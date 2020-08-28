The Volokh Conspiracy

Maximum Security Comes Up Short

The Sixth Circuit says neigh to the horse owners' challenge to the Kentucky Derby's disqualification of their horse.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Horse races should be decided on the track, not in court. That's one way to read the opinion of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in West v. Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, a challenge to the decision to effectively disqualify Maximum Security from the Kentucky Derby, despite the fact that that horse was the first to cross the finish line.

Judge Bush's opinion for the court begins:

"Whether true or perceived to be true, a referee's calls can 'change the outcome of [a] game.'" Higgins v. Ky. Sports Radio, LLC, 951 F.3d 728, 735 (6th Cir. 2020) (citation omitted). As is true for Kentucky basketball, the same is true for Kentucky horse racing. At issue here is a call made by racing stewards that changed the outcome in the most storied race of them all—the Kentucky Derby.

In 144 uninterrupted years of Runs for the Roses, only one horse to cross the finish line first had been disqualified, and no winning horse had ever been disqualified for misconduct during the race itself. But, on the first Saturday in May 2019, fans were told to hold onto their tickets at the conclusion of the 145th Derby. "Maximum Security," the horse that had finished first, would not be declared the winner. Instead, he would come in last, thanks to the stewards' call that Maximum Security committed fouls by impeding the progress of other horses in the race.

As a result of this ruling, Maximum Security's owners, Gary and Mary West, were not awarded the Derby Trophy, an approximate $1.5 million purse, and potentially even far greater financial benefits from owning a stallion that won the Derby. So, the Wests filed this civil rights lawsuit under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 against the individual stewards who made the controversial call, the individual members of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, and the Commission itself. The complaint alleged that the stewards' decision was arbitrary and capricious, was not supported by substantial evidence, and violated the Wests' right to procedural due process. The Wests also claimed that the regulation that gave the stewards authority to disqualify Maximum Security is unconstitutionally vague. They sought, among other things, a declaration from the district court that Maximum Security was the official winner of the 145th Kentucky Derby.

The district court dismissed the suit for failure to state a claim. It determined that the stewards' decision was not reviewable under Kentucky law, that the Wests had no property interest in the prize winnings, and that the challenged regulation is not unconstitutionally vague. For the reasons discussed below, we agree and AFFIRM the judgment of the district court.

Judges Batchelder and Larsen joined Judge Bush's opinion.

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    August.28.2020 at 2:59 pm

    IANAL and it probably means something different to lawyers, but to say the horse owners has no property interest in the $1.5M prize they would have won seems similar to the orphan complaining he has no parents (because he killed them). If they had won, they would have a property interest, but as they had lost, they had never won, thus never had a property interest. I suppose they had a potential property interest, but that’s probably a different legal term.

    Just amuses me. Not trying to insult lawyers or judges!

    1. cmcc_aus
      August.28.2020 at 3:24 pm

      In this case, the judges at the track probably were not lawyers, just as basketball officials are usually not lawyers. But they are judges nonetheless. And their job is call them as they see them, and know the rules. As you say, don’t insult the judges. In basketball it’s usually not a good idea to argue to much with the officials.

  2. santamonica811
    August.28.2020 at 3:08 pm

    [Judge, to Maximum Security (MS), in court]: “Speak up, I can barely hear your voice.”
    MS: Sorry your honor. I’m a little horse today.
    Judge: Hurry up and get to your mane argument.
    MS. I didn’t like that filly’s testimony. Canter testimony be thrown out?
    Judge: Hmm. That’s not a hoof-bad argument. Not bad at all. But my advice to both sides: If you want to win; place your drawings in the correct order. If you don’t tail-or your evidence, I won’t examine it furlong before I give up.
    Judge: Finally, to both parties; I’ve done some research and no, it is not hate speech or fighting words when one of your horses is speaking with your handlers/trainers, and someone else refers to them as nicker-lovers. That’s constitutionally-protected speech.

    The jokes. They write themselves.

  3. ah....Clem
    August.28.2020 at 3:18 pm

    Sounds like a good ruling.

    I don’t race horses, but I race sailboats, and the ISAF Racing Rules of Sailing are quite explicit, right there in Rule #3

    3.3 Acceptance of the rules includes agreement
    (a) to be governed by the rules;
    (b) to accept the penalties imposed and other action taken under the rules, subject to the appeal and review procedures provided in them, as the final determination of any matter arising under the rules;
    (c) with respect to any such determination, not to resort to any court of law or tribunal not provided for in the rules;

    I don’t know if horse racing has similar provisions, but if they don’t they should.

  4. Dr. Ed 2
    August.28.2020 at 3:32 pm

    I’m wondering if this was a pro-forma lawsuit, in that they now have a documented claim that their horse actually won. And for a lot of rich people, “bragging rights” are valuable as well.

    I’m guessing that the real money is in stud fees, and wouldn’t this case give them legal documentation that their horse physically finished first?

