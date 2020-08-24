Reason Roundup

The 2020 Republican Convention Doesn't Have a Platform—It Has Trump's Pet Peeves

Plus: Protesters could lose right to vote in Tennessee, Apple and Microsoft fight over Fortnite, and more...

|

spnphotosnine983482
(Stefani Reynolds / Pool via CNP / SplashNews/Newscom)

Republicans take the stage. Last week's Democratic National Convention was no joy ride, but it was also fairly business-as-usual. The Republican National Convention, which starts tonight, promises just as much frustration with an added dose of surrealism. (Two producers of The Apprentice are reportedly involved in the planning.) For libertarians, it will be another reminder that days of the conservative-libertarian alliance is all but over.

A Very Trumpian Agenda

The Republican Party has no new official platform for 2020. Instead, the Republican National Committee is pledging to "enthusiastically support the President's America-first agenda" and "will adjourn without adopting a new platform until the 2024 Republican National Convention."

The convention will focus on President Donald Trump's "second-term agenda"—a list of wishes and pie-in-the-sky promises ("Create 10 Million New Jobs in 10 Months," "Return to Normal in 2021," "Clean Up our Planet's Oceans," etc.) mixed with basic bipartisan campaign promises ("Protect Social Security and Medicare," "Lower Healthcare Insurance Premiums") and paranoid nationalism ("Drain the Globalist Swamp"). "Teach American Exceptionalism," runs one plank, under the "Education" header. "Hold China Fully Accountable for Allowing the Virus to Spread around the World," says a bullet point under the heading "End Our Reliance on China."

A lot of the agenda seems to revolve around Trump's pet peeves and particular neuroses, plus the red meat du jour of Republican's cultural vengeance menu. Overall, it's the kind of empty, performative "agenda" we're used to from this administration and from political campaigns more generally.

But the brief agenda also manages to work in several unconstitutional and/or authoritarian planks. For instance:

• It promises to not only end cashless bail but keep people suspected of crimes "locked up until trial"—something that goes explicitly against the core U.S. justice system principle of innocent until proven guilty.

• It promises to revitalize the War on Terror by treating "drive-by shootings as acts of Domestic Terrorism."

• It says that for immigrants—including people who immigrated here legally but are not U.S. citizens—being part of anything that authorities deem a gang will be grounds for deportation.

The agenda also labels antifa a "violent extremist" group, which is in line with the administration's efforts to classify people who call themselves antifa as domestic extremists and terrorists. Now, there are antifa activists who have done shitty and destructive things (and a whole lot more who have just been silly and sanctimonious pricks LARPing at revolution). But antifa is a loose, decentralized network of interconnected activists, many of whom "joined" antifa just by applying the word to themselves. Treating them all as terrorists is akin to slapping the label on anyone who labels their politics "anarchist" or "libertarian."

Designating wider and wider groups of people as terrorists and gang members is a tried and true way for governments to deny basic rights and civil protections to a wider and wider range of people, while simultaneously making it harder for those people to get a fair shake in the so-called court of public opinion. The loose and subjective nature of these terms makes them easy to wield selectively against political enemies, popular scapegoats, and disfavored groups.

A few planks of Trump's new agenda sound good—such as "Stop Endless Wars and Bring Our Troops Home." But Trump promised that last time too, and he has done no such thing. And this document lends further doubt to that anti-endless-war commitment when, two points beneath the anti-war plank, it promises to "Maintain and Expand America's Unrivaled Military Strength."

Alas, the new Trump 2020 Agenda can't even stick to being bad on warmongering, criminal justice, or other place where Republican presidents have historically been weak. There are plenty of grabs for economic control, too.

Trump says he'll ban private American companies from hiring "foreign workers" instead of American citizens. He'll build a national internet network. He'll maintain certain Obamacare requirements and continue protectionist trade policies. And he'll make all critical medical supplies have to be manufactured in the U.S.

Where Have All the Conservatives Gone?

As Politico points out, "the supposed canons of GOP orthodoxy—limited government, free enterprise, institutional conservation, moral rectitude, fiscal restraint, global leadership—have in recent years gone from elastic to expendable. Identifying this intellectual vacuum is easy enough. Far more difficult is answering the question of what, quite specifically, has filled it."

The Republican Party has long been devolving into a loose collection of cultural grievances, meaningless gestures, and crime panic. But Trump seems to have accelerated the decline, sending "conservatives" in a new direction in the process.

"Trump ran in 2016 and swamped a sprawling Republican field of more conventional conservatives" and "in doing so, he didn't merely win the nomination and embark on the road to the White House," suggests Gerald F. Seib in a weekend Wall Street Journal essay.

He turned Republicans away from four decades of Reagan-style, national-greatness conservatism to a new gospel of populism and nationalism.

In truth, this shift had been building for a while: Pat Buchanan, Ross Perot, Sarah Palin, Mike Huckabee, the Tea Party, an increasingly bitter immigration debate—all were early signs that a new door was opening. Mr. Trump simply charged through it. He understood better than those whom he vanquished in the primaries that the Republican Party has undergone profound socioeconomic changes; it has been washed over by currents of cultural alienation and a feeling that the old conservative economic prescriptions haven't worked for its new working-class foot soldiers.

Now, as Republicans prepare to nominate Mr. Trump for re-election at their truncated convention this week, there is simply no way to put Trumpism back into the bottle. If the president wins this fall (and even more so if he loses), the question that Republicans in general and conservatives in particular face is simple and stark: How to adapt their gospel so that it fits in the age of Trump?

As it happens, a new and younger breed of conservatives has set out to do precisely that, often by stepping away from strict free-market philosophies.

The Parties of No Ideas and No Exit

Aside from proving challenging for conservatives who don't like this new direction, the GOP's turn away from economic freedom has become a moment of soul-searching for libertarians too.

In the 21st century, both ruling parties have turned away from principles that made them sometimes-allies of libertarians.

For Democrats, it's meant an incredibly depressing turn away from the tolerant, privacy-minded, pro-free-speech, civil libertarian, and anti-war tenets that guided at least parts of the party and left-wing politics for much of the 20th century.

At the same time, free markets and a distaste for economic regulation—the cornerstone of conservative-libertarian fusion—are less popular, and sometimes an outright anathema, to modern Republicans.

What to Expect from the RNC

Trump will speak on all four nights of the Republicans' virtual convention, which starts Monday night and runs through Thursday. He'll accept the party's presidential nomination on the final night, with a speech from the White House lawn.

First Lady Melania Trump will speak Tuesday, with other Trump family members scattered throughout the four days.

Some lawmakers scheduled to speak tonight include Reps. Matt Gaetz or Florida, Jim Jordan of Ohio, and Steve Scalise of Louisiana. Tuesday night will feature Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, while subsequent nights include Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, Mitch McConnell f Kentucky, and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, among others.

In addition to Trump, his family, and Republican legislators, the conventions will feature figures from Fox News and various recent GOP memes, including Mark and Patricia McCloskey—the suburban couple who pulled a gun on Black Lives Matter protesters—former Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann, and Turning Point USA chief Charlie Kirk.

FREE MINDS

Protesters could lose right to vote in Tennessee. A new bill signed into law in Tennessee increases punishments and penalties for various protest activities. "Most notably, the new law now states that those who illegally camp on state property would now face a Class E felony, punishable by up to six years in prison, rather than a misdemeanor. Felony convictions in Tennessee result in the revocation of an individual's right to vote," reports the AP.

