More Ideas that Can Help Repair and Extend the Rule of Law

These proposals augment those made in Paul Rosenzweig and Vishnu Kannan's important recent article on the subject.

Like co-blogger Jonathan Adler, I was greatly impressed by Paul Rosenzweig and Vishnu Kannan's recent article on "Repairing the Rule of Law: A Post-Trump Agenda."I agree with nearly all of their proposals, with the possible exception of DC statehood. On the latter, I don't have strong views either way, though I agree with Jonathan's comment that it doesn't really qualify as a rule of law issue. Jonathan is also right to emphasize that these reforms (and those Jonathan himself adds to the list) are worth pursuing regardless of who wins the November election. Most of them address issues that are not unique to Trump, even if his tenure in office has highlighted their importance.

I would add two other items to those proposed by Rosenzweig, Kannan, and Adler. Both are also issues that predate Trump and are likely to outlast him, even though his abuses of power have highlighted their importance:

  1. Eliminate virtually limitless delegations of power to the executive over trade and immigration—and possibly other areas.

As currently interpreted by the Supreme Court, the law gives the president the authority to impose almost any immigration or trade restrictions he wishes, for virtually any reason. That is both bad policy and deeply inimical to the rule of law. I discussed these issues in  greater detail with respect to immigration here, here, and here, and trade here.

Most recently, a similar problem has emerged from the Trump administration's claim that the Center for Disease Control has virtually limitless authority to enact any regulation that might in some way reduce the spread of contagious disease (which effectively means the power to suppress or restrict almost any activity of any kind).

As discussed in various pieces linked above, this can be accomplished by stronger judicial enforcement of the nondelegation doctrine. But it can also be achieved by Congress passing laws paring back or eliminating the relevant statutes. I suspect we will ultimately need some combination of both. If claims of limitless

2. Subject immigration restrictions to the same constitutional constraints as those that apply to other federal laws.

As described in greater detail in my October 2019 Atlantic article on this subject, current Supreme Court precedent largely exempts immigration restrictions from most of the constitutional constraints that apply to virtually all exercises of federal power. This enables the President and Congress to engage in otherwise unconstitutional discrimination on the basis of religion, ethnicity, and political speech, and to exempt immigration detention and deportation from due process constraints that regulate other serious deprivations of liberty. The effect of this double standard is both a menace to the rule of law that lacks any basis in the text or original meaning of the Constitution, and a whole host of injustices (including many that impact US citizens as well as potential immigrants).

Eliminating this double standard, would not result in the end of all immigration restrictions. Far from it, in fact. But it would eliminate the use of unconstitutional discrimination, and subject enforcement measures to the same types of due process constraints that we take for granted in other areas of law.

As with nondelegation, the elimination of constitutional double standards on immigration law can be accomplished by some combination of court decisions reversing or limiting the relevant precedents, and congressional action. The No Ban Act proposed by congressional Democrats would be a great start on the latter front. It would impose important new constraints on both discrimination and delegation in the immigration context.

Much more can be said both on these two topics and on the more general issue of strengthening the rule of law. I am grateful to Paul Rosenzweig, Vishnu Kannan, and Jonathan Adler for jump-starting this much-needed discussion, which I hope will continue over the next few months and beyond.

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University.

  1. Allutz
    September.8.2020 at 3:28 pm

    While decent ideas, neither seems particularly connected to our most egregious abuse of the rule of law: Political investigations and prosecutions of those that are not politically agreeable to the permanent bureaucracy.

  2. wreckinball
    September.8.2020 at 3:31 pm

    So what abuses of immigration law are racist? How so?

    And are you serious about executive power especially in the area of immigration? Now do DACA.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      September.8.2020 at 3:56 pm

      Exactly. Wouldn’t this explicitly preclude not only DACA cut everything else Obama’s pen did?

      And Immigrants aren’t entitled to American due process — that’s from the same SCOTUS that gave us abortion.

    2. AmosArch
      September.8.2020 at 4:00 pm

      If a hypothetical leftwing Trump came into power who ‘abused’ his executive power in all the same ways except in a leftwing direction. Particularly if he opened the floodgates for illegal immigrants (which is Ilya’s fantasy) he’d likely revert back to his Obama era behavior of at most occasionally mildly grousing about Dems on a very detached academic level or he might even become a cheerleader. Rather than the relatively vitriolic and personal involved tone he takes now.

  3. AmosArch
    September.8.2020 at 3:46 pm

    Rosenzweig: Orange Man Bad
    Adler: Yes Orange Man Bad
    Ilya: I agree Orange Man Bad

    Anyways this is all pretty much pointless mental masturbation since ‘Rule of Law’ in this context means Rule by Democrats and there won’t be any serious reform since the establishment is fine with all these so called ‘loopholes’ and ‘abuses’ which are actually features as long as they are in charge. The only exception being stuff that is about definitively moving more power to Dems such as DC statehood.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      September.8.2020 at 3:57 pm

      Exactly.

  4. ThePublius
    September.8.2020 at 3:46 pm

    The problem is not with the executive, it’s with the permanent bureaucratic class.

  5. sarcasmic
    September.8.2020 at 3:47 pm

    Oh no! Bad things said about Trump! Cue the hostility and outrage! Trump is the BEST PRESIDENT EVAH! Reason hates Trump! Libertarians are all leftists because Trump is the Greatest! Love it or leave it! Aaaaaauuuuggghh!

  6. AmosArch
    September.8.2020 at 3:51 pm

    ‘Restore Rule of Law!’ Cried the Antifa thug as he hurled another molotov cocktail at the Federal Courthouse and Prof Ilya and Adler nodded approvingly.

  7. Ben_
    September.8.2020 at 4:05 pm

    If you want to understand how extremely petty this list is, look no further than: “Minimum qualifications for White House staff”. That one is followed by vague whining about Jared Kushner. (One of the men involved in the historic Serbia-Kosovo economic normalization agreement last week.)

    No, Congress is not going to define rules on who the President can have as an advisor.

    Trump continues to reveal the deficit of character in his opponents.

