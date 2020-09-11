Brickbat: No Room at the Inn
The Los Angeles County Public Works Department has notified Grace Community Church it is terminating a lease for a parking lot the church has held since 1975. Church leaders say this is in retaliation for its so far successful challenge to state mandate's barring indoor church services. The county has repeatedly tried to get a court order to close the church without success. County officials had warned church leaders of "repercussions" if they did not comply with the mandates.