Meanwhile, in Texas:

DPS [the Department of Public Safety] has arrested more than a dozen Texans as part of its highly publicized, resource-laden investigation into the Capitol protests. Special agents have spent hundreds of hours this summer poring through social media posts, surveillance footage and YouTube videos to identify protesters they believed engaged in criminal activity, the agency said. The department has also publicly announced arrests and repeatedly offered up to $1,000 in cash for the public's help in naming the often-masked Capitol protesters seen in grainy screenshots investigators pull from compiled footage.

But protesters' attorneys call the DPS probe an unparalleled political "witch hunt" against protesters in which the state's police force is using tactics far too aggressive for the suspected crimes. Several have argued the reaction is an attempt to distract the public from recently heightened criticism of American law enforcement's use of force against Black people and instead bolster the perception of officers as protectors.

FREE MARKETS

Apple and Microsoft fight over Fortnite. MarketWatch reports:

Apple Inc.'s threat to revoke Epic Games Inc.'s developer account would have far-reaching effects harmful to the videogame industry, Microsoft Corp. said in a court filing Sunday.

The new filing by Epic comes amid a tense showdown with Apple, which has removed Epic videogames, such as the mega-popular "Fortnite," from its App Store over a violation of its payment rules.

QUICK HITS

• Yesterday in Wisconsin, a police officer shot a man in the back seven times, at close range, while his children watched. The man, Jacob Blake, was reportedly "getting into his car after apparently breaking up a fight between two women" and is now in critical condition.

• Kellyanne Conway is leaving the White House:

• How Facebook helped screw TikTok.

• A California Superior Court says President Trump must pay $44,100 in legal-fee reimbursement to Stormy Daniels.

NEXT: Video Shows Cop Shooting Wisconsin Man in the Back 7 Times

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    August.24.2020 at 9:41 am

    The Republican Party has no new official platform for 2020.

    Like a party walks any of its planks anyway.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      August.24.2020 at 9:57 am

      Hello.

      Yawn.

      Sigh.

      Is 2020 over yet?

    2. Commenter_XY
      August.24.2020 at 10:35 am

      ENB the birdbrain proves the saying…an opinion is like an asshole.

  2.  James "The Real Kamala" Harris
    August.24.2020 at 9:41 am

    “The 2020 Republican Convention Doesn’t Have a Platform—It Has Trump’s Pet Peeves”

    “WAHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!” – Shorter ENB

    1. JesseAz
      August.24.2020 at 9:51 am

      this was a really salty and child like rant this morning. So just the usual.

    2. SQRLSY One
      August.24.2020 at 10:04 am

      Shorter James and JesseSPAZ:

      “We want to suck Trump’s dick.”

      1. JesseAz
        August.24.2020 at 10:23 am

        Nobody is talking about shit here, so you should probably stop salivating.

      2. Mother's lament
        August.24.2020 at 10:44 am

        “Is there poo on it?” – t. Sqrlsy

    3. mad.casual
      August.24.2020 at 10:23 am

      “No platform” still better than a platform spearheaded by mask mandate. I’ll take a continuation of aimlessly stumbling out of unnecessary foreign wars over the alternative.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    August.24.2020 at 9:42 am

    Instead, the Republican National Committee is pledging to “enthusiastically support the President’s America-first agenda” and “will adjourn without adopting a new platform until the 2024 Republican National Convention.”

    Blind cult of personality worked for the previous administration.

    1. Michael Ejercito
      August.24.2020 at 9:46 am

      How did you deduce that the Obama administration had a blind cult of personality?

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        August.24.2020 at 9:51 am

        Weren’t we all a little guilty of leading children in songs of adoration to a president coming in from not even halfway through his first Senate term?

        1. DavidTaylor
          August.24.2020 at 10:11 am

          “Weren’t we all a little guilty of leading children in songs of adoration to a president coming in from not even halfway through his first Senate term?”

          I don’t recall any such songs, and I certainly did not lead any children in any songs, but if you can provide some of the lyrics I might remember having read about these songs. And remind me — how much of his Senate terms had Trump completed when he was inaugurated?

          1. Don't look at me!
            August.24.2020 at 10:13 am

            And yet he still beat the most qualified candidate ever.

          2. JesseAz
            August.24.2020 at 10:23 am

            https://www.huffpost.com/entry/school-children-singing-t_b_300126

      2. Elk Statues Matter
        August.24.2020 at 9:51 am

        How was it not?

      3. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
        August.24.2020 at 9:55 am

        When asshat celebrities made a commercial about how they will all follow and support Obama no matter what

      4. Troglodyte Rex
        August.24.2020 at 10:21 am

        “I am just here to support the president of the United States,” Rock said on Wednesday. “The president of the United States is, you know, our boss.”

        “But he’s also, you know, the president and the first lady are kind of the like the mom and the dad of the country,” he said. “And when your dad says something, you listen.”

        “And when you don’t, it usually bites you in the ass later on,” Rock said. “So, I am here to support the president. Thank you.”

        1. Zeb
          August.24.2020 at 10:26 am

          And that right there is a big part of the problem. Stop looking to politicians for leadership and guidance outside of the political realm. Their job is to run the government, not your life.

  4. Ra's al Gore
    August.24.2020 at 9:43 am

    WaPo, 1/31/2020

    How our brains make coronavirus seem scarier than it is
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/covid-risks-stop-seeming-so-scary/2020/08/21/09c286c4-cc49-11ea-bc6a-6841b28d9093_story.html

    1. Ra's al Gore
      August.24.2020 at 9:44 am

      WaPo 8/22/2020

      How our brains numb us to covid-19’s risks — and what we can do about it
      https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/covid-risks-stop-seeming-so-scary/2020/08/21/09c286c4-cc49-11ea-bc6a-6841b28d9093_story.html

      1. Zeb
        August.24.2020 at 9:46 am

        Seems to me that it’s a good and necessary thing that our brains numb us to certain risks we regularly encounter. People who can’t do that are germophobes and it’s not a good way to be.

        1. JesseAz
          August.24.2020 at 9:54 am

          In January people heard new and novel ways to die and worried they would die. In August most people don’t know someone who died because of Covid and are wondering what the fuck is going on.

      2. Michael Ejercito
        August.24.2020 at 9:47 am

        These were not opinion pieces, were they?

    2. JesseAz
      August.24.2020 at 9:52 am

      The article is false based on the fact that media reporters at Wall have no brains.

    3. Rufus The Monocled
      August.24.2020 at 9:59 am

      Replace ‘our’ with pantshitting, credential bowing, pear-clutching, authoritarian sniffing, illiberal, illiterate, left-wing progressives.

      I’m wearing a mask because I care about all of you as I type this….alone….in my office….asymptomatically…..

      1. Sevo
        August.24.2020 at 10:22 am

        You’re just such a wonderful, uh…Xi!
        Did I get that right?

        1. Rufus The Monocled
          August.24.2020 at 10:44 am

          Aren’t I? Cass Sustein’s faux-virtuous drivel convinced me.

    4. Moonrocks
      August.24.2020 at 10:11 am

      You messed up your first link. Here’s the January article:
      https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/2020/01/31/how-our-brains-make-coronavirus-seem-scarier-than-it-is/

  5. Official Judge of Performative Outrage
    August.24.2020 at 9:43 am

    The 2020 Republican Convention Doesn’t Have a Platform—It Has Trump’s Pet Peeves

    0.00000217/10

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    August.24.2020 at 9:43 am

    Protesters could lose right to vote in Tennessee.

