Pat Toomey on CDC Eviction Moratorium: 'The Legal Authority Is a Real Stretch'

The Trump administration's new nationwide eviction moratorium provokes a backlash from some congressional Republicans.

(ALEX WONG/UPI/Newscom)

The Trump administration's new nationwide moratorium on evictions is attracting heated opposition from some Republicans in Congress, who say it is legally shaky and sets a dangerous precedent for future administrations.

"I think the legal authority is a real stretch," says Sen. Pat Toomey (R–Penn.). "I don't know what the limiting principle is."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which issued the moratorium on Tuesday, cites its authority under the Public Health Services Act to issue regulations to stop the interstate spread of disease. That argument doesn't impress Toomey.

"If the CDC has the authority to force landlords to effectively give away their product for free, I don't know where that ends," Toomey tells Reason. "Can General Motors be forced to give people cars unless they otherwise crowd into subways?"

Other congressional Republicans have raised similar concerns. Sen. Rand Paul (R–Ky.) said on Twitter that the "CDC does not have the authority to do this. It's dangerous precedent and bad policy."

"Rental contracts are governed by state law. There is no federal authority to overturn them," tweeted Rep. Thomas Massie (R–Ky.). "The CDC order is an affront to the rule of law, and an emasculation of every legislator in this country—state and federal."

In addition to the legal issues it raises, Toomey argues that the CDC's eviction moratorium is bad policy.

"There's not some mass wave of evictions going on," he argues. "It is in the interest of landlords to work out agreements with tenants going through difficult circumstances." A moratorium on evictions, he suggests, would encourage non-payment of rent and disincentivize deals between tenants and landlords.

According to data from Princeton University's Eviction Lab—which tracks eviction filings in select cities—evictions are currently below historic averages in almost every city, including in places where local and state eviction moratoriums have expired. Thus far, rent payment rates have remained pretty steady during the coronavirus pandemic and are only slightly below where they were last year.

The federal eviction moratorium does nothing to relieve tenants of the responsibility to pay rent, instead only limiting landlords' ability to evict tenants for non-payment. Housing advocates have argued that the moratorium is a half-measure that needs to be coupled with rental assistance to tenants. Not doing so, they argue, will leave renters vulnerable to eviction once months of back rent come do.

A $3.5 trillion relief package passed by the Democrat-controlled House in May included $100 billion in emergency rent relief.

Toomey thinks that assistance to renters isn't warranted given the relief measures that Congress has already enacted, including the $1,200 stimulus checks and the federal $600 unemployment bonus.

"I think we have to ask ourselves how much expansion of the welfare state, how many different layers, how many different programs are we going to do. When is it enough?" the senator says.

Toomey says that he has expressed his concerns about the federal government's eviction moratorium to senior administration officials. A legislative remedy isn't practical, Toomey argues, given that House would never sign off on a bill repealing an eviction moratorium.

Meanwhile, he worries that the effort sets a dangerous precedent.

"What future administration, what future president, certainly what future Democratic president is going to want to be accused of being less generous than Donald Trump?" asks Toomey. "Are we to expect that the standard response of the government to an economic downturn is an eviction moratorium? We've never done that before."

The CDC's eviction moratorium goes into effect Friday.

  1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    September.3.2020 at 1:58 pm

    TRUMP DON’T NEED NO CONGRESS TO RUN THANGS!

    1. lfe77134
      September.3.2020 at 2:13 pm

  2. perlchpr
    September.3.2020 at 1:59 pm

    Takings Clause?

    1. BillyG
      September.3.2020 at 2:09 pm

      1) If the state moratoriums don’t trigger the Takings Clause, why would this?
      2) 4th Circuit ruled having to dispose of property the state decided to declare illegal (MD, bump stocks/certain triggers) does not constitute a taking because it is not required to be turned over to the state. Same here, it’s not being required to be turned over to the state. So per the 4th circuit, not a taking.

      And for the record, I disagree with all of the above.

      1. perlchpr
        September.3.2020 at 2:26 pm

        As for 1, federal versus state, perhaps? I am not a lawyer. 😀

        2.) Well, that’s just crap.

        1. BillyG
          September.3.2020 at 3:16 pm

          SCOTUS has already said the takings clause, through the 14th amendment, applies to the states just as much as the fed. So, I’m not seeing why this would be any different. And the Contracts Clause would still apply to the states too.

          1. maderid
            September.3.2020 at 3:23 pm

  3. Brandybuck
    September.3.2020 at 2:00 pm

    It’s legal under the doctrine that Trump gets to do what he wants. These naysayers are just kulaks and wreckers and traitors to this great nation.

  4. JesseAz
    September.3.2020 at 2:10 pm

    It is legally questionable done under congressional mandates as well. In no manner does local real estate cause interstate market shifts.

    I dont get why this site solely focuses on the executive at this point.

    1. jcw
      September.3.2020 at 2:50 pm

      It’s actually YOU that’s focusing less on the executive. This website has always wrote mostly on the executive.

