Immigration

They Came for the 'Illegals' First, Now They're Going After Immigrants Who Played by the Rules

The Trump administration might be setting the stage to eject foreign techies who've played by every immigration rule.

Immigration Closed

Anti-amnesty firebrands, like conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, have long insisted that they weren't anti-immigration, they were just anti-illegal immigration. But even as they were saying this, they were also accusing legal immigrants—people who came to American "the right way"—of all kinds of sins, paving the way for President Donald Trump's all-out assault on literally every category of immigration.

Now the Trump administration is reaching a point where it wants to kick out immigrants for no reason except that they are immigrants.

Most immigration watchers thought President Trump's new executive order extending his 60-day April immigration pause until the end of 2020 was meant to stop new immigrants from coming into the United States. As I pointed out, the order was halting new green cards for anyone other than the children and spouses of American citizens. It was also imposing a moratorium on new temporary work visas, including H-1Bs for foreign techies, H-2Bs for low-skilled non-agricultural work, J visas for summer jobs, and L visas for intra-company transfers. Bringing in more workers from the outside, the proclamation's zero-sum logic declared, "present[s] a significant threat to the employment opportunities for Americans," which the country can't allegedly afford at a time of high pandemic-induced unemployment.

But now the National Foundation for American Policy's Stuart Anderson has found that buried in the proclamation is a potential deportation plan for hundreds of thousands of high-skilled foreign workers who've been legally living inside America, in some cases for decades. They have high-paying jobs for skills that are in short supply in America, they pay far more taxes than they'll ever consume in welfare, and they are generally upstanding folks.

Foreign techies have to go through an exceedingly arduous, expensive, and long process to obtain green cards. The wait time for green cards is running over seven decades for many of the 350,000 Indian professionals on H-1Bs—and their 357,000 dependents—in the country currently. That's because Congress capped employment-based green cards at a meager 140,000 per country per year. And then, just for good measure, it gave every country the same quota for green cards. This means that countries like India, China, and the Philippines, which send America many tech workers, doctors, nurses, and other high-skilled laborers, have access to the same number of green cards every year as, say, Kazakhstan, which barely sends any. The upshot is that a massive backlog has developed for the former countries. But of course, the Trump administration has shown zero interest in a simple fix like eliminating the per-country limit and rolling over the unused green cards from previous years.

So what does the process of acquiring employment-based green cards for foreign techies entail?

The first step involves acquiring a visa to legally work in the country. The only option for the vast majority is an H-1B visa, including foreign international students graduating from American universities. Getting this visa is itself an exceedingly fraught proposition given that only 85,000 are handed out via a lottery every year—less than half the demand. In order to obtain these visas, the employers of these workers have to prove to the Department of Labor (DOL) that they will be working in some pre-approved specialty occupation, will at least get prevailing wages, and that the company isn't involved in an ongoing labor dispute. H-1Bs are not transferable, which means that H-1B holders need another company to petition on their behalf if they wish to change jobs.

If a company wants to hire an H-1B holder permanently, it has to apply for his or her green card. This means it has to return to the DOL to obtain a "labor certification." What does this involve? Among other things, it requires proving that there are no qualified Americans to perform the job by advertising in DOL-approved channels, reviewing resumes of all applicants, and then explaining to DOL bureaucrats (if asked to) why this particular candidate is the only one who can perform the said job.

If the DOL issues labor certification, then the employer can file an I-140 form with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service which, if accepted, puts the employee in a line to be eventually approved for a green card. This is the step that is now taking decades for nationals from India, and years and years for many others.

But Anderson maintains that Trump's new proclamation includes ominous language that potentially opens the door to subjecting the I-140 holder to one or more additional labor certifications while they are waiting to be approved for their green cards. At the same time, the administration might make the labor certification process itself so onerous as to ensure that few could pass it.

Should the administration proceed with its scheme, hundreds of thousands of high-skilled professionals who've played by every rule and waited patiently for years for their green cards, raising families and building lives in America, could find themselves ejected from the country. "If a foreign government wanted to come up with a plan to harm America's technological leadership in the world, this would be the plan," Anderson says.

To be sure, there are significant statutory hurdles that might prevent the administration from successfully requiring repeat certifications, says Anderson. However, simply attempting to do so will sow fear and panic among foreign professionals and prompt at least those who are in the relatively early stage of the process to self-deport rather than take any risks with their lives and careers.

