some meaningful fun cases in, and we might even get some national retribution against governors who’ve fucked their states over during CV.

    2. m4019597
      September.18.2020 at 9:19 pm

      She knew she was living on borrowed time for over 10 years. She could have been replaced with a liberal justice by Obama, if she was interested in a smooth transition.

      For the left, she chose to be selfish.

  17. Cyto
    September.18.2020 at 8:47 pm

    “After election day” is not “After inauguration day”.

    Without Murkowski and Collins the R still hold the day in the senate. So they have to peel of 1 more.

    And there is no way they would hold a final vote before the election anyway.

    1. Muzzled Woodchipper
      September.18.2020 at 9:10 pm

      I disagree.

      I bet there’s a nominee confirmed in record time.

      1. Cyto
        September.18.2020 at 9:14 pm

        Even “end of November” would be record time.

  18. Cyto
    September.18.2020 at 8:49 pm

    Interesting that everyone is playing this as “get out the vote to defeat trump and save Roe V Wade”.

    This takes that off the table. Trump will get a nominee approved. And that’s the end of the issue, unless a Biden win actually means packing the court or assassinating the only Black jurist.

  19. Rich
    September.18.2020 at 8:49 pm

    NPR reports that the justice told her granddaughter that “my most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

    Of *course*.

    And Fox reports that the justice told her granddaughter that “my most fervent wish is that I will not be buried until a new president is installed.”

    1. Cyto
      September.18.2020 at 8:56 pm

      Instead of the beatification the left has been working over the last half-decade, they should have been livid that she clung to power instead of resigning during an Obama administration. I guess she assumed a Clinton win would mean she got to pick her successor, but it was a huge miscalculation for those who view the Supreme Court as nothing more than a political trump card.

      1. ElvisIsReal
        September.18.2020 at 9:08 pm

        They are angry on the Twitter. Very angry.

        1. Muzzled Woodchipper
          September.18.2020 at 9:13 pm

          Who is angry, and at what?

          This is absolutely a bed entirely of RGB’s making. She had every opportunity to retire when it would be favorable. It’s anything but for the left right now. She gambled and lost.

          1. Sevo
            September.18.2020 at 9:22 pm

            “…She had every opportunity to retire when it would be favorable. It’s anything but for the left right now. She gambled and lost.”

            And she made it clear she was doing her best to hang on now in the hopes that Trump wouldn’t get the nomination.
            Screw her with Jeff’s dick.

        2. Red Tony
          September.18.2020 at 9:15 pm

          “angry on the Twitter”

          And this is new…how, exactly?

  20. Sevo
    September.18.2020 at 8:50 pm

    “…but Republicans would need significant support in the Senate for a confirmation to occur. Already, that seems unlikely—and that’s probably for the best.”

    Sorry, not seeing that as being ‘for the best’.

    1. Red Tony
      September.18.2020 at 8:54 pm

      Country’s already ripping itself apart. If the Repubs shove a nominee through, the country rips itself further. If they don’t, and the Dems win, maybe it’s calmer…although the Dems probably try to pack the court and things get shittier. My best case scenario would be Trump holding off on actually nominating someone, winning in a landslide, and then the country finally regaining its sanity.

      Which didn’t happen in my timeline, but hey, it’s…possible? Cautious optimism I guess?

      1. Cal Cetín
        September.18.2020 at 9:00 pm

        “Cautious optimism I guess?”

        I’d like to smoke some of your “cautious optimism.”

        1. Red Tony
          September.18.2020 at 9:02 pm

          It’s cheap-ass peppermint schnapps. Are you SURE you want to try lighting that on fire?

          1. Cal Cetín
            September.18.2020 at 9:13 pm

            You must have cast-iron innards, if you can tolerate a level of schnapps which gives you such…optimism.

            1. Red Tony
              September.18.2020 at 9:17 pm

              I just think that if Trump somehow manages to pull a popular + electoral win with a non-negligible level of support from blacks/Latinos, the Democrats will have to stop doubling down on the stupid.

              Alternatively, Antifa invades a few black neighborhoods and beats the crap out of some black people for “not voting the right way, racists” and then the world goes even more stupid. But hey, I don’t know anything anymore.

      2. JesseAz
        September.18.2020 at 9:07 pm

        Trump in a landslide bringing unity? They are threatening riots.

      3. dchang0
        September.18.2020 at 9:12 pm

        Dems win = calmer? No way. The far left authoritarian Marxists hate the more moderate establishment Democrats. They have already said “liberals get the bullet too.” If the Democrats win, the far left will still be rioting, just against the Democrats who are pandering too hard to the race baiters to actually stop the rioting. We will get violence and strife no matter what happens because the nation has been on an economically unsustainable path for several decades now. Not even Trump can stop it with “law and order” because the real problem is “debt and currency devaluation.”

