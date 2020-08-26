Wisconsin

2 Dead, 1 Gunman Arrested In Kenosha Riots, As Family of Jacob Blake Calls for Calm

A 17-year-old Illinois teen has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

|

reason-kenosha
(John-Marshall Mantel/Polaris/Newscom)

The mother of Jacob Blake, the man who was shot in the back by Kenosha police on Sunday, has called for an end to the rioting that broke out in the aftermath her son's shooting, which has since left two people dead.

"My family and I are very hurt. And quite frankly disgusted," Julia Jackson, Blake's mother, said in an interview with CNN Tuesday. "And as his mother, please don't burn up property and cause havoc and tear your own homes down in my son's name. You shouldn't do it."

Blake is, according to his father, paralyzed from the waist down.

The video of his shooting prompted riots in the 100,000-person city of Kenosha, where businesses and vehicles have been torched. The city has declared an 8 p.m. curfew and 100 members of the Wisconsin National Guard have been deployed to the city.

Two people were fatally shot Tuesday night, according to a statement from the Kenosha Police Department.

Before the shooting incident, police, using tear gas, had pushed demonstrators out of a park in front of the Kenosha Courthouse.

Some of the crowd had reassembled at a nearby gas station where they got into repeated verbal arguments with armed men who said they were there to protect businesses from vandalism, reports The New York Times. A video of the incident shows a person with a rifle being chased down a street by a crowd of people.

One man can be seen taking a swing at the back of the gunman's head. He later falls to the ground and is set upon by several members of the crowd, and can be seen shooting at least two of them. The shooter is then seen walking toward armored police vehicles.

Several bystanders in video of the incident say that the gunman was being chased after already shooting someone, reports NPR. The alleged shooter, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois, was arrested in Illinois and charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

The Daily Beast reports that Rittenhouse was an active supporter of Blue Lives Matter and pro-police causes on Facebook. An interview posted to Twitter by Daily Caller videographer Richard McGinnis shows Rittenhouse stating that he was there to protect businesses and that he was carrying a rifle and medical kit.

Fellow vigilantes claimed not to know Rittenhouse when confronted by demonstrators after the shooting, saying they only referred to him as "medic."

Many of the details surrounding last night's shooting incident remain murky. Wisconsin state police are in charge of the investigation, reports The New York Times. 

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Art Kumquat
    August.26.2020 at 3:24 pm

    Sounds like self defense. Also love how reason keeps taking the side of the rioters burners and looters.

    1. The White Knight
      August.26.2020 at 3:39 pm

      “ Several bystanders in video of the incident say that the gunman was being chased after already shooting someone…”

      “ Many of the details surrounding last night’s shooting incident remain murky.”

      The blog post was a neutral recounting if the news stories.

  2. Unicorn Abattoir
    August.26.2020 at 3:25 pm

    2 Dead, 1 Gunman Arrested In Kenosha Riots

    We should all be grateful that there’s no rioting in any other cities.

    1. The White Knight
      August.26.2020 at 3:41 pm

      Sad that two people are dead and some 17-year-old kid has probably thrown away his life for years of prison.

      1. JesseAz
        August.26.2020 at 4:06 pm

        I thought you were trying to be neutral. But you’ve already convicted him.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    August.26.2020 at 3:27 pm

    My family and I are very hurt. And quite frankly disgusted…

    She’s deployed the mom guilt trip thing they do.

    1. Gray_Jay
      August.26.2020 at 3:33 pm

      ‘But please, keep the GoFundMe going. It’s certainly more for this family than Jake ever brought in.’

  4. Unicorn Abattoir
    August.26.2020 at 3:28 pm

    The mother of Jacob Blake, the man who was shot in the back by Kenosha police on Sunday, has called for an end to the rioting that broke out in the aftermath her son’s shooting

    Shut up! We know what’s best for you people!

    /White BLM Prog

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    August.26.2020 at 3:29 pm

    The alleged shooter, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois, was arrested in Illinois and charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

    Well, at least they got to charge someone with something.

    1. Don't look at me!
      August.26.2020 at 3:34 pm

      No reasonable prosecutor……….

    2. Gray_Jay
      August.26.2020 at 3:35 pm

      That should provide a lesson about the incentives for identifying yourself to the mob, and volunteering to turn yourself in.

  6. Sidd Finch v2.01
    August.26.2020 at 3:35 pm

    The Daily Beast reports that Rittenhouse was an active supporter of Blue Lives Matter and pro-police causes on Facebook.

    Multiple violent felonies: totally irrelevant!

    Support police like most of the country: violent extremist!

    1. JesseAz
      August.26.2020 at 4:08 pm

      Imagine if the cops were actually deployed to help subdue the chaos instead of letting the chaos happen.