    Not voting is the ultimate protest.

    1. Ciz
      August.24.2020 at 9:44 am

      Totally principled and not simply cowardice at all.

      1. Zeb
        August.24.2020 at 9:47 am

        How would it be cowardice?

      2. Commenter_XY
        August.24.2020 at 10:36 am

        By all means….tell us these principles, Ciz.

    2. Compelled Speechless
      August.24.2020 at 10:25 am

      I agree you shouldn’t vote, but it’s not a protest in any way. There could be three people showing up to the polls in any given election and whatever sociopath wins will see it as a clear mandate from god that they have the approval of electorate to rule however they see fit.

  7. Illocust
    August.24.2020 at 9:43 am

    Protestors or rioters? If this is affecting people who held a sign or showed up to chant I care. If this is affecting people who assaulted others, burned other people’s property, and were stupid enough to video tape it an post it online. Well that’s called Karma bitch.

    1. Michael Ejercito
      August.24.2020 at 9:48 am

      Who really people to confuse protesters and rioters?

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion
      August.24.2020 at 9:53 am

      Wouldn’t arson and battery typically be a felony already?

      1. Illocust
        August.24.2020 at 9:57 am

        Reading what rioter’s attorneys are complaining about, it seems their issue is that they are getting charged for arson and battery that they actually committed and got caught on tape committing, and the side effect of being charged for crimes they actually committed is losing their voting rights. So yeah, this seems to be Karma.

        1. Sometimes a Great Notion
          August.24.2020 at 10:37 am

          Oh I thought you were more speaking about the Tennessee law which seems at first glance to be an over reaction. Yes, prosecutors should be hitting hard against anyone they can prove set fires or looted property. They deserve every day jail they get; I have no sympathy for those who thought they could get away with crimes by hiding in a large crowd.

    3. Kevin Smith
      August.24.2020 at 10:02 am

      Well the specific law mentioned deals with camping on state property, so technically a crime but a victimless and nonviolent one

      1. The White Knight
        August.24.2020 at 10:26 am

        Someone who actually RTFA.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    August.24.2020 at 9:44 am

    Apple and Microsoft fight over Fortnite.

    The loser gets flossing.

  9. Ra's al Gore
    August.24.2020 at 9:44 am

    Did China’s Consulate in Houston Use TikTok to Stir Up Antifa/BLM Riots?
    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2020/08/23/did-chinas-consulate-in-houston-use-tiktok-to-stir-up-antifa-blm-riots-n827475

    The Second Department of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), which is the PLA’s intelligence unit, sent staff members from a large network company, with fake IDs, to China’s Consulate in Houston. Those technicians used a large video platform’s backend data to identify people who might participate in the Black Lives Matter (BLM) and ANTIFA’s protests and then created and sent them customized videos on how to organize riots and how to do promotions.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      August.24.2020 at 9:45 am

      Behind China’s Twitter Campaign, a Murky Supporting Chorus
      Swarms of accounts are amplifying Beijing’s brash new messaging as the country tries to shape the global narrative about the coronavirus and much else.
      https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/08/technology/china-twitter-disinformation.html

      It is far from clear that the Chinese government is behind the swarms of accounts helping to spread its gospel on Twitter. Online information campaigns are becoming increasingly sophisticated as malicious actors get better at disguising their digital activity, security experts say. They now rarely make telltale mistakes such as using social media accounts that were all created on the same day, follow one another and post the same material.

      Campaigns are often uncovered one small piece at a time. Twitter has declared operations to be state-backed after identifying as few as six accounts.

      Much is unknown about China’s covert influence activities in particular. Twitter last year suspended more than 200,000 accounts that it called a Chinese state-backed operation aimed at discrediting Hong Kong’s protesters, though it said little about how it came to that conclusion.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        August.24.2020 at 9:46 am

        Confessions of a Xinjiang Camp Teacher
        Qelbinur Sedik reveals the horrors she witnessed in the camps, where she was forced to teach Mandarin in 2017.
        https://thediplomat.com/2020/08/confessions-of-a-xinjiang-camp-teacher/

        But gradually the signs were impossible to ignore. Once Chen Quanguo was imported to govern Xinjiang, after quelling Tibet, the tide of surveillance, mass arrests, compulsory health checks, removal of children to state orphanages, and dismantling of the culture and religion was unstoppable.

        From September to November 2016, Qelbinur’s school began selecting its best teachers, not only for teaching skills but for their political ideology and family background. She passed with flying colors.

        On February 28, 2017, as Qelbinur recounted in her memoir, she was summoned to the town hall. She was told she would be teaching Chinese to “illiterates,” but strangely, for this mission she was made to sign a confidentiality agreement. A secret rendezvous was fixed for ‪March 1, at 7 a.m., where she was told to wait at a bus stop and call a police officer to pick her up.

        1. Troglodyte Rex
          August.24.2020 at 10:33 am

          Sniffy says China isn’t a problem.

    2. The White Knight
      August.24.2020 at 10:35 am

      The linked article is two removed from the original source of this accusation. Anyone read Chinese:

      https://www.rfa.org/cantonese/news/ear/ear-straw-08062020081345.html

    3. The White Knight
      August.24.2020 at 10:38 am

      Here is a Google translate of the original story:

      According to reports, the Second Department of the General Staff of the People’s Liberation Army recruited people from a major Internet company, used false identities to go to the Houston consulate, used the background data of a major audio-visual platform in the powerful country to assist BLM and ANTIFA, and sent “tailor-made” to African Americans.

  10. JesseAz
    August.24.2020 at 9:45 am

    Biden and his campaign can’t stop quoting Mao.

    https://dailycaller.com/2020/08/24/china-joe-biden-mao-zedong-women-half-sky-quote-abc-robin-roberts-interview/

  11. SIV
    August.24.2020 at 9:45 am

    N1ggerKiller Sr. Backs Biden

    1. SIV
      August.24.2020 at 9:50 am

      Will Reason Follow Flake’s Libertarian-Republican Lead?

    2. JesseAz
      August.24.2020 at 9:58 am

      The only endorsements that apply to democrats are the fine upstanding Lincoln project types that endorse Biden.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    August.24.2020 at 9:46 am

    Kellyanne Conway is leaving the White House…

    I think we all look forward to George’s arrival in January.

    1. The White Knight
      August.24.2020 at 10:42 am

      George Conway is leaving the Lincoln Project, too. Their teenage daughter is trying to emancipate herself because she hates her parents and their politics — she’s doing it extremely publicly on Twitter.

  13. JesseAz
    August.24.2020 at 9:46 am

    Jemele Hill
    @jemelehill
    Been reading Isabel Wilkerson’s new book, “Caste,” and if you were of the opinion that the United States wasn’t nearly as bad as Nazi Germany, how wrong you are. Can’t encourage you enough to read this masterpiece.
    1:34 PM · Aug 23, 2020

    1. Zeb
      August.24.2020 at 9:51 am

      So,the US must secretly be stripping certain ethnic groups of their rights and imprisoning them (with a long term plan to murder them all), invading neighboring countries and enthusiastically embracing a dictator. Otherwise I’m not sure how it could be worse than Nazi Germany.

