Rand Paul

'Who Funds the Rioters?' Is Not a Question the Federal Government Needs To Ask

The notion that the violent protests cropping up in U.S. cities are funded by a secret, shadowy cabal is a myth.

|

(LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS/Newscom)

Last week, following President Donald Trump's Republican National Convention acceptance speech at the White House, protesters surrounded Sen. Rand Paul (R–Ky.) and his wife on the streets of Washington, D.C. Video footage showed that the encounter grew tense, and the Pauls say they had to rely on the police to prevent the crowd from assaulting them.

These protesters deserve condemnation. It was wrong of them to make the Pauls fear for their physical safety. (They were also tactically confused: Why shout "say her name" at the senator who introduced a bill named after the "her" in question?) If the activists committed any crimes, they should be held accountable.

But some critics of these activists—including Paul himself—want the government to investigate the purported funding sources of the protests. As Paul explained in an op-ed for Fox News:

After we got back to our hotel room and some safety we heard something frightening. The "protesters" were staying on our floor—including the room next door to us. They were talking about their mob activities and even saying they thought we were here on this floor. We had to develop a 3 a.m. plan with the Capitol Police to get to safety.

My question is: Who are these people? Who paid for their hotel rooms? Who flew them in? Law enforcement needs to look at the funding of violent criminal activity like this.

And national Democrats need to confront it. It's organized. It's paid for. It's violent. It's not about Black lives or any lives; it's about anarchy and destruction. The American people are starting to catch on and grow tired of it.

Rep. Ken Buck (R–Colo.) expressed a similar demand on Twitter.

This is misguided, for several reasons.

First, the notion that the violent protests cropping up in U.S. cities are funded by a secret, shadowy cabal is a myth. Conspiracy theorists on all sides of the political spectrum like to imagine that their enemies are financed by some secret puppetmaster but, in general, people who show up to protests are usually not paid actors. People engaged in militant, far-left activism may travel from city to city, and they may be loosely connected with other activists in a semi-organized fashion, but they probably aren't sitting on some secret pile of money.

Second, a mandate to monitor and investigate protest groups would give the federal government frightening license to target not just dangerous activists but also mere political opponents of the administration. Open-ended investigations into alleged funding sources—absent any evidence of larger financial crimes—strikes me as exactly the kind of witch hunt that many Republican critics of the deep state purport to oppose when the target is either Trump or a pro-Trump figure. If specific activists are arrested for violence, looting, or rioting, it may be appropriate—on a case by case basis—for law enforcement to ask questions about their specific circumstances. But any open-ended probe would pose a serious concern on civil libertarians grounds.

The frustrating reality is that much of the wanton property destruction following anti-police protests in cities like Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Minneapolis is opportunistic and only vaguely ideological. When public order breaks down, some subset of the population will rob stores, smash windows, and set buildings on fire. Others flock to protest in hot zones because they like the fight. These are the maladjusted, not paid foot soldiers in some wealthy villain's war.

  1. Nardz
    September.1.2020 at 10:20 am

    Yaaaaaaaas, comrade

    1. jasika
      September.1.2020 at 10:24 am

    2. xh daba
      September.1.2020 at 10:37 am

      “The notion that the violent protests cropping up in U.S. cities are funded by a secret, shadowy cabal is a myth”

      I read the article that supposedly proves this. It doesn’t.

    3. ThomasD
      September.1.2020 at 11:03 am

      Amazing that Soave knows the answer already.

      Just.

      Knows.

  2. Don't look at me!
    September.1.2020 at 10:21 am

    Do you have notarized documents showing the lack of funding?

  3. Tom Bombadil
    September.1.2020 at 10:22 am

    “First, the notion that the violent protests cropping up in U.S. cities are funded by a secret, shadowy cabal is a myth. ”

    How about open, obvious funding?

    1. Tom Bombadil
      September.1.2020 at 10:24 am

      Btw, the entire paragraph might be Robby’s lamest ever. I think ENB ghostwrote it.

    2. AlbertP
      September.1.2020 at 10:42 am

      I happen to KNOW where they got their funding! Remember that enhanced “unemployment compensation” of $600/week? Remember that $1200 check every adult citizen received? Yeah. Trump himself funded these people!!!! /sarc

      1. JWatts
        September.1.2020 at 11:11 am

        That is probably the biggest single source of funding.

  4. The_Unknown_Pundit
    September.1.2020 at 10:22 am

    RICO – Don’t really give a damn if they are funded by some left wing dick or not. These people are organized and committing criminal acts. Bring the hammer down on them hard. Left-wing political terrorism has to stop. End of story.

