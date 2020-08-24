Protests

Tennessee's Lawmakers Respond to Police Reform Protests by Threatening Voting Rights and Gun Rights

The new law features harsher penalties, 12-hour detentions, and other invitations to abuse government power

Nashville protesters (Max Oden/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Tennessee's legislature and governor have heard the protests of people camped outside the Capitol for two months demanding policing reforms. They have responded by making existing laws harsher in a way that threatens the protesters' voting rights and gun rights.

Last Thursday, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed into law H.B. 8005. The highest-profile part of the bill turns the crime of illegal camping on state property from a misdemeanor to a Class E felony with a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 days in jail. Tennessee strips all felons of the right to vote and the right to own a gun, and the state makes it particularly difficult to get those rights restored. This part of the law is completely indifferent as to whether the camper is engaging in anything destructive or violent: Simply camping is enough. The law also grants qualified immunity for any state employees who seize property from those found illegally camping.

The legislation also prohibits the release of anybody arrested for a bunch of protest-related offenses (including the aforementioned illegal camping) for 12 hours after they're arrested. The Tennessean notes that such holds aren't mandated by state law for most other crimes, including some that are much more serious than protest misconduct. This new authority makes it easy to shut down protests by broadly accusing protesters of crimes and then detaining them for 12 hours before dropping charges.

H.B. 8005 also adds mandatory minimums of 30- to 45-day jail sentences to some protest-related offenses, and it recategorizes some misdemeanors—such as disrupting a government meeting, obstructing a highway, and painting graffiti on a government building—so that they're considered more serious misdemeanors and therefore have harsher penalties.

The harsher penalties were hammered out and passed in mid-August over the objection of Democratic lawmakers, and the Tennessean reports that even some Republican legislators were concerned about repercussions of the broad bill. One Republican senator even filed an amendment to keep the camping offense a misdemeanor, but that didn't make it into the final bill.

The two groups of protesters who have been protesting at the Capitol—Teens4Equality and the People's Plaza—aren't giving up on pushing for criminal justice reforms.

"What's happening is an attempt to try to make us afraid to protest and so what we're going to do is make sure that doesn't happen," Justin Jones of the People's Plaza told News 4 Nashville. He said his organization will try to get the bill struck down as unconstitutional.

Hedy Weinburg, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union's Tennessee chapter, put out a statement criticizing Lee:

We are very disappointed in Governor Lee's decision to sign this bill, which chills free speech, undermines criminal justice reform and fails to address the very issues of racial justice and police violence raised by the protesters who are being targeted. While the governor often speaks about sentencing reform, this bill contradicts those words and wastes valuable taxpayer funds to severely criminalize dissent. This law also robs individuals of their right to vote if they are convicted of these new felony charges. In a critical moment of reckoning that has led to policing reforms nationwide, Tennessee has chosen to turn a blind eye to the reasons the protests are happening and is instead choosing to shut down the right of the people to protest. We will be closely monitoring enforcement of this law and are urging Tennesseans to get out and vote like their rights depend on it.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Unicorn Abattoir
    August.24.2020 at 2:20 pm

    Seems like this law might be a teensy bit overreaching. And felony arrests for illegal camping would certainly be misused.

    1. Illocust
      August.24.2020 at 2:34 pm

      Oh yeah, its going to be abused all over the place, but what exactly did people expect to happen when we’ve had months of riots. Communist violence created the Nazi’s. Anti-fa and BLM aren’t quite as universally evil as communist (mostly because only some of their members are communists), so the backlash isn’t as big or as desperate. But there is going to be a stamp down on this bullshit. People won’t accept having their businesses burned down and BLM “protestors” pulling random people out their cars to beat down.

      1. John
        August.24.2020 at 2:46 pm

        How is it going to be missused? How exactly do you mistakenly accuse someone of camping on government property? And it is more than just accusing someone of these crimes. You have to have probable cause to arrest them. I don’t think the police are going to go around and round up peaceful demonstrators with no probable cause.

        What probably will happen is a few people who didn’t actually commit vandalism and such are going to be rounded up with those who do. But, at this point anyone who goes to these protests is going to either commit an act of violence or act as a human shield for someone who does. So, it is hard to have a lot of sympathy for them.