      4. Sevo
        September.18.2020 at 9:23 pm

        “Country’s already ripping itself apart. If the Repubs shove a nominee through, the country rips itself further. If they don’t, and the Dems win, maybe it’s calmer…”

        Yeah, the left said if Trump was elected, there would be more violence.
        Trump was, the left became more violent.
        I don’t do extortion…

  21. Diana
  22. Crazy mick
    September.18.2020 at 8:51 pm

    Can’t wait to see mcconnell and graham tie themselves into knots trying to justify rushing a nominee a few weeks before the election.

    1. Bubba Jones
      September.18.2020 at 9:00 pm

      It’s literally what every senator does on a daily basis.

      1. Cyto
        September.18.2020 at 9:20 pm

        Yeah, they don’t have to justify anything. They are just being partisans. They had the power 4 years ago. They have the power now.

        Obama blew it by going all in on “elections have consequences” and refusing to work across the aisle at all. He even convinced republican lawmakers to come to the white house to discuss “healthcare” after the bill was written, then refused to actually engage at all with issues raised.

        Had he even tried at all to reach across the aisle , Graham, McCain and a handful of other senate creatures would have gladly worked with him. That would have paid off with the Garland nomination…. he would have been able to call them up and make a deal on a nominee.

        As it was, they stuck it up his rear end. They will have absolutely no qualms about ramming through their own choice on their way out of power – either through the next election or two, or through old age. This is a legacy builder that will last a decade or more.

        1. Sevo
          September.18.2020 at 9:26 pm

          “…Obama blew it by going all in on “elections have consequences” and refusing to work across the aisle at all…”

          That and blowing his attempt to sabotage Trump’s campaign through the FBI; naked power grab, and lost.

    2. Crazy mick
      September.18.2020 at 9:02 pm

      And the Dems reversing themselves. Glad we have a choice between two crooked parties with no principles

    3. Ken Shultz
      September.18.2020 at 9:03 pm

      I can’t wait to see the progressives complain about other people being insufficiently honest.

    4. gold std
      September.18.2020 at 9:06 pm

      how so? what are you talking about, dullard?

  23. JSinAZ
    September.18.2020 at 9:09 pm

    2020: The Novel. I can’t wait to see what happens in chapter 10. My bet is either first contact with extraterrestrials, or volcanos erupting on the San Andreas in SoCal.

  24. Cal Cetín
    September.18.2020 at 9:12 pm

    Here’s the New York Times announcing the death of Roger Taney in 1864. It’s comparatively balanced considering the context – more balanced than the Times’ forthcoming grief-a-palooza for Ginsburg is likely to be.

    https://nyti.ms/3mCBh4f

  25. Cyto
    September.18.2020 at 9:12 pm

    ABC has gone from “Ginsburg was the greatest woman ever to live” to “Republicans are cynical and evil” to “this will swing the election for Biden and sweep the senate” and just landed on “if they do this, calls for Biden to expand the court will become overwhelming, since this will be 2 seats on the court that republicans stole from them”…. all in the last 15 minutes.

    1. Muzzled Woodchipper
      September.18.2020 at 9:16 pm

      But I was told the media doesn’t carry their water.

      1. Red Tony
        September.18.2020 at 9:18 pm

        The media doesn’t carry the Democrats’ water, they just drink their piss.

    2. Cyto
      September.18.2020 at 9:27 pm

      Wife is channel surfing… obsessed with this news. Every channel is swapping between “Ginsburg was the greatest woman of all time” and using words to describe Trump and the Republicans like “cynical”, “extreme”, “opportunistic”, “exploit”, “dark vision”, “hypocritical”, “unprecedented”. One guy even said it was “unbelievable that the Republicans would seek to exploit her death when her dying wish was that she not be replaced by this president”.

      Every channel is sputtering about trying to find the anti-Trump narrative. They are simultaneously angry that he has not come forward to announce his plans for her replacement and angry that he has plans for her replacement. It is really bizarre.

      Current coverage is probably 75% election impact and anti-Trump. Pretty nasty way to discuss the recently departed… but she was the most overtly political supreme court justice. (which is pretty tough when you have Kagan on the court)

  26. Longtobefree
    September.18.2020 at 9:22 pm

    Don’t let this one nomination overshadow all the still open positions on all the lower courts.
    One of the best reasons for voting for Trump was the judiciary.
    What this WILL do is refocus the spin on the power of the judicial nominations. Basement Bunker Biden will HAVE to come out with his list of potential nominees, and let the debates begin!

Please to post comments