  5. Jerryskids
    September.1.2020 at 10:22 am

    Well, it’s a myth probably at least. Maybe. But saying we shouldn’t look into it sounds like something a member of the shadowy cabal would say.

    1. MP
      September.1.2020 at 10:24 am

      It’s a purely local matter. If the DC cops want to waste their time looking at this, fine. It’s a bad idea, on principle, to have the FBI or DOJ looking at stuff like this.

      1. Nardz
        September.1.2020 at 10:36 am

        Lol

      2. John
        September.1.2020 at 10:36 am

        Interstate crime is not a local matter. It is a federal matter. States don’t have the power to prosecute crimes that occur in other jurisdictions and interstate crime is an actual no shit enumerated federal power in the Constitution.

        So, no, this is something the feds should be investigating.

        1. Fats of Fury
          September.1.2020 at 11:13 am

          Maybe if the Feds weren’t infiltrating the Klan or trying to catch Trump muttering something in Russian they’d have time to investigate.

      3. Brett Bellmore
        September.1.2020 at 11:11 am

        The Kenosha police, on a tip, stopped some out of state vehicles carrying body armor to the rioters, and picking up Molotov cocktail ingredients. That’s pretty clearly FBI/DOJ territory, people traveling interstate as part of a criminal conspiracy.

  6. Ra's al Gore
    September.1.2020 at 10:22 am

    First, the notion that the violent protests cropping up in U.S. cities are funded by a secret, shadowy cabal is a myth. Conspiracy theorists on all sides of the political spectrum like to imagine that their enemies are financed by some secret puppetmaster but, in general, people who show up to protests are usually not paid actors.

    Protests cost money. Body armor (look it up) costs money. Anything that happens for 90 days straight costs money.

    Someone, not necessarily a ‘puppetmaster’, is writing checks. Someone is posting bail.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      September.1.2020 at 10:58 am

      Do Biden’s staff and friends constitute a cabal?

      1. JWatts
        September.1.2020 at 11:14 am

        antifa.com forwards to joebiden.com and prompts for campaign contributions. Oddly enough, it’s a story that the news isn’t carrying.

        1. JWatts
          September.1.2020 at 11:16 am

          Snopes, surprisingly enough, has an entry for it and declares it Mostly True. (I was shocked they were that honest.)

  7. lap83
    September.1.2020 at 10:22 am

    “Stop asking questions about the secretive players funding the violence, which btw they’re not secretive and shadowy at all, but just stop asking about them, OK?”

    That’s not the way to discourage conspiracy theories.

    1. John
      September.1.2020 at 10:29 am

      There are multiple reports from Kenosha where the locals are saying all of the rioters were not from there. In Washington DC, the mayor said yesterday that all of the people who were arrested this weekend in the violence around the BLM march were from out of town.

      We have mobs of people descending on communities to riot. Who the fuck does Robby think he is kidding here claiming that who is funding and behind this is just something the government has no business looking into?

      1. Michael Ejercito
        September.1.2020 at 10:48 am

        So just like the Tulds Riots?

      2. Shitlord of the Woodchippers
        September.1.2020 at 10:57 am

        The same thing happened in Spokane in June. They tried it on Coeur D’Alene Idaho too, but the locals there made it clear that want going to work. So they got back on their chartered bus and left.

  8. Mother's lament
    September.1.2020 at 10:23 am

    Soros is pretty open about his funding of BLM. He’s not trying to be shadowy.

    1. blondrealist
      September.1.2020 at 10:41 am

      That’s what I thought, but I have not tried to confirm that it’s true. Some of my right-wing friends certainly believe it.

  9. jasika
    September.1.2020 at 10:25 am

  10. John
    September.1.2020 at 10:26 am

    If we can’t ask the question, then how do we know it is a myth? If you are convinced it is a myth, then you should want the government to investigate it. All refusing to support an investigation does is cause people who believe the myth to conclude it must be true and that is why the government won’t investigate. The only way to defeat a myth is with the truth. And the only way to get the truth is to investigate and show the public what the facts actually are.

    So, if you really think this is some “right wing myth” you should want the government asking the question because you know the answer and want the facts to come out. If, however, you know that it isn’t a myth and you don’t want the truth coming out, then the last thing you want is an investigation.

    They arrested vans full of losers from Portland on their way to Keonosha with riot gear and various other supplies useful for causing problems. There are multiple documented cases of people dropping off pallets of bricks for rioters to use. Who is doing that? Who paid for the unemployed losers in Portland to travel to Wisconsin and Minneapolis and Austin Texas and other places?

