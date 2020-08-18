Technology policy

Would Other Countries Trust a U.S. Government-Controlled Silicon Valley?

We don’t trust state-controlled companies in China. Would it be different if we did more of the controlling?

(Josefkubes / Dreamstime.com)

It is easy to see why Americans may be uneasy about Chinese technology companies. Setting aside recent policy efforts to ban or reorient Chinese apps like ByteDance's TikTok and Tencent's WeChat, Westerners worry that these companies may engage in certain activities on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party. Laws such as the Cybersecurity Law and Encryption Law do compel Chinese companies to share certain data with the government on request.

It's easy to see the threats that can emanate from a technology company that is openly aligned with a decidedly non-liberal state, particularly when it is viewed at a competitor or even an enemy. It may be harder to see these same threats coming from the companies or policies native to your own country.

At the same that the U.S. government is cracking down on Chinese technology companies, our legislature is considering new policies that would increase controls on American technology companies.

For example, the EARN IT Act would chip away at platform liability protections in the name of protecting children; if a company does not change its platform upon recommendation of a government panel, it would open itself up to major, possibly debilitating lawsuits.

Then there is the Law Enforcement Access to Encrypted Data Act. This one tries to get at the "unbreakable device" problem by compelling technology companies to … break devices. In other words, it wouldn't be enough for a technology company to provide standard forensic services to help law enforcement gather evidence from a secure device. If encryption stands in the way, well, developers will just have to compromise it.

These policies bring many downsides for Americans. Crude changes to Section 230 liability protections may result in more content filtering, not less, since platforms would have an incentive to be extra cautious. And of course, undermining encryption always comes at a cost to security, regardless of the justification.

One thing that goes less discussed is how such policies affect the reputation and competitiveness of American technology firms. Not only is Silicon Valley a key engine of U.S. growth and innovation, our technology platforms are viewed as ambassadors for American values and priorities, for better or worse. If people are suspicious of Chinese companies' links to the CCP, why wouldn't they also be worried about American companies' links to our political actors?

I hadn't thought too much about this dimension of proposed new tech controls until it was brought to my attention by Ashkhen Kazaryan of TechFreedom during our recent panel conversation on these bills for the James Madison Institute. She put it in the context of U.S. jurisprudence, but it's easy to see how the principle can be extended.

The EARN It Act purports to help crack down on child abuse online. Yet one of the reasons that prosecutors in these cases are even able to get evidence admitted is because technology companies shared it with the government on a voluntary basis. Defense attorneys had previously tried and failed to argue that tech companies have essentially been state actors, and therefore the defendants' Fourth Amendment rights to due process had been violated. If tech companies are in fact deputized as state actors by legislation like the EARN It Act, these legal arguments could hold more weight in court.

Might non-Americans also view things like the EARN It and Law Enforcement Access to Encrypted Data Acts as ways to cement American tech companies as de facto state actors? It's plausible. If it's not these two pieces of legislation in particular, it could be some other proposal to promote good-sounding goals like fairness or representation or national security. To Americans, these pretexts make perfect sense. To a non-American, it looks like another way to weaponize technology companies in ways that benefit state interests.

Actually, this is probably how much of the world has viewed our tech companies for a long time. Edward Snowden's revelations that Silicon Valley had been deputized as an ersatz surveillance agency for the intelligence community provoked outrage in the States—imagine how much more of a scandal this was for people in other countries that were caught in our web of snooping.

Years later, there is a renewed interest in pardoning Snowden—from President Trump of all people—for what many people view in retrospect as a very patriotic act. One of the controversial phone logging programs revealed through the leaks has since quietly folded for ineffectiveness. FISA reform has largely left the national consciousness. Unfortunately, it is a very good bet that the intelligence community still has access to most of the data from our tech companies that they want.

It may not be as "official" as in China, but American tech company's the impression that American tech companies serve the interests of the US government is surely not an uncommon opinion in much of the world.

It's worth keeping this in mind as we debate new controls on technology companies. This is not to say that legislation is never warranted. Rather, we should scrutinize proposals to distinguish public-minded rule-making from government-interested controls. If we don't, we shouldn't be surprised if American companies come to be more generally viewed as another, perhaps more liberal, flavor of government-aligned actors.

Andrea O'Sullivan is the Director of the Center for Technology and Innovation at the James Madison Institute in Tallahassee, Fla. Her work focuses on emerging technologies, cryptocurrency, surveillance, and the open internet.

  1. Overt
    August.18.2020 at 8:40 am

    It took all of 15 years for Democrats to turn the Patriot Act- including FISA courts, deals with other countries’ intelligence programs, and mass surveillance- into a weapon used against GOP adversaries. How long until they use laws that allow the government to declare what is “fair” or “truth” to move more and more conservatives off platforms?

    Have no doubt that any law requiring Facebook and Twitter to be “fair” in their moderation policies will require a government panel to first define the meaning of “fair”. Tech companies love this because they already have a millionaire employees helping to elect exactly the people that will appoint these panels.

