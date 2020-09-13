The Volokh Conspiracy

George R.R. Martin Becomes a Victim of NIMBY Zoning Restrictions

Sadly, he's far from the only one. If we want to "break the wheel" of poverty and housing shortages, we need to roll back zoning.

George R.R. Martin. Author of the Song of Ice and Fire series on which "Game of Thrones" is based.

 

When you play the game of NIMBY zoning, you win or your dream home dies! Famed science fiction and fantasy writer George R.R. Martin (author of the book series on which Game of Thrones was based) was recently prevented from building the castle of his dreams by NIMBYist "historic preservation" zoning restrictions in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where "historic preservation" is part of a broader system of zoning restrictions under state and local law. Christian Britschgi of Reason reports:

On Tuesday, the Santa Fe Historic Districts Review Board turned down the famed fantasy author's application to build a castle on his property.

Martin and his wife, through their Water Gardens Trust, had applied to build a home and seven-sided tower-like structure which would house a library, the Daily Mail first reported. That tower, in order to accommodate a stairwell and elevator, was six feet higher than what was allowed in the historic district in which the structure would be located….

The proposed castle had been revised substantially since it was first proposed (and rejected) in January 2020…..

These changes were enough to make the structure compliant with the district's design standards, but the board still got to decide whether the tower deserved an exception to the district's height limit….

The structure's unusual nature is what ultimately doomed it with both the board and the neighbors.

"It is a medieval castle, and I don't understand how we could possibly approve it in this style," said board member Frank Katz, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The New Mexican also reports that 40 neighbors in the surrounding area signed a letter opposing the project, writing that "the fact remains that the proposed building is still a prominent castle in the middle of a residential neighborhood in Santa Fe."

Another neighbor compared the proposed project to the fictional castle Winterfell, telling the Daily Mail that "all it's missing is Jon Snow and a couple of dragons."

Personally, I think it would be cool to have a medieval castle in the neighborhood. I wish there was one in mine! Adding "Jon Snow and a couple of dragons" would  make it even better. Regardless, it is a travesty that bureaucrats and NIMBY neighbors can veto the construction of new housing simply because they dislike it on subjective aesthetic grounds. Martin should respond to these busybodies with just one word: Dracarys!

On a slightly more serious note, it is worth emphasizing that Martin is far from the only victim of zoning restrictions that block the construction of new housing. Exclusionary zoning blocks millions of Americans from acquiring new housing and moving to areas with better job opportunities. The vast majority are not wealthy celebrity authors, but poor and lower-middle class people who end up being trapped in areas with few opportunities, as a result. Exclusionary zoning is both the biggest property rights issue of our time, and one of the biggest obstacles to economic growth and opportunity for the poor and disadvantages.

In recent years, there has been some progress on reducing zoning in several parts of the country. But much more remains to be done. Sadly, Donald Trump recently threw his weight behind NIMBY zoning, in hopes of bolstering his flagging campaign by persuading suburbanites that he is the only thing that stands between them and an influx of supposedly dangerous minorities. He's apparently trying to become the Night King of NIMBYism, or at least the King Joffrey.

If we want to protect property rights and expand economic opportunity, we need to roll back exclusionary zoning. In Martin's terms, it may be the best way to "break the wheel" of poverty and housing shortages.

 

 

 

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University.

  1. Rick Happ
    September.13.2020 at 3:34 pm

    In some ways, a zoning restriction can reduce one’s ability to improve a property and increase it’s value, or have it live up to it’s value. To me, it seems a bit like a taking. If society wants the benefit of an historic town, it should pay for it. Compensate the property owners who cannot improve their property.

    1. Miss Greenparker
      September.13.2020 at 4:36 pm

      Seriously, we can make money by buying into a historic town with zoning restrictions and then extort monies from the local authorities by proposing to build a futuristic pneumatic structure on Elm Street?

      What a cool scam.

  2. Don Nico
    September.13.2020 at 4:08 pm

    Personally I think it is ridiculous that Somin would rather cater to an eccentric whim rather than preserve the historic character of Santa Fe’s architecture that blends so well into the environment. Martin can build somewhere else or he can adopt the round towers in pueblo style.

    1. NToJ
      September.13.2020 at 4:21 pm

      I can’t tell if this comment is serious, but Somin’s point is that this affects a lot more than “an eccentric whim”.

      1. bernard11
        September.13.2020 at 4:28 pm

        Of course it does, but I think Don’s point is that this is a poor example.

        Overly restrictive zoning is a problem, but not because of the handful of cases like Martin’s.

        1. NToJ
          September.13.2020 at 4:42 pm

          Santa Fe has overly restrictive zoning and it has led to an artificial housing shortage in Santa Fe. The historic character zoning requirements contribute.

    2. Sarcastr0
      September.13.2020 at 4:40 pm

      preserve the historic character of Santa Fe’s architecture that blends so well into the environment

      This is rather giving the game away, eh? ‘I like the status quo’ is center-mass NIMBYism.

      Of course GRRM will be fine. But it’s a good hook on which to hang the larger issue of irrational market controls like zoning.

  3. Miss Greenparker
    September.13.2020 at 4:24 pm

    Solution: Buy real estate where there are no zoning restrictions or where they are compatible with one’s plans for their land and improvements.

    Communities should have the right to legislate re improvement footprints, easements, height limits, and aesthetics, to include as pertaining to historic or otherwise character. While local review boards are a pain in the behind and subject to corruption, there still is a need for localities to be able to hew to their infrastructure needs and preferred identity and look.

    Many communities are just fine with a random mix, and that works, too. Vote with your feet and buy into those areas with fewer or no zoning restrictions. Btw, are you also advocating the abolition of no zoning with respect to residential vs. commercial improvements, and no matter the type of commercial establishment?

  4. Ben_
    September.13.2020 at 4:34 pm

    This follows the thought process that anyone who shows up on a given day gets to decide for the people already there.

    No one can build a community with a standard for any sort of behavior or membership. As soon as they do, people show up and undo it all. Showing up and undoing what others built is defended, protecting and maintaining it is attacked.

  5. ReaderY
    September.13.2020 at 4:42 pm

    I somehow don’t feel myself crying too much of a river for Mr. Martin’s right to build a humongous something that will block his neighbors virews.

Please to post comments