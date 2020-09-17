The Volokh Conspiracy

Department of Education to Investigate Racism at Princeton University

An open letter from the university's President acknowledging pervasive racism at the school prompts an inquiry

Tiana Lowe at the Washington Examiner reports:

The Department of Education has informed Princeton University that it is under investigation following the school president's declaration that racism was "embedded" in the institution.

President Christopher L. Eisgruber published an open letter earlier this month claiming that "[r]acism and the damage it does to people of color persist at Princeton" and that "racist assumptions" are "embedded in structures of the University itself."

According to a letter the Department of Education sent to Princeton that was obtained by the Washington Examiner, such an admission from Eisgruber raises concerns that Princeton has been receiving tens of millions of dollars of federal funds in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which declares that "no person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance." . . . .

"Based on its admitted racism, the U.S. Department of Education ("Department") is concerned Princeton's nondiscrimination and equal opportunity assurances in its Program Participation Agreements from at least 2013 to the present may have been false," the letter reads. "The Department is further concerned Princeton perhaps knew, or should have known, these assurances were false at the time they were made. Finally, the Department is further concerned Princeton's many nondiscrimination and equal opportunity claims to students, parents, and consumers in the market for education certificates may have been false, misleading, and actionable substantial misrepresentations in violation of 20 U.S.C. § 1094(c)(3)(B) and 34 CFR 668.71(c). Therefore, the Department's Office of Postsecondary Education, in consultation with the Department's Office of the General Counsel, is opening this investigation."

Readers may recall that in the University of Michigan affirmative action cases (Gratz and Grutter), some briefs filed in defense of the university's use of race in admissions argued that such use of race should be permissible to ameliorate the effects of the university's own prior racial discrimination. The University of Michigan did not embrace these arguments, however, and the above report helps explain why. Even assuming it was the case that there had been racial discrimination at the University of Michigan, had the university made any such admission to justify its use of race in admissions, it could have opened itself up to liability and prompted a federal inquiry, much like the one Princeton has to deal with now.

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. wreckinball
    September.17.2020 at 2:58 pm

    It is racist. They give preferences to blacks. They actively discriminate against Asians.

    Investigation done

    1. great Unknown
      September.17.2020 at 3:15 pm

      racism is like entropy; it only runs in one direction.

  2. Sebastian Cremmington
    September.17.2020 at 3:08 pm

    An affirmative action program focused on descendants of American slaves would be inconsequential to whites and Asians…diversity is a euphemism for overt racism towards whites and Asians. Latinos that come from households in which Spanish is the first language are not and never have been subject to the vile racism descendants of slaves were subjected to and they should not be included affirmative action programs initially implemented to help victims of racism.

  3. Krayt
    September.17.2020 at 3:23 pm

    Haw haw haw! “We didn’t actually mean we had pervasive, institutional racism! We’re just playing the game!”

    Last time a U got hoisted by its own petard like this was Michigan State U, which was looking for a new president, and released their list of diverse candidates to much fanfare.

    1. White guy
    2. White guy
    3-8. Minority and/or female

    1 declines
    2 declines
    MSU: “Uhhhhhh, we’re gonna open our search for candidates back up again…”

    They deservedly caught hell for it. The problem wasn’t being unable to find qualified minorities and women. It was that there never was intent to appoint anyone but the first one or two, and the rest were for show and apparently not properly vetted.

  4. Commenter_XY
    September.17.2020 at 3:25 pm

    Can the federal government claw back the money from an admittedly racist institution that received monies? One weeps for Princeton. Guess they’ll have to dip into that endowment of theirs.

  5. mulched
    September.17.2020 at 3:44 pm

    Epic level trolling by the DOE. Will be very interesting to see PU’s response. “Uh, just kidding about that racism.”

  6. Scott Fruehwald
    September.17.2020 at 3:49 pm

    What about the racism at Northwestern Law School. The Dean and several faculty members admitted they were racists.

  7. Number 2
    September.17.2020 at 3:53 pm

    I have been wondering about something like this.

    When the George Floyd protests broke out, my inbox was flooded with emails from seemingly every entity I had ever done business with, asserting their promises to do a better job of eliminating and resisting “racism” in their businesses. Really? What exactly were your in-house attorneys, compliance officers, Human Resources staff, diversity officers, equal employment opportunity staff — receiving six and in some cases seven figure salaries — doing all these years if racism (not merely disparate treatment or implicit bias, but outright White Supremacy) is still rampant in your workplace? Did these people fail to do their jobs, and will they be held accountable for their abject failures? Or are you going to find some schlub who posted an ill-advised Facebook post ten years ago and throw him under the bus as your sacrificial lamb?

  8. Sarcastr0
    September.17.2020 at 4:15 pm

    Admitting systematic racism exists is not a good reason to open an investigation.

    Civil Rights investigations should not be used for trolling.

