Police Abuse

Video Shows Cop Shooting Wisconsin Man in the Back 7 Times

Witnesses say Jacob Blake was breaking up a fight before an officer grabbed his shirt and shot him at close range.

|

Jacob Blake
(@DrRJKavanagh/Twitter)

Just a few months after the police killing of George Floyd sparked national protests, a cellphone video shows officers in Wisconsin repeatedly shooting a man in the back, leaving him in critical condition.

The short video, shot Sunday afternoon, shows members of the Kenosha Police Department (KPD) pointing a gun at Jacob Blake while he walks toward a vehicle. While Blake opens the door, an officer grabs his shirt and shoots him at close range, in the back, seven times. Blake slumps against the car horn while onlookers react in horror.

(Video may be disturbing to some viewers.)

The KPD released a vague statement about the incident, saying that the officers were responding to a domestic incident before shooting Blake. The department also said that the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the shooting.

While details are still emerging, multiple witnesses told Kenosha News that Blake was intervening in a fight between two women when police arrived to break up the incident. Witnesses also said that officers attempted to use a Taser before shooting Blake and that Blake was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

After being shot, Blake was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he is said to be in serious condition.

Reactions to the video were swift. Within hours, protesters gathered.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Meg Jones shared on-the-scene photos and videos of the reaction, some of which occurred in front of the KPD building. Jones captured city vehicles being set on fire and police using tear gas against the crowd.

The KPD announced a citywide curfew late Sunday evening.

Gov. Tony Evers wrote in a Facebook post, "We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country—lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites."

Advertisement

NEXT: Immediate Appellate Review of Prior Restraint in Cincinnati Policeman Libel Suit?

Zuri Davis is an assistant editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Moderation4ever
    August.24.2020 at 9:01 am

    I saw this video on the news this morning and was astounded. How can police officer not learn that shooting like this will end badly? Again rioting followed, but we have communities so wound up that it takes little to spark this action. There needs to be some major rethinking and that need to happen quickly.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      August.24.2020 at 9:18 am

      This looks like a bad shoot. That being said, the decision to shoot should be based upon necessity, not on the possibility of a riot breaking out.

  2. SQRLSY One
    August.24.2020 at 9:07 am

    Police state USA is here! You must obey EVERY command of the police-dictators, or they will shoot you! This goes double if you are a black man.

    It goes quadruple if you are a black man with dreadlocks!

    But Der TrumpfenFuhrer is on the side of “Lawn Order”, except if you hire an illegal sub-human to mow your grass, to (illegally) obtain said “lawn order”!

    More random police violence is sure to solve the problems!

    1. Cyto
      August.24.2020 at 9:09 am

      That was incoherent.

      1. Mickey Rat
        August.24.2020 at 9:19 am

        Kind of squirrely.

  3. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    August.24.2020 at 9:07 am

    I confess that when I saw the video my first thought was “the guy is going for a gun”. Of course I can’t know that’s what was really happening, but neither could the cop.

    At the same time, I’ll want to know what the cop saw, or thought he saw. It’s also possible that he panicked and started firing too soon.

    There just isn’t enough info to make a realistic judgement, yet. So I’ll wait. The rioters should have waited too.

    1. Cyto
      August.24.2020 at 9:13 am

      the error happened long before that moment. That is always the case, it seems. If you only focus on the last few seconds, you miss all the opportunities to turn the incident in another direction.

      That being said…

      I was playing basketball in the projects in Atlanta one time when an argument broke out over a foul. One guy left angrily and everyone ran. “He is going to get his gun!”

      Angry gun dude walked exactly like that guy. And he did pull out a gun.

  4. Cyto
    August.24.2020 at 9:09 am

    Ok, they are going to claim “going for a weapon” as a reason for shooting him.

    No chance I vote to acquit if I am on that jury based on what I see.

    Dude is ignoring commands, obviously. Probably because he is angry and feels unjustly accused if the “breaking up a fight between 2 women” is to be believed.

    But you have 2 guys and you can do more than shoot tasers and guns.

    That was insane.

    If he was really so worried about the car he should have done more to block access. Drawing a gun on someone should not be done so cavalierly.

    As is usual, this shooting was probably set up by a failure very early in the process. Based on the story provided, I can imagine the officers arriving to find a dude shuffling with two women and immediately focusing on placing him into custody instead of finding out what happened. Everything goes downhill from there. They have tunnel vision and he won’t comply because they are not listening, which doesn’t engender trust.

  5. Jerryskids
    August.24.2020 at 9:17 am

    Witnesses also said that officers attempted to use a Taser before shooting Blake

    Jesus Fucking Christ, you’re gonna make me defend the cops here? There are several cops trailing the guy with their weapons drawn and the guy is totally ignoring them and then tries getting in his car? You have to assume that the guy is high as fuck or on drugs or something, is he getting in his car to get his gun? What the fuck is he doing? Maybe shooting him in the back 7 times is a tad excessive, but when the guy is showing no regard whatsoever for his own safety, you kinda have to suspect he probably has no regard for yours either.

Please to post comments