      1. JesseAz
        August.24.2020 at 9:59 am

        America did a bad thing. That trumps everyone else.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          August.24.2020 at 10:20 am

          In the 21st century, hurting someone’s feelings is at least as bad as putting entire groups of people in death camps. (And for advanced players, feeling sad about death camps that happened 100 years ago is actually worse than the deaths suffered at those camps.)

      2. Moonrocks
        August.24.2020 at 10:19 am

        Note that she implied that the US is as bad as or worse than Nazi Germany, so proving that Trump is literally Hitler (which is so obviously true it can be taken as an axiom) is sufficient.

    2. Mickey Rat
      August.24.2020 at 10:10 am

      But it is the Right that succumbs to paranoid conspiracy theories.

      1. JesseAz
        August.24.2020 at 10:26 am

        The USPS conspiracy is in all of media and being shouted by most of the leadership of the Democrat. Trump/Russia lasted 3 years.

        Yet QAnon is the only conspiracy that is brought up as a conspiracy despite the majority of Americans never hearing about it.

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    August.24.2020 at 9:47 am

    The man, Jacob Blake, was reportedly “getting into his car after apparently breaking up a fight between two women” and is now in critical condition.

    In the wrong hands, a car is a deadly weapon!

    1. The White Knight
      August.24.2020 at 10:48 am

      No doubt many here have seen the video by now. The man was blatantly walking away from several police officers, and starting to get in his car (which was full of his kids).

      Like I’ve said before, the press does a terrible job of initial reporting of just about every sensational story. There are a lot of bits of the story that need to be filled in: like what was being said right before and during the video.

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    August.24.2020 at 9:47 am

    A California Superior Court says President Trump must pay $44,100 in legal-fee reimbursement to Stormy Daniels.

    Sounds like a scam.

  16. JesseAz
    August.24.2020 at 9:47 am

    When all you see is KKK in the clouds, maybe you’re the racist .

    https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2020/08/23/nbc-msnbc-analyst-calls-melania-trumps-redesigned-rose-garden-a-neo-fascist-parade-ground/

  17. Mother's lament
    August.24.2020 at 9:47 am

    paranoid nationalism (“Drain the Globalist Swamp”)

    That’s not really paranoid at all, tbh. Only swampies would be mad at that.

  18. Ra's al Gore
    August.24.2020 at 9:48 am

    Socialism has become a luxury good for the rich:

    Thorstein Veblen’s Theory of the Leisure Class—A Status Update
    https://quillette.com/2019/11/16/thorstein-veblens-theory-of-the-leisure-class-a-status-update/

    You might think that, for example, rich kids at elite universities would be happy because their parents are in the top one per cent of income earners. And they will soon join their parents in this elite guild. But remember, they’re surrounded by other members of the one per cent. Their social circle, their Dunbar number, consists of 150 baby millionaires. Jordan Peterson has discussed this phenomenon. Citing figures from his experience teaching at Harvard in the 1990s, Peterson noted that a substantial proportion of Ivy League graduates go on to obtain a net worth of a million dollars or more by age 40. And yet, he observes, this isn’t enough for them. Not only do top university graduates want to be millionaires-in-the-making; they also want the image of moral righteousness. Peterson underlines that elite graduates desire high status not only financially, but morally as well. For these affluent social strivers, luxury beliefs offer them a new way to gain status.

    …Veblen proposed that the wealthy flaunt these symbols not because they are useful, but because they are so pricey or wasteful that only the wealthy can afford them, which is why they’re high-status indicators. And this still goes on. A couple of winters ago it was common to see students at Yale and Harvard wearing Canada Goose jackets. Is it necessary to spend $900 to stay warm in New England? No. But kids weren’t spending their parents’ money just for the warmth. They were spending the equivalent of the typical American’s weekly income ($865) for the logo. Likewise, are students spending $250,000 at prestigious universities for the education? Maybe. But they are also spending it for the logo.

    This is not to say that elite colleges don’t educate their students, or that Canada Goose jackets don’t keep their wearers warm. But top universities are also crucial for induction into the luxury belief class. Take vocabulary. Your typical middle-class American could not tell you what “heteronormative” or “cisgender” means. But if you visit Harvard, you’ll find plenty of rich 19-year-olds who will eagerly explain them to you. When someone uses the phrase “cultural appropriation,” what they are really saying is “I was educated at a top college.” Consider the Veblen quote, “Refined tastes, manners, habits of life are a useful evidence of gentility, because good breeding requires time, application and expense, and can therefore not be compassed by those whose time and energy are taken up with work.” Only the affluent can afford to learn strange vocabulary because ordinary people have real problems to worry about.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      August.24.2020 at 9:50 am

      Being pro-lockdown is just a status symbol for those on top, or with taxpayer guaranteed jobs:

      The Left-Wing Case Against Lockdowns
      https://lockdownsceptics.org/the-left-wing-case-against-lockdowns/

      The left should be interested in protecting working class and marginalised people and shielding them from economic hardship and exploitation, first and foremost. However, by many reasonable projections, these lockdown policies are delivering us into the worst economic depression in world history, and this will certainly negatively affect working class and marginalised people more than anyone else. Small businesses are being swallowed up by the thousands by large multinational corporations like Amazon (very much like a novel virus, sweeping through our populations and killing off the weakest among us), and automation has now taken on a whole new impetus for these companies. There will be few jobs left to return to for those furloughed by this lockdown, and there will be no resources to invest in worthy left-wing causes such as better public healthcare and vaccines, renewable energy systems, public transport, universal basic income, upskilling of the workforce, etc. We have developed complete tunnel vision on one cause of death, and forgotten or relegated all of the other causes of human death and suffering. We are now casually discussing the possibility of new famines in Africa and India and of economic bailouts three times the size of the 2008 economic crash, after just one month of lockdown. These outcomes are by no means guaranteed by the appearance of Covid-19 itself. This is the shocking result of lockdown policy, and a stark reminder of how disastrous public policy can be in the wrong hands. The economy is not just some toy for the ultra-rich (although aspects of it can be, e.g. stock markets), it is also crucial to the continued prosperity and flourishing of average working families. Therefore, the flippant dismissal of economic concerns by some on the left is a massive mistake, the consequences of which will be suffered for generations, and the weight of which will fall particularly on the shoulders of young people like myself. This has never been about life versus money, it has always been about life versus life.

  19. Ra's al Gore
    August.24.2020 at 9:48 am

    If babies were randomly allocated to families would racism end?
    https://aeon.co/ideas/if-babies-were-randomly-allocated-to-families-would-racism-end

    1. Earth Skeptic
      August.24.2020 at 10:26 am

      Only if spouses and family “culture” were also randomly assigned.

  20. JesseAz
    August.24.2020 at 9:48 am

    A few planks of Trump’s new agenda sound good—such as “Stop Endless Wars and Bring Our Troops Home.” But Trump promised that last time too, and he has done no such thing.

    Lol. Wow.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      August.24.2020 at 9:56 am

      No new wars? Check
      Bring troops home? Darth Cheney’s daughter got together with the Dems to try to stop that.

      1. JesseAz
        August.24.2020 at 10:01 am

        And Afghanistan a few months away.

  21. JesseAz
    August.24.2020 at 9:50 am

    Where Have All the Conservatives Gone?

    As Politico points out, “the supposed canons of GOP orthodoxy—limited government, free enterprise, institutional conservation, moral rectitude, fiscal restraint, global leadership—have in recent years gone from elastic to expendable. Identifying this intellectual vacuum is easy enough. Far more difficult is answering the question of what, quite specifically, has filled it.”