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    August.26.2020 at 3:35 pm

    Before the shooting incident, police, using tear gas, had pushed demonstrators out of a park in front of the Kenosha Courthouse.

    Excellent strategy. Disperse the carnage. Spread the destruction around. That park is a top priority.

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      August.26.2020 at 3:57 pm

      What’s really important about this story is that no state property was destroyed. Mission accomplished.

  8. jdgalt1
    August.26.2020 at 3:36 pm

    Reason, like the rest of the media, needs to stop pretending that these pre-planned and staged terrorist attacks are spontaneous, and start shining the spotlight on the people who arrange to bus in the provocateurs and the bricks and other materials they use in the attacks.

    I suggest starting from the fact that, if you visit blacklivesmatter.org, you’re directed to a page where you can contribute money to the shady, Democrat-run slush fund ActBlue. Then read the fine print. Clearly, ActBlue is designed to funnel money to terrorist ops such as BLM and Antifa. Why hasn’t the federal government seized all their assets and filed a RICO case?

    1. The White Knight
      August.26.2020 at 3:44 pm

      There are probably planned protests as you refer to, but the rioting and protesting that has broken out immediately after recent incidents does seem to be spontaneous.

      1. JesseAz
        August.26.2020 at 4:11 pm

        Fully explained by the active creation of a factory to make shields, deployment of frozen water bottles, bricks being available, etc. Totally spontaneous. Shields just litter the streets where I live. Water freezes immediately.

  9. Jerryskids
    August.26.2020 at 3:36 pm

    Too bad he didn’t do the shooting in Portland, I heard the cops are standing down there. Or is that just for the looters and the rioters? If I rob a liquor store in Portland, will I be in trouble unless I also loot the liquor store and burn it to the ground afterward? I’m confused by the new rules – some people are above the law and some people are not?

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      August.26.2020 at 4:01 pm

      Just scream “BLACK LIVES MATTER, SILENCE IS VIOLENCE” while robbing the liquor store. That seems to work regardless of skin color.

  10. Ken Shultz
    August.26.2020 at 3:36 pm

    “Some of the crowd had reassembled at a nearby gas station where they got into repeated verbal arguments with armed men who said they were there to protect businesses from vandalism, reports The New York Times. A video of the incident shows a person with a rifle being chased down a street by a crowd of people.

    One man can be seen taking a swing at the back of the gunman’s head. He later falls to the ground and is set upon by several members of the crowd, and can be seen shooting at least two of them. The shooter is then seen walking toward armored police vehicles.

    Several bystanders in video of the incident say that the gunman was being chased after already shooting someone, reports NPR.”

    I’d love to believe we live in the kind of country where unarmed people run towards someone because he is shooting at them. Unfortunately, we live in a country where people often rationalize what they and others do after the fact.

    I can show you a survey taken six months after we invaded Iraq that shows a majority of Democrats, Independents, and Republicans still believed that Saddam Hussein was personally complicit in 9/11. After all, if he wasn’t behind the anthrax attack, then why would we have invaded? People rationalize.

    I’ll look forward to seeing the video.

    1. Sidd Finch v2.01
      August.26.2020 at 3:39 pm

      He shot the whigger at the gas station first. Then the crowd chased him.

      1. Ken Shultz
        August.26.2020 at 3:47 pm

        We know that they chased down someone who was shooting at them because we know that he shot someone first, or is that what the crowd who chased him down said after the fact?

        1. Sidd Finch v2.01
          August.26.2020 at 3:53 pm

          It was clear to me watching the streams last night that he shot the whigger in a separate incident. Soon after, the mob recognized him and chased him. He didn’t start shooting at the mob until he fell and they attacked.

    2. mad.casual
      August.26.2020 at 4:09 pm

      I can show you a survey taken six months after we invaded Iraq that shows a majority of Democrats, Independents, and Republicans still believed that Saddam Hussein was personally complicit in 9/11. After all, if he wasn’t behind the anthrax attack, then why would we have invaded? People rationalize.

      Speaking somewhat personally, there are plenty of people who would knowingly spend the next couple of years wearing masks and die without seeing family or friends (and force others to do the same) rather than the alternative.

  11. DajjaI
    August.26.2020 at 3:38 pm

    Hopefully this will invigorate the ‘well regulated militia’ movement to protect property from looters. We’re in a war and you don’t send your police in to fight a war, you send in your bravest soldiers. But they should at least be somewhat organized.

  12. Lachowsky
    August.26.2020 at 3:47 pm

    Dumb as fuck to be out there in the first place, but if attacked by a mob of rioters, what are you gonna do? I bet Reginald Denny wishes he would have been carrying an AR.

Please to post comments