    Traveling across state lines to engage in rioting is rightfully a federal crime. So, yes, who is funding these people is exactly the question the government should be asking. Anyone who doesn’t think so, is just on the side of the rioters. Fuck you Robby.

    1. Lady Dada
      September.1.2020 at 10:39 am

      This is true – finally, an appropriate use of the Commerce Clause! If people are funding interstate criminal activities, that falls under federal jurisdiction.

      I can understand the concern regarding precedent, but this is not a spontaneous protest anymore. This is not a group of people petitioning the government for a redress of grievances. These people are committing crimes.

      Maybe Reason is funding some of it and that’s why they don’t want any investigation?

      My opinion of this publication has dropped over the last few months, and I hate that.

      1. SIV
        September.1.2020 at 10:48 am

        Nah, Reason Foundation “activism” is confined to lobbying for public/private partnerships to toll existing roads especially all un-tolled miles of the interstate highway system.

        1. John
          September.1.2020 at 10:50 am

          Nothing makes Libertarian ideology appealing to the public like associating it with having to pay to use roads your tax dollars built. Reason loves tolls.

          1. JWatts
            September.1.2020 at 11:20 am

            This, and Open Borders, are the two worst Libertarian ideas.

    2. Ron
      September.1.2020 at 11:11 am

      they should investigate but will it turn out like their investigations into voting fraud and conclude it doesn’t exist even though you can google plenty of documented examples. Hence why no one trust the government anymore. to be honest i don’t thing most in power care since the rioting helps both sides cement their bases which is not a good way to do that instead of doing something positive

  11. Moridin
    September.1.2020 at 10:26 am

    Robby you are such a hack. It is pathetic. Shame on you.

  12. Unicorn Abattoir
    September.1.2020 at 10:27 am

    These protesters deserve condemnation.

    Apparently assaulting a U.S. Senator is protesting, and totally not assault.

    1. JWatts
      September.1.2020 at 11:21 am

      “Apparently assaulting a U.S. Senator is protesting, and totally not assault.”

      Mostly peaceful protest! /sarcasm

  13. TrickyVic (old school)
    September.1.2020 at 10:31 am

    If there is funding, there are taxes issues.

    1. Lady Dada
      September.1.2020 at 10:42 am

      Oooooh, I bet if they find out that people are getting paid, California will demand that the protesters/rioters form a union and complete a W-2.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        September.1.2020 at 10:45 am

        If they attend more than 28 riots a year, they also run afoul of CA’s restrictions on freelancing.

        1. Lady Dada
          September.1.2020 at 10:52 am

          Have they had 1,000 hours of training in mostly peaceful rioting? Are they fully licensed to burn down that car dealership?

          1. John
            September.1.2020 at 11:14 am

            Do they have a high school diploma?

            1. JWatts
              September.1.2020 at 11:24 am

              Or their Peaceful Rioting Educational Development certification? Their PRED.

  14. Ken Shultz
    September.1.2020 at 10:33 am

    “First, the notion that the violent protests cropping up in U.S. cities are funded by a secret, shadowy cabal is a myth.”

    The fact that lawyers were busted for distributing Molotov cocktails at riots isn’t a myth.

    https://nypost.com/2020/06/01/molotov-cocktail-tossing-lawyers-tried-to-pass-out-explosives-cops/

    The fact that anti-fa uses pre-coordinated black-bloc tactics and that various organizers act nationally is not a myth.

    1. John
      September.1.2020 at 10:39 am

      And the fact that the current Democratic VP nominee was shilling for an organization that bails out rioters is also not a myth. Neither is the fact that multiple Biden staffers donated to this organization.

      Can you imagine if there was an organization dedicated to bailing out anyone on the far right who was arrested for rioting and it came out that a bunch of Trump aides were donating to it and the VP was pushing it on his Twitter feed, the kind of fit reason would have over it? Reason lost it’s collective mind for weeks because Trump said that some of the people protesting in Charlottesville were good people. The fucking left endorses and funds interstate rioting and reason thinks it is wrong to even ask who is doing it. Pathetic.

      1. Ken Shultz
        September.1.2020 at 10:46 am

        I’m still waiting for Congress to hold hearings into Joe Biden bragging on television about quashing a corruption investigation into his son.

  15. xh daba
    September.1.2020 at 10:39 am

    Robby your proof that it is a myth is a USA Today article that is anything but definitive. Do better.

  16. SIV
    September.1.2020 at 10:44 am

    WTF is this?