    Weird I didn’t see this angle from the DNC despite the far left turn. Is ENB going to join the Lincoln Project?

  22. Mother's lament
    August.24.2020 at 9:51 am

    Where Have All the Conservatives Gone?

    Yay, concern trolling.
    I’m pretty sure that the herd ENB runs with have always thought that conservatives can go to hell.

  23. Ra's al Gore
    August.24.2020 at 9:51 am

    I wonder how many family members of billionaires had this happen. No, I don’t; this is for the proles.

    We also have to keep the death counts up to keep the proles scared.

    NHS asked care homes to place ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ orders on all residents at height of pandemic
    One in 10 staff members changed DNR plans without discussion with family members, nursing staff, or residents
    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/08/23/care-homes-asked-place-blanket-do-not-resuscitate-orders-residents/

    Care homes were asked by NHS managers and GPs to place blanket ‘Do not resuscitate’ (DNR) orders on all their residents at the height of the coronavirus pandemic to keep hospital beds free, a new report has found.

    The Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI) – the world’s oldest nursing charity – discovered one in 10 care home staff surveyed was ordered to change DNR plans without discussion with family members, nursing staff, or with the residents themselves.

  24. Ra's al Gore
    August.24.2020 at 9:52 am

    https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1297868720090615811

    Wisconsin:

    Is this suicide by cop or something? Why in God’s name would you continue walking and then open a car door and reach inside while police have their guns pointed at you? If anyone of any race does that, they take their lives into their hands.

  25. Ra's al Gore
    August.24.2020 at 9:53 am

    Portland Rioters Wheel Guillotine Through Suburbs, Execute American Flag
    https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/08/portland-rioters-wheel-guillotine-through-suburbs-execute-american-flag/

  26. Ra's al Gore
    August.24.2020 at 9:53 am

    Church That Celebrated ‘Black Lives Matter’ Burns in Kenosha
    https://summit.news/2020/08/24/church-that-celebrated-black-lives-matter-burns-in-kenosha/
    After a night of rioting and looting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, one of the buildings to catch fire was a community church which displayed a marquee outside the building celebrating ‘Black Lives Matter’.

  27. Elk Statues Matter
    August.24.2020 at 9:53 am

    “As Politico points out. . . .” Holy hell.

  28. Ra's al Gore
    August.24.2020 at 9:54 am

    Oxford Professor Says People Have Become “Overly Frightened” of Coronavirus
    https://summit.news/2020/08/24/oxford-professor-says-people-have-become-overly-frightened-of-coronavirus/

    Carl Heneghan, a professor of evidence-based medicine at Oxford University, says governments have failed in accurately communicating the actual threat posed by coronavirus, leading people to become “overly frightened” due to misplaced fear.

    Heneghan was responsible for the UK government significantly lowering its official COVID-19 death toll after he revealed that health authorities were counting coronavirus deaths even if someone had subsequently died of other causes.

    Urging people to “get on with your lives!” Heneghan said that exaggerated fears over the pandemic had led to “people going about their daily lives misunderstanding and overestimating their risk.”

    “We reset how we calculate the death rates. We now need to reset how we communicate the risks of the virus,” said Heneghan.

    “I am concerned people have become overly frightened and throughout this pandemic, the fear instilled in people has been a real problem,” he added.

    1. Don't look at me!
      August.24.2020 at 10:01 am

      …..the fear instilled in people has been a real problem opportunity ,” he added.

    2. Zeb
      August.24.2020 at 10:30 am

      Love that British understatement. People have lost their fucking shit.

    3. mad.casual
      August.24.2020 at 10:42 am

      even if someone had subsequently died of other causes

      I’m not dead yet!

  29. Ken Shultz
    August.24.2020 at 9:55 am

    Good news for the people of New York City if President Trump is reelected despite you–your government will become smaller.

    “New York City faces a $9 billion deficit over the next two years, high levels of unemployment and the prospect of laying off 22,000 government workers if new revenue or savings aren’t found in the coming weeks.

    . . . .

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio asked state lawmakers for authorization to borrow up to $5 billion to fund operating costs. Democrats who control the state Senate objected, and the request hasn’t been granted.

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/new-york-city-faces-toughest-fiscal-crisis-since-the-1970s-11598205600

    So many important things to learn from this!

    1) The government will never become so flush with cash that they decide to cut spending. Spending cuts in a meaningful way only happen when there is no other option–no tax raises, no bailouts.

    2) $1 trillion of the $3.5 trillion stimulus package Pelosi and the House Democrats passed was intended to bail out states like New York and cities like New York City. When President Trump defeated all potential Republican support for that stimulus package by extending unemployment benefits through election day, he ensured that California, Illinois, and New York wouldn’t get a federal bailout.

    If President Trump is reelected, the states will continue to be refused a bailout, and state governments around the country will continue to shrink as they have been. Voting Libertarian or abstaining may be a way to show your support for smaller government in a symbolic way, but voting for President Trump is a vote for smaller government in reality.

    P.S. If the Democrats in Albany won’t even bail out New York City, why should the rest of the country’s taxpayers do so with a federal bailout?

    1. mad.casual
      August.24.2020 at 10:45 am

      Voting Libertarian or abstaining may be a way to show your support for smaller government in a symbolic way, but voting for President Trump is a vote for smaller government in reality.

      And while this may sound counterintuitive, so does/did “It costs more money to shut down the government.”

    2. Don't look at me!
      August.24.2020 at 10:45 am

      Starve the beast.
      Looks like it works!

  30. Lord of Strazele
    August.24.2020 at 9:57 am

    December 23, 1838:

    The Southern people are growing poorer every day in the midst of their slaves and their vast landed estates: whilst every day sees the arrival amongst them of some penniless Yankee, who presently turns the very ground he stands upon into wealth, and departs a lord of riches at the end of a few years, leaving the sleepy population among whom has amassed them floated still further down the tide of dwindling prosperity….

    At a small place called Waynesborough… I asked for a glass of milk, and they told me they had no such thing.

    1. Mother's lament
      August.24.2020 at 10:13 am

      Golly, wonder which party was in power there and then?

      1. Lord of Strazele
        August.24.2020 at 10:18 am

        Make believe is about all you have.

        1. JesseAz
          August.24.2020 at 10:27 am

          So the 1800s South wasn’t heavily democrat?

        2. Mother's lament
          August.24.2020 at 10:36 am

          Yeah, now you’re just being evasive.
          Answer the question.

  31. Don't look at me!
    August.24.2020 at 9:57 am

    treating “drive-by shootings as acts of Domestic Terrorism.”
    Well, it’s not exactly a friendly gesture now is it?

    1. Cyto
      August.24.2020 at 10:21 am

      If it is a gang-related classic drive-by, it is absolutely an act of terrorism. I don’t mean “hyperbolicly” or as an analogy… it is literally the dictionary definition of terrorism.

      Gangs use drive-by shootings to create a sense of fear of their power and ruthlessness in order to obtain control over an area. It is literally the use of fear of random acts of violence to obtain the submission of the people to their power.

      You might object to the language or to federal involvement, but it is kind of stupid to operate from the assumption that calling gang-related drive-by shootings acts of terrorism is somehow unhinged.

      1. Zeb
        August.24.2020 at 10:34 am

        The definition fits, but I don’t much like the idea of federal anti-terrorism laws being applied to ordinary domestic criminal acts.

