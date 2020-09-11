Campus Free Speech

Students Demand Skidmore College Fire an Art Professor for Observing a Pro-Cop Rally

David and Andrea Peterson didn't even participate in the rally—they just watched it. The students don't care.

|

Skidmore_College_Jonsson_Tower
(Peter Flass)

David Peterson is an art professor at Skidmore College, a private liberal arts college in Saratoga Springs, New York. In late July, the professor and his wife, Andrea Peterson, attended a "Back the Blue" rally—not as supporters of the cause, they say, but as curious spectators.

"Given the painful events that continue to unfold across this nation, I guess we just felt compelled to see first-hand how all of this was playing out in our own community," he later told the student newspaper.

They stood on the edges of event, watching pro- and anti-law enforcement demonstrators argue with each other. After 20 minutes, the Petersons left to eat dinner.

But unbeknownst to Peterson, the couple's attendance at the rally was noticed. Now Skidmore students are demanding that both Peterson be fired for "engaging in hateful conduct that threatens Black Skidmore students," according to Times-Union columnist Chris Churchill, who wrote about the controversy.

Andrea Peterson is not an employee of the college, according to Churchill.

"The Petersons weren't wearing pro-police T-shirts," notes Churchill. "They weren't carrying a banner, holding a sign or waving a black-and-blue flag. They appear to just be listening. But merely listening to an opinion that some Skidmore students find objectionable is apparently enough to get a professor in hot water."

Students have circulated their demands on social media, and even taped a note to the door of Peterson's classroom advising his students that they are "crossing a campus-wide picket line and breaking the boycott against Professor David Peterson." Peterson has attempted to make it clear that his presence at the rally did not constitute an endorsement of it; this matters very little to the students. An opinion piece in the student newspaper included his explanation, but still accused him of failing to "reconcile with his behavior." That piece also claimed that "there have been many claims of Mr. Peterson making students of color and queer students feel uncomfortable and unheard in his art classes prior to this," but did not elaborate.

"I still have no indication of how [David and Andrea Peterson] plan to take accountability for their actions and make their classrooms a safe space for our communities of color," wrote the student.

In any case, the boycott is evidently succeeding: Peterson said that most of his students have dropped his classes: Those who think the boycott is ridiculous are afraid to speak up, one student told Churchill. Skidmore's administration defended his free speech rights in a statement, but is nevertheless investigating the accusations of bias in the classroom.

If this is how they treat a professor who is insufficiently committed to their causes, one wonders how progressive students would treat a professor who holds ardently conservative views—or whether they could peacefully engage with another student, administrator, or any human being who disagrees with them. One gets the sense that a certain kind of liberal arts education is, for some extremely sensitive far-left students, no longer preparing them for the real world, or at least not in the sense this was traditionally intended. Indeed, the real world had better be prepared for them.

NEXT: Rule 11 Sanctions in "Quackwatch" Libel Case

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Savannah_ashly
    September.11.2020 at 4:44 pm

    Start making cash online work easily from home.i have received a paycheck of $24K in this month by working online from home.i am a student and i just doing this job in my spare Click For Full Detail.

  2. Quo Usque Tandem
    September.11.2020 at 4:47 pm

    “…accused him of failing to “reconcile with his behavior.”

    Now that’s just straight up Mao.

  3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    September.11.2020 at 4:54 pm

    I …. neige … am … neige … at … neige … a … neige … loss … neige … for … neige … words.

  4. DajjaI
    September.11.2020 at 4:55 pm

    The students might have a point – does Peterson support qualified immunity?

  5. Yes Way, Ted
    September.11.2020 at 5:02 pm

    Skidmore students are demanding that both Peterson be fired for “engaging in hateful conduct that threatens Black Skidmore students

    Surprised there are any blacks at Skidmore. You have to be able to read and write English to be admitted, right?

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      September.11.2020 at 5:09 pm

      Don’t follow them down the rabbit hole of conflating racism and meritocracy.

    2. Zeb
      September.11.2020 at 5:23 pm

      Fuck off with that shit, dude.

  6. Ron
    September.11.2020 at 5:05 pm

    Some one needs to tell these kids to shove it and get back to class or else they forfeight their tuition and grades.

  7. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    September.11.2020 at 5:06 pm

    taped a note to the door of Peterson’s classroom advising his students that they are “crossing a campus-wide picket line and breaking the boycott against Professor David Peterson

    Universities need to treat this kind of behavior as the very real threat that it is and expel the students that behave this way. Nobody has the right to establish a picket on private property.

  8. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    September.11.2020 at 5:08 pm

    Stopped reading at “private liberal arts college”

    They have always been worthless. The one time we hired some dope from one of those he was full of shit and didn’t work that hard.

    You work there, you get what you get.

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      September.11.2020 at 5:14 pm

      They do still give out business degrees. And still have some honest professors even in the social sciences. I had a history teacher at Linfield College who taught the truth about the Soviets and the Cold War. The amount of evil that Stalin was able to perpetrate was stunning. Shame to see the same organizations that brought about the USSR make so much headway 100 years later.

  9. Savannah_ashly
    September.11.2020 at 5:14 pm

    Earning money online is very easy nowdays. Eanrs every month online more than $17k by doing very easy home based job in part time. Last month i have made $19754 from this job just in my spare time which is only 2 hrs a day. Very easy work to do and earning from this are awesome.Click For Full Detail.

  10. Red Rocks White Privilege
    September.11.2020 at 5:20 pm

    Remember, about ten years ago a bunch of people with their heads in the sand kept saying, “Don’t sweat this, it’s just a bunch of squeaky wheels! Most of the student body doesn’t care about this and these idiots will get smacked down hard once they have to live in the real world!”

    Fast forward to today, and the indifferent/indulgent parenting styles of the Boomers and Gen-Xers have come home to roost.

    You want to stop this shit? Then you better confront them, tell them to fuck off, and make sure they feel pain when they try to bully you.

  11. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    September.11.2020 at 5:26 pm

    The Struggle Sessions continue.

  12. Zeb
    September.11.2020 at 5:27 pm

    Oh my god. When are college administrations going to start telling these students to get lost? What are they trying to say? That if you don’t loudly condemn everything about police in every moment of your life you are endangering black people?
    I’m no police booster, but their narrative is becoming so divorced from reality that it is almost completely incoherent.

    This shit plus covid idiocy probably means a lot of schools are going to go out of business. About damn time.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      September.11.2020 at 5:30 pm

      College administrators are on their side.

      See Camille Paglia’s comments on the ‘rise of the administrative mandarin class’ in American universities.

Please to post comments