  17. Ken Shultz
    September.1.2020 at 10:44 am

    Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

    —-First Amendment

    The First Amendment doesn’t protect the freedom to violate other people’s rights through assault and arson any more than the Second Amendment protects the freedom to violate other people’s rights with a gun, and if someone is out there conspiring to violate other people’s rights through assault or arson, then law enforcement has a legitimate libertarian duty to protect our rights.

    Is all this still new to you?

    If you stayed up all night trying to think of a great way to discredit libertarians right now, you might not come up with anything better than ignoring the difference between investigating credible charges of conspiracy to perpetrate assault and arson, on the one hand, and violating people’s right to peaceably assemble, on the other.

    1. John
      September.1.2020 at 10:48 am

      He is not just discrediting libertarians. He is discrediting free assembly. Robby thinks he is justifying the riots by associating them with protests. Being an idiot, he doesn’t understand that no one is ever going to accept riots as justified. So, he is just discrediting free assembly by associating it with rioting. Once the public associates assembly and protests with riots, which thanks to jackasses like Robby they are starting to do so, then they will be much more willing to support government restrictions on real protests and assembly.

      1. Ken Shultz
        September.1.2020 at 11:03 am

        Yeah, like I said, investigating an armed robber for shooting a convenience store clerk is not a violation of the Second Amendment because the Second Amendment doesn’t protect the freedom to violate other people’s rights. It just protects the right to choose to own and carry a gun.

        The right to peaceably assemble doesn’t protect the freedom to violate someone’s rights by organizing vandalism on a wide scale, assaulting police officers, or orchestrating an arson campaign either.

        Anybody who can’t understand the difference between protecting rights and violating rights has no business calling himself a libertarian. That being said, you’re right, anybody who can’t tell the difference between rioting and the right to peaceably assemble also has no business pretending to be rational–regardless of whether they’re libertarian.

        I think Robby is just picking a conclusion first and then looking for a rationalization afterwards.

    2. MikeP2
      September.1.2020 at 10:51 am

      yeah, I really don’t get the logic of lefties to claim that vandalism, rioting, and intentional disruption of other’s right to free movement and commerce is in any way a ‘peaceable protest’.

      It’s level 10 gaslighting at its finest.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        September.1.2020 at 11:03 am

        But in Woke-world there is no private property, and equality of outcomes overrules equal rights.

      2. Ken Shultz
        September.1.2020 at 11:09 am

        People go nuts ahead of an election.

        Four years ago, around this time in the election cycle, ENB was linking to a story about a porn star that did bukkake and gangbang videos, who was suing candidate Trump because he greeted her with a kiss on the cheek without asking permission first and she was supposedly traumatized by it.

        https://reason.com/2016/10/22/donald-trump-accused-of-offering-porn-st/

        They were covering Trump campaign speeches as if they were comparable to the Nuremberg rallies. Whatever happened to Michelle Fields anyway? Did she manage to survive the assault by Trump’s Brownshirts?!

        All of these stories were absurd and ridiculous, were treated with absolute seriousness, and we’ll see the same thing from the same people this time around. Actually, it’ll get worse the closer we get to election day.

  18. Brandybuck
    September.1.2020 at 10:46 am

    I want to know the answer. No, I don’t think there’s a conspiracy. But I do want to know how these professional protestors manage to make a living? I checked, and Starbucks still has all of its baristas, so where are they coming from?

    Are they literally couch surfing and dining in dumpsters to make their way through life? I’m sure some of them are, but all of them? Are they telling their parents they need more money for school and their parents never check?

    It’s one thing for a spontaneous protest to arise in a city full of impressionable and brainwashed youths, but some of these protests have been going on non stop for months. How is that possible? Who is feeding them? Who is clothing them?

    1. Ken Shultz
      September.1.2020 at 10:49 am

      “I do want to know how these professional protestors manage to make a living”

      I suspect a lot of it, right now, has to do with unemployment insurance, eviction moratoriums, student loans, $1,200 checks from the government, and the cozy basements of their parents.

      1. ThomasD
        September.1.2020 at 11:10 am

        That could explain much of the foot soldiers, but not the organizational, nor logistical efforts. Those require people with more resources and something on the ball in terms of leadership and follow through, ie. not your average basement loser.

        At this point to argue that there is no infrastructure or outside funding is a joke.

      2. Brett Bellmore
        September.1.2020 at 11:19 am

        I would suspect that, just right now, the question is, who’s fencing the loot. They’ve looted a LOT of stores lately, millions of dollars worth of merchandise. You just know they’re not keeping it in their mothers’ basements, they’re monetizing it.