        1. Cyto
          August.24.2020 at 10:43 am

          What if they are criminal acts that are specifically designed to instill terror.

          To wit: A chapter of the Bloods gang decides to assert control over a neighborhood in Los Angeles. They coordinate drive-by shootings at the homes of several rival gang members in the area over the course of a week or two. They spray the houses with gunfire, killing a couple of people and injuring several more.

          It is literally a large group using random violence against the populous to gain control.

          Would you treat this differently than someone who professes fealty to the Islamic Jihad and shoots up a gay night club?

          The former is definitely a coordinated group action to perpetrate violence against society-at-large. The latter is one individual inspired to acts of extreme violence by the rhetoric of a far-distant movement.

          Both are acts of overt political violence. One is coordinated and controlled by a large and powerful local group. The other is some nutcase who saw something on the internet and decided to join in.

          I know which of those two quacks more like a duck.

  32. Blargrifth
    August.24.2020 at 9:59 am

    The “conservative-libertarian alliance” never existed. It was a stupid vision developed by a fringe movement within a fringe movement that was a failure from the outset.

    1. Zeb
      August.24.2020 at 10:36 am

      I don’t know. I sort of think that a certain amount of what might be called conservatism would be necessary in a libertarian society. Not the conservatism that seeks to impose a particular morality, but a conservatism that acknowledges the value of a lot of cultural traditions and that certain values and cultural practices are necessary if people are to continue to be free and rule themselves.

      1. NOYB2
        August.24.2020 at 10:45 am

        This is what most libertarians don’t get. They imagine that a libertarian society would give them more freedom to act. In reality, libertarian self-governance would likely restrict freedoms to act far more than they are currently restricted by law.

        What many self-identified libertarians want is a communist utopia where they can do whatever they want, not a self-governing, privately regulated libertarian society.

    2. NOYB2
      August.24.2020 at 10:38 am

      The alliance never existed mostly because “libertarians” aren’t actually very “libertarian”. The primary libertarian focus should be on domestic deregulation and lower taxes. Instead, libertarians push the leftist playbook of “how to get democracies to self-destruct by using liberal principles against themselves”.

  33. Ra's al Gore
    August.24.2020 at 9:59 am

    What do socialists want? People obeying orders from the state and hating/fearing other dirty, dangerous individual citizens. What has the pandemic caused? Same. Fear individuals; any of them could be a disease carrier even if they don’t show symptoms. Obey the state. Governor says shut down? Obey. Arbitrary designations of what is or is not essential? Obey.

    Socialists have gotten everything they want, and the economy is in the tank and people are miserable and dying.

    Fuck you, socialists.

  34. Ra's al Gore
    August.24.2020 at 10:00 am

    https://twitter.com/ColumbiaBugle/status/1297772664333860865

    It should alarm you how normal this is.

    Another night of rioters doing whatever they want.

    This time in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

  35. Ra's al Gore
    August.24.2020 at 10:01 am

    https://twitter.com/ScottAdamsSays/status/1297512155915227137

    Given that there is no real law enforcement in Portland at night, how long before some entrepreneur starts selling “fight club” vacation packages to right-wingers who enjoy punching anarchists?

    1. Ra's al Gore
      August.24.2020 at 10:02 am

      https://twitter.com/ScottAdamsSays/status/1297347916709806081

      We have two opposing teams with uniforms, and now I hear a cheering section and a band. Police are referees, but they only whistle the serious fouls. This is a sport.

      1. mad.casual
        August.24.2020 at 10:50 am

        Beats the hell out of the NBA and MLB.

  36. Lord of Strazele
    August.24.2020 at 10:02 am

    Their laziness, their filthiness, their inconceivable stupidity, and unconquerable good humor, are enough to drive one stark-staring mad.

  37. Ra's al Gore
    August.24.2020 at 10:02 am

    BBC: DNC 2020: Joe Biden convention speech fact-checked
    https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-53858940

    Mr Biden said one of his goals would be to “wipe out the stain of racism” and he recalled the far-right protests in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017 which led to violent clashes and left one counter-protester dead.

    He said: “Remember what the President said when asked, he said there were, quote, very fine people on both sides”.

    Mr Biden said that after this moment “I knew I had to run” for president.

    According to a transcript of a press conference on 15 August, President Trump did say – when asked about the presence of neo-Nazis at the rally – “you had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides.”

    During the same press conference, Mr Trump went on to say “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.”

  38. NOYB2
    August.24.2020 at 10:03 am

    The 2020 Republican Convention Doesn’t Have a Platform—It Has Trump’s Pet Peeves

    Democrat platform: massive growth in government, massive new taxes, massive new regulations, massive new social programs, massive new spending, massive interference in private lives, promise of foreign entanglements, imposition of racist policies, inspired by 20th century socialists and fascists

    Republican platform: mostly minor things and Trump’s pet peeves

    Guess which one Reason prefers.

    1. Moonrocks
      August.24.2020 at 10:28 am

      To be fair, Reason did hit at the Democrats during the DNC, though probably not as hard as they’ll go against the Republicans this week.

      1. NOYB2
        August.24.2020 at 10:34 am

        That’s just Reason’s generic contrarian impulse.

      2. Zeb
        August.24.2020 at 10:38 am

        What is the standard for hardness of going after them?

        1. NOYB2
          August.24.2020 at 10:47 am

          The Mohs Scale? Their hardness on Democrats is a 2 (gypsum). Their hardness on Republicans is an 8 or 9 (topaz, corundum).

    2. Brandybuck
      August.24.2020 at 10:42 am

      Reason attacked the Democrat convention just last week. Repeatedly. You’re an idiot.

  39. Biff
    August.24.2020 at 10:05 am

    “The 2020 Republican Convention Doesn’t Have a Platform—It Has Trump’s Pet Peeves”

    …which align well with the pet peeves of his voters, and, since they are Trump’s pet peeves, he will try to do something about them, which is more than what can be said about how GOP politicians treated voter priorities in previous party platforms.

  40. Ra's al Gore
    August.24.2020 at 10:06 am

    https://twitter.com/ZaidJilani/status/1297662018246279169

    Let’s say that the United States was functionally as bad as Nazi Germany. Could that possibly be true if someone had to read a very specific book in the year 2020 to come to that conclusion?

    1. NOYB2
      August.24.2020 at 10:23 am

      Speaking as someone whose family lost everything under the Nazis: anyone who claims that the US is “functionally as bad as Nazi Germany” is an evil, ignorant a–hole.

      (Though not for lack of trying: the Democratic platform is pretty close to the NSDAP platform.)

  41. Mother's lament
    August.24.2020 at 10:08 am

    But the Brownshirts are a loose, decentralized network of interconnected activists, many of whom “joined” the Sturmabteilung just by applying the word to themselves. Treating them all as terrorists is akin to slapping the label on anyone who labels their politics “fascist” or “communist.”

    Fixed for 1935.

    I’m almost positive ENB is using a Media Matters talking-points cheat sheet.

    1. JesseAz
      August.24.2020 at 10:28 am

      Think she waits for Vox to pick up the narrative. And politico.

  42. Ra's al Gore
    August.24.2020 at 10:08 am

    https://twitter.com/niggligg/status/1296596626811899909

    step 1: invite socially starved 18 year olds to campus

    step 2: let them spread covid on campus and in dorms

    step 3: blame 18 year olds for poor judgement

    step 4: close campus completely after add/drop and use the freshmen as justification + charge full tuition

    step 5: profit

    1. JesseAz
      August.24.2020 at 10:28 am

      The Fyre Festival like food that those who pay 70k a year to attend (NYU) is hilarious though. Poor little rich babies crying about their non vegan meals.

