Classes #7: Enumerated Powers V and the Recording System

NFIB v. Sebelius, Chain of Title, and Recording Acts

Class 7: Enumerated Powers V – The Affordable Care Act ("Obamacare") (9/9/20)

  • Textbook: The Affordable Care Act (305)
  • NFIB v. Sebelius: Commerce, Necessary and Proper, and Taxing Power (306-338).
  • NFIB v. Sebelius: The Spending Power (339-346)

Class 7: The Recording Systems

  • Introduction, 661-667
  • Luthi v. Evans, 667-674
  • Orr v. Byers, 678-682
  • Types of Recording Acts, 682-686
  • Texas Recording Act

