Trump's Staged Naturalization Ceremony Does Not Make Him a Friend of Immigrants

He has done everything in his power to stop immigrants from gaining citizenship.

(RNC 2020 via Sipa USA/Newscom)

This year's carefully staged, semi-virtual Republican National Convention (RNC) featured footage of President Donald Trump performing a naturalization ceremony in the White House, politicizing what is a sacred right of passage for immigrants. But even as he inducted five hand-picked immigrants into full citizenship and showered them with praise, he has gone out of his way to dismantle the citizenship program for hundreds of thousands of others.

Two of the immigrants did not know until minutes before the ceremony that Trump would attend much less that it would be later aired at the RNC. They subsequently said they didn't mind, but it would have been nice to at least give them the option of exercising their newfound political freedom and letting them have a say in whether they wanted to be used as props for the president's re-election campaign. In his remarks, Trump himself pointed out that the immigrants had "followed the rules" and "obeyed the laws" and earned the right to become citizens. But what he didn't mention was just how hard he was working to prevent others from getting to the same place—including doubling the naturalization fee (from $640 to $1,160) and the processing time. That, however, is the least of it.

To date, Trump has not only cracked down on unauthorized immigration—ratcheting up enforcement both at the border and the interior—he has also placed nearly insurmountable boulders on every path to legal immigration. He has slashed the refugee quota from 85,000 to 18,000 and is not even filling that. He has turned the asylum program into a cruel joke, separating migrant moms from babies as a deterrence measure. New reporting by finds that even considered "extreme action" against Central American migrants such as shooting "heat-rays" to make their skin feel like it is burning when they came close to the border—not to mention spikes on the wall, a moat filled with snakes, and shooting migrants in the legs . He has slowed family-based immigration to a crawl. Not even the H-1B program for high-skilled foreign professionals, which literally no one except for the most extreme restrictionists doubts is an unmitigated boon for the country, has been spared.

And that was before the pandemic. In April, Trump first hit a two-month pause on every category of legal immigration except for spouses and minor children of American citizens. Then he extended the pause to the end of this year.

But the most chilling aspect of Trump's anti-immigration agenda might be its assaults on the naturalization program. Between 2016 and 2019, according to an analysis by the National Foundation for American Policy, the administration's denial rate for military naturalizations had increased 143 percent (from 7 percent to 17 percent). And the number of immigrants in the military who naturalized dropped by more than half between the same time period. Why? Because the administration made active duty immigrants—people willing to die for this country—ineligible for an expedited path to citizenship. Since then, a court has asked the administration to reinstate that path.

And then there is Operation Second Look, his effort to strip immigrants of their citizenship. Before Trump launched this program last year, the only people who faced denaturalization were Nazis and war criminals who had lied about their past on their citizenship applications. But the Trump administration has created a task force that would make denaturalization a priority. This means that potentially 17 million naturalization petitions approved between 1990 and 2016 might be reviewed for omissions or misrepresentations. One naturalized citizen that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has targeted is a Pakistani man who has lived in America for three decades, is married to an American woman and has three American kids. His crime? He failed to reveal on his naturalization application that he had been ordered deported in absentia for an asylum hearing. (He claims he didn't show up because he didn't receive notification.) Acting Director of USCIS Ken Cuccinelli has already referred over 1,600 naturalized citizens for possible prosecution. The last time America went down anything resembling this path was during the McCarthy era when it tried to take away the citizenship of communists and subversives. However, even that effort didn't have a reach as broad as this one where almost every naturalized citizen can be targeted, basically reducing him or her to a less secure, second-class status.

Where will the administration obtain funds for Operation Second Look given that Congress is refusing to appropriate money for it? By reallocating them from the immigration application fee account. This account was already running low because it covers 95 percent of its funding through visa fees and last year, thanks to Trump's anti-immigration slams, the agency received 1 million fewer applications, Los Angeles Times Molly O' Toole reported. The upshot was that even before the pandemic hit, the agency was facing a $1.3 billion budgetary shortfall.

But given the post-COVID immigration pause, these visa fees have dried up completely and things have gotten much worse for those wishing to get naturalized.

At first, the USCIS completely shut down the naturalization program because it claimed that it could not conduct in-person interviews or hold naturalization ceremonies safely. It's unclear why officials didn't turn to virtual means to administer citizenship oaths. Although it has reinstated the program partially now, it still insists that it cannot restart it fully because it does not have the necessary funds to bring back all the naturalization officers and other personnel it has furloughed.