        1. a libertarian
          August.24.2020 at 3:15 pm

          lmao

        2. Unicorn Abattoir
          August.24.2020 at 3:20 pm

          Because putting up a tent on public property shouldn’t be a felony. And believing that in the future it will only be used against protesters and not against someone the cops just want to hassle is dumb.

      2. Nardz
        August.24.2020 at 2:54 pm

        Antifa-BLM are every bit as inherently evil as the Nazis and communists, they just (for now) lack the power

  2. wearingit
    August.24.2020 at 2:26 pm

    Any defenders of this on this “libertarian” site? C’mon, I know you’re out there.

  3. Illocust
    August.24.2020 at 2:27 pm

    So basically people looked at the riots that are now in there 87th day and decided that shit was never going to be allowed in their city or state. Shocker.

  4. Longtobefree
    August.24.2020 at 2:30 pm

    Trespassing is not protesting.
    Assault is not protesting.
    Arson is not protesting.
    Theft is not protesting.
    Nothing in that law addresses protesting.
    Complete and total bullshit article.

  5. Agammamon
    August.24.2020 at 2:33 pm

    The law also grants qualified immunity for any state employees who seize property from those found illegally camping.

    That’s not qualified immunity. You don’t need qualified immunity for performing legal duties legally – that’s absolute immunity. QI is for when you fuck up. You can’t give people pre-emptive protection for performing their duties illegally.

    Either seizing the gear is legal – in which case they would be covered under absolute immunity – or its not – in which case by ‘giving qualified immunity’ you have de facto notified anyone who would be seizing gear that it is actually illegal to do so. Which would nullify their QI defense.

  6. AlbertP
    August.24.2020 at 2:38 pm

    Slightly OT:

    Last week, a friend of ours in CA decided she wanted to purchase a handgun. She didn’t think she would have any problem, being a nurse and never convicted of anything but a couple of traffic tickets when she was a teenager. But, CA law requires the one must present a REAL ID to do so. Since she didn’t plan to utilize the airlines, and she did her international traveling when she was younger, she never bothered to get one.

    Well, the new ID here in CA requires an “original copy” (??) of her birth certificate and not the copy she has. She called San Diego and was told to receive such a copy, that she needed to fill out a form, have it notarized, and she could expect to receive it about eight weeks. She then called the State and was told that the turn-around time for the REAL ID was about two months. Add to that the waiting period of ten days to the deal, and she is looking at well over a four-month wait to exercise her 2nd amendment rights. Gee. How cool.

    1. Michael Ejercito
      August.24.2020 at 2:44 pm

      How is this requirement not racist?

      1. AlbertP
        August.24.2020 at 2:48 pm

        As much as I like to disparage CA at every opportunity (I lived there for most of my life), I can’t see how this is racist. “Classist?” Absolutely.

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          August.24.2020 at 3:02 pm

          Everything is racist.

          1. AlbertP
            August.24.2020 at 3:09 pm

            I apologize for forgetting that, and stand corrected.

  7. Lisa
    August.24.2020 at 2:38 pm

  8. Art Kumquat
    August.24.2020 at 2:40 pm

    Are libertarians still stuck in a mode where this is protesting? That is some serious denialism going on if so.

    1. John
      August.24.2020 at 2:44 pm

      I don’t think they are in denial. I think reason knows full well what is going on, they just now support violence and looting as long as it is done by leftists.

  9. John
    August.24.2020 at 2:43 pm

    As someone said above, looting and vandalism is not protesting. This law isn’t cracking down on protesters. This law is cracking down on criminals. The fact that reason claims this is cracking down on protesters means that reason associates protesting with violence, theft and other crime and that the first Amendment somehow gives people the right to commit crimes. It doesn’t.

    It is clear that the previous penalties were not deterring people from rioting and trespassing on government property. The government should then increase the punishments so that they are not deterrents.

    There is not a single word in this article about property rights or the people harmed by these riots. Reason has completely walked away from any support for lawful property ownership or law and order. All reason cares about is the rights of rioters, thieves and vandals.

    Worst of all, it associates the just punishment of actual criminals with the unjust punishment of drug users and other people guilty of victimless crimes. In doing so reason shits all over the cause of criminal justice reform. Reason makes justice reform synonymous with fascist thugs blocking highways, destroying or making government property unusable and rioting. Way to go dumb asses. Way to make commitment to a fair justice system associated with the support of brownshirt leftist thugs.

