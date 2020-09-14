Los Angeles Sheriff's Department

L.A. Sheriff's Deputies Assault Reporter, Then Attempt To Mislead Public About It

Tensions are high over the weekend shooting of two deputies.

|

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks to media members outside St. Francis Medial Center during a press conference related to an ambush of two Sheriff's deputies earlier in Compton, Calif, Saturday. (Dylan Stewart/Image of Sport/Newscom)

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) deputies are recovering after a Saturday double shooting in which a gunman in Compton apparently walked up to their SUV and opened fire.

The incident has poured gasoline on a summer of protests and riots. President Donald Trump called the shooter an "animal" at a Nevada rally Sunday, adding that anybody who kills a police officer should receive the death penalty.

The incident also led to a bizarrely violent encounter between LASD deputies and a reporter from LAist and the NPR affiliate KPCC. The journalist was assaulted and arrested, and the sheriff's department's explanation simply does not match what video of the encounter shows.

Josie Huang had gone to St. Francis Hospital in Lynwood to cover an LASD press conference about the state of the two deputies. A small protest was taking place outside the hospital—a handful of people angry about the LASD's fatal shooting of a cyclist in late August.

According to Huang's account, she decided to follow deputies as they followed a man up a nearby street. Then she saw a commotion as they arrested the man. She was filming the arrest when the officers turned on her, shoved her, knocked her down, and arrested her. Her phone video captured deputies asking her to back up and then immediately attacking her and knocking her down. She was wearing her press pass and yelled, while she was on the ground, that she's a reporter with KPCC. Her phone kept recording after it was knocked out of her grasp, showing two deputies crushing it under their boots. Huang was detained for five hours and has been charged with obstruction.

Before she tweeted her video of the incident, the LASD shared its own description of what happened. It is rather different from what we see in the video. The LASD claims that while its deputies were arresting a protester for refusing to comply with dispersal orders, "a female adult ran towards the deputies, ignored repeated commands to stay back as they struggled with the male and interfered with the arrest. The female adult, who was later identified as a member of the press, did not identify herself as press and later admitted she did not have proper press credentials on her person."

The only thing that's true here is that they ordered her to stay back—and then they attacked her immediately, before she could even respond.

Here is additional footage of the incident:

The Washington Post subsequently asked the LASD if anybody there wanted to clarify its description of the incident. A spokesperson demurred, saying the incident was under investigation.

After two deputies were ambushed and shot, it's natural that the deputies would feel danger when somebody approaches them while they're arresting somebody. But they both overreacted, and then they attempted to cover up their overreaction.

This story isn't the only recent black eye to the LASD's reputation. Sheriff Alex Villanueva is fighting with L.A. County's Board of Supervisors of his department's lack of transparency and resistance to independent oversight. A whistleblower has filed suit against the department, claiming, among other things, that the Compton station was run by a secret gang called the Executioners and that the LASD is rampant with secret cliques of misbehaving deputies.

And L.A. County residents don't know the extent that the LASD is covering for misbehaving deputies, because the department has been dragging its feet rather than comply with new transparency laws that require the public release of records of certain types of police conduct. The Los Angeles Times is suing it for it failure to comply with the law.

None of this justifies, excuses, or explains why anybody would just walk up to two deputies and shoot them. Normally that would go without saying, but we're now in a culture where it needs to be said. But it's context that shows a crumbling relationship between a sheriff's department and the community it's supposed to protect. Misleading the public about an incident caught on video doesn't help repair that relationship.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Don't look at me!
    September.14.2020 at 2:12 pm

    Soooo, defund the police?

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      September.14.2020 at 2:40 pm

      Yes! The Shomrim keep Crown Heights safe from criminal activity and have a perfect record with the people they serve!

      1. casoyol4
        September.14.2020 at 2:52 pm

    2. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
      September.14.2020 at 2:56 pm

      Yes! Defunding the police is the right call.

  2. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    September.14.2020 at 2:18 pm

    Yeah that’s the real story. Not the deputies being shot in cold blood, or the “peaceful protestors” chanting and braying for their deaths.

    Fuck you.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      September.14.2020 at 2:22 pm

      Sitting US Senator:

      https://twitter.com/SenMarkey/status/1305513214663426049

      Portland police routinely attack peaceful protestors with brute force. We must disarm these officers, and every other police department in America, of weapons of war, and enact a nationwide ban on tear gas, rubber and plastic bullets, and bean bag rounds.

      1. Longtobefree
        September.14.2020 at 2:30 pm

        Good idea. Then I won’t have to worry about accidentally hitting a cop when I defend myself during a mostly peaceful protest. They will all be in the precinct house filing the sick leave or retirement papers.

      2. Muzzled Woodchipper
        September.14.2020 at 2:44 pm

        “ We must disarm these officers, and every other police department in America, of weapons of war, and enact a nationwide ban on tear gas, rubber and plastic bullets, and bean bag rounds.”

        Which leaves but 1 alternative.

        Live rounds out of real guns.

