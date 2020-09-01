Fracking

Biden Denies He Will Ban Fracking

Parsing the presidential candidate's position

|

BidenPittsburgh
(Abaca Press/Kaster Carolyn/Pool/Abaca/Sipa U/Newscom)

"I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again. I am not banning fracking," declared Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in a speech in Pittsburgh yesterday. "No matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me."

He sounded a somewhat different note during a debate back in March. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.) declared that he was "talking about stopping fracking as soon as we possibly can. I'm talking about telling the fossil fuel industry that they are going to stop destroying this planet—no ifs, buts, and maybes about it." Biden responded, "So am I." He also said "no new fracking" and "No more drilling on federal lands. No more drilling, including offshore."

After the debate that night, Biden's campaign declared that the candidate had misspoken and had actually meant to just reiterate his policy of "banning new oil and gas permitting on public lands and waters." This would obviously stop any new fracking on those lands, as well as conventional drilling on federal lands and waters. This proposal somewhat mirrors President Barack Obama's December 2016 order banning oil and gas drilling off the Atlantic and Arctic coasts as well as selected federal onshore areas.

The vast majority of U.S. oil and natural gas production takes place on private lands, and so would not be subject to Biden's proposed leasing ban. More specifically, Biden's ban would have no effect on private leasing and production in swing electoral states like Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Production on federal lands and offshore is not insignificant, though. According to a 2018 Congressional Research Service report, about 24 percent of oil and 13 percent of natural gas production occurs on federal lands and offshore.

"Biden has promised to abolish the production of American oil, coal, shale, and natural gas," claimed President Donald Trump in his nomination acceptance speech last week.

Biden's proposed drilling ban on federal lands is clearly an incremental part of his plan to reduce fossil fuel consumption, the aim being to cut the carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to man-made climate change. According to the Democratic Party platform, the U.S. "must achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible, and no later than 2050." Given that 2050 deadline, we shouldn't expect him to abolish the fossil fuel industry in the next four years. But neither should we expect a President Biden to be a friend to oil, natural gas, and coal companies.

NEXT: District of Columbia Working Group Finds Prominent Abolitionist, James Birney, Has a "Legacy" That Does Not Merit Recognition.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. JohannesDinkle
    September.1.2020 at 3:45 pm

    He meant what you thought he meant when he said it. Pennsylvania is a swing state, so now it depends on what the meaning of “is” is. It doesn’t matter all that much what he says now. If elected, things will proceed without his input.

  2. John
    September.1.2020 at 3:49 pm

    Harris said she wanted to ban it and has never claimed to have misspoke. Beyond that, banning it on public lands is in Joe’s own words, “a big fucking deal” which would cost the country billions of dollars and tens of thousands of jobs. The government owning natural resources is bad enough. It banning anyone putting those resources to productive use makes that even worse.

  3. Earth Skeptic
    September.1.2020 at 3:50 pm

    “Both sides” is especially fun when it refers to a politician’s stance on an issue.

    1. John
      September.1.2020 at 3:52 pm

      The other thing is that I doubt the federal government even has the power to totally ban fracking. Even if it did, it would take Congress passing a law. So, Biden is claiming not to want to do something he can’t do anyway while also promising to do everything he can do to stop fracking.

      If you depend on fracking for your job or think it is a good thing, you would be stupid to vote for him.

  4. Illocust
    September.1.2020 at 3:52 pm

    So Biden’s campaign is finally tacking towards the middle. The progressive wing is going to be pissed. If he’d done this earlier this summer they’d have time to come around to the Blue no matter who vote, but sideswiping them last minute isn’t going to give them time to adjust. It also puts him on the defensive with his moderate base. He now has to convince them that all that shit he said wasn’t his real position, and he’s got barely any time to do it.

    1. John
      September.1.2020 at 3:53 pm

      And he also has to explain why his VP, who doesn’t hold a moderate view on anything, won’t hold any sway.

  5. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    September.1.2020 at 3:53 pm

    A. Democrats also like to say they will not ban guns.

    B. Again, he’s playing Trump’s game. By denying leftist positions, he pulls the rug out from his supporters, making them wonder how different he is from Trump in actual policy positions, making them less eager to anoint him with their votes, even at the expense of making it likelier for Trump to win.

    1. John
      September.1.2020 at 3:56 pm

      It is also a weak compromise position that will please no one. The people who hate fracking are going to be unhappy because he won’t pledge to ban it. The people who support fracking won’t be happy because he is going to ban it on federal lands and won’t trust his promise not to try an ban it anyway.

      Meanwhile, Trump gets to have a positive strong message of more fracking, more jobs, and cheaper energy. Sure, the greens really hate that, but they would never vote for him anyway.

  6. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    September.1.2020 at 3:55 pm

    “as soon as possible, and no later than 2050”

    Interesting phrasing. So by 2050, even if not possible.

    1. John
      September.1.2020 at 3:57 pm

      If it is still not possible in 2049, magic unicorns will arrive to provide us endless renewable and green energy from their farts. It is SCIENCE!!

  7. Ken Shultz
    September.1.2020 at 3:56 pm

    “Biden believes the Green New Deal is a crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face. It powerfully captures two basic truths, which are at the core of his plan: (1) the United States urgently needs to embrace greater ambition on an epic scale to meet the scope of this challenge, and (2) our environment and our economy are completely and totally connected.”

    —-Joe Biden’s Campaign Website

    https://joebiden.com/climate-plan/

    1. John
      September.1.2020 at 3:58 pm

      Pretty sorry effort on Bailey’s part here. I think Biden’s support for the Green New Deal warrants mentioning here.

Please to post comments