        The riots may well be self-financing at this point, on the basis of the stuff that’s being stolen during them.

      3. Ron
        September.1.2020 at 11:23 am

        I don’t know about Portland but in Kenosia 58% of those arrested were from out of town. that takes time and money. and one band of three cars from out of state was stopped by police after they loaded their cars with gasoline canisters at a local gas station. could it be their own money maybe just like most “militia” “vigilanties” supply their own guns and ammo. I put quotes around Militia and vigilanty since not everyone who wants to defend their city belongs to a militia and vigilante is the correct term but the media uses it as a form of condemnation than the true meaning of being vigilant. its not a crime to defend one property or city

  19. Knutsack
    September.1.2020 at 10:46 am

    “WOULD GIVE the federal government frightening license to target not just dangerous activists but also mere political opponents of the administration.”

    Hate to tell you, but we’re already there. We’ve been there since 2008.

    Nobody should be on board with this. What we need is the press at major publications investigating this. But, because they’re so beholden to leftist politics and politicians, don’t expect anything. And Trump’s characterization of the media as an enemy of the people will continue to run true.

  20. Kevin Smith
    September.1.2020 at 10:48 am

    I suspect the government is funding them, to the tune of $600 per person per week…

  21. Lady Dada
    September.1.2020 at 10:50 am

    Why do I need reason when I can get this article from USA Today, just as Robby did? Was he under a deadline and went on a bender and woke up today like OH FUCK I have to turn in an article, let me see what’s in the USA Today? Yes, friends, that crappy newspaper that is free in mediocre hotels across the country.

    Maybe he ended his bender at a Ramada Inn.

    1. Dang Long
      September.1.2020 at 10:57 am

      He should have tried staying at a Holday Inn so he would be able to realize how fucking dumb this article is.

    2. ThomasD
      September.1.2020 at 11:11 am

      Shorter Rico: Reason pretends to pay me, I pretend to write.

  22. awesomepic4u
    September.1.2020 at 10:52 am

  23. Earth Skeptic
    September.1.2020 at 11:00 am

    “They were also tactically confused: Why shout “say her name” at the senator who introduced a bill named after the “her” in question?”

    Because they are intellectually and emotionally retarded. Like Robby and ENB.

    1. creech
      September.1.2020 at 11:17 am

      Because they had no idea who he was except that he was leaving the White House where Badorangehitler had given a speech.

  24. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    September.1.2020 at 11:09 am

    These bigoted slack-jaws on the right will fall for just about anything.

    Birtherism.

    Pizzagate.

    Organized superstition.

    QAnon.

    The Lost Cause.

    ‘Mexico will build the wall’

    ‘Lock her up’

    ‘Not only will I enable half-educated, unskilled, backwater white clingers to prosper . . . but I will cause them to do so at the expense of the accomplished, credentialed, literate “elites” they resent.’

    These clingers can’t be replaced fast enough.

    1. John
      September.1.2020 at 11:15 am

      The world must seem a pretty dark place looking out unemployed living in your mom’s basement. You should work on that. Try getting a job and paying your own way. Surely, you can do something productive.

  25. Cbalducc
    September.1.2020 at 11:12 am

    The rioters have a small army of attorneys working for them to make sure they don’t get punished.

  26. Cyto
    September.1.2020 at 11:15 am

    Exactly how do we know that this “secret cabal” thing is a myth?

    I mean, there are several national groups that are extremely well funded who have been publicly talking about these things for months. So, exactly why is it unreasonable to think that the groups that were created for this purpose, raised money for this purpose and openly talk about these projects might actually have some involvement in these projects.

    I know you are not suggesting that these protests are entirely spontaneous and completely without coordination. I mean, that would be ludicrous to even suggest.

    I don’t know that anyone is suggesting that these are all paid agitators, like union thugs from the 1920’s.

    But where is the evidence that the people who are raising funds for the protests and who have spent years talking about exactly this kind of action taking place and who specifically affiliate themselves with these causes are not actually involved? I mean, I get that if you label it a “secret cabal” and construct some sort of Rothschild-esque conspiracy theory you can lampoon the notion of a secret society of puppet masters controlling the actions of millions of zombie hive mind pawns… but is there any evidence that the groups who proclaim themselves to be the intellectual fathers of this sort of action and who raise money on that label are not actually involved?

    1. Brett Bellmore
      September.1.2020 at 11:25 am

      To be clear: If he was really confident there’s no coordination and funding behind the rioters, he wouldn’t mind the feds looking. He’s afraid of them looking because there probably IS something to find.