        Which is, I’m sure, just exactly what these leftist idiots would push for were it the right indiscriminately burning down cities and wandering neighborhoods at night harassing residents.

  3. Ra's al Gore
    September.14.2020 at 2:22 pm

    https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1305484463422414848

    BREAKING: Portland Police arrested a man today suspected of starting a brush fire using a Molotov cocktail. Firefighters extinguished the grass fire before it could spread further. Domingo Lopez Jr., 45, was arrested. He was quickly released without bail

    BREAKING: Within hours after being released for allegedly starting a brush fire in Portland using a molotov cocktail, Domingo Lopez Jr. allegedly started six more fires along the west side of the I-205 freeway. He’s been arrested again.

    1. Longtobefree
      September.14.2020 at 2:25 pm

      His real name is ‘Lightning’. Get with the program.

    2. NashTiger
      September.14.2020 at 2:27 pm

      Don’t put it on Facebook

    3. Moonrocks
      September.14.2020 at 2:30 pm

      Shhh…that’s “misinformation”.

    4. Muzzled Woodchipper
      September.14.2020 at 2:46 pm

      Do you have any links to substantiate this other than twitter?

      I’d love to put it on Facebook.

      1. JesseAz
        September.14.2020 at 3:08 pm

        https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2020/09/14/jail-releases-portland-man-who-set-fire-with-molotov-cocktail-then-he-sets-six-more-n929538

    5. StackOfCoins
      September.14.2020 at 2:46 pm

      Another valuable citizen having his rights trampled by the police. Shameful.

    6. ElvisIsReal
      September.14.2020 at 2:59 pm

      I can’t believe these idiots getting arrested 30 feet off the road. We have empty forests in every direction where nobody will ever know you were around.

      But they only have enough motivation to stop at the side of the road in front of everybody.

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        September.14.2020 at 3:02 pm

        The woods is like, icky, and stuff.

        1. Eddy
          September.14.2020 at 3:16 pm

          Robert Frost’s first draft of “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening.”

  4. Longtobefree
    September.14.2020 at 2:25 pm

    Press ain’t nothing special. You’re just a person.
    A person so stupid you run up to armed men engaged in a struggle.
    Then you are shocked, shocked, that their response is immediate and appropriate to the situation.

    1. StackOfCoins
      September.14.2020 at 2:48 pm

      Nu-uh, reason told me the press are a priestly class, above the law and all reproach.

  5. Ra's al Gore
    September.14.2020 at 2:25 pm

    They’re planning a coup

    https://twitter.com/shadihamid/status/1305268185621553152
    Try imagining how millions of Democrats will process a Trump victory. A loss for Biden, after having been the clear favorite all summer, would provoke mass disillusion with electoral politics as a means of change. No one should want that

    1. Longtobefree
      September.14.2020 at 2:28 pm

      Behold the prophecy is coming.
      In all states where the democrat is ahead even a little bit on election night, the press will declare a victory for the Harris slate.
      In all states where it looks at all like Trump might win, the press will declare there are “irregularities”, and the race cannot be called until further investigation (by democrats).

      1. Muzzled Woodchipper
        September.14.2020 at 2:47 pm

        Bingo.

  6. BigGiveNotBigGov
    September.14.2020 at 2:29 pm

    “Woe to that nation whose literature is cut short by the intrusion of force. This is not merely interference with freedom of the press but the sealing up of a nation’s heart, the excision of its memory.”
    ~ Alexander Solzhenitsyn

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      September.14.2020 at 2:53 pm

      Have Democrats or the teacher’s union banned the Adventures of Huckleberry Finn or To Kill a Mockingbird for the use of the word “nigger”. We wouldn’t want to upset sensitive Black children by forcing them to read.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        September.14.2020 at 3:20 pm

        It doesn’t upset black children nearly as much as it upsets their self-appointed white guardians and protectors.

      2. BigGiveNotBigGov
        September.14.2020 at 3:21 pm

        And your “remedy” of the Republicans and the police, and police union jumping on the bandwagon by attacking and arresting the press is multiplication of the problem not reduction nor remedy.

        Nor is the non-violent delay of children’s public access (Parents and book sellers may, and later colleges will happily provide these great books.) equivalent to violent state goons attempting to deny all citizens any information about their immediate attacks on other citizens by, also, attacking the press.

  7. lap83
    September.14.2020 at 2:37 pm

    Better headline: members of press upset that people are talking about deputy shooting instead of about them and their pet issues.

    BTW its great that the reporter was able to tweet after her horrific ordeal. What about those deputies, have they been able to get on social media yet? No? Still dying.? OK then

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    September.14.2020 at 2:37 pm

    This story isn’t the only recent black eye to the LASD’s reputation.

    Now and always.

  9. John
    September.14.2020 at 2:44 pm

    Two deputies ambushed and shot left in the hospital in critical condition. BLM shows up to protest that the Deputies were not left to die and tried to block the entrances to the hospital and chanting that they hoped the deputies were dead. And Shackford thinks the headline in all that is some NPR reporter getting arrested because she wouldn’t get out of the way of the police trying to arrest people who were blocking the entrance to a hospital.