    I hate the way tech companies have become radicalized. But there is no quick fix for this. The Left’s long march through the institutions is not going to be stopped at the last minute by those same institutions. But it can be stopped by the choices of millions of Americans who are given choice in a market that is free to innovate and disrupt. You just need to give them the time to move.

    1. Queen Amalthea
      August.18.2020 at 9:11 am

      I don’t know you if you were around when it passed, but the early, strongest opposition to the bill and the provisions you note were…from the left (remember it’s the bill Michael Moore criticized in his 9/11 movie).

  2. Overt
    August.18.2020 at 8:46 am

    And by the way, if you think that certain GOP senators supporting any of these laws is an endorsement, you are crazy. I saw what happened here in California first hand as the GOP capitulated to Democrat gerrymandering under the logic that they would rather secure for themselves a permanent minority in a handful of safe GOP seats (while giving Dems a safe majority) than to constantly fight over contested seats.

    People like Lindsey Graham have never seen a problem that their brand of government couldn’t fix. When they are supporting broken encryption, they are supporting exactly the system that Democrats used in 2016 to target Trump.

    Broken encryption laws are like gun control laws. They will not stop foreign governments or bad actors from using strong encryption. Those people break or disregard our laws regularly. No, such rules can only target law-abiding americans. They do not want US to have strong encryption, because one day WE may challenge their privileged spot, as Trump did, and they will need everything in their considerable power to take us out of their way.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      August.18.2020 at 9:00 am

      The partisan hacks will be along any minute, both deranged by Trump, but the real problem, the core fundamental root problem, is government control, period. Just as all the partisans piled power after power into the executives (President, governors, mayors) when they were in control, and now we’ve got governors and mayors crippling the economy over a run-of-the-mill virus, and a President banning products, companies, and countries with his phone and his pen. Not a single partisan admits any mistakes were made; they only care that the power remain in place so a change in Top.Men will fix things Next Time.

      Government is always the problem, never the solution.

      1. John
        August.18.2020 at 9:13 am

        So explain how a cartel of multinational companies acting as censors and allies or one political cause at the expense of every dissenting cause is a problem of “government control”? Do you not think it is a problem or do you think that it is really the government that is forcing these companies to act in the ways they do?

        As far as your claims about the evil political hacks attacking the sacred tech company, that claim would be a lot more compelling if the tech companies didn’t happen to be going after the very people you hate. It is quite easy for someone like you to talk about the wonders of the tech companies when they are using their power to oppress people you want to see oppressed anyway. It is quite a gift to people like you. It allows you to support censorship and oppression but still have the fig leaf of not supporting the government doing it. The day the tech companies deplatform someone you like and support and you still say the things you are saying, is the day I will believe you actually think what you claim and are not just rationalizing your own self interest.

        Even if you really do believe these things, your position amounts to just a restatement of the assertion “the private sector can never do wrong and any result from it is better than any intervention by government”. And that just makes you a species of Utopian similar to leftists. They think the government can do no wrong and you think the private sector can do no wrong and Utopia will be achievable if only we could allow the “market”, that magical machine that rights all wrongs” operate in it’s pure form.

        1. Queen Amalthea
          August.18.2020 at 9:15 am

          How are these tech companies ‘oppressing’ people?

          1. John
            August.18.2020 at 9:22 am

            By creating cartels and making it impossible for anyone with an unpopular or dissenting message to have access to mass public forums. If the government were running these companies and kicking people off, your response wouldn’t be “they are not oppressed since they are always free to form their own Facebook”.

            The fallacy here is that you people refuse to believe that these companies do not act as a defacto cartel. The story of Gab, a company where someone really did make their own Twitter shows how naive or willfully stupid you people are being. There, Gab is constantly harassed, has banks refuse to do business with it, and floats from one platform to the next as each provider is pressured into refusing to do business with it by the large tech companies. Sure, it still by the will of the operators alone exists, but it will never be a threat to the larger companies.

            1. Queen Amalthea
              August.18.2020 at 9:41 am

              It’s like you’re complaining you’re oppressed because no major fast food firm is offering the szechuan sauce for chicken nuggets you like.

            2. SQRLSY One
              August.18.2020 at 9:42 am

              “By creating cartels and making it impossible for anyone with an unpopular or dissenting message to have access to mass public forums.”

              Yet here you are, bloviating on Reason.com’s dime… For FREE!!! What kind of access do you want? Do you want Government Almighty’s guns and jails to FORCE the TV stations and Facebook etc. to broadcast YOUR stuff, ’cause Reason.com posting isn’t enough? HOW MUCH is enough, John?

              And you REALLY think that Government Almighty meddling… When all of their lawyers and toadies are trained in “PC” in the schools these days… Is going to be “fair” to conservatives? If so, I have some prime real estate in Florida to sell to you!

        2. Queen Amalthea
          August.18.2020 at 9:17 am

          Also, the ‘private sector’ is just people making voluntary exchanges, so, yeah, it’s hard to see how they could do much wrong.

          1. John
            August.18.2020 at 9:24 am

            Sure it is. But what makes you think such decisions are always going to be good? If the country collectively decided to embrace rational segregation and white supremacy again, that would be a private sector action. That fact wouldn’t make it a good result.