  43. Earth Skeptic
    August.24.2020 at 10:11 am

    “For Democrats, it’s meant an incredibly depressing turn away from the tolerant, privacy-minded, pro-free-speech, civil libertarian, and anti-war tenets that guided at least parts of the party and left-wing politics for much of the 20th century.

    At the same time, free markets and a distaste for economic regulation—the cornerstone of conservative-libertarian fusion—are less popular, and sometimes an outright anathema, to modern Republicans.”

    In other words, dominant D and R policies have succumbed to pandering to party member feelings, feelings focused on how they think the world should be (and what others should be forced to do to achieve that world). Liberals have abandoned free speech because some statements hurt their feelings and deny their delusion of a progressive utopia. Conservatives have abandoned free markets because competitive success (and failure) hurt their feelings about local and national superiority and deny their delusion of a static, old-school utopia.

  44. Ken Shultz
    August.24.2020 at 10:11 am

    “State and local governments reduced spending at a 5.6% annual rate in the second quarter as they laid off workers and pulled back on services to offset plunging tax revenues. More cuts are on the way.

    Moody’s Analytics estimates that without additional federal aid, state and local budget shortfalls will total roughly $500 billion over the next two fiscal years.”

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/coronavirus-hit-state-budgets-create-a-drag-on-u-s-recovery-11597224600?

    This, ladies and gentlemen, is what it looks like when the government gets smaller, and denying the states a bailout under these circumstances may be the greatest libertarian blow struck for smaller government since I don’t know when.

    Do you or don’t you believe in small government?

    If Biden is elected, the states will almost certainly get a bail out.

  45. NOYB2
    August.24.2020 at 10:12 am

    For Democrats, it’s meant an incredibly depressing turn away from the tolerant, privacy-minded, pro-free-speech, civil libertarian, and anti-war tenets that guided at least parts of the party and left-wing politics for much of the 20th century.

    Really? When did those “tenets” ever actually guide Democrats? When did Democrats demonstrate tolerance, support privacy, support free speech, support civil liberties, or end wars?

    At the same time, free markets and a distaste for economic regulation—the cornerstone of conservative-libertarian fusion—are less popular, and sometimes an outright anathema, to modern Republicans.

    Yeah, Republicans finally are figuring out that you can’t institute free trade and free movement of people across borders until you actually have a free market and low economic regulation inside our own borders; anything else is economic suicide, and when it involves communist slave states, also political suicide.

    1. Ken Shultz
      August.24.2020 at 10:16 am

      “Really? When did those “tenets” ever actually guide Democrats? When did Democrats demonstrate tolerance, support privacy, support free speech, support civil liberties, or end wars?”

      When you want something to be true really, really bad, it’s almost like it is true–to the person who really wants it. That may seem like delusional thinking, but I’m not the only one. Maybe someday you’ll join us. And the wooooorld will live as one.

      1. NOYB2
        August.24.2020 at 10:33 am

        Do you have an answer to my question? Any examples of when Democrats actually acted upon those tenets? I mean, they paid plenty of lip service to them, but that doesn’t cost anything.

        So, examples?

  46. Unicorn Abattoir
    August.24.2020 at 10:14 am

    plus the read meat du jour of Republican’s cultural vengeance menu

    It’s a cookbook!

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      August.24.2020 at 10:15 am

      Wow, they corrected that one fast.

  47. Cyto
    August.24.2020 at 10:15 am

    Wow, that was a Gish-gallop of TDS.

    Let’s just focus on the first bit – Pie in the sky wish list.

    1. 10 million jobs in 10 months.

    That’s not only not even arguably pie in the sky, that’s inevitable. We lost 30 million jobs (or more) due to covid shutdowns. Ending the shutdowns should bring back way more than 1/3 of those jobs.

    2. Return to normal in 2021. Well, that’s probably also a given. I mean, Covid is either going to burn itself out or we are going to burn ourselves out. But either way, some time in the next 14 months, we are going to return to normalcy.

    3. Clean up our planet’s oceans. (Ok, I don’t even know what that means. If we are talking about plastic waste, it isn’t a US caused problem. But maybe he’s saying that he wants to put pressure on China to clean up their act. That would be a coherent policy that weaves together environmentalism with a sense of trade policy that seeks a level playing field. After all, if you can just dump your waste in the ocean instead of processing it properly, you certainly save a lot of up-front costs.

    So the first 2 are just flat-out wrong to even criticize. It is like criticizing Trump for claiming the sun will rise in the east tomorrow. The last one … well, you can certainly file that under “pie in the sky”, but since I live in a city with a democrat enacted ban on plastic straws, I’m not really feeling too charitable about labeling that some Trump-inspired delusion. Somehow I don’t think you’d be waving your Trump flag if he had said “don’t do anything about cleaning up the ocean” instead.

    1. Blargrifth
      August.24.2020 at 10:30 am

      Suggesting that government creates jobs rather than private business is a socialist argument. This is not wrong to criticize.

      1. Cyto
        August.24.2020 at 10:34 am

        That is not the criticism.

        The criticism was that it was “pie in the sky” to think that 10 million jobs would be created over 10 months.

        If you want to criticize Trump for rhetorical flourishes, have at it.

        But there is little doubt that employment will increase by 10 million over the next 10 months. And since government played a huge role in the loss of 30 million jobs, removing those government impediments will likely allow some of those jobs to return.

  48. Ra's al Gore
    August.24.2020 at 10:15 am

    We must let foreigners bail out rioters and terrorists, ’cause free trade and all.


    • It promises to not only end cashless bail but keep people suspected of crimes “locked up until trial”—something that goes explicitly against the core U.S. justice system principle of innocent until proven guilty.

    • It promises to revitalize the War on Terror by treating “drive-by shootings as acts of Domestic Terrorism.”

    • It says that for immigrants—including people who immigrated here legally but are not U.S. citizens—being part of anything that authorities deem a gang will be grounds for deportation.

  49. Lord of Strazele
    August.24.2020 at 10:16 am

    North Carolina 1838:

    In the meantime the coaches were surrounded by a troop of gazing boors, who had come from far and near to see the hot water carriages come up for only the third time into the midst of their savage solitude. A more forlorn, fierce, poor, and good-looking set of people, short of absolute savages, I never saw. They wandered round and round us, with a stupid kind of dismayed wonder.

    1. Ken Shultz
      August.24.2020 at 10:21 am

      You need to double up on your lithium and contact your psychiatrist.

    2. Mother's lament
      August.24.2020 at 10:33 am

      North Carolina 1838:

      Congress: 8 Democrats, 5 Whigs
      United States Senate: Robert Strange and Bedford Brown, both Democrats
      Governor: Richard Dobbs Spaight Jr., Democrat

  50. wearingit
    August.24.2020 at 10:17 am

    And all the cultists come out to bitch about this article rightfully calling it out as a cult..

    1. Mother's lament
      August.24.2020 at 10:20 am

      Tell me again about the “lightbringer”.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        August.24.2020 at 10:22 am

        The creases in his pants sends a tingle up my leg.

  51. Mickey Rat
    August.24.2020 at 10:17 am

    So ENB is arguing that there are good people calling themselves antifa, therefore the whole group should not be condemned.

