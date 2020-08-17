The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Administrative Law

The Even-More Headless Department of Homeland Security

Even the Acting Secretary might not actually be an Acting Secretary.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

None of the top officials at the Department of Homeland Security have been Senate-confirmed for their positions. As I noted here, neither Acting Secretary Chad Wolf nor the any of the department's deputy or assistant secretaries have been Senate-confirmed for the positions they are occupying. Some of them, such as Ken Cuccinelli (who has been pretending to be the Acting Deputy Secretary) are not even eligible to be the "acting" officials. At present, DHS has been without a Senate-confirmed Secretary for a longer period than any cabinet department ever.

Now it turns out that those purportedly serving as acting officials, including "Acting Secretary" Chad Wolf, may not even be Actings. As detailed in a Government Accountability Office (GAO) opinion letter issued Friday, neither Wolf nor his predecessor, Kevin McAleenan, were properly made "Acting Secretary" because of errors in the way the DHS order of succession was altered (i.e. manipulated) in an effort to ensure DHS would be run by those most loyal to the President. The Administration thought it was being clever, but it was actually being too cute for its own good.

Paul Rosenzweig summarizes the GAO's conclusions at Lawfareblog:

DHS actually has TWO different lines of succession: One that applies when the Secretary is not available because of death or resignation and another that applies when the Secretary is unavailable due to disaster or catastrophic emergency. For much of its history, though legally distinct (under something known as HSA Delegation 00106) the two lines of succession were substantively identical—that is the same order was listed for both types of succession.

Here's the problem: In February 2019, before she quit, when Secretary Nielsen changed the order of succession (under HSA Delegation 00106) she only changed the line of succession for disaster or catastrophic emergency. The memorandum she signed left unchanged the order or succession in case of resignation. It's almost certain that she meant to change both, but the fact of the matter is that she didn't—and that left the pre-existing order of succession in place.

And that pre-existing order, which was set by Executive Order 13753, set the succession as going (after the deputy and the undersecretary for management) first to the administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and then to the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). And since in April 2019 when Nielsen resigned the FEMA position was also vacant, that means that under law the true acting secretary at the time was Chris Krebs, the director of CISA.

Or so the GAO concluded.

If the GAO is correct (and I believe it is), this would mean that Wolf has not been lawfully exercising the authority of DHS Secretary, making all the regulatory changes and other assertions of DHS authority on his watch are legally vulnerable. Perhaps coincidentally, the Trump Administration dropped its appeal of district court decision that Cuccinelli was illegally appointed as Acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The GAO opinion places a further cloud over DHS, and its legal authority. Indeed, I expect appointments-based claims to be added to many pending suits against DHS actions.

Would the courts be willing to invalidate months-worth of DHS actions based upon these problems? I think so. The Supreme Court had little problem invalidating dozens of National Labor Relations Board actions after concluding the NLRB had lacked a lawful quorum. It is possible the various actions taken by DHS under Wolf could be ratified, but that would require getting someone into the Secretary's office with the legal authority to exercise the power of the office, and that will be easier said than done, particularly if the Administration refuses to actually nominate someone for the position.

 

NEXT: The UAE–Israel Agreement Is a Step Toward Peaceful Relations

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Beldar
    August.17.2020 at 11:09 am

    “The best [ineligible] people!”

  2. Dr. Ed 2
    August.17.2020 at 11:17 am

    I think this shows the extent to which the swamp has sought to sabotage the President — Obama didn’t have to deal with this crap, and remember that one of the underlying causes of 9-11 was the perceived weakness of GW Bush because *he* wasn’t able to get his people confirmed.

    Personally, I’d like to see all US Senate pay (Senators and staffers) placed in escrow as of August 1st of the year of inauguration and until all the new POTUS people have been confirmed. That’d end this problem.

    And I don’t think the mistake Nielson made was accidental. Trump has been repeatedly been sabotaged by his own people.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      August.17.2020 at 11:20 am

      Law is political, and I am imagining the consequences of “the great clawback” — *all* of the entities who have received DHS grants having to return them (in cash) because DHS wasn’t being lawfully run. So sorry, a court is making me do it.

      That would be an incredibly effective cudgel for Trump to use…

      1. Sarcastr0
        August.17.2020 at 11:55 am

        Love it when people like Ed present as a masterstroke something that is not only impossible, but which everyone who is not as ride-or-die Trump as them would see as a destructive tantrum.

        What if Trump punched Biden in the debates, and said ‘that’s for the treason, ya filthy animal?’ Can you say MAGA landslide?

        1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
          August.17.2020 at 12:11 pm

          Another batch of lawlessness and incompetence that Trump fans ascribe to anything other than the Trump administration’s vivid inadequacies. The swamp, Democratic chicanery, the Niedermeyering (fragging), Supreme Court squishery, a shadowy cabal of enemies . . . never the corruption, the lack of qualifications and temperament, the shabby shortcuts, the shallow sycophancy or the garish ineptitude.

          Five more months. Then, the reality-based world tends to indicate, the reckoning begins.

          How much conservative participation in federal government should the mainstream accept next year? After the Supreme Court is enlarged, the assistance required from Republicans could be scant.

    2. Orbital Mechanic
      August.17.2020 at 11:46 am

      Amazing the lengths you are willing to go to in order to avoid stating the obvious: Trump is incapable of appointing qualified and experienced people because he is so politically repulsive that no people of that description are willing to kiss his ring.

      So he goes to loyalists, or the unscrupulous eager for a high-paying government job no matter who is the boss. And the result is pretty much what happened to the restaurant in Goodfellas when the gangsters took it over.

      The USPS is a case study that has thankfully become suddenly prominent.

      But of course it is always preferable to claim “deep state” sabotage isn’t it.

    3. bernard11
      August.17.2020 at 11:48 am

      Ridiculous as usual. All Trump’s fuck-ups are the fault of his enemies.

      More evidence that his fans are a cult.

    4. Sarcastr0
      August.17.2020 at 11:51 am

      Nielsen was confirmed as secretary of homeland security on December 5, 2017. Following her appointment, Nielsen implemented the controversial Trump administration family separation policy. She resigned in April 2019.

      Also, Obama did have to put up with this crap. The NLRB case above is about his administration.

      Also, just waiving your hands and crying ‘Deep State! DEEEEEP STAAAAAAATE!’ is not going to hold up legally.

      Also, the President doesn’t get to put the Senate’s pay in escrow for obvious reasons.

      1. Sarcastr0
        August.17.2020 at 11:56 am

        NLRB case I was thinking of was of course Noel Canning https://www.oyez.org/cases/2013/12-1281.

Please to post comments