The result is that at this point over 100,000 immigrants whose applications have already been approved are waiting to take the oath and become U.S. citizens. Boundless Immigration, a technology company that helps immigrants obtain green cards and citizenship, estimated that about 2,100 immigrants run out of time to vote each day USCIS offices remain closed, one reason why some Pennsylvania immigrants have sued the agency. Even some Republicans are getting alarmed that the administration is deliberately dragging its feet to prevent these immigrants from getting the right to vote in November. A bipartisan group of lawmakers including Sens. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.) and Martin Heinrich (D–N.M.), both sons of naturalized citizens, sent a letter in May to Cuccinelli asking him to "take all necessary measures" to enable naturalizations to proceed, including holding virtual ceremonies. Many are also urging the administration to stop diverting funding to detect alleged fraud among naturalized citizens and focus instead on expediting their naturalization applications. So far, however, there is little sign that the administration is listening.

All of this adds up to a president who is no friend of immigrants. For the president to serenade newly naturalized immigrants at the staged White House ceremony and then use the footage as a campaign prop was nothing less than sheer chutzpah.

 

Shikha Dalmia is a senior analyst at Reason Foundation.

  1. Nardz
    August.27.2020 at 11:45 am

    Trump’s wife is an immigrant. She’s proud to be an American.
    Those immigrants at the RNC are proud to become Americans.
    And yes, Trump is proud to grant the citizenship.
    It was a political but highly personal moment for everyone involved.

    Shika, on the other hand, doesn’t give a shit about real people, immigrants or not.
    She cares about herself and her ideology exclusively.
    And I dare say she’s not proud to be American

    1. JesseAz
      August.27.2020 at 11:47 am

      It is amazing watching people like Shikha unable to understand the difference between co trolled immigration and uncontrolled immigration. Apparently 1+ million a year doesn’t count. Unless you’re for unlimited you’re a racist. Who cares about all the possible externalities.

    2. AlbertP
      August.27.2020 at 12:04 pm

      Yawn.

    3. Eric
      August.27.2020 at 12:06 pm

      Fascinating! How do you know all of this Nardz?

  2. Ken Shultz
    August.27.2020 at 12:01 pm

    Damning Trump for being insufficiently friendly to immigrants despite showing support for them is entirely helpful to his reelection campaign. It’s the answer to the thorny question, “How do we soften our image by showing support for immigrants without alienating the anti-immigration people in our base?”

    The solution is to show just enough support for immigrants to provoke TDS victims in the press to damn President Trump for being insufficiently supportive of immigration. On the one hand, swing voters get to see him being friendly to immigrants, but on the other hand, his anti-immigration base won’t despise him for it–because if the press is lambasting him for being anti-immigration, then, in their estimation, he can’t be all bad.

    P.S. When Trump tells them not to jump, they say, “How high?”. It makes them so easy to control.

  3. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    August.27.2020 at 12:02 pm

    Although Ms. Dalmia hit her word limit before she could mention it, Drumpf’s immigration restrictions are bad in another important way: they negatively impact the net worth of Charles Koch, the billionaire who funds Reason.com.

    Now you might be asking “Aren’t American billionaires doing OK, even during this pandemic? I mean, Jeff Bezos just crossed $200 billion. Plus Gates and Zuckerberg and Musk and Ballmer and Page and Brin and Ellison and the Waltons have all increased their wealth since January.”

    While that’s true, it’s also true that Mr. Koch’s business is more dependent on unlimited, unrestricted immigration of highly skilled labor — especially from Mexico. Without this key labor force, Mr. Koch might have to hire American-born employees. And he absolutely hates doing that.

    #OpenTheBordersToHelpCharlesKoch

  4. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)
    August.27.2020 at 12:04 pm

    I guess it must hurt the writer of this tripe that more and more people are becoming aware of the difference between President Trump and his political opponents.

    Trump is all for highly motivated and qualified immigrants, while his opponents want uncontrolled immigration and endless amounts of welfare simultaneously. An actual libertarian understands the reason why we can’t have both of the latter two policies.

  5. TutuApp
    August.27.2020 at 12:06 pm

    It is amazing watching people like Shikha unable to understand the difference between co trolled immigration and uncontrolled immigration. Apparently 1+ million a year doesn’t count. Unless you’re for unlimited you’re a racist. Who cares about all the possible externalities. موقع تفاصيل

  6. perlchpr
    August.27.2020 at 12:07 pm

    Oh, fuck off already, Shikha. We know, you want open borders and probably want us to pay the freight to get more immigrants here faster.

    I’d even be OK with open borders, as long as we’d gotten rid of everything else first.

  7. Unicorn Abattoir
    August.27.2020 at 12:09 pm

    Now do Obama firing a shotgun.