    But what is the precedent for judging that sort of reasoning? Oh yes, she is therefore a horrible apologist for Marxists and racists.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      August.24.2020 at 10:23 am

      There are very fine people burning down Portland.

  52. Mother's lament
    August.24.2020 at 10:18 am

    A few planks of Trump’s new agenda sound good—such as “Stop Endless Wars and Bring Our Troops Home.” But Trump promised that last time too, and he has done no such thing. And this document lends further doubt to that anti-endless-war commitment when, two points beneath the anti-war plank, it promises to “Maintain and Expand America’s Unrivaled Military Strength.”

    Sometimes it’s breathtaking how purposefully dishonest ENB can be.

  53. Art Kumquat
    August.24.2020 at 10:21 am

    Still better than democrats platform of socialism. Or libertarians platform of fantasy.

  54. Jerryskids
    August.24.2020 at 10:21 am

    The 2020 Republican Convention Doesn’t Have a Platform—It Has Trump’s Pet Peeves

    Ummm…..The Republican Convention only started about an hour ago and Trump isn’t even there yet. I think this comment might be just a wee bit speculative.

  55. Nardz
    August.24.2020 at 10:25 am

    Totalitarians take appeasement as invitation

    http://twitter.com/ColumbiaBugle/status/1297807096914644997?s=19

  56. Unicorn Abattoir
    August.24.2020 at 10:25 am

    But antifa is a loose, decentralized network of interconnected activists, many of whom “joined” antifa just by applying the word to themselves.

    Sort of like Al Qaeda.

  57. Nardz
    August.24.2020 at 10:27 am

    Are the people who protest in person going to vote by mail?

    http://twitter.com/RepThomasMassie/status/1297706660555874306?s=19

  58. Ra's al Gore
    August.24.2020 at 10:28 am

    Communist/Socialist failure killing 250,000 people? Unpossible.

    Chinese Government Urges Dam Operators at Maximum Capacity to Hold Back the Flood
    https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/08/23/china-three-gorges-dam-bracing-for-more-flooding/

    Authorities have ordered dam operators to try to hold back incoming flood water, as Chinese manufacturing and farming heartland cities in the Yangtze Delta are bracing for yet more severe flooding. The same order given by Chinese authorities in similar circumstances in 1975 led to the deaths of up to a quarter of a million people.

  59. NOYB2
    August.24.2020 at 10:30 am

    It says that for immigrants—including people who immigrated here legally but are not U.S. citizens—being part of anything that authorities deem a gang will be grounds for deportation.

    It has said for a century that if you are part of anything the authorities deem fascist, communist, anti-constitutional, or immoral, you can be deported.

    Immigrants are guests in this country. Immigration is a privilege. It’s a privilege that can be withdrawn at any time. Immigrants should treat it as such. Until you are a citizen, don’t participate in political demonstrations, period. If you want to be politically active, do so in whatever country you came from.

  60. Cyto
    August.24.2020 at 10:30 am

    How did this “Antifa is not a real thing” idea ever gain any traction? That is so unconnected to reality that it beggars belief.

    This whole thing kicked off with an Antifa attack. The horrible, violent, evil white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia did not go out and just randomly start attacking people.

    That was Antifa. We all watched it live on TV. National news anchors even kept telling us that the white supremacists dressed in black were the ones going around violently attacking people. Then, after an hour or two they figured out that those were Antifa folks and they were on the media’s side. So they dropped those descriptions immediately. But we all saw it happen.

    Antifa isn’t terribly secretive about their objectives or tactics. They are are fairly open about being a marxist organization – rooted in a somewhat inscrutable ideology of anarcho-socialism. They openly plan violent confrontations. The media even reports on it – with typical upside-down language…. like “police are afraid violence will break out at the planned rally of the Oathkeepers” when what they mean is “Antifa says they are going to come and attack people at the rally. ”

    How someone who reports stories like that 50 times over the last 2 years can turn around and claim “there is no Antifa” with a straight face is beyond me, but all of the major networks have done exactly that.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      August.24.2020 at 10:34 am

      Antifa took its name and logo from German communists. Its gaslighting to say it just doesn’t exist.

      1. Cyto
        August.24.2020 at 10:37 am

        This could actually be the rare case where the term “Gaslighting” actually applies.

        There is no way that the media who keep repeating this nonsense actually believe it. They are the ones running the stories where you see the Antifa people in Antifa garb painting Antifa slogans on buildings and vehicles that they just destroyed.

        So maybe they do think they can just get everyone to believe that they are going insane.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir
      August.24.2020 at 10:36 am

      Trump said antifa is real, so it can’t be. Not only are they not real, but they’re on our side.

      /prog logic.

    3. Moonrocks
      August.24.2020 at 10:41 am

      How did this “Antifa is not a real thing” idea ever gain any traction?

      The same way the Russia collusion conspiracy, the mailbox conspiracy, the Trump is a racist meme, the global warming hysteria, the Coronavirus mask signalling, and how we were always at war with Eurasia gained traction. The party made it’s pronouncement and the loyalists followed.

      1. Cyto
        August.24.2020 at 10:46 am

        There is more truth to that analysis than there should ever be in a free society.

    4. Rufus The Monocled
      August.24.2020 at 10:49 am

      Dude, even though Hitler laid out his thoughts in Mein Kempf, the naifs pretended he wasn’t serious. It was ignored. Imagine being someone who knew better trying to convince the hipster-doofuses at the time that Hitler was crazy.

      ‘Nazis are a myth’. Adler. Depraved and deranged idiots these people.

      Certain people and/or groups should be taken at face value.

  61. Ra's al Gore
    August.24.2020 at 10:35 am

    FYI, the sorting equipment being removed from the USPS is for magazines and packages, not envelopes.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      August.24.2020 at 10:37 am

      That must be why I’m still waiting for the last issue of Omni to show up.

      1. Cyto
        August.24.2020 at 10:48 am

        Dang! I miss that publication!

        Does anything remotely like Omni still exist? That may have been my 3rd magazine subscription, after National Geographic and Scientific American.

  62. Brandybuck
    August.24.2020 at 10:40 am

    Half of the keynote speakers at the convention will be Trump’s family. Has there ever been a political convention where half the speakers were the nominee’s family? This is bizarre just by itself.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      August.24.2020 at 10:45 am

      Who gives a fuck?

  63. Ra's al Gore
    August.24.2020 at 10:44 am

    Joe Biden’s Campaign Apologizes to Anti-Semite Linda Sarsour in Pathetic Reversal
    https://www.redstate.com/bonchie/2020/08/24/report-joe-bidens-campaign-apologies-to-anti-semite-linda-sarsour-tries-to-play-both-sides/
    But now, it appears the Biden campaign is trying to play both sides, publicly denouncing Sarsour for the plaudits while at the same time making backroom calls to assure she and her supporters that they don’t really mean it. Middle East Eye obtained a recording of this happening last night.

  64. Nail
    August.24.2020 at 10:45 am

    For libertarians, it will be another reminder that days of the conservative-libertarian alliance is all but over.

    hahahahahahahaha stop, ENB you are actually retarded. I can all but guarantee you more libertarians will be voting Trump than Jorgensen because, among many other things, voting Trump is the better choice for liberty.

    You are a sad individual who needs to stop associating with anything involving libertarianism. Thanks for the laugh tho.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hfYJsQAhl0&pbjreload=101

    ‘May god have mercy on your soul.’

Please to post comments