      1. JesseAz
        September.3.2020 at 3:23 pm

        Your comment makes zero sense.

        This site does not think federalism isn’t real.

        Do you wish to try again?

      2. JesseAz
        September.3.2020 at 3:24 pm

        Almost 3000 hits dummy.

        https://reason.com/search/Federaliam/

        Their focus has changed.

  5. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    September.3.2020 at 2:13 pm

    US trade deficit surges in July to highest in 12 years

    Source: Associated Press

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit surged in July to $63.6 billion, the highest level in 12 years, as imports jumped by a record amount.

    The Commerce Department reported that the July deficit, the gap between what America buys and what it sells to foreigners, was 18.9% higher than the June deficit of $53.5 billion. It was the largest monthly deficit since July 2008 during the 2007-2009 recession.

    Another bungled campaign promise from Trump (who wrongly thinks the trade deficit is a big deal – it isn’t)

    by nearly every economic metric The Dotard is a disaster – GDP, UE, deficits, spending, trade, etc.

    1. JesseAz
      September.3.2020 at 2:15 pm

      Anyone ever told you your an obsessive? You’ve just switched your addiction from young kids to trump. It is healthier at least. Just worry about the crash 4 years from now. Find a new hobby.

    2. Longtobefree
      September.3.2020 at 2:42 pm

      Are you actually citing the AP?
      The same AP that reported actual evidence that Russia stole the election from Her Royal Highness and President for Life?

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
        September.3.2020 at 2:48 pm

        The source is the Commerce Department.

        You know you’re a Trump cultist when you dismiss all criticism of him as a lie. You might as well be in a Jim Jones type camp with all the other cultists.

  6. lfe77134
    September.3.2020 at 2:13 pm

  7. Sometimes a Great Notion
    September.3.2020 at 2:15 pm

    Drain the Swamp!

    1. The White Knight
      September.3.2020 at 2:22 pm

      Maybe his eviction moratorium is Trump’s fifth-dimensional chess move to drain the swamp and fight socialism, and we mere three-dimensional thinkers just don’t understand.

      1. Longtobefree
        September.3.2020 at 2:39 pm

        Given the socialist claims that housing is a “right”, maybe our savior is just trying to get a federal court to rule the feds can’t mess with rentals?

        1. JesseAz
          September.3.2020 at 2:51 pm

          5th dimension chess move here is to get democrats to sue him and declare the power unconstitutional. He looks like he tried, dems invoke federalism. Win win.

          1. Sometimes a Great Notion
            September.3.2020 at 3:03 pm

            Win win

            Except for the landlords who will have to wait for a court ruling while they loose everything. What a man of the people!

            1. JesseAz
              September.3.2020 at 3:25 pm

              Long term gains will outweigh short. Plus the federal judiciary in dem districts is so anti trump they would post an injunction quickly.

  8. Ken Shultz
    September.3.2020 at 2:36 pm

    The primary purpose of this moratorium to bait critics into criticizing President Trump for keeping people in their homes two months ahead of a national election.

    This is how President managed to get elected without hardly spending any of his own money.

    There are all sorts of things to criticize him for, here, and pandering is probably the best way to go after him for this. It may be the only way to criticize what Trump is doing in front of a general audience without carrying water for his campaign.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      September.3.2020 at 2:52 pm

      I’ll just criticize him for being a socialist land grabber. Can’t imagine how that helps his campaign seeing he’s running against socialism and people destroying small businesses. What difference does it make if your business is destroyed by rioters or by a president’s pen? At least you might get some insurance money out of the damaged caused by rioters. What avenue do landlords have to be compensated for this?

  9. Longtobefree
    September.3.2020 at 2:38 pm

    “Rental contracts are governed by state law. There is no federal authority to overturn them,”

    So was health insurance, so – – – – –

  10. Longtobefree
    September.3.2020 at 2:46 pm

    No more shakey constitutionally than:

    Asset forfeiture without charges let alone conviction
    Gun bans
    A privacy right to kill babies
    Mandating purchase of products
    Men = Women = Whatever you want to be
    etc

  11. DajjaI
    September.3.2020 at 2:51 pm

    Yes it was a terrible idea and unnecessary. Of course there are needy people, but this is another moral hazard that will only create more of them (or at least more people who say they can’t afford rent, and more people who panic and hyperventilate and fearmonger and hurl vitriolic abuse at libertarians who want to cut government spending the next time a novel but relatively harmless virus comes around so they can get trillions in free stuff).

    I wish Trump wouldn’t keep making my job harder.

  12. AlbertP
    September.3.2020 at 3:13 pm

    If the CDC was actually interested in controlling the interstate spread of COVID 19, they would ban interstate travel. I’d like to see how that would play out…..

    This is just a stupid stunt by Trump.

    1. maderid
      September.3.2020 at 3:23 pm

  13. Aliza
    September.3.2020 at 3:18 pm