Nor is this the first attack on foreign professionals by this administration. The denial of new H-1B petitions has increased considerably during Trump's term and renewal of existing petitions has become much harder. Still, if this new development comes to pass, it will take things to a whole new level. It'll basically make the ability of these professionals to stay in the United States nearly as precarious as that of undocumented immigrants.

The rap against the latter, of course, was that they were not playing by the rules; they were violating the rule of law. But now the administration is moving the goalposts for those immigrants who have played by the rules. The rule of law, properly understood, is meant to prevent the government from arbitrarily passing irrational and unfair rules whose purpose is not to help ordinary people coordinate their plans but simply harass or control them. But restrictionists have turned this argument on its head to absolve the government of any responsible rulemaking while throwing the book at the undocumented for minor, victim-less transgressions.

But once one set of peaceful foreigners who are here to work came to be regarded as liabilities rather than assets, all immigrants—regardless of whether they are playing by the rules or not—became fair game. Undocumented immigrants were just the lowest hanging fruit. Over the years, restrictionists have found ways to smear every category of immigrants. Family-based immigration got pilloried as chain migration; refugees got branded as national security threats; Latin American asylum seekers got lambasted as "invaders." And now foreign techies, a once-sacrosanct class of immigrants that even conservatives considered highly desirable, are being branded as economic threats.

They came for the illegals first—but of course they didn't stop there.

Shikha Dalmia is a senior analyst at Reason Foundation.

  1. MiloMinderbinder
    July.6.2020 at 2:22 pm

    People here working on H1-B, H-2A, J or L visas are by definition NOT immigrants; they are guest workers. And sometimes guests can overstay their welcome.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      July.6.2020 at 3:02 pm

      I figured that’s what she meant. I don’t bother reading her idiocy.

    2. Rat on a train
      July.6.2020 at 3:16 pm

      They Came for the ‘Illegals’ First, Now They’re Going After Immigrants Who Played by the Rules
      Wasn’t one of the rules “We are not required to grant or renew your temporary visa”?

  2. Ben_
    July.6.2020 at 2:30 pm

    Those labor certifications are a game that HR departments play. No Americans get hired instead of the chosen applicant when they submit resumes for the position. Everyone knows that.

    Is the process going to stop being completely phony now? I can see why that might upset some of the game players.

  3. Unicorn Abattoir
    July.6.2020 at 2:30 pm

    O/T before Shikha madness sets in, RIP Charlie Daniels, 83.

    1. AlbertP
      July.6.2020 at 2:41 pm

      He will be missed.

    2. mulched
      July.6.2020 at 3:02 pm

      Dammit. National treasure, that man.

  4. Art Kumquat
    July.6.2020 at 2:33 pm

    While I have no opposition to guest workers in general it is clear the system was abused to get in lower paid foreign tech workers and layoff higher paid Americans. That might sound ok to libertarians but it sucks when you see it happen in person. The system was set up when there were no options to hire American tech workers. Now it’s used to bind foreigners to jobs they cannot leave and for which they will never receive a raise.

    Once again this was another rant against Trump instead of a serious discussion of why the system was abused and how to fix it.

    1. NashTiger
      July.6.2020 at 2:38 pm

      But, but, this potentially opens the door to a verification that games aren’t being played which could deny new certifications, which is totally the same as kicking everyone out

    2. Bostonian
      July.6.2020 at 2:50 pm

      Sadly, you will be accused of bigotry and a fear of competition, rather than have your points addressed.

    3. Leo Kovalensky II
      July.6.2020 at 3:06 pm

      The system is absolutely broken. You are correct, the system is abused because the guest workers end up bound to a single company. Assuming that scrapping the cronyist H1B system as it stands is out of the question, there are a few reasonable solutions. We could make H1Bs “owned” by the worker and fully transferable. Or we could drastically increase the limits, thereby reducing the value of the H1B to a company, and reducing their leverage to use it against workers.

      That might sound ok to libertarians but it sucks when you see it happen in person.
      Seeing someone fired or laid off certainly sucks, but it’s no place for the federal government to be involved. Either we agree in the freedom of association (and all the good and “bad” that might come with it) or we don’t. Freedom isn’t always fair.

      1. Rat on a train
        July.6.2020 at 3:36 pm

        My wife came over on an H1B in a group of specialty teachers. The non-transferable nature was a burden, but not as bad as I’ve seen. In 2011, Prince George’s County in Maryland was found to have abused their H1B teachers owing them about $4 million. As part of the punishment, the county was barred from the H1B program for a few years. The teachers had to rush to find a new sponsor or deport.

