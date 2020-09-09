Brickbat: Rabble Rouser

Police in Miner's Rest, Australia, arrested Zoe Buhler for attempting to organize a protest of a lockdown imposed in the state of Victoria, which officials claim is necessary to reduce the spread of coronavirus. She has been charged with incitement, and police say they are prepared to arrest others who defy government orders. Under the coronavirus restrictions people may gather outdoors outside their homes with only one other person from their household, and in the metro Melbourne area people may leave their homes only to shop for food or other essential items, for medical care, exercise or certain permitted work.