            1. Queen Amalthea
              August.18.2020 at 9:42 am

              Isn’t this just a ‘I think everyone else is phony and stupid and bad’ complaint? It reminds me of my vegan friends ‘everyone is ‘freely’ choosing to oppress these animals because of their ‘tastes’

        3. wearingit
          August.18.2020 at 9:17 am

          Truth. Anyone who thinks the free market will fix all ills clearly hasn’t thought much through. People will always be giving up their power one way or the other- either to government or corporations/the market. That power is best diffused and set against each other- not single handedly given to one or the other in its entirety.

          1. Overt
            August.18.2020 at 9:41 am

            “That power is best diffused and set against each other- not single handedly given to one or the other in its entirety.”

            It is unfortunate that you think putting that power in the hands of the government will somehow create the adversarial environment you prefer. Make no mistake: The left wants you to think that because they are better at corrupting institutions than you are. You want to go to work and live life. To most on the Left, “Living Life” means invading and coopting these institutions.

            Again, look at how the GOP sold out “Adversarial” government at the state level for “Safe Minority”. That is the end game if you keep advocating more power for the government.

        4. Overt
          August.18.2020 at 9:36 am

          “As far as your claims about the evil political hacks attacking the sacred tech company, that claim would be a lot more compelling if the tech companies didn’t happen to be going after the very people you hate. ”

          Doesn’t the same logic apply to you John? Is it just a coincidence that you are railing against platforms that have an obvious bias against conservatives? Or would you be as principled if they were censoring Antifa or Huffpost?

          For the record, I have said numerous times that YouTube and Facebook should not be pulling anyone- left or right. But I also believe it should be their right to censor as they choose.

      2. Queen Amalthea
        August.18.2020 at 9:14 am

        Run of the mill? So virtually every nation and their health experts freaked out over what was obviously a run of the mill virus? That strikes me as some pretty heavy conspiracy type thinking.

      3. Jerryskids
        August.18.2020 at 9:21 am

        You’re saying my idea for a perpetual-motion machine won’t work? Well, fine, let’s see your plan for a perpetual-motion machine! You ain’t got one, do ya, smart guy. So you can just shut the hell up about how my perpetual-motion machine ain’t gonna work until you come up with one of your that you can prove does work.

      4. Overt
        August.18.2020 at 9:22 am

        Yeah no doubt people are blinded by power. I was for years. It took me around 15 years to make the journey. The government really is the One Ring, and its treachery isn’t in the evil that it represents, but the evil that it brings out of the hearts of each and every person who would wield it. Time and again, person after person takes up the ring with the noblest of intentions only to see their will undone.

  3. Steve Hogan
    August.18.2020 at 9:12 am

    “Would Other Countries Trust a U.S. Government-Controlled Silicon Valley?”

    The question should be “Would Other Countries Trust a Silicon Valley-Controlled U.S. Government?”

    1. John
      August.18.2020 at 9:18 am

      The other question is if the US doesn’t control these companies, what makes reason thinks other countries will not? I don’t think these companies acting outside the control of any government is even an option much less a desirable one. So the issue is if not the US then who? Someone will it is just a question of who.

      1. Steve Hogan
        August.18.2020 at 9:30 am

        True enough. Better the devil you know (US) than some other (EU) devil.

      2. Illocust
        August.18.2020 at 9:31 am

        That right there is the issue that libertarians really need to honestly grapple with as a party. Our own government is not the only danger to operating in a free market. Other government will use the force of their laws to control companies to behave in ways within our own borders that they would not if we existed in a truly free market.

        How a libertarian government should deal with this problem needs to be openly debated. Should we use political pressure to get other governments to back off, should we sanction, should we punish businesses that try to comply with other governments to make it just as painful to bend the knee as to stand up?

        Ignoring it just makes us look stupid though. Like a city governor pretending his city has a completely free market while ignoring how federal regulations distort the market. How do you deal with government regulations distorting the market is a legitimate libertarian question even with the government in question speaks Chinese.

  4. NOYB2
    August.18.2020 at 9:39 am

    We don’t trust state-controlled companies in China. Would it be different if we did more of the controlling?

    What an absurd question. Other governments already don’t trust Silicon Valley companies because they know that Silicon Valley is in bed with US intelligence services, just like their own big corporations are in bed with their own intelligence services. Beyond already not trusting Silicon Valley companies, they simply want a slice of the pie and want to use those companies for their own propaganda purposes.

    1. Queen Amalthea
      August.18.2020 at 9:46 am

      Do you really think Silicon Valley companies are ‘in bed with’ US intelligence services to the same extent or degree as other nations (like China’s) companies and services?

  5. Art Kumquat
    August.18.2020 at 9:46 am

    One good thing is the idea of open borders and multi national corporations growing ever larger is going to end this century. China walloped us with a virus (and our overreaction didn’t help) but that will spell the end for unfettered cross border travel, large cities, and global titans of industry. I think we’ll be far better off.

  6. Queen Amalthea
    August.18.2020 at 9:48 am

    ” China walloped us with a virus”

    I guess it’s happy we dodged South Sudan’s ebola attempt.

Please to post comments