  5. NashTiger
    July.6.2020 at 2:34 pm

    Oh, so it potentially opens the door to something they might try to do, which is prohibited by other regs. Abd nothing about kicking anybody out.

    Time to panic.

    Peak Shikha

  6. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    July.6.2020 at 2:36 pm

    This is the most compelling reason to support Joe Biden. Literally any form of “border enforcement” puts us on the slippery slope to fascist alt-right white nationalist totalitarianism. And if Biden does one thing as President, it will be to implement the immigration policies favored by billionaires like Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch.

    #ImmigrationAboveAll
    #VoteBidenToHelpCharlesKoch

  7. Skyhawk
    July.6.2020 at 2:39 pm

    Good. Please show me where it says foreigners are entitled to be here. Go ahead, we’ll wait…

    1. buckeyeguy99
      July.6.2020 at 3:06 pm

      Unless you’re Native American, I’m sure your ancestors were foreigners at one point in time.

      1. The guy who broke sarc and chemjeff
        July.6.2020 at 3:20 pm

        Because 300 years agi is the same as now.

        No no, it’s the retarded take you stole from prog morons, eat it all.

        1. SQRLSY One
          July.6.2020 at 3:28 pm

          300 years agi? Agi, gaggii, googoo gaagaa? Oooogee boogee? Momma-Dadda-Babba? Googoo need agi? Maybe, if you will explain what an agi is! 300 of them sounds kinda GREEDY, though, googoo gaagaa!!!!

        2. buckeyeguy99
          July.6.2020 at 3:37 pm

          I know it may pain you to hear this, but America is nation of immigrants. Libertarians stand for the free movement of people as long as they don’t pose a threat to anyone.

      2. Greg A
        July.6.2020 at 3:22 pm

        You’d be largely wrong.

  8. AlbertP
    July.6.2020 at 2:46 pm

    A potential problem with trying to “deport” folks who have been here for decades, Some of these folks might just pass muster as being one of the “People,” which just might throw a wrench into the deportation process:

    “‘…the people” [494 U.S. 259, 260] refers to a class of persons who are part of a national community or who have otherwise developed sufficient connection with this country to be considered part of that community.”’ Pp. 264-266. (UNITED STATES v. VERDUGO-URQUIDEZ

  9. Bostonian
    July.6.2020 at 2:48 pm

    The Trump administration might be

  10. Echo Chamber
    July.6.2020 at 2:56 pm

    Making it easier for Americans to get high-paying tech jobs when the country has > 10% unemployment sounds like a winning policy

  11. Brandybuck
    July.6.2020 at 3:30 pm

    > Now They’re Going After Immigrants Who Played by the Rules

    Well duh! Any conservative who told you “we’re only against illegal immigration was lying to your face. And when you believed them they were laughing behind your back.

    How do I know this? Because those same conservatives were unable to use the word “illegal” when they talked about how they wanted to deport immigrants. They want all immigrants deported. And for many of them, “immigrant” is defined by skin color. Don’t see anyone railing against the Irish, only the Indian. And they certainly don’t mean their own grandparents who came over to Ellis Island. They mean those other immigrants, those with different colored skin. We’re building a wall next to Mexico, not next to Canada. I don’t want to play the race card here, but when the immigrants being pointed to are universally not European, it’s gets hard not to.

    Conservatives who are not racists need to be very careful of not falling into this trap. If they are in that trap then they need to take a very hard look at why they want to deport Pedro but not Grandpa Vinnie.

  12. NOYB2
    July.6.2020 at 3:38 pm

    First of all, H1-B visas are not immigrant visas; they are temporary, non-immigrant visas. The president has the power to let non-immigrant visas expire without renewal. The president does not have the power to expel people on immigrant visas. So the premise of the article is wrong.

    Second, people who come to the US legally have often been treated worse than illegals. People who were in the US legally were ineligible for the Reagan amnesty; we had to leave the country, even though illegals who came in after us got citizenship. And it’s the same with DACA: it only applies to kids brought to the US illegally; kids brought to the US legally are still forced to leave.

    So, Shikha, as usual, your article is dishonest, misleading, and plain wrong in parts.

  13. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    July.6.2020 at 3:39 pm

    They have high-paying jobs for skills that are in short supply in America

    *clears throat*

Please to post comments