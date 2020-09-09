The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Classes #7: Enumerated Powers V and the Recording System
NFIB v. Sebelius, Chain of Title, and Recording Acts
Class 7: Enumerated Powers V – The Affordable Care Act ("Obamacare") (9/9/20)
- Textbook: The Affordable Care Act (305)
- NFIB v. Sebelius: Commerce, Necessary and Proper, and Taxing Power (306-338).
- NFIB v. Sebelius: The Spending Power (339-346)
Class 7: The Recording Systems
- Introduction, 661-667
- Luthi v. Evans, 667-674
- Orr v. Byers, 678-682
- Types of Recording Acts, 682-686
- Texas Recording Act
Advertisement