    If you are reading this Scott, you are every bit the dishonest piece of shit your worst critics on here said you were. You are fooling no one. How do you live with yourself writing shit like this?

    1. Ken Shultz
      September.14.2020 at 3:13 pm

      I’m not sure whether their narrative is willful baloney or whether they’re so far gone that they really can’t tell the difference between baloney and the real thing. Regardless, average people read this story, and all they see is 1) two cops were shot for no good reason and 2) the press is off somewhere in La La Land.

      I’m not sure it matters. People see the bullshit piling up. It’s the same thing with the anti-fa arson story. Watching the press fall all over itself to tell us that anti-fa isn’t starting the wildfires only serves to reinforce the realization in people’s minds–that anti-fa is perfectly capable of starting wildfires to further their political goals . . . whatever those are.

      I predict the next two stories, in no particular order, will be 1) How Bahrain normalizing relations with Israel is actually a sign that we’re on the verge of war between Israel and the Muslim world–and it’s all Trump’s fault and 2) That the peace conference opening between the Taliban and U.S. backed government in Kabul is actually a sign that Trump’s peace deal has failed, that he’s a warmonger, and he’s fully in favor of forever wars.

      It doesn’t matter what the facts are or what the truth is, nothing that can happen in the next eight weeks that can’t be twisted to show that we shouldn’t vote for Trump, and everything good that happens will be twisted to suggest that Trump shouldn’t be reelected. It’s their prime directive.

      The slant and the coverage this time is worse than it was in 2016.
      And how can playing down the murder of two cops for no good reason not play to Trump’s advantage? How can the press imagine that empathizing with a movement that block the entrance to an emergency room and chant about how they hope the cops die will play well with American voters?

  10. Eddy
    September.14.2020 at 2:44 pm

    Well, obviously the main story is two cops getting ambushed and shot. The reporter getting arrested is a sub-story coming out of the main story.

    Still, this doesn’t mean they were right to stomp on the reporter’s phone and give an incorrect account of the arrest – if that’s what happened.

    1. ElvisIsReal
      September.14.2020 at 3:01 pm

      Yep. The lying is a million times worse than the actions.

      1. Eddy
        September.14.2020 at 3:20 pm

        I actually don’t know specifically whether the actions were OK.

        Though if they’re misleading the public, that may indicate the original arrest was not kosher.

        But I can’t be sure in these chaotic situations with just the coverage I read.

  11. JeremyR
    September.14.2020 at 2:52 pm

    The press don’t have special rights to interfere with police.

  12. Ken Shultz
    September.14.2020 at 2:53 pm

    “She was wearing her press pass and yelled, while she was on the ground, that she’s a reporter with KPCC.”

    I’m a Padres fan, and I was wearing a hat to prove it.

    So, what does that have to do with anything?

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      September.14.2020 at 3:05 pm

      I understand when the general public thinks the press is some special class with special rights. The general public are mostly morons.

      I’d say I expect better from Reason, but in reality the last few months have lowered my expectations.

      1. StackOfCoins
        September.14.2020 at 3:14 pm

        Why would you expect reason, an organization composed entirely of journalists, to be impartial when one of their own is getting thumped?

      2. R Mac
        September.14.2020 at 3:17 pm

        Yeah, at this point, despite it being false, I think it’s a given that most of Reason thinks members of the press have special rights.

      3. Ken Shultz
        September.14.2020 at 3:21 pm

        There’s this thing called elitism.

        Could it really be that they haven’t figured out that support for populism–in all its forms–is a reaction elitism?

        It’s the first line on the wiki!

        “Populism refers to a range of political stances that [emphasize] the idea of “the people” and often juxtapose this group against “the elite”.

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Populism

        If they really wanted to hurt President Trump’s chances at the polls and undermine the support for populism generally, the could hardly do any better than to dump their elitism.

        I guess they can’t.

        What’s the point of being in the chattering class if you can’t lord over the plebeians?

    2. Overt
      September.14.2020 at 3:15 pm

      That it makes the cops liars when they insisted that she charged at them and never told them she was press.

    3. mad.casual
      September.14.2020 at 3:23 pm

      Especially since before Andy Ngo got clocked on the noggin it was shown that a good number of the writers doing stories about Antifa were sympathetic members and any poor schlub with an iphone could claim they were selectively narrating documenting the riots protests.

    4. Jerryskids
      September.14.2020 at 3:23 pm

      It’s hard to know who to sympathize with when one person who thinks they’re above the law is attacked by another person who thinks they’re above the law.

  13. mad.casual
    September.14.2020 at 3:25 pm

    I must say that I approve of Reason’s seeming awareness about the issues in having Shackford print this. Were it ENB, I’d assume the reporter assaulted the officers and ignored the rest per the ‘DC teen shot in the back’ narrative.

